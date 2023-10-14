20 ~Extra~ Products That Are About To Redefine The Word "Need"

1. A bird-shaped lemon juicer for making meals and drinks taste great with an extra touch of citrus. The best part? Reviewers say this darling gadget works surprisingly well even though it's cheap cheap cheap!
Promising review: "This little utensil is adorable, and quite practical. When I saw it on TikTok I knew I had to have one. You simply put a slice of lemon in and pour out the juice. It looks so pretty sitting on the table and comes in very handy." —Dian Marchese
Get it from Amazon for $4.98 (also available in sets of two).
2. A kneeling chair that'll give your aching back some major relief by letting you switch up positions throughout the day. The clever design helps you sit upright, gives your lower back a break, and helps your blood flow — despite your grueling desk job.
Promising review: "This chair has the tilted seat, which you need to truly benefit from a kneeling-style chair. It is also adjustable both on the seat height [and] on the knee height making it highly customizable for people short and tall. I have chronic hip and lower back pain despite being young and healthy and this has saved me when I need to sit and work at the computer. I have a standing desk with a balance board as well but you can't stand all day for some kinds of work, so this chair has been great." —Jaime Bauer
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in three colors).
3. A portable Bluetooth retro-style keyboard to magically transform your iPad into a spiffy (and PRETTY!) new setup. Take this to the coffee shop and work with ease! Keep that 90 wpm typing speed of yours going strong.
Promising review: "I've been seeing retro-style typewriter keyboards on TikTok for a while now. I aways thought, 'That looks pretty cool!' Decided to look on here and found this one. I just got it today and so far has been working great! I had no problems connecting the keyboard via Bluetooth, and the clicking of the keys is really nice, one of the reasons why I wanted to get this." —dee
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in 11 colors).
4. A gold candle snuffer that'll look sinfully chic displayed beside your candle collection. Use this to extinguish your candles without blowing them out (helping avoid spreading embers and wax).
Promising review: "This snuffer does the job. I bought it to snuff out my tea candles so that I'm not blowing wax everywhere. It works perfectly. I like the weight and it looks very pretty sitting on the mantle. The price is perfect also." —Mary Lesane
"This is a candle must-have! I used to blow my candles out but sometimes I get nervous I’ll blow ember all over the place, no good. But this helps snuffing out the candles." —Jennifer Frances Castro
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
5. A set of stackable ice cube trays for folks who are sick of old school ice cube trays. Make your bougiest beverages yet by filling the cubes with coffee, fruit, or juice. After that simply freeze, flip, and plop your perfect ice cubes into the storage container!
One TikToker fills the tray with lemon and ginger for their water.
Promising review: "I don't usually make reviews, but I am so impressed with this that I had to! I make homemade cold brew/iced coffee every morning and go through a lot of ice. So I have been thinking about making the splurge and buying a countertop ice maker or something. I saw the video of someone using this on here and was like whoa...whaaaat. Bought it immediately. And I am the happiest of happy. The ice stays covered as it is freezing. And then you just open, flip it upside down, and push the cubes into the box at the bottom and put the lid back on! It also came with the cutest little ice tings and scoop. 100 million % recommend!" —Sarah Lackie
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
6. A foaming hand soap — this lil' endorphin booster is sure to convince your kids (or yourself) to stay fresh as a daisy! Pump down once and the vertical foam applicator places a picture perfect flower on the palm of your hand. Precious.
Here's why my BuzzFeed Shopping colleague loves it:
"Not only is it super hydrating for my hands (LOL @ constantly hand-washing now and forever!), but the yuzu scent is also just calming and lovely, and I'm obsessed with how light and frothy the foaming suds are from the soap." —Emma Lord
Promising review: "I will admit, I first saw this soap on TikTok and thought that it would be a nice soap to try since I do seem to be washing my hands all the time these days. I was so excited when I received it to give it a try, really just to see the pretty foam flower. I was very pleasantly surprised when I pushed down (twice) to get the foam to come out. Not only is the flower cute, but the foam is thick and luxurious and makes your hands feel totally moisturized after you wash them. The smell is very pretty and not overpowering at all. My teenager loves it too and is now finally washing her hands more like she is supposed to. I bought them for every bathroom in the house as well as the kitchen. I almost don't want to recommend it so they don't run out of stock!" —Audra Williams
Get it from Amazon for $18.
7. A 3D-printed wearable "chopstick" for folks who love snackin' at work almost as much as they hate a salty, sticky keyboard. 3D printing is making this world a better place, people!
Ridha 3D Printing is a family-run, Dallas-based Etsy shop established in 2021 that specializes in 3D-printed gadgets and toys.
Promising review: "Perfect for what I wanted it for. Now I can game on my PC and eat snacks without getting my mouse and keyboard dirty! Thank you, such an amazing invention. 😊" —Leilani Calderon
Get it from Ridha 3D Printing on Etsy for $4.90+ (available in 23 colors and two styles).
8. A BedJet cooling and warming system so you can control the temperature of your BED at night, even with the covers on. This specific detail is crucial when you know that keeping even one leg out of the covers means the monsters WILL get you. We know the facts.
This sweet setup uses biorhythm sleep technology. It's programmed to change the temperature each hour of the night to help you sleep better. You can also set the temperature to whatever degree you'd like – just use the remote! If you're a cold sleeper, you can also set it to heat mode and it'll warm you up 15 times faster than a regular ol' blanket! To set it up, plug the unit into an outlet, slip the teeny tube under your sheets, set your preferred temperature, and you'll be g2g!
Promising review: "First time I have ever been moved to write a review on Amazon but this is the single most amazing product if you sleep hot! This thing WORKS and it is saving my life! It only took a NASA engineer to solve my propensity to burst into to flames every night at 2 a.m.!" —Matthes
Get it from Amazon for $139+ (available in four kit styles).
9. A split cereal bowl that'll be beloved by folks who can't stand soggy cereal. Food touching would be a criminal act, if I was in charge of things.
Promising review: "This product is something I didn’t know I needed. It’s like the creator crawled into my soul and found the deepest desire of my heart and then invented it. If you think I’m being dramatic, you should try soggy cereal and then eat cereal from THIS bowl. I’ll take 30 more, please, and hand them out as gifts." —Sarah F.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two colors and in multi-packs).
10. A mini ladybug vacuum for anyone who is *bugged* by a countertop, coffee table, or desk covered in crumbs. How are tabletop vacuums not a household staple?!
Promising review: "This little ladybug does a heck of a lot more than I even expected. The suction power is remarkable given how small it is. Even better, it pulls all the crumbs out of the grooves on our new table. It was almost impossible to keep the grooves clean, and was a constant concern with this new table. This quiet little ladybug vacuum gets in there and cleans them up in one pass. Plus, it’s cute, and my cat somehow thinks it’s a toy for him. Way better than expected!" —Janet Evans
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four styles).
11. A splurge-worthy wall-mounted electric towel warmer — with this, you can always have a toasty-warm towel after a shower or bath. Reviewers also use this to warm up their pajamas before bed! Sigh, I love that for them.
Promising review: "This towel warmer is amazing. I was looking for something with a built-in timer and an in-wall cable installation that doesn’t have an ugly box outside of it. I love how the cable is integrated into the leg. The install was very difficult on my end due to trying to fish power from my attic to the bathroom and the hole being 1/2 inch. I didn’t have any power outlets nearby. Totally worth it. It does get very warm and my small bathroom doesn’t have a heater in it so I was surprised how warm the bathroom was! An added bonus!" —Terrace
Get it from Amazon for $325.24.
12. A duvet-like house coat so criminally cozy you may refuse to wear clothing ever again. Bedding is the new high fashion.
I am wrapped up in this delightful "duvet" at this very moment! This is officially my favorite splurge-worthy gift. It's the sort of thing people don't automatically know about, which make you seem *very* in-the-know. Plus, it feels like wearable luxury! I've never owned anything cozier. That's an actual fact.
Get it from Casper for $152.10 (originally $169; available in sizes S-L and three colors).
13. A rainbow stand — if you've told yourself you want a more colorful diet, you dough-not wanna miss out on a food display this darling! Morning bagels just got even better.
14. A food smoker to infuse any food (or alcoholic beverage, for that matter) with a smoky flavor. Never you worry, no fire-starting skills required.
This product includes applewood and hickory seasonings.
Promising Review: "This works great, especially if you're trying to get that grilled flavor in an apartment. Now I have a hickory smoked kitchen. Keeps everything well concentrated. I managed to give smoke flavor to four steaks in two batches without setting off any fire alarms, so it's a win in my book." —Jennifer Phillips
Get it from Amazon for $99.95.