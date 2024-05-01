BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    41 Products That'll Make Your Goth Home Gorgeous

    Rich jewel tones, lace and tassel details, vintage art, striking oddities...a gothic aesthetic is so much more interesting than just painting everything black.

    Mallory Mower
    by Mallory Mower

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A veiled bust that'll be an eerily lovely centerpiece on your dining room table, treating your home to the ageless elegance only marble busts can pull off...with your own cemetery-chic flair. 

    Veiled sculpture on table with decorative flowers and candle holder, giving a classic interior decor vibe
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This bust was the perfect size and had just the right balance of elegance and spookiness I was aiming for! I highly recommend this as a centerpiece to elevate any space you might be decorating!" —Richard Hang

    Get it from Amazon for $55.74.

    2. A pair of plush velvet pillow covers with large ruffled edges because adding rich jewel tones to a room full of black adds depth and interest. Cozy, plush materials like velvet are gonna organically complement your dark, romantic aesthetic.

    Two plush velvet pillows on a bed with a framed picture and candlesticks nearby, for home decor inspiration
    Green velvet armchair with a cushion in a cozy room, next to a framed Prague poster
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Remember to grab some pillow inserts while you're shopping. 

    Promising review: "It's a gorgeous color, and the velvet is soft and has a lovely sheen. For this price, I didn't expect anything this beautiful." —Glencora

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in five colors).

    3. A tassel pendant ceiling light that has a satisfyingly sultry appearance — it'll look like you nicked this right out of a 1920s speakeasy before rehoming it in your entryway. 

    Elegant pendant light with a tassel design and central bulb, suitable for adding a chic touch to interiors
    Mitzi

    This is a ceiling mounted design that is not compatible with a sloped surface. Be sure to grab an elongated bulb to go with it! 

    Named after their grandmother, Mitzi is a family-owned business located in the Hudson Valley in New York. After three generations working in lighting, Mitzi was created to offer high end, statement lighting at approachable prices. The owners talk about how their grandmother inspired this work, saying, "Grandma Mitzi's well-designed, eclectic style inspired the whole thing. As a painter and antique collector, Mitzi had an eye for finding the perfect piece at the right price." Now the company's mission is to help consumers do the same thing.

    Get it on sale from Mitzi for $150 (originally $188; available in three colors).

    4. A stained-glass floor lamp with lush twilight tones and a rather regal-looking raven for folks who find it poetic to decorate their home with dark and dreary details. 

    Tiffany-style lamp with a tree trunk base and an illuminated stained glass shade featuring a night sky design
    Decorative crow lamp with stained glass body on display, potentially available for purchase
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm in love with my new Tiffany-style raven lamp. It's very well made. It's so unique. I'm very happy with my purchase." —Jessica R.

    Get it from Amazon for $439.99 (available in two colors).

    5. gallery wall collection, six pieces in all, to (ironically) warm up your space with a touch of dark academia. 

    Assorted framed artworks on a wall, including landscapes and sketches, ideal for home decor enthusiasts
    Vase, bowls, and decor on a wooden console table with a stool and blanket beneath in a styled room
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are excellent quality — and better in person! Five stars." —Marta

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in five styles).

    6. A gorgeous amber glass lantern that'll transform your cookie-cutter kitchen into a rustic, witchy, and ethereal space perfect for brewing up your latest potions and poultices. 

    Hanging ornate lantern casting intricate shadows on the wall, adding ambiance for interior decor shopping articles
    gif of the lantern glowing at night with a candle lit inside
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    To create the looks above, get a handful of flameless tea candles

    Promising review: "Simply the most gorgeous Moroccan lantern you can purchase on Amazon. If you're looking for a lighting fixture that brings out the glow of amber ambiance, this would be the perfect purchase. With a simple tea light or a 6-inch battery-operated candle, it provides enough lightning that can only be described as spiritually enchanting. The dark amber color has a mystique aura that adds a subtle warmth in any room of the house. It's well-constructed and made of metal and thick solid glass, including a door opener for your flameless light source." —Izzy

    Get a medium one from Amazon for $17.99 (available in 13 colors and three sizes).

    7. A taxidermy butterfly in a gilded shadowbox over a velvet rose interior — this piece of art is sure to satisfy souls who could care less about buying the latest trends in home decor sections but live to surround themselves with one-of-a-kind oddities that are all their own. 

    Butterfly on red floral pattern in black gothic-style frame, labeled
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a pretty, high-quality specimen. It's beautifully mounted and the background of roses is cute. I usually prefer a black background but this is unique and I like it. The metal corner embellishments are quite pretty and a special touch." —Theresa Miller

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 16 styles).

    8. An aged storage box for makeup, stationery, *or* your collection of vintage glass eyeballs (I know I'm not the only one with a collection of vintage glass eyeballs) in something equally mysterious.

    Vintage-style wooden storage cabinet with labeled drawers beside a plant and decorative items
    Wooden storage organizer with labeled drawers for sewing supplies and cards
    www.amazon.com

    That eyeball comment I made above? Not a joke. In fact, I've featured a small business I often buy from that sells jewelry made with glass eyes in previous posts.

    Promising review: "I purchased two sets of these wonderful little gems. They hold my scissors, medicine, jewelry, sweets, recipes etc. I highly recommend these gems!" —Rosa M.

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99.

    9. A pair of Victorian curtains that'll complement your grown-up-goth home. Go ahead, draw those curtains. Daylight is vastly overrated. 

    Image of my sister-in-law's bedroom with the patterned curtains in black. They have an old, victorian pattern.
    A different window in her bedroom, also covered with the curtain
    Mallory Mower / BuzzFeed

    The photos above are from my BFF's apartment. She and I share a gaudy goth aesthetic, and when we were hunting for curtains for her home, she found these gems. Since then, she purchased a gold set for her living room. Both purchases have shown us that the shop's quality is top-notch and consistent. I highly recommend these! And FYI, Zen Creative Designs is a small business in Los Angeles!

    Promising review: "These curtains are just beautiful. The red is very vibrant, so much that all the light that goes through has a red tint! I love the ambience it gives the room. I'm gonna have to buy more of them for my home office." —ninickthedemon

    Get it from Zen Creative Designs on Etsy for $21.74+ (available in 28 colors and eight sizes).

    10. A storage trunk so you can hide your precious pinafores in something that disguises the fact that you, on occasion, enjoy a pastel palette. 

    Vintage-style trunk with bold lettering, likely a replica or themed merchandise
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this just as a conversation piece. I have a small apartment so I use it as a small coffee table (you must use a coaster). It's very durable — not as large as a full trunk. It fits throws, if you don't want to put them on your sofa. The leather straps are a nice look and work great. If you like the look of the design on the website than you will love this item." —Will

    Get it from Amazon for $86.78.

    11. A pentagram wind chime with tiny brass bells — hang this charming *ahem* charm up on the front porch to let the neighbors know they are now living beside someone fun, with a true devil-may-care attitude (but like, here's hoping he does care. You dressed your home up special for him, after all). 

    Circular chime with pentagram design and hanging bells
    A pentagram wind chime with bells hanging from a wooden beam at night
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "It's my favorite decoration right now. It's perfect." —Keisha

    Get it from Amazon for $13.98.

    12. A black and gold medallion area rug is gonna be a beloved, permanent piece in your home. No matter how many poorly house-trained familiars you bring in, this rug is gonna make spills and stains disappear just like magic! You can't have a white rug when so many curious black cats find their way through your doorstep. 

    A traditional black and beige area rug on a floor with a red couch behind it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a real rug — not a blanket masquerading as a rug. It is normal thickness, soft, has no chemical smell, and made with nice colors and pattern. I got the black/brown one. I weighed it down in place for two days to flatten it out and it's perfect." —Dawn

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in eight sizes/styles and six colors).