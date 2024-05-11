If You Believe Your Birthday Should Be A National Holiday, Go Ahead And Gift Yourself These 48 Items On Behalf Of Everyone Else

This luxury treat includes 1 oz. of smoked trout roe, 1 oz. of crème fraîche, a can of Sour Cream and Onion Pringles, two disposable spoons, and a caviar tin key.

A few years ago, my family came across The Caviar Co., and we started celebrating the holidays by sharing a box together. It's become a unique and memorable occasion that we all enjoy. The Caviar Co. does a fantastic job making caviar tastings approachable and delicious. Everything you need is in the box, even directions on how best to serve it up! I *love* that they now offer smaller, single-serving boxes. This is such a surprisingly fun gift – either for someone else *or* for yourself.

Get it from The Caviar Co. for $49.