33 Practical Products You Won’t Feel Guilty Treating Yourself To

1. An *electric* adjustable standing desk with *gorgeous* solid wood details that'll make you feel right at home in your home office. It's SO hard to find office furniture that doesn't look stagnant or stale. This ~wood~ certainly be a game-changer in your place!
Mopio is a small business located in California.
Promising review: "I searched high and low for a good quality stand/sit desk at a good price. I almost settled on one of the particle board options that comes in segments, but I really didn't like that idea. Pretty far down the search results, I found this item with a solid wood top at a great price. Assembly was easy, it's quite well-built, heavy, stable, and elevating or lowering is smooth and consistent. I felt like this might be one of those items that is too good to be true, but it's not! Their customer service is also great. I contacted them with a question, and they promptly responded. The listing showed as a local business, after a quick search I found a listing in California for this company. For me, that is another plus." —Lutrus
Get it from Amazon for $379.99+ (available in two sizes and colors).
2. A bagel guillotine which, despite its delightfully dreadful name, is just about the safest way you could ever slice a bagel. Grab this to help your kids make breakfast without the fear of losing a digit.
Promising review: "I picked this up because my heart could no longer take the stress of watching our 11-year-old slice bagels (while multitasking with screens and whatnot) with a serrated bread knife. I was going to have a heart attack and she was going to slice into her hand so... I had high hopes and, regardless of the overwhelmingly positive reviews, some concerns about how well this would work. My concerns were unwarranted. This not-so-little little device slices through every single bagel, every single time (and my kid goes through kicks where she'll eat two or three each day). I no longer worry about serious cuts even though the (covered) blade on this thing is SHARP! Only word of advice, like other reviewers, slice (press down) slowly so as not to squash softer bagels. Additionally, this thing slices so cleanly that there are no crumbs to speak of. I'm quite happy with this purchase. This thing now has a permanent place next to the toaster on our counter. I highly recommend it." —Christopher RS
Get it from Amazon for $19.46+ (available in four colors).
3. Some rabbit 'jamas for cozy folks who dream of living in a Beatrix Potter novel.
This is a small business located in New Jersey.
Promising review: "These are a very high quality set of pajamas. The print is very cute (looks just as you'd expect in the photos)! The detailings are all very high-end (buttons, collar, etc.). The seller was very nice and accommodated when I asked for sizing options!" —Alanna Zhou
Get them from Cozyloungewear on Etsy for $40.12+ (originally $57.32+; available in sizes XS–L).
4. A completely wire-free under-cabinet light — this motion-activated light can make your kitchen juuust bright enough so you can find that ice cream hidden in the back of your freezer at three in the morning. Reviewers also recommend throwing these in your pantry, closet, or along your stairs.
The rechargeable battery lasts 90 days in auto mode (if turned on roughly three times a day) or up to 33 hours of constant lighting. It has touch controls for toggling on/off and adjusting the brightness!
Promising review: "I’ve had my eye on these lights for a while and when they went on sale I decided to grab two for under my kitchen cabinets to replace my old light system that quit working. Love that these are rechargeable and the light is attached to a magnetic bar so I can take it down anytime I need to. The motion sensors don’t work consistently for me during the day where I have them mounted but work great at night. But since I can turn them on when needed during the day, this doesn’t bother me. They let off a lot of light and work great for a kitchen counter light. I am very pleased with these lights!" —Nikki
Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in warm or white light styles).
5. A bag re-sealer I'd personally buy for the looks alone (it's basically a tiny hair straightener! CUTE!), for anyone who would love the chance to reseal their snacks and keep them feelin' fresh.
Promising review: "Just got this cool new gadget! So sick of never having a clip for the million bags of chips I open daily. This sealer worked great. Heated up in, like, 40 seconds and sealed this chip bag in seconds, and now, I don't have to find a clip! I'm sure the chips will stay fresh much longer, too, since it's sealed like I just bought it! Would recommend!" —Stacy0814
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in three colors).
6. A pair of waterproof, LED-lit Bluetooth speakers so you can have surround sound tunes practically perfecting the ambiance of your yard. Plus, these are surprisingly good looking! Go ahead, consider them outdoor decor.
The Bluetooth distance between phone and speaker is up to 33 feet, while the dual pairing distance between the two speakers is up to 66 feet!
Promising review: "The surround sound that we get at night while sitting around the fire pit is wonderful! We invested in shepherd's hooks so that we can relocate wherever we want! Nice." —Denise Peoples
Get the two-pack from Amazon for $169.98 (available with white or rainbow lights).
7. A woven oak accent chair — your dark academia study is basically begging you to buy this.
Promising review: "This looks smart. It came with great instructions and assembly was easy. It looks like chairs selling for twice as much. Adds distinctive decor to your room." —Raven–Rock
Get it from Amazon for $143.90+ (available in seven colors).
8. A sawtooth border edger for expertly cutting grass that's making your garden or curb look a little shaggy. Your neighbors are about to think you got a landscaper...keep them guessing!
Promising review: "I ordered this after struggling the past few seasons with getting neat, attractive edging using my current tools. I was never able to achieve the look and depth I wanted. I needed something I could manage physically (not too heavy or awkward) as a senior attempting to maintain my corner city lot. This is the cat's meow. The tool overall is heavy enough to provide stability but not so heavy that it hurts my shoulders or arms to use repetitively while edging. The 'T' handle is comfortable, it is a perfect length, and the teeth cut right through roots, grass, weeds, etc. with absolutely no problem." —Peaches
Get it from Amazon for $32.98.
9. A drool-worthy animal print rug to give any room a wild touch. I know you sometimes watch TV until 11 p.m....on a SCHOOL night. You party animal.
Promising review: "This rug is SO FUN. It’s CHIC and not at all silly looking. Perfect element of sass." —Natalia Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $128.71+ (available in four styles).
10. A lightweight parachute hammock for people who would spend time huffing and puffing on a hike *only* if it means snagging a nature nap in the most peaceful spot possible.
Promising review: "This is super comfy and light. It's very easy to put up and wide enough that I was able to have a sleeping bag, two blankets, and my pillow in it. I had room to actually roll around a little; I laid on my back and side very comfortably. I would purchase this item again and from this seller. The hammock arrived on time and in great condition!" —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $23.97+ (available in 10 colors).
11. A pie bird — place this in the center of your unbaked pie and it can prevent the filling from boiling over while baking. The design helps distribute moisture throughout the dish to keep the bottom from getting soggy *and* it even helps up top by making sure the crust cooks evenly and doesn't split!
This pie bird is safe for the freezer, microwave, oven, broiler, and dishwasher!
Promising review: "Amazing what difference this bird can make to your pie! I definitely made the best apple pie I've ever made with this little device. For the first time ever, my pie did not spill out juices onto the pan below or into the stove, and the crust was flaky and crisper than it has ever been. I really cannot speak highly enough of how well this pie bird worked. If you make pies, you need one of these!" —Happylakedreamer
Get it from Amazon for $12.85+ (available in five colors).
12. A Stone + Lane dinnerware set — a practical item that'll be right there beside you when you and your BFF ~dish~ out all the gossip you've gotta catch up on over dinner.
I have this set! I love how cheerful they make my dining room table (no matter how boring dinner may be). They are sturdy, great in the dishwasher and microwave, and oh-so lovely!
Get a four-piece set from Stone + Lane for $89.99+ (available in six colors; also available as an eight-piece set).
13. BYO Blush Oil, with a color designed to react to the pH of your skin, helping you achieve a completely personalized look without *any* effort on your part. It's no surprise this is a bestseller!
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients. PS: the ingredients in *all* of Youthforia's products can stay on while you sleep!
Promising review: "I love trying new products (only those that are cruelty-free). I have to say this pleasantly surprised me. It only takes two small dots of the product on my cheeks, blended with a brush, and the result is just beautiful. The pink color is a fresh natural color. It lasts all day and then then some. This is also great for travel. I will be ordering another color to try." —Deborah T.
Get it from Amazon for $36 (available in four shades).
14. A ball launcher for making sure your dog (and your rotator cuff) enjoy a day at the dog park.
Promising review: "I don’t know who has more fun my dog or me? LOL. I’ve used this for fetch every day for over a week now. It’s a ton of fun! I like that you can pick the ball up with the end of the gun. It saves your back and while my dog isn’t a slobber hound like others I’ve had...it’s nice you don’t have to touch the ball after it’s dog slimed. Get the mini model for small tennis balls and the large gun shoots conventional size tennis balls! Get it! You and our dog will thank me!" —workoutnut2010
Get it from Amazon for $22.95.
15. A cotton knit duvet cover so you can cover up your old duvet and make your bedroom look like a wonderland even if you only sloppily make the bed. Bless.
And if you're looking for a great duvet to fill this cover, here's a hypoallergenic option that reviewers love!
Promising review: "I have been looking for a terracotta jersey knit duvet cover forever and took a chance with this one. The color is great, a dark terra-cotta/rust color. It’s soft, but if I had to be nit-picky it isn’t as soft as other jersey knit fabrics I have felt. Shipping was surprisingly fast and the size was perfect for my queen bed. Overall I am happy with my purchase." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $63.01+ (available in three sizes and 26 colors).