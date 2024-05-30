24 Shoes That’ll Be Comfortable *And* Look Good When You Need To Spend All Day On Your Feet

All products are in women's sizes unless otherwise noted.
1. Jeffrey Campbell Mesh Mary Janes so you can let your feet breathe *while* keeping your toes covered on hot summer days. Get these in every color and enjoy a collection of shoes that can ~mesh~ with every outfit you own.
Peep my feet in the top left photo. I adore these shoes! I live in Brooklyn and walk – a lot – every single day. I'm always looking for shoes that are breathable but don't have an open toe. These were the perfect find! I broke them in with socks and love that look just as much as with bare feet. These are such a fun statement set! Based on other reviews I ordered a half-size up and I'm glad I did!
Promising review: "These are super comfortable and fun to layer with socks in the spring. I can't wait to wear them in the summer as a breezy option for hot days." —kalechipz
Get them from Nordstrom for $72.47+ (available in sizes 5–11 and nine colors).
2. New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers (this season's must-have sneaker) that easily passed one reviewer's day at Disneyland test, which we all know is the best it gets when reviewing a comfortable shoe. They're made with minimal interior seaming and are lined with supportive foam inserts, meaning these shoes'll provide blister-free bliss all the time.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "These shoes are super comfortable and supportive. I used to play pickleball on hard court surfaces with tennis shoes with little padding. I developed sore feet which had a term — plantar fasciitis!! These New Balance tennis shoes with thick memory foam inserts saved the day! I can keep playing the game I love and my foot pain is nearly gone! Best tennis shoes ever! And they come in wide too, which makes the fit perfect!!!" —Library
Get them from Amazon for $48.23+ (available in sizes 5–12, including narrow and wide sizes, and three styles).
3. Steve Madden platform sandals — a reviewer-hit pair of comfy kicks for anyone proudly living in their Lizzie McGuire era.
4. Athletic sandals available in a dozen different patterns. These lightweight, weather-ready sandals are sure to be adored by outdoor adventurers who *need* comfort but still want their sense of style showing through, even while wearing their gear.
Promising review: "I bought these specifically for a trip that involved a lot of walking, hiking, sunshine, and potentially water. These shoes feel amazing on my feet, they didn't require any break in time, and I have already put a lot of mileage on them in the week and a half of having them. Highly recommended." —Melana
Get them from Amazon for $57.99+ (available in sixes 6–11 and 10 styles).
5. Classic clogs for fashion-forward folks who ~wood~ love a statement shoe that's actually comfortable for, you know, walking.
Promising review: "I love these clogs. I wore them for 10 hours right out of the box with no issues whatsoever. They are cute, super comfy, and feel really good on your feet. The soles are pretty slip proof and the leather is pretty soft so no breaking in is required. Love them!!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in 13 colors and sizes 5–11).
6. Low-top Converse Chuck Taylors so you can sport a classic look that's timeless no matter what you pair them with.
7. Dr. Martens platform sandals that'll adhere to your strict goth aesthetic, even on summer vacation, and keep you from melting during a day strolling up and down the boardwalk.
Promising review: "I love these sandals. They are extremely comfortable and very stylish. I can wear them for long periods of time and my feet don’t hurt. They are a little heavy, but once you start walking in them, you don’t even notice it. I get complimented every time I wear these sandals. Perfect summer shoe, and they’ll last for a lifetime. Highly recommend!" —Larriane T.
Get them from Dr. Martens for $150 (available in sizes 5–11).
8. Classic wrap sandals you can pair with everything from your favorite sundress to dressed-down jeans *or* your gray sweats on a quick grocery run. Like a good significant other, you can count on these shoes to be there for you no matter what (you're wearing).
Promising review: "Perfect summer/spring shoe. This is just what I needed! A shoe that goes with almost every outfit, plus comfort. The elastic is such great quality. It hugs my foot so it stays in place but it isn’t too tight. The price was great, also. They're totally worth it, I got so many compliments today!" —Amber Shay
Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 13 colors).
9. Or Steve Madden sandals that'll be the high-end swap you didn't know you needed. Reviewers say these are basically the same as those $700+ Hermès shoes...but you'll still be able to afford rent after you get them!
Reviewers suggest sizing up!
Promising reviews: "These are super comfy and cute! They remind me of the Hermès sandals! These are my second pair!" —Rocky
"What a great Hermès alternative. Why spend thousands when Steve Madden makes them for much less and they last longer, too. Great sandal for casual, everyday, classy wear!" —Brooke Price
Get them from Amazon for $50.09+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 19 colors).
10. Nike Air Forces for weekends when you plan on urban-hiking your way through every street in your city.
Promising review: "My go-to pair of shoes. They go with everything, last a long time, and are so so comfy — I can walk hours and hours in them with no problems. I average at a size 6.5 but I get a 6 in these and they fit perfectly." —Al33
Get them from Nike for $115 (available in sizes 5–10.5 and in two colors; you can also design your own).
11. Squishy slide-ons reviewers consider the perfect travel shoe, because they are wicked lightweight (seriously, just toss them in your carry-on!) and comfortable enough to walk *literal* miles in, even on cobblestone streets. I may be booking a vacation just to test these shoes out myself!
FYI: Many reviewers suggest sizing down!
Promising review: "These slides are — and I mean this in the best way — marshmallows that mold to your individual feet. They are SOOOO comfortable. The material in every part is molded and squishy, so there are no unexpected parts that dig into your skin or chafe. But they’re structured enough to provide some support for your arches. 10/10 highly recommend!" —Carrie B
Get them from Amazon for $20.32+ (available in sizes 4–16 and 16 styles).
12. Reebok Women's Club C 85 vintage sneakers for folks who prefer making subtle statements only those with a good eye would notice. If someone compliments your vintage Reeboks, you know they're worth grabbing a coffee with. Might be true love.
Reviewers note to buy these in a size up from your usual shoe size!
"I have these sneakers and am obsessed with them. They're super comfortable, so comfortable in fact that I wore them to the marathon that is Taylor Swift's The Eras tour. They're easy to get on and off, never hurt the back of my ankles or my toes, and look cute with a variety of outfits." —Heather Braga, BuzzFeed
Promising review: "Love these shoes! I saw them in store at Urban Outfitters but they didn't have my size. Obviously I turned to Amazon because what doesn’t this site sell, and lo-and-behold, y’all had it. I try to pair these with almost every outfit because they’re so comfy and stylish! Recently went to Philly, where I had to walk everywhere because we didn't rent a car and these were only pair of shoes I brought (I travel light). These didn’t cramp up my feet at all as I walked over seven hours daily over the course of five days. Definitely recommend!" —Alli J
Get them from Amazon for $53+ (available in women's sizes 5–13 and 14 styles).
Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
13. Reef two-strap sandals made of vegan leather and a cushioned sole that'll mold to the shape of your foot, giving you a glorious amount of ergonomic support that'll have you feel like dancing.
Promising review: "I purchased these to wear on vacation a few times. Little did I know that I would live in them for the entire vacation in Puerto Rico. I then wore them every day in Disney for six days straight, and I was the only one in our party not to complain about sore feet and the wrong shoes." —J. Malone
Get them from Amazon for $44.95+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 17 colors).
14. Sorel Kinetic sandals so you can have the comfort of a classic strap-on sandal all summer long with a statement-making shoe worth bragging about.
Promising review: "Love my new sandals! Great cushioning and arch support, sporty look, and the adjustable strap is great for the Florida humidity that makes your feet swell when you walk a bit. I found them true to size. I got lots of compliments on them on my first day wearing them! So comfy!" —Maggie
Get them from Amazon for $105.11+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in eight colors).