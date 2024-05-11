Brighten Up Your Home With The 28 Lights And Mirrors In This Post

1. A 3-in-1 floor mirror with a coat rack, two-tier shoe shelf, and hidden jewelry cabinet — a multi-use MUST for all us apartment dwellers. The slide-out storage is designed with cushioned material for rings, necklaces, sunglasses, etc. and enclosed shelves sized for makeup and skincare bottles. That's not all! It's on a 360-degree swivel (!!!) so go ahead and Tetris this into that useless, small space between your sofa and front door. Then it'll be a real entryway. And closet. And safe.
Promising review: "For the price I was expecting this to be mostly MDF, but it's real solid wood (except for the backing on the jewelry box). It was extremely easy to put together and came with all the tools I needed (now I have a new short screwdriver). I was worried about shipping a mirror, but the box was very well packaged and had zero damage. This is exactly what I needed for my small bedroom, the storage behind the mirror is great, and it swivels easily. I definitely recommend!" —Screenial
2. A TikTok-famous sunset lamp to give yourself some soothing light therapy every night — letting you enjoy a sunset even if the view from your window is the brick wall from the building next door.
Place this far away for a diffused lighting effect or closer up to focus the colorful beam on a specific spot.
Promising review: "Immediately, out of the box, it makes any room more aesthetically pleasing. It's such a simple but beautiful light to make your room feel cozy. The warm color also adds calm and serenity to your space. I am so satisfied with it, I will be buying another. My space has weird geometric angles and this light makes them feel even cooler." —-jordan_
3. A mounted mirror shelf with some delectable '80s beach house waves — throw this retro beaut' on your wall and enjoy the light and airy vibe it brings with it. The multi-functional design has a small lip at the bottom that'll be great for holding keys, accessories, or makeup.
Promising review: "This mirror is a great size: not to big and not too small. I love the little built-in shelf and the super cute design. It's pretty heavy! In person this is closer to a bone color. Overall would recommend this!" —AdriAdriAdri
4. A frosted globe floor lamp sure to look right at home whether you're holding tight to a sleek minimalist aesthetic or want a striking piece to add to the chaos in your maximalist space. We love it all!
Promising review: "I originally bought one and just purchased two more. This lamp is incredible. The light it gives off is so warm, soft, and comforting. It is so easy to assemble – it took me less than five minutes and barely had to look at the instructions. It also looks great – it's very simple and chic. For the price you really couldn’t do any better. It’s amazing. Definitely get it if you’re considering it, you won’t regret it." —Jane
5. A round rattan wall mirror for homes filled with natural elements and neutral details. The woven fibers add texture and interest while providing a warm space to check ya face.
Promising review: "This is much better quality than I expected for the price I paid. It's super cute and very strong. There's a rustic charm that I like. It's a perfect match for my bathroom! I was very surprised and pleased with the order." —Kimberly D King
6. A woven panel lamp — if you're interested in decorating your home by focusing on materials and textures, you may wanna snag this fast! Covering bright bulbs in fabric softens harsh lights and the abstract panels on this lamp are a great alternative to traditional lampshades.
Promising review: "This floor lamp exceeded my expectations in every way. Installation was a breeze, taking only 10 minutes to set up without any special tools or addition help. Its sleek and modern design adds an elegant touch to my living room, and its simplicity enhances its overall appeal. I am thoroughly satisfied with this purchase and highly recommend it to others." —Rachel
7. A full length irregular mirror made with a wood frame covered in plush fabric, giving the entire piece a high-end vibe that'll improve the look of any room — all on its own. Dang, this thing is so nice it's making me feel all squiggly inside.
Promising review: "This is exquisitely made. It's heavy duty and the actual mirror quality is premium. Feels high end. Highly recommend. Pictures do not do it justice." —Jessica Meja
8. And a mini squiggle mirror to add some cheeky fun to a gallery wall, shelf, or bathroom. If you've started to tire of your straight-edge aesthetic, give yourself a little wiggle room and try decorating with something a little more quirky.
9. A Nordic style desk lamp with a modern mushroom silhouette and soft pastel pallet for folks who want a calming room that has them audibly say "awwwww" when they step inside.
Promising review: "This lamp boasts a design that is nothing short of enchanting. Its size makes it an ideal addition to any corner or side table, adding a touch of sophistication to the space. The mushroom orb that serves as the lampshade emits a soft, diffused glow that creates a captivating ambiance. The brushed metal base complements the design perfectly, adding a modern and elegant flair." —Natalie Crockett
10. A metal mirror with an open black frame to provide depth and highlight the mirror as the centerpiece in the room it rests in. With a mirror like this, whatever reflects in it is sure to look like a piece of art. Oh, it's your face? Gorgeous! Museum-worthy!
Promising review: "I am so happy with this mirror. The quality is great! The mirror is crystal clear. I love how easy it was to hang. Absolutely thrilled with this — it's the perfect vanity mirror." —Steve Star
11. An abstract table lamp with two cool light orbs that'll give your room a modern glow — complementing photographs, framed art, and elevating your beloved King of the Hill poster tenfold.
Promising review: "This is a beautiful lamp. It's great; modern and fashionable! Goes great with my living room!" —Felipe Reyes
12. An arched floor mirror you're gonna realize is a classic for a reason. The arch makes the reflection feel open, helping increase the size of any room you place it in. This is also a particularly great option for wardrobe photographs...if you were wondering.
Promising review: "I love this mirror!! It is very sleek. I like that there’s a stand so you can have it on the floor but also brackets if you wanted to hang it on a wall. Lightweight but sturdy and easy to set up. Best value I saw for similar sized mirrors." —John Ryan
13. A tripod floor lamp that'll project a small, subtle spotlight, helping you highlight your *Jellycat collection* in style.
14. A set of mirror tiles with over 3,000 5-star reviews (!!!) you can easily stick onto walls with the provided damage-free stickers. Reviewers love these for their adjustability, often using them in awkward spaces that won't support traditional mirrors (like the reviewer's bar nook below). These are also often used in garages and workout rooms!
Promising review: "These mirrors are fabulous! I'm glad I got them, I've ordered more since the first purchase! None of them came broken or chipped. I used only the stickers they provided; nine per mirror. They send a ton of them so you don't have to be stingy with the stickers. But when I did take one down it didn't do any damage to the paint or wall. Great product!! Make sure you wipe your walls down before hand and you'll be good to go!!" —Jessica
15. A lit willow vine to add some whimsical, ethereal lighting to your room rather than let your rental's glaring overhead light destroy your zen.
Promising review: "I love this light! I put it on my wall in the living room. I love its soothing, warm glow. It makes my living room look sooo cozy. It’s perfect for the empty space on my wall. Make sure to purchase something to mount it to the wall, I used push pins and it worked perfectly." —Voila
16. A decorative mirror that'll look ~devilishly~ darling on display. This thing is so cute I want to GOBBLE! IT! UP!
The minute I saw this product from Bogus Bites I knew it'd be my all-time favorite Etsy find! The entire shop is a smorgasbord of nostalgic eye candy. Owner and designer, Chelsea has crafted up microwave dinner sculptures, chicken nugget car vents, jelly cake home decor, and *so* much more. BRB, telling my family these are all I want for the rest of my birthdays.
Promising review: "This looks even better in person. Highly recommend! Such a fun statement piece." —Alexis
