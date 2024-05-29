27 Patterned Dresses That’ll Basically Make Your Closet Look Like An Art Gallery

All dresses are in women's sizing unless otherwise noted.
1. A smocked long-sleeve dress with a whimsical silhouette and charming floral pattern that's sure to have all your ~buds~ wishing they owned your wardrobe.
2. An embroidered tulle dress that'll have you looking like the heroine of all your favorite romantasy novels every time you wear it.
Promising review: "I don’t ever write reviews but had to because this dress is literally EVERYTHING!! It’s so pretty and the fabric is high quality. I just wish for more occasions to wear it!!" —Norah Barnes
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in sizes 0–28 Plus and in 13 colors).
3. A square-neck balloon-sleeve dress sure to make you feel like the Belle of the ball. Softball, that is. On second thought, your team might not be thrilled you wore this instead of a practical shirt and joggers. Oh well, you look fantastic.
4. A tie-front satin dress — this piece is gonna make *you* the queen B of the ladies who lunch.
Just FYI: the majority of reviewers say to size up!
Promising review: "This dress matched my expectations. The material is silky and can be a little clingy with static. It comes very wrinkled and creates wrinkles easily so definitely iron before wearing. I love how the straps are adjustable, though. The top is stretchy and was almost a little on the bigger side for me but was very comfy to wear." —Christina
Get it from Amazon for $45.69 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 16 colors).
5. A bell-sleeve beaut that'll delight fashion-savvy folks who want a comfy, dressy, and darling outfit ALL IN ONE.
Promising review: "This dress is such a winner! Everyone has been asking me where I got it from and they can’t believe it’s from Amazon. It's such a great buy and looks dressy! It fits true to size." —Mercedes Ritchie
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 41 colors).
6. A halter-neck sundress sure to have you looking like the celebrity you know you should actually be while walking the streets of your neighborhood. Emma Stone, is that you??
Promising review: "This purchase completely exceeded my expectations. Dress is well made and SOFT. It’s also has a slip underneath, which is awesome — no fear of undies showing! Waist is elastic. Comes with a detachable belt so it can be worn with or without." —MsMGR
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 26 colors).
7. A one-shoulder bodycon great for everything from roaming the streets of Greenwich Village with your best friends to a baby shower with your estranged friends to the wedding of your nemesis. Sorry, I've been watching a lot of Sex And The City lately. But, um, Carrie Bradshaw would totally love this look.
Promising review: "I got so many compliments on this dress and even more when I said where I got it from!! It is comfortable and the material is breathable. It is stretchy so you could even wear it with a baby bump. I will say if you are small chested it may be big up top! Perfect dress for a wedding, bridal shower, or any nice occasion!" —Katerina
Get it from Amazon for $47.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 14 colors).
8. A knee-length floral dress that'll be a lighthearted, flirty, and fun outfit you'll find yourself gravitating to day after day.
Promising review: "This dress fit me amazingly, it’s adorable and I will be wearing it to an upcoming wedding. Seriously so comfy as well, the material, the pockets, it’s breathable. Just love everything about this dress." —Beth - Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes 14–26 and 14 colors).
9. A midi-length satin dress with a cowl neck — wear this to a wedding and spend all your time post-ceremony taking photos that look like a staged shoot in your very own custom couture.
FYI, there are TONS of pregnant reviewers who are obsessed with the amount of stretch this dress has. And here's a similar plus-size version (L–4X).
Promising reviews: "This dress is super gorgeous and totally worth the money! TikTok made me buy it, and it was on sale, so even better. The fabric is also really good quality." —Melanie
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 23 colors and styles).
10. A button-down beauty with three-quarter-length sleeves that'll protect your shoulders on hot summer days when you don't want your skin cooked by the sun's rays.
11. A loose-fitting gingham swing dress basically begging to be worn while you and your boo layout on a picnic blanket during movie nights at the park. It's hard to say who you'll end up loving more: your date...or this dress.
Promising review: "I love this beautiful dress. I shared it on my blog and people loved it! Runs true to size and it's double lined, so it's not see through and doesn’t lay funny on the stomach area. I'm wearing this piece for Easter and all summer long (pictured above, left)." —Sherlin
Get it from Amazon for $28.98+ (available in S–XXL and in 24 styles).
12. An embroidered linen pick with floral details that'll leave your gardener heart all aflutter.
Promising review: "This dress is absolutely gorgeous! The linen is good quality and the embroidery is beautiful and detailed. I ordered the green and it's much more of a vivid green in person rather than the screen. It is a soft linen and I barely used an upright vapor iron and it took the wrinkles out. There is no need for a slip. I really can't express how beautiful this dress is!! I think I just might order the pink one too!" —PGW
Get it from Amazon for $41.99 (available in sizes M–3XL and six colors).