40 Unnecessarily Extra Products That Actually Solve Life’s Little Annoyances

1. A Dyson Ball toy vacuum that'll both sound (and work!) like a pint-sized version of your own favorite vacuum. That's right — this thing even has suction! Thanks to this, your little mimic will actually help out around the house while playing pretend. Did we all just master parenting??
There's a storage compartment you can remove that'll hold all the debris your kiddo picks up. When they find out they are ALLOWED to tear paper into tiny pieces and then make that paper disaster? That'll entertain them for ages!
Promising review: "Our son is absolutely obsessed with our Dyson (the real one), which is why we purchased this toy Dyson vacuum for his birthday. He's 2 years old, and he is really enjoying having his on 'working' vacuum cleaner!!! He seriously plays with it for hours during the day. Turning it on and off and pushing it through the house just like we use our real vacuum. I would buy this again! It was his favorite gift!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
2. A Corico dish designed specifically for hiding olive and cherry pits. Go ahead, make your cheese boards glorious! Thanks to this dish, there won't be any leftover bits to make it look like the ~pits~.
I have this dish! My husband and I love hosting dinner parties and particularly like having a cheese plate out. This has been such a lovely solution for hiding olive pits! It keeps the board looking nice and saves folks from fumbling around with pits on their plates. I love it!
Get it from Amazon for $30.
3. A TikTok remote control ring so you can scroll through TikToks without touching your phone. You can even "heart" videos with it! Pair this with a neck mount and you can spend hours on your phone without your neck hurting from looking down that long.
FYI, This nifty gadget also works with your Kindle and can use your camera to take photos or video from up to 33 feet away.
Promising review: "Life changing. I'm a lazy girl who is way too obsessed with TikTok. This little remote makes it possible to just set my phone down, get cozy under a blanket and do it allll with my thumb under the covers. I'm sooo happy with this. It's a little tight on my finger but I just wear it a little higher where it isn't uncomfortable. It was very easy to set up for my Android device. It takes a USB-C charger (provided) and idk. I just love it. I'll probably buy these for the rest of my life." —Allison
Get it from Amazon for $18.09+ (available in five colors).
4. A set of gold cable organizers sure to make your desk look impeccable while keeping your charging cords neat and tidy.
Brighttia is a New York-based Etsy shop established in 2018 that specializes in industrial and modern interior lighting and decor.
Promising review: "These brass cable organizers are beautiful and high quality. I’m using two of them to keep a plug-in sconce cord attached to the wall and to direct the cord to the electrical outlet. These little gold pieces add a touch of functionality and glamour to the sconces. Exactly what I was looking for." —Amy Margolis
Get a set of two from Brighttia on Etsy for $11.98+ (originally $12.98; available in eight colors).
5. An LED flat plate is gonna help you read far into the night without disturbing the morning person snoozin' beside you.
Promising review: "LOVE! This book light is perfect for nighttime reading. I opted for this particular brand over others I saw for less as it has a dimmer. I really like this one as the glow is soft and not harsh on my eyes. The dimmer has a wide range when I turn the knob. You can use this book light horizontally or vertically. It’s not large enough to cover the whole page of most books, but it does completely light up an entire page so you don’t have to move it up and down while reading." —Flora
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (clip the coupon on the product page to save 20%; available in two colors).
6. A BugZooka bug vacuum you'll be glad you bought when your critter situation sucks. Just hold it up to the bug, press the button, and watch as the device gently pulls beetles, spiders, and roaches into the tube.
Promising review: "If you're seriously grossed out and terrified by bugs, here at last is the secret weapon you NEED. You cock it, hold the business end near the bug, and push the red button. Voila, the bug is sucked into a plastic chamber in a microsecond, out of your life for all practical purposes. The bug isn't even injured, just confined, so if you're feeling tenderhearted, you can take it outdoors and release it. The bug cannot escape, even if you use the BugZooka again immediately. The second bug and subsequent bugs just join the first one, safe and secure. The BugZooka is about two feet long, so you don't even have to get close to your insect victim." —Calli
Get it from Amazon for $34.79.
7. A chic minimalist fruit bowl/colander — with this, you can plop all your produce into the decorative bowl and wash it at the same time! The drain will remove any excess water. Three cheers for time-saving, life hack products!
Check out a TikTok of the colander in action.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this fruit bowl! The bottom comes off for drainage and it’s super easy to clean. It looks great on the counter and fits a decent amount of fruit! Great find and I would recommend this product!" —Faith Reviews
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (clip the coupon on the product page to save 20%; available in two colors).
8. A wooden egg holder is gonna be a hit with people who 1) want to know how many eggs they have without opening the container and 2) know that it's the little details that make their kitchen's aesthetic the envy of everyone.
9. A Pretty Litter subscription that'll change colors when your cat is sick, alerting you with plenty of time to get your kitto to the vet. Nothing will put your mind at ease better than knowing your stoic cat's health is ~crystal~ clear.
Each bag has enough litter to cover you for a month and the subscription includes free shipping.
Start a Pretty Litter subscription for $24/month (available for one, two, and multi-cat households).
10. A secret fidget ring to help you subtly fidget through all the meetings in your office that should have (say it with me!) been an email.
This small business is owned by Becca Seim and located in Bellingham, Washington. If you read through the reviews, you'll see dozens of customers specifically calling out how great Becca is to work with — you love to see it! The handcrafted, minimalist jewelry Becca designs is truly one of a kind.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this ring!! It has really helped me with my picking habit. I ordered another ring almost immediately. Becca has also been so accommodating and a pleasure to work with. Her store will be my go-to shop for fidget jewelry. Thank you again, Becca!!!" —amyemorse
Get it from Little Gem And Company on Etsy for $40+ (available in sizes 2–14 and in sterling silver or gold filled).
11. A towel warmer — this is gonna improve the look of your bathroom *and* provide you with that fresh-outta-the-dryer feel every time you pull a towel out and wrap it around your body!
It can fit up to two towels and has a 15-minute adjustable timer.
Promising review: "After reading lots of reviews on several different towel warmers, I bought this product for my mom for Christmas. I tested it out before giving it to her. It was works great! The timer looks so sleek and fancy. Even at only 15 minutes, you get a nice warm towel! 10/10 would recommend! Already thinking of buying one for myself!" —Kaylee Sierra
Get it from Amazon for $97.99.
12. A smokeless portable firepit for folks who think a campfire sounds nice, in theory. You know, as long as there isn't much of that pesky smoke. And the best part? The 360-degree Airflow design guarantees a perfect flame, even if your fire-making skills aren't exactly going on your resume anytime soon.
I have a Solo Stove! It was one of the first things we got for our place after my husband and I bought our first house. We wanted to see if we'd enjoy having a fire pit in our backyard but our budget was exactly $0 for installation. We got this to see how often we'd go out by the fire and it is SUCH a hit! We also love that we can take it with us when we go camping. Don't hesitate...you want this.
Promising review: "As someone who has built hundreds, if not thousands, of fires – this fire pit is by far the least smoky and easiest to start!! I'm quite impressed." —Jason G.
Get it on sale from Solo Stove for $199.99 (originally $299.99; available in three styles).
13. An adjustable vase — this tiny piece of decor is so clever it should be a staple in every flower lover's home! This'll adjust its height based on the stems of your flowers, letting you show off their full bloom without pruning the flowers to death.
Promising review: "Super cool vase that I originally saw on TikTok. It's been sold out everywhere but I managed to snag it from Amazon a few weeks ago for a friend's belated birthday gift. It arrived quickly and securely packaged. The vase is really cool, the glass portion is very sturdy, and the metal portion of the vase seems very strong. It takes a little bit of strength to raise and lower the metal portion. The brass is very light and looks closer to a brushed gold. The recipient was very happy with her gift! 10/10!" —Alexa Clark
Get it from Amazon for $39.49.
14. A Sriracha keychain sure to spice up your life...literally.
Promising review: "I purchased this keychain combo pack as a joke for my son's birthday. Sriracha is his favorite condiment and he has been known to bring a full-size bottle with him when he goes out to eat. He was thrilled with this! It was his favorite gift!" —DixieKnitter
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
15. A duvet house coat for folks who find clothing a drag...why not just stay in the covers all day long?! With this, you CAN.
This is officially my favorite splurge-worthy gift. It's the sort of thing people don't automatically know about, which make you seem *very* in-the-know. Plus, it feels like wearable luxury! I have this and I've never owned anything cozier. That's an actual fact.
Get it from Casper for $152.10 (originally $169; available in sizes S–L and three colors).
16. A BedJet cooling and warming system so you can control the temperature of your bed at night, even with the covers on. This specific detail is crucial when you know that keeping even one leg out of the covers means the monsters WILL get you. We know the facts.
This sweet setup uses biorhythm sleep technology. It's programmed to change the temperature each hour of the night to help you sleep better. You can also set the temperature to whatever degree you'd like – just use the remote! If you're a cold sleeper, you can also set it to heat mode and it'll warm you up 15 times faster than a regular ol' blanket! To set it up, plug the unit into an outlet, slip the teeny tube under your sheets, set your preferred temperature, and you'll be g2g!
Promising review: "First time I have ever been moved to write a review on Amazon but this is the single most amazing product if you sleep hot! This thing WORKS and it is saving my life! It only took a NASA engineer to solve my propensity to burst into to flames every night at 2 a.m.!" —Matthes
Get it from Amazon for $489+ (available in two styles or just the bed sheets).