32 Cleaning Products You May Not Have Thought To Buy Until Adulthood

1. A non-toxic tennis shoe cleaner formulated with saddle soap and gentle conditioners that'll bring leather, vinyl, nubuck, suede, and canvas shoes back to life. If your longest-lasting relationship is with your high school sneakers, give them some tender, loving care.
Promising review: "I have had my Nike Roshe runs for about a year now, and I don't go easy on them. I play sports and run in the dirt with them all the time, but I also like to wear them for fashion purposes. Pink Miracle helped restore my daily shoes to look like I just bought them — now I can wear them for even longer. Very pleased with Pink Miracle, I will buy it again when I run out of my bottle." —Romario
2. A bottle of Better Life all-natural tile and tub cleaner to banish soap scum, mold, mildew, rust, and hard-water stains from tired, worn-down tiles.
Promising review: "I have an old shower/bathtub. I tried name-brand shower cleaners and bleach to try and clean the soap scum off the tiles and tub. I had no luck and I would cough and get sick because of how strong the smell was. I thought I would try this to save my lungs. I sprayed my entire shower and left it for about 15 minutes. I came back and rinsed off the walls and they were shiny! I've never had such a clean shower. The smell is amazing and subtle. All I smell is tea tree and it didn't affect me at all. The price is also a good deal since the bottle is pretty large. It came with the sprayer separate and the bottle sealed so it wouldn't leak in the box. I highly recommend this." —Amber Erwin
3. A three-pack of antibacterial paper soap sheets (300 sheets in all!) so you can be sure there's soap ~handy~ wherever you go, despite how often you find empty soap containers in public bathrooms.
Promising review: "I bought these to put into my bag/pocket to carry around just in case. Sometimes public restrooms do not have soap and that is extremely inconvenient. These come in super handy! One sheet is definitely enough for me and it’s so cool to watch it turn from a dry sheet of paper into sudsy soap with water added. I 100% recommend." —mammothemeerkat
4. A pack of non-scratch sponges, because you're learning that not all sponges are created equal. Don't ruin your best kitchen tools while cleaning them!
Promising reviews: "This is pretty much all I use with dishes. I find that this sponge is usually the perfect gentleness/roughness for washing dishes by hand. It's always an exciting day when I can pull out a new sponge from the Scotch-Brite sponge bag and throw away the old one. It would be nice to have a dishwasher, but these sponges are less expensive and more fun!" —MAW
5. A Baseboard Buddy that'll basically work like an eraser. This has an extendable handle that'll make cleaning tiny corners and often-ignored areas not just simple, but suuuper satisfying.
Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" —artgirl
6. Odor-blocking trash bags for folks who have realized investing in *good* garbage bags is the best way to avoid smelly messes in the kitchen.
7. A power drill scrubber brush set with such dazzling results you're gonna wanna clean with these ALL. THE. TIME.
8. A beeswax wood polisher for restoring pieces of furniture that ~wood~ otherwise look dull and dreary the rest of their days.
Promising review: "Works as incredibly as the reviews said! Super fast, no strong smelly chemicals, amazing results!" —Michelle B
9. A mattress vacuum that'll break up (and SUCK up) dust and dirt lodged inside your mattress, removing annoying pills that are itchy and less than lovely. If you haven't cleaned your mattress in a while, grab this thing before the bed bugs really DO bite.
Promising review: "So I brought this for originally for my son who gets really bad allergies to dust. At first we didn't know what was causing this until someone told me to check our beds and furniture. Even though we change our bed sheets regularly, there will be dust left over. So I decided to give this a try and they were right! I couldn't believe much mites and dust there are. I took my time cleaning everyone's bed and our sofa, which was easy to use and light. My son haven't had a reaction in a while for means this product works for my family!" —Lisa
10. An instant stain remover spray — this formula removes deep-set, below-the-surface stains. It's sure to feel oh-so-satisfying once they are washed off.
Promising review: "I have a small three-tier water fountain in my patio, naturally the birds in the community have come to rely upon it for drinking and bathing. I literally sprayed this product and walked away, I actually left it on overnight, I got busy with other tasks. When I checked back all of the mold was gone, everything, with no damage to the painted stucco wall or cement and no scrubbing. Literally spray and leave." —Mark
11. An EasyWring microfiber spin mop that'll clean your floors so well you'll be dizzy from the dazzling results.
Promising review: "I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog who makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button. Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour. A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun. MAJOR BONUS!" —Molly
