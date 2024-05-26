Look, I'm Not Telling You To Buy These 48 Products, But Hundreds Of Amazon Reviewers Are And We *Both* Better Listen

1. Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil with the most impressive review photos I've seen in my little life! Reviewers swear up and down over how well this erases blackheads and sebaceous filaments. Use this as the first step of your cleansing routine, and then just rinse with water. Watch your blackheads disappear so quickly they won't even have a chance to say goodbye. Aww, sad.
As with all skincare products, if you're acne-prone YMMV, depending on the cause of your acne.
Promising review: "I can't live without this cleansing oil; it's magic in a bottle. this is the only thing that's been able to clear the sebaceous filaments on my nose after consistent use daily!! it also helps the milia/filaments under my eyes! LOVE ITTTTT WHO LET ME LEAVE THE HOUSE WITHOUT DOUBLE CLEANSING AT NIGHT" —Sarah Coleman
Get it from Amazon for $17.69.
2. A ChomChom pet hair remover roller that'll pick up fur and lock it inside the roller so that cleanup is a breeze and it doesn't lose its effectiveness with heavy use. We love our pets but woof, shedding is their greatest skill.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back-and-forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
3. A milk frother for coffee connoisseurs who have ~bean~ wanting a tool that creates a rich, creamy froth for their daily drinks. Make this at home and feel like the rad, if pretentious, barista you're too afraid to talk to when you go out for coffee.
Promising review: "All of my friends and family had this so naturally I had to get one and I am obsessed. Makes every homemade coffee taste like you went out and bought one. Very affordable and worth every penny. I love that is comes with a cute holder for it." —Kayla Dillinger
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in several colors).
4. A set of Wonder Hangers so you can stack outfits, categories, or even *colors* of clothes with a vertical system, using up closet space in the most efficient (and A-type-friendly) way possible.
It comes with six hangers that can hold five garments each, 10 if you double them up!
Promising review: "I use these hangers for shirts and tees. They allow me to easily find any shirt in my closet and take up very little space compared to single shirts on single hangers. I can also group shirts together by style or color on a single swivel hanger. I am now able to hang additional items in my closet without crowding. I bought this in white and the edges are smooth." —CAGH
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two colors and larger packs).
5. A TBH *too* nice Tineco 2-in-1 cordless vacuum and mop created to both vacuum and mop at the same time. Unlike our old dummy mops, this robot has a separate tank that stores the dirty water, and it retains 90% of the stuff, so your floors will be clean and dry in just minutes.
It also self-propels so you just need to steer, no hard pushing!
Promising review: "I confess I can be a lackadaisical housekeeper, which is problematic since my new dog sheds enough in a week for me to build an entirely new dog. What's worse, vacuuming doesn't pick up a lot of his fur. This Tineco is magic, though. Not only does it pick everything up (dust, fur, hair, crumbs, Nature's Miracle, errant Cheerios), but because the wheels are motorized, vacuuming/mopping is a breeze. I get exhausted using my canister vac, but this thing is a blast to use. Here is what I've learned: I always use the 'extra water' feature, which seems to work better. I clean the dirty water holder and parts every time I empty it, and I run the self-clean cycle after every second emptying session. This means I can do my primary bath and my 10x12 TV room before self-cleaning and recharging for a little bit. Or I can do my kitchen, entryway, and hall before self-cleaning, or my living room. In other words, you're not going to do your whole house on one battery charge or without running the self-cleaning feature several times. Of course, the reason you have to run the self-cleaning so often is because this little beauty is picking up So. Much. Stuff. It's magic. If it broke tomorrow (and I don't think it will break for a very long time), I would buy another." —Tsippi
Get it from Amazon for $279.99+ (available in three styles).
6. A Bio-Oil, beloved by many a skin-having human, made with a powerful blend of moisturizing oils and vitamins that'll aid in fadin' scars you'd rather have bippity-boppity-boop off your body.
Promising review: "I am a 70-year-old woman with all the skin issues those years bring: fine lines and wrinkles, skin discoloration, uneven skin tone, and dry patches. This oil is lightweight, absorbs nicely, and has a fairly pleasant smell, although a bit flowery. The main thing is it works. I could tell a difference in my skin the first week of use. My skin is hydrated and glowing, and the overall tone has improved considerably. Believe me when I say I have used a lot of serums, oils, and moisturizers over the years. I wish I had found this oil years ago." —Connie J
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
7. A tube of Essence mascara, available in both black and brown, that'll make your lashes so long and full it'll look like you stole them right off of Harry Style's angelic face.
This mascara was one of my first BuzzFeed shopping list impulse purchases! I was sold by all the wild customer images (it feels like this stuff makes lashes illegally long!) and positive reviews. I was *so* excited to get my hands on their brown version! I have naturally light lashes and red hair, so black lashes look really unnatural on me. I've loved using the brown and having a color that better complements my skin/hair. You can see my before and after photos above. This stuff is magic.
Promising review: "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long-wearing. I go from an eight-hour workday right to the gym and sweat like crazy...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E Miller
Get it from Amazon for $4.74 (available in two colors).
8. A cooling blanket brilliantly knit with fibers that *absorb* body heat so you can stay covered without melting this summer. One side is a classic cotton and the other side has an ~Arc-Chill~ fabric that's literally cool to the touch. Ahem, cool.
Promising review: "Sorcery! I don't know what makes this blanket work, and I don't care. The fact is that IT DOES!!! I overheat at night a lot because I live in Arizona. I got this blanket at the exact right time, and I'm THRILLED!!!" —Amanda Julia Hess
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in four sizes and eight colors).
9. And a pair of cooling pillowcases with thousands of dreamy reviews from *previously* sweaty sleepers. If you find yourself waking up to flip to the cool side of the pillow over and over at night, the time has come to get these in your life. Sleep well!
Promising review: "Super happy with these pillowcases — both sides are fairly cool, but the cooling side never warms up, which is wonderful in 110-degree California summers. They do not smell (something I worry about with nontraditional linen fabrics). They do tend to get a little wrinkly, but since they zip up, they quickly smooth out." —Tonia
Get them from Amazon for $18.95+ (available in three sizes and seven colors).
10. Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream formulated with cupuaçu butter, coconut oil, and açai oil to give your skin a powerful dose of hydration. It'll also wake up and temporarily tighten your skin with the same stuff you use to become awake and alert for the day...caffeine! That's right, our skin enjoys the stuff as much as the rest of us. This smells like vanilla and caramel, which means it's basically a latte for your skin. Delicious.
You can read more about the skincare benefits of caffeine at the Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This stuff is magic. I’ve tried a lot of products, and this one works the best out of everything I’ve tried. I love the scent. Sol de Jeneiro makes a body spray of it, and I get lots of compliments every time I wear it." —Stephanie Hooper
Get a 2.5-ounce jar from Amazon for $22.