Even If You're Afraid Of Commitment, You'll Want To Have And To Hold These 38 Practical Products For The Rest Of Your Life

1. An adjustable duster brush that'll spruce up your window shades so well you may realize you actually *do* have a view through those dust bunnies.
Promising review: "This product is AMAZING! You can clean both sides of two blinds at once and grip them firmly to get ALL of the dust off. Plus, it comes with five covers, so that no matter how dirty your blinds are, you'll be able to finish dusting your whole house! I also love that you can wash the covers and don't have to waste money on refills." —Sarah
2. A 3-in-1 floor mirror with a coat rack, two-tier shoe shelf, and hidden jewelry cabinet — a multi-use MUST for all us apartment dwellers. The slide-out storage is designed with cushioned material for rings, necklaces, sunglasses, etc. and enclosed shelves sized for makeup and skincare bottles. That's not all! It's on a 360-degree swivel (!!!) so go ahead and Tetris this into that useless, small space between your sofa and front door. Then it'll be a real entryway. And closet. And safe.
Promising review: "For the price I was expecting this to be mostly MDF, but it's real solid wood (except for the backing on the jewelry box). It was extremely easy to put together and came with all the tools I needed (now I have a new short screwdriver). I was worried about shipping a mirror, but the box was very well packaged and had zero damage. This is exactly what I needed for my small bedroom, the storage behind the mirror is great, and it swivels easily. I definitely recommend!" —Screenial
3. An inclined walking pad that'll be a game-changer for folks who feel bogged down by sitting all day at their desk. This is the second walking pad I've tried, after hating the first one I purchased. For me, this machine's incline makes all the difference! The remote is simple to use, there is zero unnecessary bulk, and I *swear* I forget that I'm walking when I'm on this...which has got to be some sort of added witchcraft.
The machine tracks your time, steps, calories, and speed. It can go up to 3mph!
The images above are of my Egofit (and my sister-in-law using it because I refused to get out of my pajamas for a video). The image on the left is the walking pad with a standard coffee table book on it for scale. I'll never be able to rave enough about this machine! The incline makes the footprint smaller and I think it makes walking in place a lot easier, even if it is adding difficulty to the workout. I use this throughout my entire workday (I'm on it this very second!). Since I starting using this I've felt drastic improvements in my energy, posture, and productivity...but maybe we should ask my boss about that last one.
Promising review: "This is easy to move around and store. I walk about four miles a day on it while I work at my standing desk. I’ve only had it for two months but it works great so far. I really like that it counts the time, calories, miles, steps, and speed! I'm glad I decided to splurge and buy this — it's worth it." —Jeff K.
4. A handy portable car vacuum so you can clean your car without the extra effort of bringing your vacuum outside. (Because honestly, when do we ever actually do that?)
It comes with three detailing attachments (a flathead, extendable, and brush nozzle attachment). You also get a carrying bag, filter brush, and spare HEPA filter. Plug it into the 12V aux outlet in your car and the 16-foot cord will give you enough slack needed to clean the entire vehicle!
Promising review: "Yes, it is not as powerful as my vacuum cleaner in the house; however, it cleaned out all the garbage, which I accumulated over the past autumn and winter, in the car. At the end of October, my husband and I went to the ocean, and as we tried to be neat — the sand was still in the car. Finally, I got rid of it! Now my beauty again is clean, as on the first day, when I bought her!" —Julia Bright
5. A splurge-worthy 12-piece Caraway cookware set — nonstick cookware with minimalist silhouettes sure to complement any kitchen. These work with induction, gas, and electric stove tops, they're all oven-safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit, are made with a nontoxic coating, and feature non-stick ceramic with an aluminum core and stainless steel handles. Whew! Sorry for all that; I really got Caraway'd away!
The set has a 10.5-inch fry pan, a 3-quart sauce pan and lid, a 4.5-quart sauté pan and a lid, a 6.5-quart Dutch oven and a lid, and storage for the pans and lids.
Promising review: "I absolutely love my Caraway cookware! They are so easy to clean and the magnetic organizers are great for easy storage in kitchen cabinets. I love the hanging lid holder as it saves space and is super convenient (and renter-friendly with the adhesive hooks). The only thing I would mention is that they are not super lightweight. Otherwise, they are superb quality, nontoxic, nonstick, and beautiful!" —Rachel
6. A new-and-improved Samsung Frame TV that boasts an improved anti-reflexion matte display (making your art displays look more lifelike) and 100% color volume thanks to Quantum Dot technology. What does that mean? If this TV had existed back then, we could all have actually SEEN the night scenes in Game of Thrones season eight. Imagine that.
Promising review: "After months of research, we finally decided to get the Frame for our newly renovated kitchen and this did not disappoint! We mounted a media box behind the TV in the wall so everything is sleek and cordless. The picture quality is amazing and I simply adore the art subscription, there are SO many beautiful choices. On top of that, I can easily upload family photos. This is well worth the money." —Lindsey
7. A reviewer-favorite Alleyoop 4-in-1 makeup brush designed with an eyeshadow brush, a blush brush, a brow brush, *and* a blending sponge — all in one! This beauty tool is about to become your new best friend, adventuring with you (because it's small enough to fit in your bag for quick touch-ups) every single day.
Alleoop is a woman-owned small biz that takes "beauty efficiency" to a new level. Most of their products are compact and have several functions!
Promising review: "This is a great brush for travel. It cuts down on the amount of brushes you might need to bring on a trip. You could probably get along with only this brush. It is very versatile. I bought the one with the sponge. Looks great,...is very useful, and lightens the beauty bag load." —KMC
8. A three-pack of antibacterial paper soap sheets (300 sheets in all!) for making sure there's soap ~handy~ wherever you go, despite how often you find empty soap containers in public bathrooms.
Promising review: "I bought these to put into my bag/pocket to carry around just in case. Sometimes public restrooms do not have soap and that is extremely inconvenient. These come in super handy! One sheet is definitely enough for me and it’s so cool to watch it turn from a dry sheet of paper into sudsy soap with water added. I 100% recommend." —mammothemeerkat
9. A front seat organizer designed with two extra drink holders and a catchall spot to keep keys, lip balm, and the like. Reviewers say this easily fits in their car, even if they didn't have any cupholders before. If you, like the rest of TikTok, need a caffeinated drink, a hydrating drink, and a *fun* drink all at the same time....you need this.
Promising review: "Most awesome thing I bought I think all year! I have a small sports car, no cup-holders. This thing looks awesome, is well-made, and is sturdy! It's everything I needed and it looks fantastic in my car, even though I have dark blue leather interior. Fabulous find!" —2019
10. A nontoxic leather conditioner that'll bring your beloved leather reading chair back to life. All you need is a thin spread of this spiffy conditioner and you''ll be g2g! Now, what page did you leave off on?
Promising review: "I use this for my everyday boots, as well as my dress shoes. I'm not always gentle with my boots and I thought I had ruined them the other day (worn out color, scuffs all over), but I cleaned the muck off, gave them a brushing, then applied this leather honey and after letting it sit, my boots look almost like the day I bought them! It keeps the leather supple and restores color. You only need to use a small amount per use!" —David H.
11. A genius automatic bleaching system to make cleaning your toilet a chore of the past. Once installed, it sends cleaner into the bowl every time you flush!
BTW, one cartridge can last up to three months!
Promising review: "I easily installed this in less than 10 minutes. After being installed a few weeks the complaints about constant water rings in the toilet have stopped and there is no overpowering bleach smell. The only negative about this product is you have to buy the proprietary refill cartridges but other than that I would recommend it." —Starglow
12. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner so you can clean out your rental's sink before your landlord decides to dispose of your deposit.
Promising review: "Works like a charm! These are pretty cool! I was a little skeptical but I followed the easy-to-use directions and it worked just like the product said it would. Foamed up and cleaned the drain!! Smell removed!!" —Jennifer K
