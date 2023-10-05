34 Things That Are About To Make Your Place Look Picture Perfect

1. An unstuffed leather ottoman you can use as secret storage in your studio. Fill this with off-season clothing or extra blankets and enjoy some extra seating! Who knew saving closet space could look this good?
2. A magnetic knife block sure to keep your minimalist apartment looking ~sharp.~ Your kitchen is about to look as crisp as the french fries you keep popping outta that new air fryer of yours.
3. A gray and black crocodile peel-and-stick wallpaper for giving a wall or old piece of furniture some texture and depth. This is no croc — this material is *made* for sprucing up your rental's plain white walls.
4. A walnut bath caddy so you can be sure you have all the essentials by your side during a relaxing bath *and* know it looks as luxurious as it feels.
5. A string of under-cabinet lights that'll be a cinch to install and make your kitchen look magazine-ready, no matter how old the cabinets are up top.
6. Interlocking Teak tiles I'm pretty certain were made specifically to turn rentals into brag-worthy homes. You don't need tools to install them as long as they're going on a hard, flat surface. That means you'll be able to simply take them apart and pack them up the next time you move!
7. A roll of faux ivy that'll easily attach to wire fencing, railing, or a trellis to add a lush look to your yard — no gardening skills needed.
8. A 32-piece wall sticker set of cheery tangerine leaves that are gonna show off your fresh take on decor by instantly improving any bland beige walls.
9. A bed canopy (that doesn't require bed posts!) sure to massively enhancing even the barest of bedrooms. Have a mattress on the floor? It's about to look magic.
10. A fiber art tapestry you can use as a headboard (even with a bare bones bed frame). This lightweight option is also great if you move around a lot! It's fun to have a statement-making bed, but nobody wants to be lugging a headboard to a third-floor walkup.
11. A hanging eucalyptus to spruce up your space with just a smidgen of sprigs. Honestly, you won't beleaf what a difference this wall decor makes!
12. A negative space vase that'll make all your ~buds~ jealous every time they sneak a peak toward your floral arrangements.
14. A baroque mirror sure to shock your friends when you tell them you found it on Amazon. That is, IF you tell them.
Promising review: "All I can say is woooow! This mirror is not only affordable, but the quality is amazing. It’s heavy and not cheap-looking. The gold color is not so tacky, and it’s done just right. My main concern was receiving a broken mirror but the packaging was great and arrived in one piece. Don’t hesitate buying this gem, you need it!" —Celeste C
Get it from Amazon for $117.99+ (available in four colors and five sizes).
16. An abstract vase because, let's ~face~ it, you're running out of water bottles to hold all the fresh flowers you've brought home. This is gonna look so good next to all its new water bottle buddies.
17. A CovoBox that's hollow on the inside, so you can cover your Wi-Fi router with elegant "books" instead of leaving it out on display. What a *novel* idea!
Before adding this to your cart, you have the option to customize it, including selecting from 14 lengths and 15 colors (including custom colors). The CovoBox is made from reclaimed books and sustainable wood.
BTW — Covogoods is a small family-owned business creating home decor in Utah!
Promising review: "I’m pretty sure I’ve never loved a purchase from Amazon as much as I love this one. This product is EXTREMELY well made and very unique. Plus, it does the job of hiding the ugly routers and cords. And the customer service was great and responsive. I was a little hesitant to spend the money on this but after years of living with the husband’s pile of technology, the money was well spent!" —AmazonEmme
Get it from Covogoods on Amazon Handmade for $29+ (available in customizable sizes and colors).
18. An elegant switch plate cover for sprucing up your space if the fixer upper you own needs updates from top to bottom. These inexpensive plate covers were *made* for making bland walls look bold.
Promising review: "These are absolutely beautiful! If I ever move, I'm taking them with me. You may think they're a little pricey, but they're REALLY heavy and far nicer than the stuff you find at the local hardware store. I bought the switch plate, outlet plates, and even a blank plate to cover an old electrical box left behind by DirecTV." —Karebow
Get it from Amazon for $21.75+ (available in four finishes).
19. An ultra soft faux fur rug sure to feel luxurious every time you get out of bed and have this fancy fuzz between your toes instead of the cold wood floors beneath your feet.
Promising review: "My parents went to Europe and sat outside on furs like these and now they do the same at home. They live in the mountains in Utah. They put these on their metal patio chairs and then cover themselves with a blanket outside in the winter. The furs keep your backside insulated and then topped with the blanket they are able to have cocktail hour(s) on the deck all year long! It’s honestly pretty sweet and the dog gets her own to lie on when she’s outside too." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in six sizes and eight colors).
20. A coffee table from BloomingTables you'll simply ~plant~ in front of your sofa and then let the compliments roll in. I own this and I have never, in all my years, had a piece of furniture receive so much attention. People go wild over this thing!
I have a coffee table from this San Diego-based small biz and I LOVE it. I am an unapologetic maximalist — my apartment is chock-full of eye-catching decor that's all fighting to be the statement-making centerpiece of my home, but this coffee table is officially the winner. The table is completely leak free, and the draining valve keeps me from overwatering my furniture (a thing that is possible with this table, because the future is now). Be sure to check out the site's Instagram for inspiration!
Get it in white from BloomingTables for $489 (shop more colors and size here).
21. A wireless library light with both warm and cool settings, so you can highlight favorite books or pieces of art in your home.
This uses three AAA batteries and includes a remote that lets you set the light to different brightnesses and schedule a timer for 15, 30, 60, or 120 minutes.
Promising review: "For the price you can’t beat it. Super easy to install and lightweight. The gold had a slight orange tint to it, so be mindful of that. I actually just taped over the light and spray-painted ours with gold spray paint I had left over and then they were absolutely perfect." —Paris Seder
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in three colors).