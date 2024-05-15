Beg Your Wardrobe’s Forgiveness Because It’s Time To Make Room For These 31 New Pieces

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A classic denim jacket that'll save your brain when nothing in your closet feels quite right. Adding an additional light layer creates dimension and interest in any outfit. Plus, a jean jacket works with *everything* you own — I don't even need to look at your wardrobe to know that.
Promising reviews: "I hardly ever write reviews, but clearly, this jacket means enough to me for me to take the time almost three years later to write its praises. It has been to hell and back with me and all my girlfriends. ALL of us wear it consistently, and the funny thing is, we're all different sizes. I bought the large in light blue with no fraying except for the bottom back. It's the PERFECT denim shade. One girlfriend is super petite, and it's plenty oversized on her and looks great. I am petite with much broader shoulders, and it fits me perfectly with an oversize look. My other girlfriend is plus size, and it fits her like a regular jean jacket. It's so dang durable, and the more you wash it (I've washed it over 100 times), the more relaxed the denim gets. I just love the way it looks with everything, especially when I wear it with the same-color denim jeans. I freaking love this thing, and I have like 10 other jean jackets — this one FAR EXCEEDS any others. BUY IT NOW!" —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and seven styles).
2. A pair of palazzo pants for creating the diva-chic aesthetic you've been dreaming of. Pair these with a crop top and long trench coat, toss on your favorite shades, and then (even with your hair unwashed and in a bun) you're gonna be runway-ready.
These have belt loops, so you could add a belt as needed!
Promising review: "These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny-jean outfit to try this style — and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it." —Nash
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–2X, including short sizes, and 31 styles).
3. A patchwork mini dress that's gonna be your go-to if your summer plans are walking around looking equal parts whimsical and ethereal.
Promising review: "I love this dress! I ordered it in the beige color first, and I absolutely love the material! It is so light and airy, feminine and flowy!" —Ironlatina
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 27 styles).
4. A drawstring crop top in bright, sunny colors that'll match your A-type energy!
Promising review: "This shirt is so cute and comfortable. You can adjust the length of the crop, and it fits me perfectly. I got black to start off, but I'm definitely going to buy more colors for when it gets warmer out! Highly recommend this shirt!" —Krystyna
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 17 colors).
5. A ruffle dress basically begging to join you while berry picking, ocean strolling, and playing hooky at the park on weekdays when the sun is shining.
It can also be worn off the shoulder!
Promising review: "I am OBSESSED with this dress. I wore it once and bought it in another color! I’m a curvy, midsize woman, and I wasn’t sure how this dress would look on, but it is perfect! Just enough skin, and so cute on. The back is lovely! My roommate and I have started calling this the 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Dress' because everyone who puts it on looks so good in it!!" —A.J.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 14 colors/prints).
6. A playful pair of jeans that'll be a ~feast~ for the eyes. Your wardrobe is about to become that much more delicious.
They don't have stretch, so the brand recommends ordering a size or two up from your usual.
Lisa Says Gah is a small business known for quirky and fashion-forward finds.
Promising review: "Legendary! Can’t walk a few yards without getting a compliment on these. Or a comment online saying, 'WHAT, WHERE, I need.' I ordered a 14 (typically a 10–12 in pants with a little stretch), but these fit perfectly and accommodate my butt and legs, and fit tapered just how I want on my waist. These pants are truly a curvy girl's Italian dream come true." —Alexis R.
Get them from Lisa Says Gah for $188 (available in sizes 0–30).
7. A knit halter crop top — the perfect addition to high-waisted pants and flowing summer skirts. No bra necessary.
Promising review: "New favorite wardrobe piece. I absolutely love this top. It’s perfect without a bra, and I’ve paired it with skirts and high-waisted pants, to the receipt of many compliments. My only regret is I didn’t buy it in every color." —Blair
Get it from Amazon for $13.06+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and 12 colors).
8. A bodycon dress that reviewers rave about for its impressive stretch — for days when you wanna feel like you're in pajamas and look like you're part of a glitzy glam squad.
The super-stretchy fit makes this dress popular with a lot of pregnant reviewers, too!
Promising reviews: "Looks expensive and feels amazing! I wore it to a farewell brunch for a wedding and received a lot of compliments! It’s a very soft, thick material, so a great summer-to-fall transition dress." —Kyle P
"This product is very thick and good quality for the price. I bought it from seeing someone on TikTok wear it, and it looks exactly the same. You could even wear this in fall with the right layering pieces." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $30+ (available in sizes S–XL and 34 styles).
9. A tennis skort with a dreamy four-way stretch and moisture-wicking material for folks who spend the summer desperate to find outfits that won't be drenched in sweat at the end of the day. This precious piece has chic side slits, a high-rise waistband, and two hidden pockets. When I tell you I'm buying this in every color and wearing it all summer long...believe me (I already own it in black).
Promising review: "SO COMFY AND SO CUTE. I never want to wear anything else, haha. They don’t ride up, they’re high waisted, the fabric is great and not super thin...what more could you want?! Definitely going to get some more in other colors!" —Karen
Get it from Amazon for $21.98 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 14 colors).
10. A silky satin midi skirt that'll be well worth cleaning out your closet for, as it is a staple piece you can wear with basically *everything* else you decide to keep. Just look at how many outfits the reviewer below creates with this one piece!
11. A pair of colorful patchwork jeans sure to delight anyone who wants to *patch* things up with their fashion sense after years in nothing but Zoom-meeting sweatpants and sweaters. Get this statement pair of pants and remind yourself what it feels like to work it.
12. A ruffled blouse for adding some frilly fun to your otherwise conservative attire.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "I've seen many popular clothing brands and boutiques selling this style of top, but all of them are much pricier. This top is so cute, and the material is nice! Definitely worth the price. I found it fit true to size." —Alexandra Samson
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 29 colors).
13. High-waist ripped, baggy jeans that'll let your inner angst out. Pair these with some Vans or New Balance sneakers, and you'll be giving off intimidating barista vibes every day.
You'll also catch a bit of a ~breeze~ through the distressing, too.
Promising review: "If you're on the hunt for an essential pair of durable black ripped jeans, you literally came to the right page. I've had these jeans for almost 10 months, and let me say they've survived everything and are still alive. I ordered a size up so XL because I wanted a larger kind of baggy look, but if you order your regular size, they'll fit perfectly. Purchase them now — they'll add, in every perfect way, to your essential wardrobe." —Andres R Lopez
Get them from Amazon for $39.49 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 17 colors, with different levels of distressing).