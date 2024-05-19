37 Products That’ll Help You Achieve Simple Wins Throughout The Day

1. A water bottle *bag* that'll hook comfortably snug around your beloved tumbler so you can carry it like a crossbody bag. This has room for your phone, chapstick, cards, and even includes a clip to hang your keys from. You know you'll always have your water bottle by your side and thanks to this you'll *also* remember all your other essentials too.
Promising review: "I love this water bottle carrier! It's so handy for keeping my drink close by, whether I'm out hiking or just running errands. The phone pocket is a nice bonus and the adjustable strap makes it super convenient to carry. Definitely a must-have accessory for my Stanley tumbler!" —M
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in three colors).
2. A pair of reusable paper towels to save yourself trips to the grocery store when you run out of standard paper towels. Use these instead and save time *while* making Mother Nature smile down upon you.
3. A bottle of Better Life all-natural tile and tub cleaner that'll banish soap scum, mold, mildew, rust, and hard-water stains from tired, worn-down tiles *without* any elbow grease. This is basically White Out for your shower. Simple as that.
Promising review: "I have an old shower/bathtub. I tried name-brand shower cleaners and bleach to try and clean the soap scum off the tiles and tub. I had no luck and I would cough and get sick because of how strong the smell was. I thought I would try this to save my lungs. I sprayed my entire shower and left it for about 15 minutes. I came back and rinsed off the walls and they were shiny! I've never had such a clean shower. The smell is amazing and subtle. All I smell is tea tree and it didn't affect me at all. The price is also a good deal since the bottle is pretty large. It came with the sprayer separate and the bottle sealed so it wouldn't leak in the box. I highly recommend this." —Amber Erwin
Get it from Amazon for $6.80 (also available in multipacks).
4. An un-spill-able drink tray so you can bring everyone's drinks, along with a heaping bowl of guacamole, out to the backyard BBQ all at once. No Cirque Du Soleil balancing abilities needed!
SpillNot is a small business owned by the product designer; Joshua Millstein.
Promising review: "This is a brilliant device! It makes carrying several cups of coffee upstairs a breeze. Never a drop, no matter how much the tray swings as I walk. Absolutely genius." —Happy Customer
Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in two colors).
5. A ChomChom pet hair remover roller that'll pick up fur and lock it inside the roller so that cleanup is a breeze and it doesn't lose its effectiveness with heavy use. We love our huskies, but woof, shedding is their greatest skill.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back-and-forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in two colors).
6. A foldable bathtub tray that can collapse, easily tucking into that tiny below-sink bathroom storage, and expand, fitting across any size bath tub, helping keep everything you might need nearby during a (1, 2, 3 hour?) bath.
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this! My hubby got it for me as a Christmas gift. I soaked in the bath for two hours (yes, I had to warm water a few times). This held my wine, my iPad, candles, and even some snacks. Best 'me time' ever — and all from the comfort of my own home." —Eric Harris
Get it from Amazon for $21.97+ (available in 10 colors).
7. A bottle of Folex spot remover — this water-based cleaning spray is designed to dissolve ink, grease, dirt, pet stains, food, coffee, and even wine. So don't stress...life is still allowed to be messy.
Promising review: "I've been using this spot/stain remover for about 10 years now. It really is magic. I've removed numerous stains and spots with it over the years and have only come across two stains that it would not remove. Unfortunately, I don't know what the stains were caused by, so can't pass that along. I've used it on both carpet and upholstery, and it has never changed the color of either. I would definitely test it on an inconspicuous area first, though, as the directions state. And it's so easy to use: Spray some on the stain, agitate it with your fingertips, then blot dry with a cloth or paper towel. You may have to let it sit on tougher stains for a few minutes before agitating and blotting, but I only had to do that once or twice. Definitely recommend." —Alex
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
8. A TBH *too* nice Tineco 2-in-1 cordless vacuum and mop that'll both vacuum and mop at the same time. Unlike our old dummy mops, this robot has a separate tank that stores the dirty water and it retains 90% of the stuff, so your floors will be clean and dry in just minutes.
It also self-propels so you just need to steer, no hard pushing!
Promising review: "I confess I can be a lackadaisical housekeeper, which is problematic since my new dog sheds enough in a week for me to build an entirely new dog. What's worse, vacuuming doesn't pick up a lot of his fur. This Tineco is magic, though. Not only does it pick everything up (dust, fur, hair, crumbs, Nature's Miracle, errant Cheerios), but because the wheels are motorized, vacuuming/mopping is a breeze. I get exhausted using my canister vac, but this thing is a blast to use. Here is what I've learned: I always use the 'extra water' feature, which seems to work better. I clean the dirty water holder and parts every time I empty it, and I run the self-clean cycle after every second emptying session. This means I can do my primary bath and my 10x12 TV room before self-cleaning and recharging for a little bit. Or I can do my kitchen, entryway, and hall before self-cleaning, or my living room. In other words, you're not going to do your whole house on one battery charge or without running the self-cleaning feature several times. Of course, the reason you have to run the self-cleaning so often is because this little beauty is picking up So. Much. Stuff. It's magic. If it broke tomorrow (and I don't think it will break for a very long time), I would buy another." —Tsippi
Get it from Amazon for $279.99.
9. An inclined walking pad sure to be a game-changer for folks who feel bogged down by sitting all day at their desk. This is the second walking pad I've tried, after hating the first one I purchased. For me, this machine's incline makes all the difference! The remote is simple to use, there is zero unnecessary bulk, and I *swear* I forget that I'm walking when I'm on this...which has got to be some sort of added witchcraft.
The machine tracks your time, steps, calories, and speed. It can go up to 3mph!
The images above are of my Egofit (and my sister-in-law using it because I refused to get out of my pajamas for a video). The image on the left is the walking pad with a standard coffee table book on it for scale. I'll never be able to rave enough about this machine! The incline makes the footprint smaller and I think it makes walking in place a lot easier, even if it is adding difficulty to the workout. I use this throughout my entire workday (I'm on it this very second!). Since I starting using this I've felt drastic improvements in my energy, posture, and productivity...but maybe we should ask my boss about that last one.
Promising review: "This is easy to move around and store. I walk about four miles a day on it while I work at my standing desk. I’ve only had it for two months but it works great so far. I really like that it counts the time, calories, miles, steps, and speed! I'm glad I decided to splurge and buy this — it's worth it." —Jeff K.
Get it from Amazon for $399.
10. A French-style marble butter keeper — this makes butter soft and spreadable so you don't find yourself destroying a piece of bread by trying to add cold butter to it.
Promising review: "There are people who have this butter bowl and then there are savages. It’s like Zeus made a statue of himself and then carved the butter bowl out of that. I feel like society moved one step closer to true enlightenment with this invention. It really is the cats meow, and keeps our cat from licking the butter!" —Mike
Get it from Amazon for $26.45+ (available in two styles).
11. A screen cleaner so you can actually *see* what's going on behind the fingerprints and buildup on your cellphone and laptop. Looks like you don't need to go to that eye appointment after all — you CAN see!
Promising review: "I’ve had my computer screen dirty for several years. I decided to give this product a try and it worked much better than I expected. 100% recommend, I give 5 stars (pictured above). 🌟" —Jordan Schwartz
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
12. An anti-humidity spray that'll work like a waterproof barrier on your hair (a harrier, if you will) to block out the moisture in the air that leads to frizziness. And feel free to give your hair a good wash after a sweaty day...this stuff lasts up to 72 hours and through 2–3 shampoos!
Promising review: "This stuff is fantastic. I used it at an outdoor wedding in South Florida when the temperature was in the mid 80s and humidity at 92%. My normally super frizzy hair looked great the whole evening, no frizz at all. Make sure you use enough and blow dry until it is completely dry. Would give it 10 stars if I could!!!" —victoria e.
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).