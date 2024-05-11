BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Brighten Up Your Home With The 28 Lights And Mirrors In This Post

    If the natural lighting in your home is basic at best, use this clever collection of mirrors and lights to brighten things up.

    Mallory Mower
    by Mallory Mower

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. 3-in-1 floor mirror with a coat rack, two-tier shoe shelf, and hidden jewelry cabinet — a multi-use MUST for all us apartment dwellers. The slide-out storage is designed with cushioned material for rings, necklaces, sunglasses, etc. and enclosed shelves sized for makeup and skincare bottles. That's not all! It's on a 360-degree swivel (!!!) so go ahead and Tetris this into that useless, small space between your sofa and front door. Then it'll be a real entryway. And closet. And safe. 

    A mirrored cabinet open to display jewelry and skincare products next to a wardrobe stand with coats and a hat
    Full-length mirror with a reflection of a handbag hanging on its corner, placed in a room with various items
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "For the price I was expecting this to be mostly MDF, but it's real solid wood (except for the backing on the jewelry box). It was extremely easy to put together and came with all the tools I needed (now I have a new short screwdriver). I was worried about shipping a mirror, but the box was very well packaged and had zero damage. This is exactly what I needed for my small bedroom, the storage behind the mirror is great, and it swivels easily. I definitely recommend!" —Screenial

    Get it from Amazon for $159.99 (available in two colors).

    2. A TikTok-famous sunset lamp to give yourself some soothing light therapy every night — letting you enjoy a sunset even if the view from your window is the brick wall from the building next door.

    Sunlight casting warm glow on a bedroom wall, illuminating part of a bed and headboard
    Modern living room with an oval wall light, beige chair with an orange pillow, a plant, and a minimalistic coffee table
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Place this far away for a diffused lighting effect or closer up to focus the colorful beam on a specific spot.

    Promising review: "Immediately, out of the box, it makes any room more aesthetically pleasing. It's such a simple but beautiful light to make your room feel cozy. The warm color also adds calm and serenity to your space. I am so satisfied with it, I will be buying another. My space has weird geometric angles and this light makes them feel even cooler." —-jordan_

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    3. A mounted mirror shelf with some delectable '80s beach house waves — throw this retro beaut' on your wall and enjoy the light and airy vibe it brings with it. The multi-functional design has a small lip at the bottom that'll be great for holding keys, accessories, or makeup. 

    Wall-mounted shelf with mirror displaying various cosmetic products and a lit spherical lamp on a wooden surface
    Urban Outfitters

    Promising review: "This mirror is a great size: not to big and not too small. I love the little built-in shelf and the super cute design. It's pretty heavy! In person this is closer to a bone color. Overall would recommend this!" —AdriAdriAdri

    Get it on sale from Urban Outfitters for $229 (originally $279; available in two colors).

    4. A frosted globe floor lamp sure to look right at home whether you're holding tight to a sleek minimalist aesthetic or want a striking piece to add to the chaos in your maximalist space. We love it all! 

    Floor lamp with a simple design next to a bed, ideal for a minimalist bedroom decor
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I originally bought one and just purchased two more. This lamp is incredible. The light it gives off is so warm, soft, and comforting. It is so easy to assemble – it took me less than five minutes and barely had to look at the instructions. It also looks great – it's very simple and chic. For the price you really couldn’t do any better. It’s amazing. Definitely get it if you’re considering it, you won’t regret it." —Jane

    Get it from Amazon for $47.99+ (available in six colors).

    5. A round rattan wall mirror for homes filled with natural elements and neutral details. The woven fibers add texture and interest while providing a warm space to check ya face.

    A rustic wooden sideboard with a circular mirror, decorative vase, and cup staged in a cozy interior for home decor inspiration
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is much better quality than I expected for the price I paid. It's super cute and very strong. There's a rustic charm that I like. It's a perfect match for my bathroom! I was very surprised and pleased with the order." —Kimberly D King

    Get it from Amazon for $79.98+ (available in three shapes).

    6. woven panel lamp — if you're interested in decorating your home by focusing on materials and textures, you may wanna snag this fast! Covering bright bulbs in fabric softens harsh lights and the abstract panels on this lamp are a great alternative to traditional lampshades. 

    Floor lamp with sculptural shades next to a potted plant, in a living room setting
    Vase with budding branches on a wooden table, flanked by a modern wall lamp
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This floor lamp exceeded my expectations in every way. Installation was a breeze, taking only 10 minutes to set up without any special tools or addition help. Its sleek and modern design adds an elegant touch to my living room, and its simplicity enhances its overall appeal. I am thoroughly satisfied with this purchase and highly recommend it to others." —Rachel

    Get it from Amazon for $74.99 (available in two colors).

    7. A full length irregular mirror made with a wood frame covered in plush fabric, giving the entire piece a high-end vibe that'll improve the look of any room — all on its own. Dang, this thing is so nice it's making me feel all squiggly inside. 

    Full-length oval mirror beside a wooden dresser against a floral wallpapered wall in a room
    An oval mirror with a unique frame next to a textured ornament in an interior setting
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is exquisitely made. It's heavy duty and the actual mirror quality is premium. Feels high end. Highly recommend. Pictures do not do it justice." —Jessica Meja

    Get it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in four sizes and seven colors).

    8. And a mini squiggle mirror to add some cheeky fun to a gallery wall, shelf, or bathroom. If you've started to tire of your straight-edge aesthetic, give yourself a little wiggle room and try decorating with something a little more quirky. 

    Wavy-edged mirror on a wooden shelf with books in the background
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I needed something to fill a blank space on my wall and this mirror was a perfect fit! It’s a dusty rose color and very lightweight. It's so cute – I highly recommend it." —Montana

    Get it from Amazon for $16.88.

    9. A Nordic style desk lamp with a modern mushroom silhouette and soft pastel pallet for folks who want a calming room that has them audibly say "awwwww" when they step inside. 

    Modern decor with abstract art, a mushroom-style lamp, and small decorative items on a shelf for home styling inspiration
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This lamp boasts a design that is nothing short of enchanting. Its size makes it an ideal addition to any corner or side table, adding a touch of sophistication to the space. The mushroom orb that serves as the lampshade emits a soft, diffused glow that creates a captivating ambiance. The brushed metal base complements the design perfectly, adding a modern and elegant flair." —Natalie Crockett

    Get it from Amazon for $58.10+ (available in seven colors).

    10. A metal mirror with an open black frame to provide depth and highlight the mirror as the centerpiece in the room it rests in. With a mirror like this, whatever reflects in it is sure to look like a piece of art. Oh, it's your face? Gorgeous! Museum-worthy! 

    Elegant bathroom with dual sinks, marble countertop, and a chandelier light fixture above the mirror
    A modern living room reflected in a mirror above a console table with decorative plants and baskets
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am so happy with this mirror. The quality is great! The mirror is crystal clear. I love how easy it was to hang. Absolutely thrilled with this — it's the perfect vanity mirror." —Steve Star

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in dozens of sizes and four finishes).

    11. An abstract table lamp with two cool light orbs that'll give your room a modern glow — complementing photographs, framed art, and elevating your beloved King of the Hill poster tenfold. 

    A unique two-bulb lamp with a white and green design, positioned next to a cactus, suggesting a modern home decor aesthetic
    reviewer's lamp in living room
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a beautiful lamp. It's great; modern and fashionable! Goes great with my living room!" —Felipe Reyes

    Get it from Amazon for $126.67+(available in four colors).

    12. An arched floor mirror you're gonna realize is a classic for a reason. The arch makes the reflection feel open, helping increase the size of any room you place it in. This is also a particularly great option for wardrobe photographs...if you were wondering. 

    Full-length mirror in a room with decorative dried plants and furniture reflected
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this mirror!! It is very sleek. I like that there’s a stand so you can have it on the floor but also brackets if you wanted to hang it on a wall. Lightweight but sturdy and easy to set up. Best value I saw for similar sized mirrors." —John Ryan

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in six sizes and two colors).

    13. A tripod floor lamp that'll project a small, subtle spotlight, helping you highlight your *Jellycat collection* in style. 

    A studio spotlight on a stand, typical equipment for professional photography or filming
    Floor lamp designed to resemble a classic studio light next to a plant, providing an industrial feel to home decor
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "The size is great and it is such a work of art in itself. It's very sturdy, and adjustable. I love it." —Rhonda

    Get it from Amazon for $139.99 (also available as a table lamp).

    14. A set of mirror tiles with over 3,000 5-star reviews (!!!) you can easily stick onto walls with the provided damage-free stickers. Reviewers love these for their adjustability, often using them in awkward spaces that won't support traditional mirrors (like the reviewer's bar nook below). These are also often used in garages and workout rooms! 

    Mirror leaning against a wall reflecting a room with plants and a chair, suitable for home decor ideas
    A home bar set up with various bottles of liquor on shelves and an array of glassware hanging below
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These mirrors are fabulous! I'm glad I got them, I've ordered more since the first purchase! None of them came broken or chipped. I used only the stickers they provided; nine per mirror. They send a ton of them so you don't have to be stingy with the stickers. But when I did take one down it didn't do any damage to the paint or wall. Great product!! Make sure you wipe your walls down before hand and you'll be good to go!!" —Jessica

    Get four 14" x 12" pieces from Amazon for $18.99 (available in several set sizes and styles).

    15. A lit willow vine to add some whimsical, ethereal lighting to your room rather than let your rental's glaring overhead light destroy your zen.

    String lights wrapped around a wooden beam in a cozy room with a display cabinet
    A cozy balcony at sunset with hanging plants, string lights, and a clear view of the sky, ideal for home decor inspiration
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this light! I put it on my wall in the living room. I love its soothing, warm glow. It makes my living room look sooo cozy. It’s perfect for the empty space on my wall. Make sure to purchase something to mount it to the wall, I used push pins and it worked perfectly." —Voila

    Get it from Amazon for $35.08+ (available in two styles).

    16. A decorative mirror that'll look ~devilishly~ darling on display. This thing is so cute I want to GOBBLE! IT! UP! 

    Deviled eggs on a round orange tray on a checkered tablecloth
    Bogus Bites / Etsy

    The minute I saw this product from Bogus Bites I knew it'd be my all-time favorite Etsy find! The entire shop is a smorgasbord of nostalgic eye candy. Owner and designer, Chelsea has crafted up microwave dinner sculptures, chicken nugget car vents, jelly cake home decor, and *so* much more. BRB, telling my family these are all I want for the rest of my birthdays. 

    Promising review: "This looks even better in person. Highly recommend! Such a fun statement piece." —Alexis

    Get it from Bogus Bites on Etsy for $100.

    17. A wireless library light you can use to highlight favorite books or pieces of art in your home. It has both warm and cool light settings, so it can easily match your seasonal aesthetic shift.

    Eight framed photographs displayed on a wall, illuminated with gallery lights
    Elegant wooden sideboard with a framed landscape painting above it, accented by a modern lamp and decorative vase