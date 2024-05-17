39 Products With Such High Ratings It’s Almost Obnoxious

1. A tube of Essence mascara, available in both black and brown, that'll make your lashes so long and full it'll look like you stole them right off of Harry Style's angelic face.
This mascara was one of my first BuzzFeed shopping list impulse purchases! I was sold by all the wild customer images (it feels like this stuff makes lashes illegally long!) and positive reviews. I was *so* excited to get my hands on their brown version! I have naturally light lashes and red hair, so black lashes look really unnatural on me. I've loved using the brown and having a color that better complements my skin/hair. You can see my before and after photos above. This stuff is magic.
Promising review: "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long-wearing. I go from an eight-hour workday right to the gym and sweat like crazy...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E Miller
Get it from Amazon for $4.74 (available in two colors).
2. A cooling blanket brilliantly knit with fibers that *absorb* body heat so you can stay covered without melting this summer. One side is a classic cotton and the other side has an ~Arc-Chill~ fabric that's literally cool to the touch. Ahem, cool.
Promising review: "Sorcery! I don't know what makes this blanket work, and I don't care. The fact is that IT DOES!!! I overheat at night a lot because I live in Arizona. I got this blanket at the exact right time, and I'm THRILLED!!!" —Amanda Julia Hess
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in four sizes and eight colors).
3. And a pair of cooling pillowcases with thousands of dreamy reviews from *previously* sweaty sleepers. If you find yourself waking up to flip to the cool side of the pillow over and over at night, the time has come to get these in your life. Sleep well!
Promising review: "Super happy with these pillowcases — both sides are fairly cool, but the cooling side never warms up, which is wonderful in 110-degree California summers. They do not smell (something I worry about with nontraditional linen fabrics). They do tend to get a little wrinkly, but since they zip up, they quickly smooth out." —Tonia
Get them from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in three sizes and seven colors).
4. Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream formulated with cupuaçu butter, coconut oil, and açai oil to give your skin a powerful dose of hydration. It'll also wake up and temporarily tighten your skin with the same stuff you use to become awake and alert for the day...caffeine! That's right, our skin enjoys the stuff as much as the rest of us. This smells like vanilla and caramel, which means it's basically a latte for your skin. Delicious.
You can read more about the skincare benefits of caffeine at the Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This stuff is magic. I’ve tried a lot of products, and this one works the best out of everything I’ve tried. I love the scent. Sol de Jeneiro makes a body spray of it, and I get lots of compliments every time I wear it." —Stephanie Hooper
Get a 2.5-ounce jar from Amazon for $22.
5. A pair of reusable silicone nipple covers designed for all the summer dresses that feel like they're ruined by a bra. And I mean *summer* dresses — these are totally waterproof, so go ahead and enjoy the heat! There will be no need to ~sweat it~ in these.
BuzzFeed editor Natalie Brown swears by these pasties! Check out her Nippies review to learn more.
Promising reviews: "These covers are AMAZING! I used them for the first time this weekend during my bachelorette because of how much white I would be wearing, and they were perfect. I usually use petals, but sometimes you can see the shape of the petal, and my nipple still shows, but these covered my boobs perfectly, and you couldn't see them through a see-through white body suit. They lasted through the night when I forgot to take them off before bed and also lasted through tonsssss of sweaty dancing. I never leave reviews, but I had to spend the word. All my girls on the trip were amazed by them and are all ordering now." —Amazon Customer
Get a pair from Amazon for $26.50+ (available in two sizes, with or without lift, and five shades).
6. A breakfast sandwich maker so you can break up with your morning fast food commute and make yourself a 5-star worthy breakfast from the comfort of your counter. Eggcellent.
The surfaces are covered with durable, nonstick coating, and all removable parts are dishwasher-safe.
Promising review: "FAM. I need you to lissssssten. I would give this product 87 stars if I could. You'd think it would be one of those gimmicky kitchen appliances that barely even works. EXCEPT you're wrong. It's amazing. It's quick. Look. Lissssten. You put the ingredients in and about two minutes later your tummy is all like 'oh yesssss.' Basically. Just buy it. Purchase the sammich maker. You're welcome." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in five colors).
7. A jealousy-inducing Melissa & Doug ice cream counter — it'll be tons of fun to play ice cream shop with your kids, for sure, but they *always* get to be the ice cream maker! When is it gonna be YOUR turn to scoop the ice cream cones?! It looks so fun!
The wooden ice cream counter comes with eight ice cream scoops, six toppings, two cones, cup, scooper, tongs, wooden spoon, reusable menu card, and six pretend dollar bills.
Promising review: "Fun toy set for a creative toddler. My newly-turned-3 year old daughter instantly fell in love with this set! She loves seeing how high she can stack the ice cream cones and pretending to serve Mom & Dad her creations. She's been obsessed with climbing things around the house and we *desperately* needed a distraction to get her to stop, and this is working so far — she plays with this thing for HOURS!" —West Family
Get it from Amazon for $43.99.
8. An exfoliating mitten lots of folks love for preventing ingrown hairs, reducing KP, and smoothing out their skin before applying tanning lotion. I personally love using an exfoliating mitt in the summer after a day covered in sunscreen and sand. There's no better way to get rid of that goop!
Several reviewers say they just throw theirs right in the washing machine to clean it! They also make a smaller one designed for the bikini area and a long, narrow back scrubber for hard-to-reach areas.
Promising review: "MAGIC. HOLY CRAP, I LOVE THIS MIT! This cleared up 80% of the 'chicken skin' I have INSTANTLY after one use. Also, it took off way more dead skin than any scrub I’ve ever used. I never write reviews, so I had to when I got this and loved it." —Cheyanne
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (also available as a pair).
9. And speaking of, a refillable roll-on sponge sunscreen applicator sure to make putting on sunscreen (both on your kids *and* on yourself) less of a chore. This goes on fast and blends in easily – no mess required! Families and other folks who look like *dweebs* slathering on sunscreen are sure to look at your quick application with envy.
10. A bag of citrusy Liquid I.V. Hydration packets, with three times the electrolytes of a typical sports drink, great for packing on long hikes, recovering after a run, and keeping close during long days strolling in the sun. Honestly, you may just wanna keep these in your bag 24/7.
These are also gluten-, soy-, and dairy-free!
Promising review: "No issues with the packaging. I love the lemon-lime taste. It dissolves in your water easily; I only used a straw to stir it up. It was not gritty, and after drinking a glass, I truly felt my headache vanish, which I felt coming on after a heavy workout! My husband uses them for hangover days when you just don't want to feel as if you are nearing death, LOL! Satisfied and definitely 5 stars. Great to have on hand." —Britt
Get a pack of 16 from Amazon for $21.95+ (available in different flavors and pack sizes).
11. A jar of The Pink Stuff (the internet's favorite cleaning product) that'll clean everything from pots and pans to blotches in your bathtub. Move over firefighters, I want a calendar of THIS sexy stuff and its shiny results.
Promising review: "I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used different degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was okay but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" —May
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.