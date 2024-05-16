If You Wanna Spend As Much Time Outside This Spring As Possible, These 32 Products Will Help

My husband and I have a six-month-old and it's been a goal of ours to go outside on a walk together every day. These challenge cards have helped us keep our goal, because there's something about having a *reason* to go outside that makes it easier to pack up the baby and get out the door. The prompts suggest different subject matter like, "zebra crossing" or "people walking in step" and styles to experiment with such as "blur" or "face a direct light source" — all are approachable and engaging.

Get it from Amazon for $15.97.