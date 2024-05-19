41 Products You’ll Feel Like You’re The First To Discover

Promising review: "I love this! We didn’t have a good place to make a hole in the wall to our backyard but we do have low windows next to our fireplace, so it was a match to get this window door. It was super easy to install and we love the locking feature. We got a snow storm and it took a while for our garden beds to stop being muddy. We locked the door so kitty wouldn’t bring in mud. I will say it is a bit drafty, so we got an extra weather strip to secure the draftiness. Our kitty only took a couple of days to get used to it too. We put his food just outside the window and he had to get used to going out there to get his food. All in all it was a great buy!" —AlyHowell

Get it from Amazon for $125+ (available in three window width sizes and five cat flap sizes).