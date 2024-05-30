24 Shoes That’ll Be Comfortable *And* Look Good When You Need To Spend All Day On Your Feet

Peep my feet in the top left photo. I adore these shoes! I live in Brooklyn and walk – a lot – every single day. I'm always looking for shoes that are breathable but don't have an open toe. These were the perfect find! I broke them in with socks and love that look just as much as with bare feet. These are such a fun statement set! Based on other reviews I ordered a half-size up and I'm glad I did!

Promising review: "These are super comfortable and fun to layer with socks in the spring. I can't wait to wear them in the summer as a breezy option for hot days." —kalechipz

Get them from Nordstrom for $72.47+ (available in sizes 5–11 and nine colors).

