40 Unnecessarily Extra Products That Actually Solve Life’s Little Annoyances

There's a storage compartment you can remove that'll hold all the debris your kiddo picks up. When they find out they are ALLOWED to tear paper into tiny pieces and then make that paper disaster? That'll entertain them for ages!

Promising review: "Our son is absolutely obsessed with our Dyson (the real one), which is why we purchased this toy Dyson vacuum for his birthday. He's 2 years old, and he is really enjoying having his on 'working' vacuum cleaner!!! He seriously plays with it for hours during the day. Turning it on and off and pushing it through the house just like we use our real vacuum. I would buy this again! It was his favorite gift!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.