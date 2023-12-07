Skip To Content
    37 Things That Are About To Make Your Place Look Picture Perfect

    Make your home a reflection of your...(most photogenic)...self.

    Mallory Mower
    by Mallory Mower

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. An unstuffed leather ottoman you can use as secret storage in your studio. Fill this with your winter sweaters or extra blankets and enjoy some extra seating all season long! Who knew saving closet space could look this good?

    Square faux leather pouf
    Amazon

    If you don't plan on filling this with things you already own, grab some bean bag filler to go with it! 

    Promising review: "Great size, the color was as described, and for it being faux leather it certainly feels real! It didn't have a bad odor when I opened it. So far I'm very impressed!" —Tiffany Zylstra

    Get it from Amazon for $40.98 (available in three colors). 

    2. A magnetic knife block sure to keep your minimalist apartment looking ~sharp.~ Your kitchen is about to look as crisp as the french fries you keep popping outta that new air fryer of yours.

    Three knives magnetically held on the side of an angled block
    Material Kitchen

    This includes The Almost 4" Knife, The Serrated 6" Knife, and The 8" Knife.

    Material Kitchen is an Asian-owned small kitchenware business making professional-grade products that'll make cooking at home so much easier!

    Promising review: "I love my new magnetic knife holder. It makes for keeping the blades sharp by not have to insert them into a block as I previously did. It's sleek and looks great on my countertop!" —Mary B. 

    Get it from Material Kitchen for $105 (available in two colors). 

    3. A cabinet hammock — a fun, decorative option for folks who love having produce ~hanging~ around within eye site. I can't think of anything that'd convince me to impulse-eat fruits and veggies as well as this cute display!

    Macra-YAY Macrame

    Lesli Lenover's shop has all things macrame...even mini plant hangers for your car! The shop is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

    Promising review: "I was so excited to clear off counter space by getting rid of my fruit bowl. The quality is great, thank you!" —Melinda Myrick

    Get it from Macra-YAY Macrame on Etsy for $33.

    4. A gray and black crocodile peel-and-stick wallpaper for giving a wall or old piece of furniture some texture and depth. This is no croc — this material is *made* for sprucing up your rental's plain white walls.

    Different reviewer&#x27;s living room wall covered in the material
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It’s been almost a year now since I purchased this wallpaper and it has held up very well. I haves received several compliments. I would definitely recommend. It's beautiful." —Meggie

    Get it from Amazon for $44.70.

    5. A walnut bath caddy so you can be sure you have all the essentials by your side during a relaxing bath *and* know it looks as luxurious as it feels.

    An Etsy shop owner&#x27;s wood caddy
    Redhead Woods

    Redhead Woods is a US-based small business owned by Travis Stotz. You can find bath caddies, plant stands, and blanket/towel ladders in the shop. This particular bath caddy is a best seller and Etsy's pick!

    Promising review: "I am thrilled, my bath caddy is so beautiful and earthy. High quality wood finish, smooth as silk. GORGEOUS graining and swails in my piece of wood. It is ABSOLUTELY finer than the photos show. I can't wait to take a luxurious bath and have a glass of wine and a candle with music. Aaaahhhhh! THANK YOU! True artisans. Worth the little wait." —Hilary

    Get it from Redhead Woods on Etsy for $106.81+ (available in 18 sizes).

    6. A string of under-cabinet lights that'll be a cinch to install and make your kitchen look magazine-ready, no matter how old the cabinets are up top.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had my doubts but I thought, what the heck, for the price I'd give them a try. I am in real estate and known as a lighting snob. The first thing I look at in a kitchen is if there is under cabinet lighting. These are so nice (it helps if you have a lip at the bottom of your cabinets). They are a true white, very bright, and I was lucky they were just the length I needed. I just ordered a set and had them shipped to my mom's as her halogen transformer which is buried in a wall, fried and I drives me nuts that the workspace on the counter is dark. I can't wait until I make the 250-mile drive to install them. I may buy more just to use at our listings!" —pauly

    Get a 10' strand with 60 lights from Amazon for $19.80 (available in warm or white light; you can also get an outlet version).

    7. Interlocking Teak tiles I'm pretty certain were made specifically to turn rentals into brag-worthy homes. You don't need tools to install them as long as they're going on a hard, flat surface. That means you'll be able to simply take them apart and pack them up the next time you move!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Living in Hawaii, you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt–proof, etc... In total I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few left over to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" —Adazzle

    Get 10 sq. ft. from Amazon for $65.62.

    8. A roll of faux ivy that'll easily attach to wire fencing, railing, or a trellis to add a lush look to your yard — no gardening skills needed.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the second privacy screen I've purchased from Amazon. I have an area in my garden visible from the street. The screen hides all my gardening stuff (i.e. wheelbarrow, buckets, etc.). It truly looks like the real deal!!!" —soooz

    Get a roll from Amazon for $54.99+ (available in three sizes).

    9. A colorful distressed rug for realists who want a lovely rug designed for the slips, stains, and spills that happen when you let your family actually live in the living room.

    Colorful distressed rug
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love it! I bought this to replace a smaller rug I had in the space. This has nice, vivid colors. I definitely needed the felt pad I ordered under it due to how thin it is, but so did my last rug. This is a lovely rug at a nice price, and I did some serious looking around before making this purchase." —Angelle

    Get it from Amazon for $24.39+ (available in 12 designs and numerous sizes/shapes).

    10. A 32-piece wall sticker set of cheery tangerine leaves that are gonna show off your fresh take on decor by instantly improving any bland beige walls.

    White wall with several tangerine leafs stuck on
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love! I’ve been using decals to brighten up boring spaces for a while. So far these are my favorite. They're super easy to put together. They stick to the wall super well and they look great! I ended up buying five packages to cover the entire wall and had about two sheets left over. I love my new bedroom!" —Brynn Delgado

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    11. A bed canopy (that doesn't require bed posts!) sure to massively enhancing even the barest of bedrooms. Have a mattress on the floor? It's about to look magic.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE this canopy! It's great for the price. It takes a minute to figure out which way it goes on the bed but don’t get discouraged, you’ll figure it out. This is meant to hang from the ceiling but you can make it work on posts. I tied the hook strings around the bed post and it holds great. It’s a great canopy." —Shonteka

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in six colors).

    12. A fiber art tapestry you can use as a headboard (even with a bare bones bed frame). This lightweight option is also great if you move around a lot! It's fun to have a statement-making bed, but nobody wants to be lugging a headboard to a third-floor walkup.

    tapestry on wall
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This wall hanging came exactly as pictured. It's absolutely beautiful. You can tell that a lot of care went into making the product. Thank you!" —Brittany

    Get it from Amazon for $38.60+ (available in two styles). 

    13. A hanging eucalyptus to spruce up your space with just a smidgen of sprigs. Honestly, you won't beleaf what a difference this wall decor makes!

    A different version with larger leaves
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Wow! I've been looking for eucalyptus leaves for a while but haven't been able to find one with a branch and string like this. It matches perfectly with my room decor. I would highly recommend this to anyone who loves plants. It's a beautiful product, a must-buy!" —Steven Johnson

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99.

    14. A negative space vase that'll make all your ~buds~ jealous every time they sneak a peak toward your floral arrangements.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are much better quality than I expected. The vases are very sturdy as well as the glass vases that come with them. I'm thinking of buying more." —Amazon Customer

    Get three from Amazon for $21.96+ (available in three set sizes).

    15. A mint stool so you can raise your kid up while raising the bar on necessary toddler furniture.

    retro stool with child stepping on it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is very cute and very easy to assemble. It arrived when expected and in new condition. It's the perfect height for my 2-year-old to reach the faucet. It's a little heavy for her to pick up but she can push it around just fine." —Liz

    Get it from Amazon for $26.95 (available in two colors).

    16. A baroque mirror sure to shock your friends when you tell them you found it on Amazon. That is, IF you tell them.

    arched mirror with gilded detail on the top displayed on an entryway table
    closeup of the same mirror
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "All I can say is woooow! This mirror is not only affordable, but the quality is amazing. It’s heavy and not cheap-looking. The gold color is not so tacky, and it’s done just right. My main concern was receiving a broken mirror but the packaging was great and arrived in one piece. Don’t hesitate buying this gem, you need it!" —Celeste C

    Get it from Amazon for $102.53+ (available in five colors and six sizes).

    17. A ceramic side table that'll add an abstract touch to your blessedly eclectic style.

    Abstract side table with hole in center
    Urban Outfitters

    Promising review: "This is a great side table! It fits perfectly with my chairs and the style gets many compliments. Extremely stable. Top is not perfectly flat, but flat enough to sit items on." —KingKarl

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $249+ (available in three colors). 

    18. An abstract vase because, let's ~face~ it, you're running out of water bottles to hold all the fresh flowers you've brought home. This is gonna look so good next to all its new water bottle buddies.

    White vase with faces sketched in one line
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is so beautiful in person. It's very well made and it has three little gel grip dots on the bottom, which keeps it secure from moving around. I will buy another as a gift. Great for artists." —Gabriella Kazevra 

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two colors and three styles). 

    19. A CovoBox that's hollow on the inside, so you can cover your Wi-Fi router with elegant "books" instead of leaving it out on display. What a *novel* idea! 

    before and after showing how what looks like a bunch of gold and tan books actually hides a wifi box and Alexa device
    Amazon Handmade

    Before adding this to your cart, you have the option to customize it, including selecting from 14 lengths and 15 colors (including custom colors). The CovoBox is made from reclaimed books and sustainable wood.

    BTW — Covogoods is a small family-owned business creating home decor in Utah!

    Promising review: "I’m pretty sure I’ve never loved a purchase from Amazon as much as I love this one. This product is EXTREMELY well made and very unique. Plus, it does the job of hiding the ugly routers and cords. And the customer service was great and responsive. I was a little hesitant to spend the money on this but after years of living with the husband’s pile of technology, the money was well spent!" —AmazonEmme

    Get it from Covogoods on Amazon Handmade for $29+ (available in customizable sizes and colors).

    20. An elegant switch plate cover for sprucing up your space if the fixer upper you own needs updates from top to bottom. These inexpensive plate covers were *made* for making bland walls look bold. 

    a before photo of a buzzfeeder's plain white switch plate and then an after of an ornate brass switch plate
    Chelsea Stuart / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "These are absolutely beautiful! If I ever move, I'm taking them with me. You may think they're a little pricey, but they're REALLY heavy and far nicer than the stuff you find at the local hardware store. I bought the switch plate, outlet plates, and even a blank plate to cover an old electrical box left behind by DirecTV." —Karebow

    Get it from Amazon for $21.75+ (available in four finishes). 

    21. An ultra soft faux fur rug sure to feel luxurious every time you get out of bed and have this fancy fuzz between your toes instead of the cold wood floors beneath your feet.

    faux fur rug beside a bed
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My parents went to Europe and sat outside on furs like these and now they do the same at home. They live in the mountains in Utah. They put these on their metal patio chairs and then cover themselves with a blanket outside in the winter. The furs keep your backside insulated and then topped with the blanket they are able to have cocktail hour(s) on the deck all year long! It’s honestly pretty sweet and the dog gets her own to lie on when she’s outside too." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in six sizes and eight colors). 

    22. A wireless library light with both warm and cool settings, so you can highlight favorite books or pieces of art in your home. 

    a reviewer using two of the gold library lights over built-in bookshelves
    a reviewer using the light over a portrait
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    This uses three AAA batteries and includes a remote that lets you set the light to different brightnesses and schedule a timer for 15, 30, 60, or 120 minutes.

    Promising review: "For the price you can’t beat it. Super easy to install and lightweight. The gold had a slight orange tint to it, so be mindful of that. I actually just taped over the light and spray-painted ours with gold spray paint I had left over and then they were absolutely perfect." —Paris Seder

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors).

    23. A firework chandelier — a modern statement piece that'll enhance your front hallway, showing all your guests you REALLY know how to make an entrance.

    dining room with the chandelier glowing a cool light above the table
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this light. Makes the kitchen look awesome, the light is bright and did I mention it was super easy to install." —Robin L–B

    Get it from Amazon for $79.98

    24. A roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper that's gonna take you to a tropical paradise — without even leaving your home.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this wallpaper! At a glance, it seems textured as if it is fabric. Very easy to stick on and peel off to reposition as necessary. It did not lose its adhesion in the process. Once it was on, it stuck in well. Our walls are kind of textured but they wasn’t a problem, it went on perfectly." —bookworm

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in five colors).

    25. An upholstered sofa with a cozy design you can count on when trying to enhance your entire space with one specific piece. This gorgeous sofa proves that color isn't everything when it comes to making a statement. Go off the walls...with minimalism.

    chunky sofa in room white white and beige decor
    Urban Outfitters

    Promising review: "The couch is exactly as pictured. It has lots of sitting room and I love the pillows it comes with. It's super comfortable and has very deep seats. It's amazing." —Tylal

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $1,399 (originally $1,799).

    26. A stainless-steel rainfall shower head that'll turn your simple shower into a simply luxurious spa experience every time you turn the water on.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a beautiful shower head, very thin, but feels quite sturdy and heavy. Installation took no more than five minutes. The shower head has a very smooth, highly polished, mirror-like chrome finish. It gives a satisfying showering experience without wasting too much water. Absolutely no leaks whatsoever. Everybody in our family said they liked it. What else is there to say about a shower head?" —Sadda Reddy

    Get it from Amazon for $20.74+ (available in five sizes and four finishes).

    27. A pristine pair of spindle side chairs for farmhouse homes with an upscale touch.

    two chairs facing away from each other in empty room
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These were cheaper than any other chairs we found online. Excellent quality. Sturdy, attractive, and easy to put together. We absolutely love them and they work perfect for our dining room." —Tessa

    Get them from Amazon for $124.69+ (available in seven colors).

    28. A buffet cabinet in a matte black with rattan details that'll delight people who love a dark statement piece while keeping a warmth around their room.

    cabinet open on one side to show two shelves and plates inside
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Because I purchase a lot from Amazon, I don't often write reviews unless I am exceptionally happy with the product, and this one qualifies! My order came meticulously well packed and protected. All hardware was included with an additional packet of extra hardware, just in case. Directions are well written and easy to understand. All parts were labeled with stickers or printed on the bags. All the pieces are finished with no raw edges showing anywhere, even on the back. There is great attention to detail, including felt pads for the bottom and stick-ons to hide a few exposed screw heads on the legs. The materials appear very solid and high quality. The hardware and assembly design ensures a strong and solid build. The assembly process itself went very smoothly. The first cabinet took my husband and I about an hour and a quarter to assemble. The second cabinet took about 45 minutes. I highly recommend this product." —Liz

    Get it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in two sizes).

    29. A six-pack of acrylic record shelves so you can show off your great taste in music *and* decor at the same time.

    several records mounted on a wall
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The shelves are exactly as pictured. They are perfect for displaying vinyl. They were easy to hang. They are able to hold larger records. Red (Taylor’s Version) is four vinyls and it is no problem for the shelf. They have held for about two months without any issue so far." —Ty

    Get them from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three sizes).

    30. A woven throw for adding a touch of color to your place *and* adding a precious new piece to your impressive blanket collection.

    woven tassel blanket with multi-color embroidery
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I simply love this lap blanket! I bought two. One is on our recliner as a lap blanket and the other is in the middle of the bed as a decorative blanket accent. I have a king size bed, but after I put the comforters and decorative pillows on, I lay one of these in the center. It breaks it up. I will probably purchase more as gifts! The price is perfect for a quality made lap blanket. This is incredibly soft and so pretty. It gives a light, airy feeling." —Dee

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in 13 colors).

    31. A framed canvas painting that'll create a cozy, lived-in touch in empty nooks and crannies that could use a little somethin' special.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It is perfect, the exact look I was wanting. I love the neutral colors in it." —Daniel R.

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in five styles and 33 designs).

    32. A vintage-style brass wall sconce so you can add a touch of charming glam to your home while keeping your timeless aesthetic.

    scone of three lights above mirror
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is really elegant and it was easy to install." —Edward A.

    Get the three-light version from Amazon for $115.99 (available in 13 styles).

    33. A handmade jute rug for folks who love bringing natural textures into their daily designs.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The deep wells on this rug make big chunky ridges that feel great under your bare feet. The construction and color are perfectly stunning. I put in in my lake house where people and pets are coming in and out from the mud, the lake, and the pool, and I love that it disguises dirt and isn’t too delicate for spills." —SID

    Get a 4'x6' version from Amazon for $54.62 (available in nine colors and various sizes).

    34. An office chair so your home office looks as chic as you've looked (from your waste up) in Zoom calls since 2020.

    reviewer image of chair used in sewing room
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this chair, it’s soft and very comfortable. It adds a little touch of class to the room and looks just as pictured." —Tony Matis

    Get it from Amazon for $105.16+ (available in eight styles).

    35. A new-and-improved Samsung Frame TV that boasts an improved anti-reflexion matte display (making your art displays look more lifelike) and 100% color volume thanks to Quantum Dot technology. What does that mean? If this TV had existed back then, we could all have actually SEEN the night scenes in Game of Thrones season eight. Imagine that.

    reviewer image of ocean scene on tv in boho home
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After months of research, we finally decided to get the Frame for our newly renovated kitchen and this did not disappoint! We mounted a media box behind the TV in the wall so everything is sleek and cordless. The picture quality is amazing and I simply adore the art subscription, there are SO many beautiful choices. On top of that, I can easily upload family photos. This is well worth the money." —Lindsey

    Get the 55-inch version from Amazon for $1,297.99 (available in seven sizes).