This is a ceiling mounted design that is not compatible with a sloped surface. Be sure to grab an elongated bulb to go with it!

Named after their grandmother, Mitzi is a family-owned business located in the Hudson Valley in New York. After three generations working in lighting, Mitzi was created to offer high end, statement lighting at approachable prices. The owners talk about how their grandmother inspired this work, saying, "Grandma Mitzi's well-designed, eclectic style inspired the whole thing. As a painter and antique collector, Mitzi had an eye for finding the perfect piece at the right price." Now the company's mission is to help consumers do the same thing.

Get it on sale from Mitzi for $150 (originally $188; available in three colors).

