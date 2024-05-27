BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    35 Home Decor Pieces That’ll Have You Putting Your Hands On Your Hips And Saying “Magnificent”

    Your curation skills deserve their own museum, but your home will certainly do.

    Mallory Mower
    by Mallory Mower

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A disco ball balloon dog that'll look doggone delightful when the sun hits it just so, creating a light show in your living room.

    Reflective balloon-style dog sculpture on a counter with decorative items and a magazine
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is such a beautiful piece! It looks even better in person. I love how I was sent some pieces of the disco dog just in case some fell off on the way. I’m very happy with my purchase, it's definitely high quality! I highly recommend it. I'm obsessed." —M Santos

    Get it from Amazon for $64.99.

    2. *And* a disco ball globe, a table-friendly take on a classic disco ball that's sure to be the best piece of decor you find, no matter how far around the world you travel. 

    Decorative disco ball designed as a world globe resting on a white pedestal
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This was the best purchase ever! I absolutely love it, it's so cute. It's made really well, and you can tell it's high quality. I love how this looks in my living room around my plants — when the sunlight hits, it is so beautiful and exactly the aesthetic I'm going for. I'm so happy with my purchase. I'd definitely purchase from this seller again. The price is worth it and I don't see any flaws. Definitely recommend!!!" —Erika Lee

    Get it from Amazon for $65.

    3. A framed canvas painting — hang this above your bed and you may find yourself swan-diving into your duvet at the end of each night, eager to bask in the quiet luxury you've surrounded yourself with, one well-priced painting at a time. 

    Framed painting of a swan on a shelf beside a vase with twigs, in a home setting
    Side table with a vase of branches, adjacent to a sofa, showcasing a minimalist design suitable for modern interior shopping inspiration
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Beautiful. This is great quality and it looks like a real painting. 💗" —Yana Cucias

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two sizes and 41 styles).

    4. A cottage icons shower curtain with strawberry, kitten, rabbit, locket, floral, swan, and ribbon details that'll transform your barebones bathroom into a satisfying sanctuary all on its own.

    Floral patterned shower curtain with matching sheer window curtain in a bathroom setting
    Patterned fabric with animals, hearts, flowers, and ribbons, suitable for shopping home decor
    Urban Outfitters

    Promising review: "This is stunning. It looks super cute and brightens up my small bathroom!" —mb57

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $39.

    5. A Rifle Paper Co. rug from Loloi for warming up your space by adding fun, frilly florals to the cold, hard floors. Get ready to feel your living room come to life, thanks to this botanical beauty.

    Elegant living room with floral rug, green sofa, armchair by fireplace, and artwork on walls. Suitable for home decor inspiration
    Bedroom with an unmade bed, floral rug, and decorative wallpaper, showcasing a cozy interior design style
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the most beautiful rug. I love it so much. It’s lightweight, it doesn’t slide, and it has the perfect colors." —David and Kandis Dennis

    Get a 5'x7'6'' from Amazon for $106.74 (available in nine sizes and six patterns).

    6. A hammered glass ceiling light with brushed brass hardware and an iridescent glow — this is sure to dazzle everyone who walks down your hallway with its diamond-like lighting effect. 

    Iridescent glass ceiling light with gold accents, suitable for modern home decor
    Ceiling light fixture casts a patterned glow on hallway walls, providing decorative illumination
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve never loved something from Amazon as much as I love this light fixture. We call it our disco hallway! It gives off great light, and as you can see in the photo (pictured above, right), it’s like a rainbow prism on the walls and ceiling, but beneath it is regular lighting, so it can be used in all types of rooms. Seriously, get it! If the pendant style would have worked in my dining room I would have gotten it for there as well. I’m obsessed." —Jesi

    Get it from Amazon for $107.99 (available in five styles).

    7. A heart hands statuette basically made for every Swifty who got their hands on a hearty collection of friendship bracelets during The Eras Tour. This is such a lovely way to display those keepsakes!

    reviewer image of two hands forming heart statuette with beaded bracelets from Taylor Swift's Eras tour
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was perfect for displaying my Eras tour bracelets. Love the color and the quality." —MyLisaSerena

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 22 colors).

    8. A set of six woven daisies that'll bring together the growing garden of cheerful wall decor across your littlest's bedroom. Is there anything quite as fun as decorating a kid's room as an adult? Not if you ask me!

    several daisies woven from rope in various sizes
    Wall-mounted shelves with educational kids' decor and a craft table with storage bins
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are great quality and adorable. We just made over my daughter’s room, and these are perfect! They look so cute hanging up on her wall!" —Rebecca Jennings

    Get them from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in five set colors).

    9. A pair of linen café curtains reviewers use both over their windows as a way to create privacy (while still getting light!) *and* as a gorgeous upgrade to unsightly storage spaces. If you find yourself glaring down at the cereal boxes and mismatched dishes you have underneath your kitchen island, set these curtains up and hide that all away *while* making your kitchen look chic-as-can-be! 

    Kitchen sink with a brass faucet vase of flowers on the windowsill
    Close-up of a farmhouse-style curtain with striped pattern, hanging on a brass rod beneath a wooden table
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very pretty curtains! I love how they are thick enough for some privacy yet still let the sunshine in. I chose the taupe striped so I can transition my kitchen for the fall, but think they will look pretty all year long." —Stacy

    Get them from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three sizes and 18 colors/styles).

    10. An MCM wall clock so you can prove to the naysayers that minimalism will always be bold.

    Wall-mounted square clock with a retro design, above a desk with decor items
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this retro clock. It's the perfect size for my small kitchen. It was easy to hang and looks great. I haven't used a clock in years in my home (besides digital), and I love the look." —BeachDogKC

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in six colors).

    11. A personalized pennant for highlighting the MVP in your life with a snazzy flag that's all their own. 

    Handmade felt banners with names
    Amazon

    Rosanbella is a small business specializing in personalized nursery and infant goods. Each piece can have up to ten letters, with two sizes available for the best fit. 

    Promising review: "I ordered this personalized pennant for a friend who is expecting a little boy! IT TURNED OUT SO CUTE! Love the quality, size, and color! Would recommend!" —Megan Aseltine

    Get it from Amazon for $24.50.

    12. A set of floating bookshelves — they're gonna add a lot of magic to your plain white walls, while saving your minimal floor space from bulky bookshelves.

    a reviewer puts plants and books on the floating shelves
    another reviewer covers the wall in books with the floating shelves
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Each shelf holds up to 15 pounds, and reviewers recommend putting your largest, heaviest books at the bottom of each shelf for more support.

    Promising review: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately 5–7 hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere

    Get it from Amazon for $15.96+ (available in two sizes, two colors, and in sets of three).