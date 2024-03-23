26 Practical Products You'll Recommend To Practically Everyone

1. A smudge-correcting clear nail polish so you can basically turn back time and save your freshly-painted fingers from the smudge you caused by scratching that itch you shouldn't have scratched. Put this polish on top and roll back the clock!
Promising review: "This refreshes my worn-out manicure very well. I apply this as a topcoat over my old manicure. It respreads and smooths out the polish and leaves it fresh and shiny. It's a bit pricey, but it does save me a lot of time and trouble not having to repolish my nails." —SoniaSophia
Get it from Amazon for $20.
2. An anti-humidity spray that'll work like a waterproof barrier on your hair (a harrier, if you will) to block out the moisture in the air that leads to frizziness. And feel free to give your hair a good wash after a sweaty day...this stuff lasts up to 72 hours and through 2–3 shampoos!
Promising review: "This stuff is fantastic. I used it at an outdoor wedding in South Florida when the temperature was in the mid 80s and humidity at 92%. My normally super frizzy hair looked great the whole evening, no frizz at all. Make sure you use enough and blow dry until it is completely dry. Would give it 10 stars if I could!!!" —victoria e.
Get it from Amazon for $26.44.
3. A WD-40 pen with the rust-preventing powers your cringey hinges need placed in an applicator your less-than-handy hands can use without making a mess. Bless.
Promising review: "I love WD-40 products and use it for everything. I spray on shovels to keep dirt or snow from sticking, spray around windows and thresholds to deter bugs, I have cleaned Sharpie off wood and walls and of course to stop squeaky doors. These small direct point application pens are great. Keep one in the glove box, my kitchen 'junk' drawer and in the house tool box." —BBP623
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $12.60.
4. An expanding shower liner for folks who, like me, have suffered from showers the size of refrigerator boxes (at best). This keeps your curtain on a curve so you can wash your bod with a little more wiggle room.
Promising review: "Wow! This is exactly what I was looking for! I have a tiny bathroom in a old apartment building with an untreated window that needs to be covered with a shower curtain inside my shower. Every time you'd shower you would be attacked by curtains from both sides. That is until I purchased this curtain. It gives so much more room in the shower like a curved shower rod, but without all that hardware and work associated with it. It's weighted enough so it doesn't move. I'm not longer attacked by my shower curtains. I 100% would purchase again" —Brittany Hopkins
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
5. A shoe stretch spray that'll save your feet from blisters when breaking in brand-new shoes that are just slightly too small. With this stuff, your leather boots, loafers, sandals, and even gloves are gonna fit like a (ahem) glove.
My colleague Amanda Davis swears by this spray. Check out her Foot Matters Shoe Stretch spray review (#46) for more deets!
Promising review: "It deserves 100 stars. I wish I found it years ago. This product is slightly life-changing, and I'm not kidding!! I can't tell you who the years when I've had to abandon the shoe for a rubbing in the wrong spot or it being really close to fitting but just something not quite right. I got a really great deal on an expensive pair of sandals; they were gorgeous yet a tiny bit tight and the leather was firm. I was about to send them back, but loved them so much I thought maybe there was a product? It perfectly softened and stretched the sandals. I've since used for a few different pairs of shoes with fabulous results. Best purchase!!! Nothing better than comfortable shoes!!!" —Clm75
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
6. A multiuse car hammer so you can easily escape from your car in an emergency — the safety edge slicer can cut through your seatbelt and the rounded hammer breaks through windows and windshields.
Promising review: "My puppy got tangled in her leash, car seat safety clip, harness clip, and seat belt. The release buckles could not even release because it was twisted so tightly. I knew I had to cut her free, it was such a relief when it hit me I had the seat belt cutter under the seat. I never thought I would use it, but so glad I had it today (pictured above)." —Elizabeth
Get two from Amazon for $11.87.
7. A set of silicone oven rack edge protectors because these can easily be cut to size, they are dishwasher safe, and they're heat resistant up to a whopping 482 degrees. If you, like me, are afraid of your oven, these covers are the burn-free security you need.
Promising review: "These things are awesome. Not only are they attractive and reasonably priced, but are so easy to put on and they stay on the rack. Most important, I find they help to protect your arm when reaching into the oven from getting any bad burns. Highly recommend these, I'm so happy with them I'm buying a set for my mom and daughters-in-law." —Sandi
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in three colors).
8. A bagel guillotine which, despite its delightfully dreadful name, is just about the safest way you could ever slice a bagel. Grab this to help your kids make breakfast without the fear of losing a digit.
Promising review: "I picked this up because my heart could no longer take the stress of watching our 11-year-old slice bagels (while multitasking with screens and whatnot) with a serrated bread knife. I was going to have a heart attack and she was going to slice into her hand so...I had high hopes and, regardless of the overwhelmingly positive reviews, some concerns about how well this would work. My concerns were unwarranted. This not-so-little little device slices through every single bagel, every single time (and my kid goes through kicks where she'll eat two or three each day). I no longer worry about serious cuts even though the (covered) blade on this thing is SHARP! Only word of advice, like other reviewers, slice (press down) slowly so as not to squash softer bagels. Additionally, this thing slices so cleanly that there are no crumbs to speak of. I'm quite happy with this purchase. This thing now has a permanent place next to the toaster on our counter. I highly recommend it." —Christopher RS
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four colors).
9. A box of hair dye wipes that'll get rid of the color on your skin so you don't look like you're bleeding from the scalp after adding a little auburn to your 'do.
Promising review: "These are the same quality wipes I buy from professional only supply stores. They're my absolute favorite for getting dark color from around my clients hairline/ears. The trick is to wipe it off before it dries. It's great that these are disposable as well." —Jason
Get a pack of 100 from Amazon for $9.97.
10. A carseat cover to keep your baby toasty when the weather is frigid while still keeping them buckled safe and snug.
Promising review: "I love this style. It’s warm but doesn’t overheat and it fits perfectly so my daughter's face is right at the opening. It doesn’t get in the way of the car seat handle. The only negative I found for me is that the back is longer so it can sometimes get in the way of the latch for the base in my car. I have a Grayco click connect 35 but it’s not enough to make you stop using it. I actually wish I ordered this with my first child. I have received several compliments on this cover." —Jacquelyn
Get it from Amazon for $37.18+ (available in four colors).
11. A set of stove counter gap covers so you can save that insufferable space from the slips and spills that leave stray crumbs on your floor...forever.
Promising review: "I ordered these silicone gap covers to keep debris from falling in between our kitchen appliances and the counters. The thing that sold me was when I read a review on here that stated that they were able to use it for the gap between the stove and fridge. I have the same setup in my apartment. Countertop on one side of the stove and fridge on the other. The silicone sticks very well to the fridge, stove, and counter. It doesn’t move around very easily, which is a good thing. Just make sure you place it with the wider side of the strip towards the counter as shown in the picture." —Kevin B.
Get two from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in two sizes and three colors).