36 Things For Anyone Who Knows Fall Is The Best Season Of The Year

1. B is for Boo: A Halloween Alphabet, a chillingly charming board book sure to add some silliness to spooky season.
I impulse-bought this to use as decor for a Halloween table I put together last year. It's perfect! Each letter has a vintage-inspired illustration with diverse characters and clever details. I'm a big fan!
Promising review: "The illustration style immediately grabbed my attention. I bought it for my toddler but could have just as well bought it for myself. My son loves the book even though I got it after Halloween. He seems to like Halloween imagery and we've read it frequently this December. His favorite letter is B for boo as he likes to scare us all the time." —BlueCactus31
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
2. Mooncakes and Milk Bread: Sweet and Savory Recipes Inspired by Chinese Bakeries — a cookbook by cooking instructor Kristina Cho for anyone who knows cold temperatures mean quality time (baking) by the oven!
Promising review: "I love everything about this book. The recipes are thorough and well written. I too love visiting Chinatowns wherever I go and have tasted many buns and mooncakes…the mooncake recipe in this book tasted better than the mooncakes I purchased during this years Mid Autumn Festival. I look forward to baking my way through the whole book!" —Georgia
Get it from Amazon for $17.65.
3. An adorable bookmark book tracker to remind you of all the great places you've been while you stayed put in your favorite reading chair. If you're challenging yourself to read a certain number of books each year, this is such a fun way to keep track of your pace!
Owner Abbie has a limited collection of these illustrated bookmarks. You can find monthly reading trackers, top-10 book highlights, and a super-cute coffee bookmark. This small biz is located in, you guessed it, England! BTW, their Instagram account is gorgeous and totally worth a follow.
Promising review: "This bookmark is just so well done on every level! The artwork is beautiful, and the quality is gorgeous. It's such a clever idea, and there are enough 'books' pictured to last a whole year. I will be looking for other items from this artist!" —Elaine
Get it from Britishbookart on Etsy for for $3.17.
4. A crewneck sweatshirt for folks who, like me, have a rather ghoulish sense of humor.
I love this sweatshirt! I've had it for years and still tend to wear it even when it's nowhere near Halloween. It's great quality and super comfortable!
Promising review: "I LOVE this hoodie. It looks just like the photo and it’s so soft. If you’re thinking about buying this – do it!!! You won’t regret it." —Autumn
Get it from Femfetti on Etsy for $32+ (originally $40+; available in unisex sizes S–5XL).
5. A hot cider reed diffuser can make your home smell like fresh cooked goodies even if your stovetop usually smells like, um, something burning.
Sweet Water Decor is a woman-owned, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania–based shop that specializes in home decor and hit gifts.
Promising review: "I love the scent — soft and subtle without being overpowering. I ordered another for my bathroom!" —Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in six scents).
6. A set of six self-watering terra-cotta mushroom bulbs — you're sure to appreciate the help from these cottagecore cuties, especially when colder seasons change up your plants' watering schedule.
Promising review: "I purchased these as a gift for my sister who has over 70 plants in her possession (I know...she's obsessed) and she loves them. They help her cut down on the amount of time spent watering all her plants. She uses them in the heavy drinkers that require frequent watering. I am going to purchase some for myself because I think they are so cute and useful! I really like that they are terra-cotta and can be refilled by simply adding more water — no need to take them out, clean the stem of dirt, etc. like the typical self-watering glass bulbs. In addition, they were actually larger than I had expected. Great product!" —Beetle
Get them from Amazon for $41.99 (also available in a three-pack).
7. A weighted blanket with a unique knitted pattern that creates the perfect balance of breathability and heavy comfort. This thing is gorgeous *and* it's gonna help you feel calm when the holiday season has you feeling frazzled.
Promising review: "Previous weighted blankets I've tried were too hot to use in warmer weather and made it difficult to move in my sleep, which I do. The wide open knit of the Tree Napper provides excellent airflow and flexes to allow me freedom of movement without sacrificing the weight of the blanket itself. I love it." —Meredith B.
Get it from Bearaby for $279+ (available in three sizes and eight colors).
8. Or a witch's bookshelf throw to use while snuggling up with your scaredy-cat boo during the horror movie marathon you've tricked them into "enjoying" with you.
This darling Etsy shop, started by artist Diane, includes woven throw blankets, printable wall art, and pillows. This is a small business you don't want to miss!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this blanket! The quality is amazing! I would definitely buy it again!" —Sarah Hensley
Get it from Frankie Print Co. on Etsy for $99+ (available in two sizes, with or without personalization).
9. A Halloween eucalyptus garland for gaudy goths who know a lush, dark floral display is a necessary autumnal staple.
Promising review: "I love these flowers. They're very realistic. I'm very happy with them and would recommend definitely." —Danielle M.
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in 23 colors).
10. A trinket dish that's gonna be quite a delight if you're a fan of squirreling away tiny treasures.
11. A trio of Hocus Pocus tarot cards for giving your holiday home decor a satisfying sense of nostalgia.
I have these hanging up in my office right this very moment! The illustrations are so rad. The paper is stiff and the quality of the print is great. BTW, Neuer Geist is a small design firm in Salt Lake City. Their Etsy shop has risograph prints, apparel, and tarot cards with their one-of-a-kind artistic style.
Promising review: "These are amazing! I am completely speechless. I really cannot express how awesome these tarot cards are. Plus the note inside the package thanking me for the order also goes a long way! I will definitely be ordering more things in the future!!" —Tucker Walden
Get it from Neuer Geist on Etsy for $20.
12. A faux-wood tea light candleholder you ~wood~ be sorry to miss out on! This decor is as cozy as it gets! Throw this in your nonfunctioning fireplace and turn it into a spot worth cuddling up beside when it's cold out.
Promising review: "We do not use our fireplace and we were tired of the bare look. We decided to give the fireplace area a little glam and this piece looks amazing in it. We are using LED tea lights until we purchase some tea light candles in glass holders. The LED lights still look great though, and we LOVE it!" —TM
Get it from Amazon for $79.95+ (available in birch and oak designs).
13. A set of magnetic glass spice jars for anyone who believes organization is the ~spice~ of life. Make those Thanksgiving seasonings the statement piece we all know they are!
Promising review: "I am in love with my magnetic spice jars! I recently moved to a small apartment and don't have the counter or wall space to store spices or a spice rack, so magnetic jars it was! I love how these have a decorative feel while providing a secure way to store the spices. Unlike other magnetic spice jars I feel that these add an extra flair to displaying your assorted spices." —rae.m.wri
Get a 12-pack of small jars from Amazon for $75 (clip the coupon on the product page to save 10%; available in two jar sizes, two quantities, and a variety set).
14. 52 Lists For Calm, a journal that'll delight anyone who wants an orderly, comforting way to unwind when it's too chilly for a walk.
The book is full of prompts like "People I Can Talk To" and "My Comfort Objects," making it both soothing and helpful.
Promising review: "I’m currently on list seven and I am loving this as a supplement to my normal journaling practice. I just made a list of songs that bring me peace, calm, and comfort — how cool, I wouldn’t have thought of that myself! Definitely recommend as an addition to journaling." —Mary Bryce Harigs
Get it from Amazon for $10.97.
15. A bat suncatcher just might be the dreadfully darling decor your haunted house can't live without.
Promising review: "I love it! My house is spooky all year around and this looks perfect! It comes with a hanger like shown. It has stayed on my door for a month now." —Eddie Trevino
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (clip the coupon on the product page to save 6%; available in four styles).