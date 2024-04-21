If You Wanna Spend As Much Time Outside This Spring As Possible, These 34 Products Will Help

1. The Street Photography Challenge, a deck of 50 cards that'll encourage you to take to the streets and photograph daily life in a life-altering way. Each card has a prompt, an example image, and information on photographs with similar themes. The goal of each card is to teach you a photography technique, so go ahead and think outside the box (and the house)!
My husband and I have a six-month-old and it's been a goal of ours to go outside on a walk together every day. These challenge cards have helped us keep our goal, because there's something about having a *reason* to go outside that makes it easier to pack up the baby and get out the door. The prompts suggest different subject matter like, "zebra crossing" or "people walking in step" and styles to experiment with such as "blur" or "face a direct light source" — all are approachable and engaging.
2. A roll of faux ivy — attach this to wire fencing, a railing, or a trellis to add some privacy and create a lush look in your yard (no gardening skills needed).
Promising review: "This is the second privacy screen I've purchased from Amazon. I have an area in my garden visible from the street. The screen hides all my gardening stuff (i.e. wheelbarrow, buckets, etc.). It truly looks like the real deal!!!" —soooz
3. An ice cream chalk set by Melissa & Doug for parents who would prefer their children go outside and draw on the sidewalk instead of all over the walls this summer. Get this frozen novelty chalk lickety-split!
Promising review: "What a awesome gift for a kid! I bought this for my 3-year-old daughter's Easter basket. We were out of chalk and looking for something fun. All three of my daughters (ages 3, 5, 11) loved these and played 'ice cream shop' outside for almost three hours. And then off and on the next few days. Some broke after being dropped but that didn’t bug my kids, they ground them up and made chalk paint. We will be buying again to give as gifts to friends for birthdays." —Reil07
4. A pair of adjustable hiking poles — they're gonna make you the most agile four-legged creature on the forest floor.
These are made with lightweight aluminum. They have anti-shock features and padded wrist straps for comfort. BTW, each pole comes with two rubber tips, two spares, a carbide tip (built into each pole) and two mud baskets — you're gonna be covered no matter the terrain!
Promising review: "I am so glad I bought these. I'm fairly new to hiking and now understand why so many people use these. I did a hard hike before buying these and overworked my knees climbing up/down and over rocks on the mountain. I then went on a hike after buying these and I'm so glad I did. These were very helpful in taking the pressure off my knees. The spring function they have is nice. I also like the different attachments for different types of ground that come with it." —Cathleen
5. A wicker chair and matching ottoman that'll be a show-stopping centerpiece in your yard. Go ahead, grab an iced tea and spend the whole day lounging around outside.
Promising review: “This chair and ottoman are soooooooo cute!!!! It feels just like a lounge chair by the way you sit on here. It is very comfortable! It could be indoors or outdoors. It is very sturdy for being a wicker chair.” —Chinagurll
6. A game-changing AI-powered smartphone stabilizer so you can capture photos and videos with seamless, cinematic shots. The tourists surrounding you on your next vacation are going to drop their jaws in aww seeing your robot-photo-arm while they're trying to figure out how to bend their bodies at a dangerously unnatural angle for their own photo.
7. A pair of LED headlamps — it's gonna be a ~bright~ idea to bring these along on your outdoor adventures, even if you aren't planning on being out after dusk. The multiple settings and adjustments are gonna be particularly handy if you're planning on exploring any *gulp* caves this spring.
Promising review: "I took the headlamps on a girls' weekend to the lava tubes in Flagstaff, Arizona right after buying them. They were comfortable, and the multiple brightness settings and tilt option were perfect for climbing around in complete darkness. Great buy!" —Hannah
8. An inflatable hot tub so you can create outdoor spa nights worthy of a five-star review. Your bathtub is about to be so jealous.
This is no children's inflatable pool! It boasts 120 air jets and heats up quickly to a soothing 104 degrees. Reviewers say about 2–3 people is the max for the most comfortable fit.
Promising review: "I was skeptical about buying an inflatable hot tub, but my sister has wanted one forever. After researching many varieties we ended up purchasing this. I am amazed at how well it works. I have had it for several months now and it is still working perfectly. The lining is thick and sturdy, and supports your back. It is easy to get in and out of. The cushioned bottom is more comfy than I expected. It holds heat well, we like it at 104 and it stays between 102 and 104 while in use in a 40–60-degree environment. The bubbles are plentiful and relaxing and strong. I thought set up was quite easy, filters are easy to change and water chemical balance is easy to maintain. I give 5 out of 5 stars. Get it!" —Kristine
9. A 12-pack of acrylic paint pens sure to add a little spice to your "go outside and gather rocks'' idea when your kids tell you they're bored for the...457th time.
10. A pair of binoculars for scoping out some fun feathered friends way up high, or for getting a glimpse of the view ahead if you get too tired to finish the hike you're on. TBH, clever.
Promising review: "I use these for hiking, exploration, and just overall when I am camping or walking around somewhere and want to see things far away. I really think the compact size, and the quality of the image is unparalleled. Definitely worth the price for me." —Kyle Giffin
11. A glow-in-the-dark capture the flag so you and your kids can safely have fun outside on warm nights. This game can accommodate two teams of five and is great for all ages, so go ahead...get the neighbors in on the fun!
This set includes 10 premium team bracelets (5 RED, 5 BLUE), three amber color territory markers, two flag cubes, two jail markers, and one premium storage bucket.
Promising review: "I bought this for our kids to enjoy with their friends...well we adults have had a blast playing with them. The kids love it! The adults love it! This adds another layer of fun to the old fashioned favorite! My kids are begging me to buy another set so they can have all their friends over for a massive neighborhood game of capture the flag." —MMcB
