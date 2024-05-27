35 Home Decor Pieces That’ll Have You Putting Your Hands On Your Hips And Saying “Magnificent”

1. A disco ball balloon dog that'll look doggone delightful when the sun hits it just so, creating a light show in your living room.
Promising review: "This is such a beautiful piece! It looks even better in person. I love how I was sent some pieces of the disco dog just in case some fell off on the way. I’m very happy with my purchase, it's definitely high quality! I highly recommend it. I'm obsessed." —M Santos
Get it from Amazon for $64.99.
2. *And* a disco ball globe, a table-friendly take on a classic disco ball that's sure to be the best piece of decor you find, no matter how far around the world you travel.
Promising review: "This was the best purchase ever! I absolutely love it, it's so cute. It's made really well, and you can tell it's high quality. I love how this looks in my living room around my plants — when the sunlight hits, it is so beautiful and exactly the aesthetic I'm going for. I'm so happy with my purchase. I'd definitely purchase from this seller again. The price is worth it and I don't see any flaws. Definitely recommend!!!" —Erika Lee
Get it from Amazon for $65.
3. A framed canvas painting — hang this above your bed and you may find yourself swan-diving into your duvet at the end of each night, eager to bask in the quiet luxury you've surrounded yourself with, one well-priced painting at a time.
Promising review: "Beautiful. This is great quality and it looks like a real painting. 💗" —Yana Cucias
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two sizes and 41 styles).
4. A cottage icons shower curtain with strawberry, kitten, rabbit, locket, floral, swan, and ribbon details that'll transform your barebones bathroom into a satisfying sanctuary all on its own.
5. A Rifle Paper Co. rug from Loloi for warming up your space by adding fun, frilly florals to the cold, hard floors. Get ready to feel your living room come to life, thanks to this botanical beauty.
Promising review: "This is the most beautiful rug. I love it so much. It’s lightweight, it doesn’t slide, and it has the perfect colors." —David and Kandis Dennis
Get a 5'x7'6'' from Amazon for $106.74 (available in nine sizes and six patterns).
6. A hammered glass ceiling light with brushed brass hardware and an iridescent glow — this is sure to dazzle everyone who walks down your hallway with its diamond-like lighting effect.
Promising review: "I’ve never loved something from Amazon as much as I love this light fixture. We call it our disco hallway! It gives off great light, and as you can see in the photo (pictured above, right), it’s like a rainbow prism on the walls and ceiling, but beneath it is regular lighting, so it can be used in all types of rooms. Seriously, get it! If the pendant style would have worked in my dining room I would have gotten it for there as well. I’m obsessed." —Jesi
Get it from Amazon for $107.99 (available in five styles).
7. A heart hands statuette basically made for every Swifty who got their hands on a hearty collection of friendship bracelets during The Eras Tour. This is such a lovely way to display those keepsakes!
Promising review: "This was perfect for displaying my Eras tour bracelets. Love the color and the quality." —MyLisaSerena
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 22 colors).
8. A set of six woven daisies that'll bring together the growing garden of cheerful wall decor across your littlest's bedroom. Is there anything quite as fun as decorating a kid's room as an adult? Not if you ask me!
Promising review: "These are great quality and adorable. We just made over my daughter’s room, and these are perfect! They look so cute hanging up on her wall!" —Rebecca Jennings
Get them from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in five set colors).
9. A pair of linen café curtains reviewers use both over their windows as a way to create privacy (while still getting light!) *and* as a gorgeous upgrade to unsightly storage spaces. If you find yourself glaring down at the cereal boxes and mismatched dishes you have underneath your kitchen island, set these curtains up and hide that all away *while* making your kitchen look chic-as-can-be!
Promising review: "Very pretty curtains! I love how they are thick enough for some privacy yet still let the sunshine in. I chose the taupe striped so I can transition my kitchen for the fall, but think they will look pretty all year long." —Stacy
Get them from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three sizes and 18 colors/styles).
10. An MCM wall clock so you can prove to the naysayers that minimalism will always be bold.
Promising review: "I love this retro clock. It's the perfect size for my small kitchen. It was easy to hang and looks great. I haven't used a clock in years in my home (besides digital), and I love the look." —BeachDogKC
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in six colors).
11. A personalized pennant for highlighting the MVP in your life with a snazzy flag that's all their own.
Rosanbella is a small business specializing in personalized nursery and infant goods. Each piece can have up to ten letters, with two sizes available for the best fit.
Promising review: "I ordered this personalized pennant for a friend who is expecting a little boy! IT TURNED OUT SO CUTE! Love the quality, size, and color! Would recommend!" —Megan Aseltine
Get it from Amazon for $24.50.
12. A set of floating bookshelves — they're gonna add a lot of magic to your plain white walls, while saving your minimal floor space from bulky bookshelves.
Each shelf holds up to 15 pounds, and reviewers recommend putting your largest, heaviest books at the bottom of each shelf for more support.
Promising review: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately 5–7 hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere
Get it from Amazon for $15.96+ (available in two sizes, two colors, and in sets of three).