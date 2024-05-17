39 Products With Such High Ratings It’s Almost Obnoxious

This mascara was one of my first BuzzFeed shopping list impulse purchases! I was sold by all the wild customer images (it feels like this stuff makes lashes illegally long!) and positive reviews. I was *so* excited to get my hands on their brown version! I have naturally light lashes and red hair, so black lashes look really unnatural on me. I've loved using the brown and having a color that better complements my skin/hair. You can see my before and after photos above. This stuff is magic.

Promising review: "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long-wearing. I go from an eight-hour workday right to the gym and sweat like crazy...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E Miller

Get it from Amazon for $4.74 (available in two colors).