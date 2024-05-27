30 Products That Make Traveling So Comfortable You'll Believe It Really Is About The Journey, Not The Destination

1. An adjustable infinity pillow designed with 360-degree support so you can sleep like royalty on your next long flight, despite being in economy seating.
The pillow is made with a breathable, super soft bamboo fabric, and fully machine washable.
Promising review: "We got a few different types of travel pillows for a red-eye to Europe and this was overall our favorite due to its versatility. The loop actually allows you to have various self supporting positions, and this will contort all sorts of ways to be a pillow, neck rest, arm rest… anything. It’s actually just good for any type of travel in general and got a lot of use on the whole trip. The material is soft and comfortable." —Tom Shaw
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in 10 colors).
2. A Lugabug travel seat — this game-changing "chair" can attach to a carry-on suitcase so your tiny toddler isn't dragging their feet past every Cinnabon in the airport on the way to your gate. There are...so many Cinnabons.
It's recommended for kids two and up and can hold up to 50 pounds.
Promising review: "I purchased and used this for a two-week trip to Europe with my 4.5-year-old. It was an absolute dream! My daughter no longer uses a stroller but gets restless in long lines and struggles with those mad dashes to catch a train or connecting flight. I looked at the cool ride-along suitcases for kids. But they just added another piece of luggage with little storage. This device was not only much cheaper than those suitcases, but it was more practical for us. I was skeptical, so I ordered it early enough to try it at home. I highly recommend this so you really have a chance to get it adjusted to fit your kids well. We were able to pack just one large suitcase with our items combined. The device fits easily in the front pocket when we weren't using it. It was an absolute dream and eliminated so much travel stress. Durable, comfortable, and worth every penny. 100% satisfied!" —Dawn
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
3. A cotton eye mask you can use when the child in the window seat won't stop playing eye-spy, despite the fact that the sun is shining right into your eyes *and* the fact that the only thing they've seen over the last two hours is, get this, clouds.
Promising review: "I have had this eye mask for almost two years. I use it every night, and it is still as good as the day I bought it. The mask itself is extremely soft and very comfortable. It is multi-layered so that when you put it on it really blocks out all light. The nose wire is a game-changer; it is comfortable and effective in really sealing in the darkness around the eyes. It also makes it so that you can still have that seal without the mask being too tight/there being too much pressure on the eyes. The elastic band is high quality, thick but not soft, and it has not stretched out in the time I have had it. The band is adjustable too, which is awesome. Overall, I feel like this mask has all of the components to give you a perfect, very comfortable fit. I have machine-washed and -dried it countless times over the time I have had this mask and it has held up extremely well. No pilling, shrinking, or stretching. 5/5 would definitely recommend. You will not regret buying this mask!" —Espinosa
Get it from Amazon for $9.98 (available in two colors).
4. A pair of compression socks — they're gonna have you swelling with gratitude when you realize your legs aren't swelling when you reach altitude.
Read more about compression socks and long flights at Cleveland Clinic.
My colleague wrote a full review all about why pregnant, athletic, and traveling people swear by these socks.
Promising review: "I have been traveling almost every week for business for the past six years and about five years in I realized my legs would often hurt after some longer flights. I am 29 years old was very worried about having pains in my leg already. I was told by my physician to try to wear compression socks while flying.
After using this product for many months and wearing them on a few international flight, I have to say this is definitely worth the money! They are very comfortable and do not feel too suffocating while on longer flights. I have worn them upwards of 24 hours without a problem or need to want to remove them.This did help tremendously with my leg pain after flights and I highly recommend this product to anyone that is looking for a good pair of compression socks!" —Lopa Desai
Get them from Amazon for $15+ (available in 13 colors and three sizes).
5. A pair of Bose QuietComfort Wireless Bluetooth Headphones that'll let you turn on your tunes and tune out the mouth sounds of the overzealous snacker you're sitting beside.
Promising review: "These new Bose headphones are seriously impressive! The noise cancellation is like wearing your own little bubble of peace – whether you're in a noisy office or plane. And the battery life? It's insane! I've used them for hours without needing to charge, which is awesome for traveling. But let's keep it simple: the sound quality rocks. It's clear, it's crisp, and it's just plain awesome. Plus, they're super comfy to wear for long periods, which is a big plus! Overall, if you want headphones that make the world quieter and keep going forever, these headphones are totally worth it, 10/10." —Stephen Gangemi
Get them from Amazon for $349 (available in four colors).
6. A compact trash bin sure to save your upholstery from suckers, soda bottles, and all the other sticky substances your kids sneak into the car on your family vacation. Despite what your child thinks...cupholders are not, in fact, tiny trash cans.
This 1.85-gallon trashcan has adjustable straps and a waterproof interior, and it's leakproof!
Promising review: "This is a very convenient addition to my car and fits perfectly without being in the way of passengers in the second row seating area. I highly recommend. Fits easily in vehicles that have a center armrest in the front passenger seating area. Universal fit." —Paula D. Thomas
Get it from Amazon for $8.39+ (available in two sizes).
7. Dramamine can ease your mind (and your stomach) if you get queasy just thinking about all the twists and turns traveling can take. Plus, this formula won't make you too tired to enjoy the ride!
Promising review: "I was SUPER stoked when they made a less drowsy version! The original put me out! I get motion sick sooo easy even when driving and it slows me down to the point I can’t drive the hour to see family and hour away. With this formula It helps calm my stomach, my mind, and my anxiety while helping me stay awake and happy on my trips! Will recommend to anyone! A lot of my friends take it!" —Autumn Williams
Get eight tablets from Amazon for $3.97.
8. A clear TSA-approved toiletry bag that'll make your scandalous liquids easily visible and accessible at security.
Promising review: "This bag held surprisingly more than expected. I put tiny travel jars for my skincare creams and other small toiletries in it with room to spare. I definitely feel like it was easier to pack and was also easy to grab out of my bag for security. It feels sturdy with nice, thick vinyl. The double zipper moved easily, and I was pleased that it opened completely for ease of getting the items I needed out of it." —Mrs M Tate
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 11 colors).
9. A pack of homeopathic jet-lag pills — they may keep you from sleeping through your vacation, no matter how late your red-eye is.
Each pack has 32 pills.
Promising review: "My husband and I have used this product now for five years for multiple trips overseas and these really work. How do we know? We've forgotten to use them on a couple of legs and there has been a night/day difference in our energy levels. We use precisely as directed, setting timers on our phone when possible to remember the doses. On a few occasions we've slept through the timer, so missed the timing of a couple of doses, and we've been fine. Our last trip to Australia was 34 hours door-to-door on the outbound. We would have been a complete wreck without these. As it was, we arrived late morning, remained awake and lively (enough) through dinner, and then got a good night's sleep. The next day we felt as good as new. For the years before I used this, I would need to sleep for a few days after a leg like that. We never travel without this now. I highly recommend this product." —motokat
Get a pack of 32 from Amazon for $16.45.
10. A packing check list you can look at while on the road — keeping you confident that everything you need is packed up and on vacation with you. Don't stress, your shampoo is safe in your suitcase!
Promising review: "I hate making lists trying to figure out what I need, and this is PERFECT for trying to figure that out. It has a lot more on the checklist than I would ever take on a trip, but it does accommodate for every kind of trip, from a simple vacation across state lines to a business trip, to a wedding halfway around the world. I'm pretty pleased!" —Alyssa Kauffman
Get it from Amazon for $10.50+ (available in three styles).