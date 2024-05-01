1. A veiled bust that'll be an eerily lovely centerpiece on your dining room table, treating your home to the ageless elegance only marble busts can pull off...with your own cemetery-chic flair.
Promising review: "This bust was the perfect size and had just the right balance of elegance and spookiness I was aiming for! I highly recommend this as a centerpiece to elevate any space you might be decorating!" —Richard Hang
Get it from Amazon for $55.74.
2. A pair of plush velvet pillow covers with large ruffled edges because adding rich jewel tones to a room full of black adds depth and interest. Cozy, plush materials like velvet are gonna organically complement your dark, romantic aesthetic.
Remember to grab some pillow inserts while you're shopping.
Promising review: "It's a gorgeous color, and the velvet is soft and has a lovely sheen. For this price, I didn't expect anything this beautiful." —Glencora
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in five colors).
3. A tassel pendant ceiling light that has a satisfyingly sultry appearance — it'll look like you nicked this right out of a 1920s speakeasy before rehoming it in your entryway.
This is a ceiling mounted design that is not compatible with a sloped surface. Be sure to grab an elongated bulb to go with it!
Named after their grandmother, Mitzi is a family-owned business located in the Hudson Valley in New York. After three generations working in lighting, Mitzi was created to offer high end, statement lighting at approachable prices. The owners talk about how their grandmother inspired this work, saying, "Grandma Mitzi's well-designed, eclectic style inspired the whole thing. As a painter and antique collector, Mitzi had an eye for finding the perfect piece at the right price." Now the company's mission is to help consumers do the same thing.
Get it on sale from Mitzi for $150 (originally $188; available in three colors).
4. A stained-glass floor lamp with lush twilight tones and a rather regal-looking raven for folks who find it poetic to decorate their home with dark and dreary details.
Promising review: "I'm in love with my new Tiffany-style raven lamp. It's very well made. It's so unique. I'm very happy with my purchase." —Jessica R.
Get it from Amazon for $439.99 (available in two colors).
5. A gallery wall collection, six pieces in all, to (ironically) warm up your space with a touch of dark academia.
6. A gorgeous amber glass lantern that'll transform your cookie-cutter kitchen into a rustic, witchy, and ethereal space perfect for brewing up your latest potions and poultices.
To create the looks above, get a handful of flameless tea candles.
Promising review: "Simply the most gorgeous Moroccan lantern you can purchase on Amazon. If you're looking for a lighting fixture that brings out the glow of amber ambiance, this would be the perfect purchase. With a simple tea light or a 6-inch battery-operated candle, it provides enough lightning that can only be described as spiritually enchanting. The dark amber color has a mystique aura that adds a subtle warmth in any room of the house. It's well-constructed and made of metal and thick solid glass, including a door opener for your flameless light source." —Izzy
Get a medium one from Amazon for $17.99 (available in 13 colors and three sizes).
7. A taxidermy butterfly in a gilded shadowbox over a velvet rose interior — this piece of art is sure to satisfy souls who could care less about buying the latest trends in home decor sections but live to surround themselves with one-of-a-kind oddities that are all their own.
Promising review: "This is a pretty, high-quality specimen. It's beautifully mounted and the background of roses is cute. I usually prefer a black background but this is unique and I like it. The metal corner embellishments are quite pretty and a special touch." —Theresa Miller
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 16 styles).
8. An aged storage box for makeup, stationery, *or* your collection of vintage glass eyeballs (I know I'm not the only one with a collection of vintage glass eyeballs) in something equally mysterious.
That eyeball comment I made above? Not a joke. In fact, I've featured a small business I often buy from that sells jewelry made with glass eyes in previous posts.
Promising review: "I purchased two sets of these wonderful little gems. They hold my scissors, medicine, jewelry, sweets, recipes etc. I highly recommend these gems!" —Rosa M.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
9. A pair of Victorian curtains that'll complement your grown-up-goth home. Go ahead, draw those curtains. Daylight is vastly overrated.
The photos above are from my BFF's apartment. She and I share a gaudy goth aesthetic, and when we were hunting for curtains for her home, she found these gems. Since then, she purchased a gold set for her living room. Both purchases have shown us that the shop's quality is top-notch and consistent. I highly recommend these! And FYI, Zen Creative Designs is a small business in Los Angeles!
Promising review: "These curtains are just beautiful. The red is very vibrant, so much that all the light that goes through has a red tint! I love the ambience it gives the room. I'm gonna have to buy more of them for my home office." —ninickthedemon
Get it from Zen Creative Designs on Etsy for $21.74+ (available in 28 colors and eight sizes).
10. A storage trunk so you can hide your precious pinafores in something that disguises the fact that you, on occasion, enjoy a pastel palette.
Promising review: "I bought this just as a conversation piece. I have a small apartment so I use it as a small coffee table (you must use a coaster). It's very durable — not as large as a full trunk. It fits throws, if you don't want to put them on your sofa. The leather straps are a nice look and work great. If you like the look of the design on the website than you will love this item." —Will
Get it from Amazon for $86.78.
11. A pentagram wind chime with tiny brass bells — hang this charming *ahem* charm up on the front porch to let the neighbors know they are now living beside someone fun, with a true devil-may-care attitude (but like, here's hoping he does care. You dressed your home up special for him, after all).
12. A black and gold medallion area rug is gonna be a beloved, permanent piece in your home. No matter how many poorly house-trained familiars you bring in, this rug is gonna make spills and stains disappear just like magic! You can't have a white rug when so many curious black cats find their way through your doorstep.
Promising review: "This is a real rug — not a blanket masquerading as a rug. It is normal thickness, soft, has no chemical smell, and made with nice colors and pattern. I got the black/brown one. I weighed it down in place for two days to flatten it out and it's perfect." —Dawn
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in eight sizes/styles and six colors).