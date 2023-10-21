28 Things I Want For My Adult Life After Hanging Out With My Parent Friends

I'm currently five months pregnant, and having a Baby Brezza food maker has been a *genuine* lifesaver! I haven't been able to keep down most food in months, just yogurt and applesauce, so I thought to open this before the baby comes and use it myself. I can sneak in more nutritious items and hide them in the blend. I'm telling you, Baby Brezza has been feeding me for months now! And sweet potato puree? Delicious.

Promising review: "This has been my best baby purchase yet. I thought the formula Brezza was the best decision on a purchase I've ever made, but then I started our little one on purees. This allowed us to save, I'm sure, hundreds of dollars on jarred foods that are otherwise full of preservatives. I've made sweet potato, pears, apples, bananas, and a few others so far, and this magical little steaming processor works great. One medium sweet potato got us the equivalent of four jars of store-bought baby food. It works extremely well. I like that you can set it to steam for different times, and it will process the food directly after steaming it and then beeps to let you know it's done. I'm seriously impressed and very happy I decided to buy it. My baby can start a clean, nutritious lifestyle because I am making his first foods from scratch and (when the weather provides) straight from our garden. This has made the whole process extremely easy. Highly recommend, you won't be disappointed." —Angie



