If You Believe Your Birthday Should Be A National Holiday, Go Ahead And Gift Yourself These 48 Items On Behalf Of Everyone Else

1. An unreal Pringles and caviar box — a gift that's sure to feel like something out of your tastebud's wildest dreams.
This luxury treat includes 1 oz. of smoked trout roe, 1 oz. of crème fraîche, a can of Sour Cream and Onion Pringles, two disposable spoons, and a caviar tin key.
A few years ago, my family came across The Caviar Co., and we started celebrating the holidays by sharing a box together. It's become a unique and memorable occasion that we all enjoy. The Caviar Co. does a fantastic job making caviar tastings approachable and delicious. Everything you need is in the box, even directions on how best to serve it up! I *love* that they now offer smaller, single-serving boxes. This is such a surprisingly fun gift – either for someone else *or* for yourself.
Get it from The Caviar Co. for $49.
2. A pair of Maison Miru art deco nap earrings for those of us who read The Great Gatsby exactly once before realizing art deco elegance was our forever aesthetic. These earrings are designed for all-day, everyday wear — meaning you can shower, work out, and (you guessed it) sleep in them without taking them out.
I have tried, for years, to find a pair of earrings that my hyper-sensitive ears can handle. I've purchased earrings from every Instagram and TikTok ad that claimed to work for ears as easily irritated as mine. These nap earrings are the *only* brand/style that has actually kept my ears from becoming itchy and red. And that nap feature? It's spiffy. The no-poke closure is genius — all earrings should be this good. But they aren't. So get these.
Get them on sale from Maison Miru for $95 (originally $100; available in multiple sets and styles).
3. A Queen Charlotte's Tea candle from Bath & Body Works' Bridgerton collection that'll transport your senses to the epicenter of this Netflix special with one whimsical whiff.
Don't forget to grab the matching soap!
I have a collection of candles that takes up a sizable amount of real estate in my loft. Because of this, I won't let myself buy any new candles until I've cleared out the "candle closet." Well, whoops! Once I lit this candle, I knew I'd be buying it in bulk. It's my favorite scent (not just from the Bridgerton line, not just from Bath & Body Works, my favorite) I've found in ages. And, like I said, I own a candle closet. This one could be the only one. It's that good.
Promising review: "This candle is my favorite out of all of the Bridgerton scents. It's fragrant, but also light and airy. It smells like you just walked into a tea shop! This is what I would imagine the show to smell like. It smells sophisticated, light, and like spring. I love it so much!" —Daphne15
Get it from Bath & Body Works for $12.95 (originally $29.95).
4. A dino nugget pillow only for people who aren't too ~chicken~ to display some controversial fine art in their home.
Promising review: "This dino chicken nugget pillow is a real Jurassic dream come true! It's the perfect cuddle companion for all the paleontologists-in-training or anyone with an insatiable appetite for comfort. Just be careful not to accidentally take a bite while you're napping, because it looks deliciously deceiving!" —LadyTee
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three styles and in packs).
5. A collection of cone drinking glasses from Verve Culture so you can enjoy glasses that are equal parts sophisticated and unique. Just picture how these would look inside open, black cabinets. Sigh, I guess it's time to redo my kitchen.
I own these glasses! My husband and I wanted something more upscale than standard water glasses for when we have people over for dinner, but didn't want wineglasses. These were the perfect find. They are easy to wash and look great on display.
Promising review: "These gorgeous glasses are so worth buying! They feel great in the hand and are just a delight to look at. They make a great gift for wedding showers, weddings, or anniversaries. Plus, they're handmade in Morocco! I love these so much!" —USA Lover
Get it from Amazon for $48.99 (available in three colors).
6. Steve Madden platform sandals — a reviewer-fave pair of comfy kicks for anyone proudly living in their Lizzie McGuire era.
7. A granny square bag crochet kit that'll be a hit if you'd love to say, "Thanks, I made it," with a proud smile on your face when folks compliment it. And with a bag this cute? Those compliments will be comin' in non-stop!
The kit includes four colors of yarn, a bag strap, a pre-started crochet piece, a crochet hook, threading needle, marking clip, and is recommended for intermediate crocheters by reviewers.
Promising review: "I’ve worked on this for a few days and I’m almost finished! I went online to find step by step instructions and it’s basically the same steps for each row. Very simple to follow!" —Nicole
Get it from Amazon for $29.97 (available in six colors).
8. A pair of plush velvet pillow covers with large ruffled edges, because rich jewel tones add depth and interest to cozy spaces. Combined with a material like velvet? You're gonna organically create a lush, romantic aesthetic in your place.
Remember to grab some pillow inserts while you're shopping.
Promising review: "It's a gorgeous color, and the velvet is soft and has a lovely sheen. For this price, I didn't expect anything this beautiful." —Glencora
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in five colors).
9. A box of Cafe du Monde beignet mix sure to be the sweetest gift you could give your stomach...literally.
They'll be all, "bein-yay!" the second they see this.
Promising review: "Unless you're within walking distance of Cafe du Monde, you need to have a fryer with peanut oil, some powdered sugar, and this mix handy. This is EXACTLY the same thing you are served in the French Quarter. I recommend leaving the mix rolled out a little bit thicker than what it says on the box so they puff up a bit more when frying. If you have ever watched them being made I can assure you they do the same. Thank me or blame me later depending on your own level of self-control!" —MC
Get it from Amazon for $16.80.
10. A pair of self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint. Putting your feet up after a long day in office attire and giving your previously pinched toes the attention they deserve might be the best birthday gift your responsible self could ever get.
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $16.17.
11. A pixel art game Bluetooth speaker so beloved by reviewers that a ton of them are gifting it to loved ones. Love yourself? Get it for YOU! It's a speaker, a game console, an alarm clock, a white noise machine, AND a canvas for your very own pixel art (which will, I'm not kidding, DANCE with the music you play).
Check out a TikTok of the retro Bluetooth speaker in action.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Jenae Sitzes has to say about it: "I saw this exact Bluetooth speaker in probably dozens of TikToks before I picked one up myself, and I honestly can't recommend it enough if you like a cutesy aesthetic. The price might seem high for something that kind of sounds like a toy, but the second you pick it up, it's clear this is a high-quality piece of tech with a ton of functionality. Its speakers are powerful, its screen is bright and vibrant, and the companion app is simply packed with all sorts of customization options. There's programmable RGB lighting under the keyboard keys (which are real buttons), and you can pick from a ton of different clock faces as well!"
Get it from Amazon for $99.90 (available in five colors).
12. A handmade pair of squiggle crawlers — a versatile accessory that'll upgrade your everyday attire with some cheeky style. My white tee and jeans can't wait to meet these!
This woman-owned small biz is run by jewelry artist Rachel Chen. Local pickup is available for folks in the Seattle, Washington area with standard shipping available to all. To see more of Chen's collection, check out the shop's website.
Promising review: "How can I even start? The owner, Rachel, is so lovely and extremely talented. I get compliments on my earrings all the time." —KB Nichole
Get them from Poppy Jewelry Designs on Etsy for $22+ (available in six patterns and two materials).