These 39 Products May Make You Consider Inanimate Objects The Perfect Life Partner

1. A water bottle *bag* that'll hook comfortably snug around your beloved tumbler so you can carry it like a crossbody bag. This has room for your phone, chapstick, cards, and even includes a clip to hang your keys from. You know you'll always have your water bottle by your side and thanks to this, you'll *also* remember all your other essentials too.
Promising review: "I love this water bottle carrier! It's so handy for keeping my drink close by, whether I'm out hiking or just running errands. The phone pocket is a nice bonus and the adjustable strap makes it super convenient to carry. Definitely a must-have accessory for my Stanley tumbler!" —M
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in three colors).
2. And a shiny new 100% leakproof 30-ounce stainless-steel BrüMate Era tumbler to go with it! This dang pretty tumbler is about to become your new constant companion. It has a tapered design (meaning it fits in any standard cup holder) and has a straw that's *also* made with stainless steel. Sleek.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer calls this is her go-to water bottle. She says, "Let me tell you, this is my new favorite water bottle. I can lock the lid with a quick twist, and throw it sideways in any tote and not even think *twice* about it leaking at all!"
Promising review: "Better than the rest. I’ve tried all the other brands and this cup is THE BEST by far! Love that I can toss it in my bag or onto my passenger seat without worrying about a mess. It goes everywhere with me!" —Lauren
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two sizes and 13 colors).
3. An unreasonably lovely hardshell suitcase with such a smooth glide (even when packed to the brim) you'll think it's competing in a waltzing contest. It's lightweight, has 360-degree spinning wheels, *and* has a TSA combination lock so your stuff is safe and secure while you travel.
Promising review: "So cute and well made! I bought this suitcase based on looks alone. It is just so adorable and a perfect carry-on size. I traveled with it for the first time last week and was very impressed with the quality and construction. I dragged it all over Manhattan, and the wheels worked like a dream. The zippers are also very hardy and the handle extension is very smooth. Everywhere I took it, I got compliments from strangers on the street. I will definitely consider buying more sizes from this brand." —Anne Lindeberg
Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in three sizes, four colors, and a set of two).
4. An investment-worthy KitchenAid stand mixer you've been eyeing and *now* should be buying! It's time to add this heirloom-quality appliance to your daily routine. Your parents' KitchenAid is basically beloved (was there anything better than eating cookie dough off the mixer as a kid?) — you're sure to love starting up those cooking traditions again in your own home.
The 10-speed mixer comes with a flat beater, a coated dough hook, a six-wire whip, a bowl and bowl lid, and a pouring shield. The 5-quart stainless-steel bowl can mix dough for nine dozen cookies or four loaves of bread in a single batch!
Promising review: "I have owned a KitchenAid mixer for well over 20 years and just upgraded to this one. We redid the kitchen, and my accent color is aqua, so this looks spectacular sitting on my counter. I wanted a little more power, and this is perfect for me. I do a lot of baking, so I couldn't live without a KitchenAid mixer. I also have the spiralizer and pasta making attachments. This is a workhorse! I will never use anything but a KitchenAid." —T Jaye Brand
Get it from Amazon for $329.95+ (available in various colors).
5. A 360-degree swivel chair (!!!) so you can relax at the end of the day and spin around, looking at the home you have perfectly crafted to be all your own.
Promising review: "I really love these chairs. They were very easy to put together. The screws and tools were provided, and assembly only took five minutes. They are sturdy and pretty and swivel very well. I think they are delightful, cozy, fun chairs at a reasonable price!" —Lori Lynn & Zeke
Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available in 22 colors).
6. An elevated laptop tote bag so *dang* good looking you might feel like you should be working for it and not the other way around!
Promising reviews: "It’s much more spacious than it looks. It’s very sleek and stylish. I use it as my work bag and find that it looks professional and has enough space for all of my stuff. I carry a laptop, pencil case, two books, makeup bag, water bottle, wallet, lotion, phone and laptop charger, and other small miscellaneous objects. Still plenty of space. And when you carry it, it doesn’t feel bulky or cumbersome." —Su
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in 10 styles).
7. A cooling blanket brilliantly knit with fibers that *absorb* body heat so you can stay covered without melting this summer. One side is a classic cotton and the other side has an ~Arc-Chill~ fabric that's literally cool to the touch. Ahem, cool.
Promising review: "Sorcery! I don't know what makes this blanket work, and I don't care. The fact is that IT DOES!!! I overheat at night a lot because I live in Arizona. I got this blanket at the exact right time, and I'm THRILLED!!!" —Amanda Julia Hess
Get it from Amazon for $28.79+ (available in four sizes and eight colors).
8. A frosted globe floor lamp sure to look right at home whether you're holding tight to a sleek minimalist aesthetic or want a striking piece to add to the chaos in your maximalist space. We love it all!
Promising review: "I originally bought one and just purchased two more. This lamp is incredible. The light it gives off is so warm, soft, and comforting. It is so easy to assemble – it took me less than five minutes and barely had to look at the instructions. It also looks great – it's very simple and chic. For the price you really couldn’t do any better. It’s amazing. Definitely get it if you’re considering it, you won’t regret it." —Jane
Get it from Amazon for $47.99+ (available in six colors).
9. An office chair so your home office looks as chic as you've looked (from your waste up) in Zoom calls since 2020.
Promising review: "I love this chair, it’s soft and very comfortable. It adds a little touch of class to the room and looks just as pictured." —Tony Matis
Get it from Amazon for $151.99.
10. A pair of Levi's Ribcage jeans so viral on TikTok (we're talking several generations of adoring fans here) they may have bumped sliced bread down to #2 on the list of greatest things ever.
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Promising review: "Bought these for both my daughter and me, and they look great on both of us!!! They’re extremely comfortable, and they stretch just enough. The quality is exactly what you expect from Levi’s. We purchased three pairs in total and plan on purchasing more in other colors." —Lulu Herrera
Get them from Amazon for $23.85+ (available in sizes 22–32 Standard and 35–39 Plus and in 15 washes).
11. A TBH *too* nice Tineco 2-in-1 cordless vacuum and mop created to both vacuum and mop at the same time. Unlike our old dummy mops, this robot has a separate tank that stores the dirty water and it retains 90% of the stuff, so your floors will be clean and dry in just minutes.
It also self-propels so you just need to steer, no hard pushing!
Promising review: "I confess I can be a lackadaisical housekeeper, which is problematic since my new dog sheds enough in a week for me to build an entirely new dog. What's worse, vacuuming doesn't pick up a lot of his fur. This Tineco is magic, though. Not only does it pick everything up (dust, fur, hair, crumbs, Nature's Miracle, errant Cheerios), but because the wheels are motorized, vacuuming/mopping is a breeze. I get exhausted using my canister vac, but this thing is a blast to use. Here is what I've learned: I always use the 'extra water' feature, which seems to work better. I clean the dirty water holder and parts every time I empty it, and I run the self-clean cycle after every second emptying session. This means I can do my primary bath and my 10x12 TV room before self-cleaning and recharging for a little bit. Or I can do my kitchen, entryway, and hall before self-cleaning, or my living room. In other words, you're not going to do your whole house on one battery charge or without running the self-cleaning feature several times. Of course, the reason you have to run the self-cleaning so often is because this little beauty is picking up So. Much. Stuff. It's magic. If it broke tomorrow (and I don't think it will break for a very long time), I would buy another." —Tsippi
Get it from Amazon for $279.99.
12. An oscillating tower fan with six speeds (we're talkin' up to 24 feet per second velocity), three modes, and a surprisingly quiet design despite its power. One reviewer nicknamed this "THE GLACIER" and gushed about it being "better than your air conditioner." If you're intimidated by installing an A.C. in your fourth-floor window...you're gonna be a big fan of this gadget.
This includes a remote control and LED lights that turn off in sleep mode. Spiffy!
Promising review: "Cools like magic. Great fan. It’s super hot this summer, and I would not survive without it. Several speeds and functions. Quiet. Durable thus far, and it has run 18 hours a day every day since May. I didn’t think the remote was a big deal but now I wouldn’t want to be without it. Would recommend and buy again." —Javygirl
Get it from Amazon for $89.99+ (available in two styles).