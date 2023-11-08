39 Things That'll Basically Make Your Home Look Like It's Straight Out Of A Magazine

1. An entryway bench with a rattan top — get this and prove to everyone who visits that you know how to make an entrance.
2. A framed canvas painting that'll create a cozy, lived-in touch in empty nooks and crannies that could use a little somethin' special.
3. An unstuffed leather ottoman you can use as secret storage in your studio. Fill this with your sweaters and blankets and enjoy some extra seating! Who knew saving closet space could look this good?
4. A magnetic knife block (featured in Oprah's Favorite Things!) sure to keep your minimalist apartment looking ~sharp.~ Your kitchen is about to look as crisp as the french fries you keep popping outta that new air fryer of yours.
6. A six-pack of acrylic record shelves so you can show off your great taste in music *and* decor at the same time.
7. A woven throw for adding a touch of color to your place *and* adding a precious new piece to your impressive blanket collection.
8. A new-and-improved Samsung Frame TV that boasts an improved anti-reflexion matte display (making your art displays look more lifelike) and 100% color volume thanks to Quantum Dot technology. What does that mean? If this TV had existed back then, we could all have actually SEEN the night scenes in Game of Thrones season eight. Imagine that.
9. A buffet cabinet in a matte black with rattan details that'll delight people who love a dark statement piece while keeping a warmth around their room.
10. A table lamp equal parts modern and timeless – i.e. a piece you're gonna need if you prefer filling your home with aesthetically pleasing investments that are worth the splurge.
11. A walnut bath caddy so you can be sure you have all the essentials by your side during a relaxing bath *and* know it looks as luxurious as it feels.
12. A string of under-cabinet lights that'll be a cinch to install and make your kitchen look photoshoot-ready, no matter how old the cabinets are up top.
13. A vintage-style brass wall sconce so you can add a touch of charming glam to your home while keeping your timeless aesthetic.
14. Interlocking Teak tiles I'm pretty certain were made specifically to turn rentals into brag-worthy homes. You don't need tools to install them as long as they're going on a hard, flat surface. That means you'll be able to simply take them apart and pack them up the next time you move!
15. An office chair so your home office looks as chic as you've looked (from your waste up) in Zoom calls since 2020.
16. A pair of Christopher Knight oak chairs that'll add juuust the right amount of MCM to your eclectic decor.
17. A cotton knit duvet cover so you can cover up your old duvet and make your bedroom look like a cozy haven even if you only sloppily make the bed. Bless.
18. A gorgeous solid wood platform bed at such a great price you'll be counting the dollars you saved instead of counting sheep.
19. A roll of faux ivy you can easily attach to wire fencing, railing, or a trellis to add a lush look to your yard — no gardening skills needed.
20. A colorful distressed rug for realists who want a lovely rug designed for the slips, stains, and spills that happen when you let your family actually live in the living room.
21. A 32-piece wall sticker set of cheery tangerine leaves that are gonna show off your fresh take on decor by instantly improving any bland beige walls.
22. A bed canopy (that doesn't require bed posts!) sure to massively enhancing even the barest of bedrooms. Have a mattress on the floor? It's about to look magic.
23. A fiber art tapestry you can use as a headboard (even with a bare bones bed frame). This lightweight option is also great if you move around a lot! It's fun to have a statement-making bed, but nobody wants to be lugging a headboard to a third-floor walkup.
26. A CovoBox that's hollow on the inside, so you can cover your Wi-Fi router with elegant "books" instead of leaving it out on display. What a *novel* idea!
Before adding this to your cart, you have the option to customize it, including selecting from 14 lengths and 15 colors (including custom colors). The CovoBox is made from reclaimed books and sustainable wood.
BTW — Covogoods is a small family-owned business creating home decor in Utah!
Promising review: "I’m pretty sure I’ve never loved a purchase from Amazon as much as I love this one. This product is EXTREMELY well made and very unique. Plus, it does the job of hiding the ugly routers and cords. And the customer service was great and responsive. I was a little hesitant to spend the money on this but after years of living with the husband’s pile of technology, the money was well spent!" —AmazonEmme
Get it from Covogoods on Amazon Handmade for $29+ (available in customizable sizes and colors).
27. An elegant switch plate cover for sprucing up your space if the fixer upper you own needs updates from top to bottom. These inexpensive plate covers were *made* for making bland walls look bold.
Promising review: "These are absolutely beautiful! If I ever move, I'm taking them with me. You may think they're a little pricey, but they're REALLY heavy and far nicer than the stuff you find at the local hardware store. I bought the switch plate, outlet plates, and even a blank plate to cover an old electrical box left behind by DirecTV." —Karebow
Get it from Amazon for $22.50+ (available in seven finishes).
28. An ultra soft faux fur rug sure to feel luxurious every time you get out of bed and have this fancy fuzz between your toes instead of the cold wood floors beneath your feet.
Promising review: "My parents went to Europe and sat outside on furs like these and now they do the same at home. They live in the mountains in Utah. They put these on their metal patio chairs and then cover themselves with a blanket outside in the winter. The furs keep your backside insulated and then topped with the blanket they are able to have cocktail hour(s) on the deck all year long! It’s honestly pretty sweet and the dog gets her own to lie on when she’s outside too." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in six sizes and eight colors).
29. An upholstered sofa with a cozy design you can count on when trying to enhance your entire space with one specific piece. This gorgeous sofa proves that color isn't everything when it comes to making a statement. Go off the walls...with minimalism.
30. A stainless-steel rainfall shower head that'll turn your simple shower into a simply luxurious spa experience every time you turn the water on.
31. An agate massage tool so you can treat your skin to a facial reminiscent of a five-star spa — with tools that make your bathroom look beautiful.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $56 (available in two shapes).