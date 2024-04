If You Wanna Spend As Much Time Outside This Spring As Possible, These 34 Products Will Help

Check it out on TikTok.



This is no children's inflatable pool! It boasts 120 air jets and heats up quickly to a soothing 104 degrees. Reviewers say about 2–3 people is the max for the most comfortable fit.

Promising review: "I was skeptical about buying an inflatable hot tub, but my sister has wanted one forever. After researching many varieties we ended up purchasing this. I am amazed at how well it works. I have had it for several months now and it is still working perfectly. The lining is thick and sturdy, and supports your back. It is easy to get in and out of. The cushioned bottom is more comfy than I expected. It holds heat well, we like it at 104 and it stays between 102 and 104 while in use in a 40–60-degree environment. The bubbles are plentiful and relaxing and strong. I thought set up was quite easy, filters are easy to change and water chemical balance is easy to maintain. I give 5 out of 5 stars. Get it!" —Kristine



Get it from Amazon for $445.75+ (available in two colors).