BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Patterned Dresses That’ll Basically Make Your Closet Look Like An Art Gallery

    Your closet is about to look like a Monet display with all these fabulous florals and other divine finds.

    Mallory Mower
    by Mallory Mower

    BuzzFeed Staff

    All dresses are in women's sizing unless otherwise noted.

    1. A smocked long-sleeve dress with a whimsical silhouette and charming floral pattern that's sure to have all your ~buds~ wishing they owned your wardrobe. 

    Person posing in a floral-patterned outfit with puffed sleeves, holding flowers, in a stylish room setup
    Person seated on a picnic blanket with various desserts like cakes and cookies around, wearing a floral outfit
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Got so many compliments on this dress when I wore it to a wedding last week. The dress hugs just perfectly as is it has a wild amount of stretch. I was super comfy and just loved it." —Arocr

    Get it from Amazon for $48.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 15 colors).

    2. An embroidered tulle dress that'll have you looking like the heroine of all your favorite romantasy novels every time you wear it.

    reviewer in embroidered dress standing in water with mountains in the background, holding a paper plane
    reviewer in evening dress with floral appliqué standing in front of a flower-adorned entrance
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don’t ever write reviews but had to because this dress is literally EVERYTHING!! It’s so pretty and the fabric is high quality. I just wish for more occasions to wear it!!" —Norah Barnes

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in sizes 0–28 Plus and in 13 colors).

    3. A square-neck balloon-sleeve dress sure to make you feel like the Belle of the ball. Softball, that is. On second thought, your team might not be thrilled you wore this instead of a practical shirt and joggers. Oh well, you look fantastic. 

    reviewer in polka dot dress sitting at table, smiling
    Woman in casual floral dress poses outdoors, smiling, with one hand on hip, promoting spring fashion
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw this dress from a TikTok video and instantly wanted it. It's so great and true to size!" —corrine

    Get it from Amazon for $48.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 23 colors).

    4. tie-front satin dress — this piece is gonna make *you* the queen B of the ladies who lunch.

    Person smiling in a mirrored room wearing a floral dress with cutouts and strappy sandals
    Woman in floral dress with a slit, holding a purse, standing by a restaurant entrance
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Just FYI: the majority of reviewers say to size up!

    Promising review: "This dress matched my expectations. The material is silky and can be a little clingy with static. It comes very wrinkled and creates wrinkles easily so definitely iron before wearing. I love how the straps are adjustable, though. The top is stretchy and was almost a little on the bigger side for me but was very comfy to wear." —Christina

    Get it from Amazon for $45.69 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 16 colors). 

    5. A bell-sleeve beaut that'll delight fashion-savvy folks who want a comfy, dressy, and darling outfit ALL IN ONE.

    reviewer in leopard print bell sleeve dress wearing sandals and standing outside
    reviewer in a leaf-patterned dress and sandals stands by a railing, holding a phone
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress is such a winner! Everyone has been asking me where I got it from and they can’t believe it’s from Amazon. It's such a great buy and looks dressy! It fits true to size." —Mercedes Ritchie

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 41 colors).

    6. A halter-neck sundress sure to have you looking like the celebrity you know you should actually be while walking the streets of your neighborhood. Emma Stone, is that you?? 

    Reviewer in a floral dress sitting on a swing with artificial purple flowers around
    Woman in floral dress poses for selfie, tattooed arms visible, with wall art in background
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This purchase completely exceeded my expectations. Dress is well made and SOFT. It’s also has a slip underneath, which is awesome — no fear of undies showing! Waist is elastic. Comes with a detachable belt so it can be worn with or without." —MsMGR

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 26 colors).

    7. A one-shoulder bodycon great for everything from roaming the streets of Greenwich Village with your best friends to a baby shower with your estranged friends to the wedding of your nemesis. Sorry, I've been watching a lot of Sex And The City lately. But, um, Carrie Bradshaw would totally love this look. 

    reviewer in a blue floral dress standing on a sidewalk by the beach
    reviewer in a snug floral dress posing for a mirror selfie
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got so many compliments on this dress and even more when I said where I got it from!! It is comfortable and the material is breathable. It is stretchy so you could even wear it with a baby bump. I will say if you are small chested it may be big up top! Perfect dress for a wedding, bridal shower, or any nice occasion!" —Katerina

    Get it from Amazon for $47.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 14 colors). 

    8. A knee-length floral dress that'll be a lighthearted, flirty, and fun outfit you'll find yourself gravitating to day after day. 

    Person in a floral print dress with cape-like sleeves, cropped to show midsection
    Reviewer in a floral dress and sandals smiling outdoors
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress fit me amazingly, it’s adorable and I will be wearing it to an upcoming wedding. Seriously so comfy as well, the material, the pockets, it’s breathable. Just love everything about this dress." —Beth - Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes 14–26 and 14 colors).

    9. A midi-length satin dress with a cowl neck — wear this to a wedding and spend all your time post-ceremony taking photos that look like a staged shoot in your very own custom couture. 

    reviewer in sleeveless leopard print strapless silk dress
    Reviewer in a floral satin dress with spaghetti straps
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    FYI, there are TONS of pregnant reviewers who are obsessed with the amount of stretch this dress has. And here's a similar plus-size version (L–4X).

    Promising reviews: "This dress is super gorgeous and totally worth the money! TikTok made me buy it, and it was on sale, so even better. The fabric is also really good quality." —Melanie

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 23 colors and styles).

    10. A button-down beauty with three-quarter-length sleeves that'll protect your shoulders on hot summer days when you don't want your skin cooked by the sun's rays. 

    A reviewer wearing a black floral, boho-inspired, short-sleeved maxi dress
    Reviewer in a sunflower print dress and hat stands in a field, posing with hand on hip
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely stunning! When I wear it, I get compliments on this dress everywhere I go." —ABgreen

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes 14–26 and 11 colors).

    11. A loose-fitting gingham swing dress basically begging to be worn while you and your boo layout on a picnic blanket during movie nights at the park. It's hard to say who you'll end up loving more: your date...or this dress.

    reviewer wearing the sleeveless, knee-length, checkered yellow dress
    reviewer bathroom selfie in the dress
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this beautiful dress. I shared it on my blog and people loved it! Runs true to size and it's double lined, so it's not see through and doesn’t lay funny on the stomach area. I'm wearing this piece for Easter and all summer long (pictured above, left)." —Sherlin

    Get it from Amazon for $28.98+ (available in S–XXL and in 24 styles).

    12. An embroidered linen pick with floral details that'll leave your gardener heart all aflutter. 

    short sleeve yellow dress with embroidered flowers. the reviewer is wearing the dress with flared jeans and flats.
    reviewer wearing the dress in green with gardening shoes
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress is absolutely gorgeous! The linen is good quality and the embroidery is beautiful and detailed. I ordered the green and it's much more of a vivid green in person rather than the screen. It is a soft linen and I barely used an upright vapor iron and it took the wrinkles out. There is no need for a slip. I really can't express how beautiful this dress is!! I think I just might order the pink one too!" —PGW

    Get it from Amazon for $41.99 (available in sizes M–3XL and six colors).

    13. An off-the-shoulder dress sure to have you looking equal parts regal and ethereal. 