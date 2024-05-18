These 39 Products May Make You Consider Inanimate Objects The Perfect Life Partner

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer calls this is her go-to water bottle. She says, "Let me tell you, this is my new favorite water bottle. I can lock the lid with a quick twist, and throw it sideways in any tote and not even think *twice* about it leaking at all!"



Promising review: "Better than the rest. I’ve tried all the other brands and this cup is THE BEST by far! Love that I can toss it in my bag or onto my passenger seat without worrying about a mess. It goes everywhere with me!" —Lauren

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two sizes and 13 colors).