39 Products You'll Feel Silly For Not Knowing About Until Now

1. A roll-up drying rack made with metal grates covered in soft silicone that'll prevent scratches and take up basically no storage space. Roll this on top of the sink when in use and tuck it away in a drawer when the dishes are done! It dries fast, so no worries about drippings in your drawers.
Promising review: "This is very sturdy and it allows air into cups, pans, etc. to dry easily – unlike a drying pad. It holds heavy pans with no problem. The color is soft and goes great with my white and gray countertops and it's extremely functional. It's easy to clean, just roll it up and store it under the sink. Highly recommend. 👍🏻" —Denise
2. A can of fire extinguishing spray designed to spark your muscle memory, because nothing sounds scarier than not knowing how to use an extinguisher when you notice a fire start to spark.
Promising review: "I bought one for beside the grill, one for beside the stove, one for the laundry room, and one for the car. I think the intuitive, easy to use design is fantastic. We already have the muscle memory for using a spray can. In an emergency, it's so much easier to grab this and use it, and turn a small fire into a non-fire. I don't have time to remember a three step method of fire control when my bacon has gotten out of control on the stove. I'm not a firefighter! I'd really like to have one in every room. Think about it. Isn't it better to immediately contain a small fire than deal with a big one? This could save your life, and your house." —K. Zander
3. A pack of spin hair pins are easily gonna hold your hair tight no matter how much you move, saving you from constantly readjusting your 'do throughout the day.
One of these coils is as strong as TWENTY standard hair pins. Bad hair days are officially extinct.
Promising review: "I'm a nursing student and have to wear my hair in a bun every day. I've tried all the bun makers, watched YouTube videos, and spend way too much time on getting my hair into a bun. I was able to make a pretty bun that was secure in under 30 seconds. I thought it was a fluke so I did it again, and then again. I have hair to my mid back, and three of these worked perfectly for me. If I can get my hair in bun in under 30 seconds, trust me...anyone can." —Tina
4. A portable door lock so you can add some extra security in seconds, without a single tool in sight.
This thing is super strong and takes less than a minute to install. Just open the door and insert the claws on the back of the silver piece into the "strike" of the door (the hole where the lock fits in) and then close the door. After you've done that, take the metal rod on the red handle and insert it into the butterfly hole on the silver piece. This completely locks the door handle – no one from the outside could even try to peak in.
Promising review: "This is a LIFE SAVER...literally. Thanks to Add-A-Lock's simple design and simple instructions, my 18-month-old can no longer leave the apartment and wander the halls or attempt to take rides on the elevator in my apartment building. This is well worth the money. Five stars!!" —Lori S.
5. An LED flat plate is gonna help you read far into the night without disturbing the morning person snoozin' beside you.
Promising review: "LOVE! This book light is perfect for nighttime reading. I opted for this particular brand over others I saw for less as it has a dimmer. I really like this one as the glow is soft and not harsh on my eyes. The dimmer has a wide range when I turn the knob. You can use this book light horizontally or vertically. It’s not large enough to cover the whole page of most books, but it does completely light up an entire page so you don’t have to move it up and down while reading." —Flora
6. An ultra-thin socket cover with an attached six-plug power strip you can use if you'd prefer your furniture actually be directly against the wall, thank you very much.
Promising review: "This product is awesome! We bought one in the office to stop a nearby chair from continuously hitting the outlet plugs. It solved the problem right away. So we ordered three more to use anywhere there is bulk on the wall. It saves space, makes arranging furniture and desks easy, it's clean looking. Someone is a genius. Thanks so much!" —Jay
7. An under-the-sink water filtration system so you can grab a glass and drink straight from the sink, knowing it's already filtered to perfection.
It has a two-step filter that removes 99.99% of contaminants, and it comes with direct connect hoses to hook right up to the standard 3/8" valves in U.S. kitchen sinks. It's designed to be installed in under three minutes.
Promising review: "We have town water and it seems they are putting more and more chlorine in it every year. We should be getting used to it and tasting it less and less, not more! The refrigerator filters are super expensive and weren't cutting it. Every time I put a glass to my mouth it smelled like a swimming pool. I searched the internet and decided to give this a try due to the positive reviews and affordability. Wow! easy install (I'm an avid DIYer). And the taste! The chorine taste is just gone! No more overpriced fridge filters for us. I love that the filter replacement procedure is basically the same as a fridge. Just twist and remove. We love it so much I teed off the fridge line and put a dispenser at our sink as well. The flow on this thing is just amazing! And the water tastes great! Don't waste your money on the expensive, complicated ones. My parents have a three-chambered, name brand filter at their house. It was expensive, the replacement filters are expensive, it is a pain in the petunias to replace the filters, and the flow rate is pathetic! But guess what! Our water from this filter tastes just as good as theirs at a fraction of the price, plus it's way more convenient, plus the flow rate is way better. I just can't say enough. Love, Love it! You will too!" —BJ
8. A bug bite suction tool to remove bits of insect saliva and other irritants after a bug bite, to keep yourself from scratching your skin off after a mosquito finds its way into your campsite.
9. A darling pig egg yolk separator for when your recipe calls for separated eggs and you don't want your meal turning into slop.
Promising review: "I love to bake with my 4-year-old son and he wants to help with the eggs but he doesn't have the ability with his little hands to separate egg yolks and whites by pouring the yolk from shell half to half, but he can suck the yolk up with the piggy. Not only does it work but it's fun for him and me. I bought one for my sister as well for when she bakes with my niece." —JG
10. A pack of toy straps can prevent your mini football player from tossing their pacifiers and toys from a stroller or car seat.
Promising review: "This is a simple concept, but something that you would not normally think you need. After losing a few toys off the side of the stroller, I felt there had to be a way to keep toys and bottles from falling over the edge. I found these and took a shot at ordering them. The straps come with snaps at differing lengths to accommodate anything from Sophie the Giraffe all the way to our large Tommee Tippee bottles. I have not lost a toy since getting these nor has a bottle fallen on the ground. The strap dries out easily when she may have some excess 'droolage.' I think I might start giving these as a shower gift." —Kay
11. A versatile bag clip to treat your Gucci with the love and respect it deserves — it's hard work looking that pretty!
Promising review: "I have a very heavy, large purse that is a bottomless pit. One time I put my purse on the back of my chair at a cafe and the whole chair flipped over, that is how heavy my bag is. I was looking for something so I could hook my purse on things so it wasn’t sitting on the floor and was more accessible. I love this little gadget. I have used it on everything from bathroom stalls to tables to grocery carts. This thing really grips. All of my girlfriends love it and have gotten it for themselves." —Jennifer
12. A drinking fountain faucet attachment that'll be loved by anyone who wants a sip of water without dirtying a whole cup and thus, washing a whole cup.
This design only fits standard sized faucets but you can still use this even if it doesn't fit, just be sure to grab an adapter along with it.
Promising review: "I have Parkinson's and find it difficult to handle a water glass while taking my daily pills. This little water fountain is perfect for me! It was shipped quickly and was super easy to install with no tools. The knob is easy to slide in and out to change from faucet to fountain. The water comes up high enough that I do not have to bend too far over to drink from it. It is not in the way when I wash my hands. I really am glad that I spotted this gadget." —Texas Grandma
13. A pack of four self-closing outlets to make your baby-proofed place look way less baby-proofed, even though they're extra safe!
Promising review: "We have been behind the curve on babyproofing and bought a big pack of the plastic two-prong outlet covers. My kiddo is determined to stick anything and everything he can into outlets and wants so badly to peel the individual outlet covers off. I bought a four-pack of these covers and they are AMAZING! They're easy to install (just don't forget the little plastic spacer between the actual bare outlet and the back of the cover) and SO MUCH BETTER than the cheap plastic covers. For the outlets that were the kiddo's 'favorites' to try to bust into, these are SO GOOD. The amount of force needed to slide the plate over to use is more than a toddler can muster, but not hard for an adult. It's very easy to plug things in, and take them out, but the baby doesn't even mess with these outlets anymore because the thrill of death is beyond his tiny finger strength. Installing a few of these in high kid-traffic areas has been WELL worth it! Thanks for a great product." —Katie Ackerman
