If You're Finally Old Enough To Care About Cleaning, Give These 32 Products A Glance

1. A three-pack of antibacterial paper soap sheets (300 sheets in all!) so you can be sure there's soap ~handy~ wherever you go, despite how often you find empty soap containers in public bathrooms.
Promising review: "I bought these to put into my bag/pocket to carry around just in case. Sometimes public restrooms do not have soap and that is extremely inconvenient. These come in super handy! One sheet is definitely enough for me and it’s so cool to watch it turn from a dry sheet of paper into sudsy soap with water added. I 100% recommend." —mammothemeerkat
Get them from Amazon for $7.99+(available in ten pack styles/sizes).
2. A pack of nine non-scratch sponges, because you're learning that not all sponges are created equal. Don't ruin your best kitchen tools while cleaning them!
Promising reviews: "This is pretty much all I use with dishes. I find that this sponge is usually the perfect gentleness/roughness for washing dishes by hand. It's always an exciting day when I can pull out a new sponge from the Scotch-Brite sponge bag and throw away the old one. It would be nice to have a dishwasher, but these sponges are less expensive and more fun!" —MAW
Get them from Amazon for $8.82.
3. Odor-blocking trash bags for folks who have realized investing in *good* garbage bags is the best way to avoid smelly messes in the kitchen.
4. A power drill scrubber brush set with such dazzling results you're gonna wanna clean with these ALL. THE. TIME.
5. A beeswax wood polisher for restoring pieces of furniture that ~wood~ otherwise look dull and dreary the rest of their days.
Promising review: "Works as incredibly as the reviews said! Super fast, no strong smelly chemicals, amazing results!" —Michelle B
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
6. A mattress vacuum that'll break up (and SUCK up) dust and dirt lodged inside your mattress, removing annoying pills that are itchy and less than lovely. If you haven't cleaned your mattress in a while, grab this thing before the bed bugs really DO bite.
Promising review: "So I brought this for originally for my son who gets really bad allergies to dust. At first we didn't know what was causing this until someone told me to check our beds and furniture. Even though we change our bed sheets regularly, there will be dust left over. So I decided to give this a try and they were right! I couldn't believe much mites and dust there are. I took my time cleaning everyone's bed and our sofa, which was easy to use and light. My son haven't had a reaction in a while for means this product works for my family!" —Lisa
Get it from Amazon for $98.99+ (available in two colors).
7. An instant stain remover spray — this formula removes deep-set, below-the-surface stains. It's sure to feel oh-so-satisfying once they are washed off.
Promising review: "I have a small three-tier water fountain in my patio, naturally the birds in the community have come to rely upon it for drinking and bathing. I literally sprayed this product and walked away, I actually left it on overnight, I got busy with other tasks. When I checked back all of the mold was gone, everything, with no damage to the painted stucco wall or cement and no scrubbing. Literally spray and leave." —Mark
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in five sizes).
8. An EasyWring microfiber spin mop that'll clean your floors so well you'll be dizzy from the dazzling results.
Promising review: "I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog who makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button. Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour. A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun. MAJOR BONUS!" —Molly
Get it from Amazon for $34.97.
9. A hairbrush cleaning tool so you can avoid brushing your hair with a hair-and-dust-covered brush. Once strands of hair have left our heads they are quite a fright. Just ask your shower drain.
Promising review: "This is the tool I never knew I needed. It may seem like a silly thing to spend money on when you can clean your brush out by hand but this gets so much more out of the brush! It's easy and rather enjoyable. Who wants to brush their nice clean hair with a brush full of dirty oily hair and dust. When you really think about it makes you want to throw out all your old brushes. I will be buying these as gifts for all my girlfriends." —emmaline
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
10. A bleach-free weekly shower spray — this both cleans your shower *and* prevents soap scum buildup in the future. Once a week you'll spray this in the shower before bed, go snooze, wash it off in the A.M. and then your shower will be shining, shimmering, and splendid.
11. A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum so you can throw that dust pan in the GARBAGE where it belongs. You will no longer bend and snap every time you sweep.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum, which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $111.99+ (available in six colors).
12. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner to clean out your rental's sink before your landlord decides to dispose of your deposit.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
13. A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner — this spiffy (and portable!) system uses warm water and a special formula to save the day when slips turn into spills, which turn into stains.
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula.
Promising review: "Yep! TikTok made me buy it and I loved it. Looked for it online, and on Walmart they were about $150 for some reason?? Got it here, and I am LOVING IT. Things definitely look cleaner. Spots on my carpet are gone, and my car seats look brand new for the first time since I bought it! Directions are easy. Just a heads up, MAKE SURE TO USE WARM WATER. if you leave water in it and it gets cold, it's not as effective, so just follow instructions and it should be wonderful!" —Carlos
Get it from Amazon for $123.59