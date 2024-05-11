BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

If You Believe Your Birthday Should Be A National Holiday, Go Ahead And Gift Yourself These 48 Items On Behalf Of Everyone Else

A Bridgerton candle, glamping tent, caviar with Pringles, and 46 other things everyone would get if they knew how you to celebrate you properly.

Mallory Mower
by Mallory Mower

BuzzFeed Staff

1. An unreal Pringles and caviar box — a gift that's sure to feel like something out of your tastebud's wildest dreams.

Luxury crisps and caviar set in an open box, with serving accessories, presented on a marble surface. Perfect for sophisticated gifting
The Caviar Co.

This luxury treat includes 1 oz. of smoked trout roe, 1 oz. of crème fraîche, a can of Sour Cream and Onion Pringles, two disposable spoons, and a caviar tin key.

A few years ago, my family came across The Caviar Co., and we started celebrating the holidays by sharing a box together. It's become a unique and memorable occasion that we all enjoy. The Caviar Co. does a fantastic job making caviar tastings approachable and delicious. Everything you need is in the box, even directions on how best to serve it up! I *love* that they now offer smaller, single-serving boxes. This is such a surprisingly fun gift – either for someone else *or* for yourself.  

Get it from The Caviar Co. for $49.

2. A pair of Maison Miru art deco nap earrings for those of us who read The Great Gatsby exactly once before realizing art deco elegance was our forever aesthetic. These earrings are designed for all-day, everyday wear — meaning you can shower, work out, and (you guessed it) sleep in them without taking them out. 

Close-up of a person's ear with three gold earrings, article related to jewelry shopping
Maison Miru

I have tried, for years, to find a pair of earrings that my hyper-sensitive ears can handle. I've purchased earrings from every Instagram and TikTok ad that claimed to work for ears as easily irritated as mine. These nap earrings are the *only* brand/style that has actually kept my ears from becoming itchy and red. And that nap feature? It's spiffy. The no-poke closure is genius — all earrings should be this good. But they aren't. So get these.

Get them on sale from Maison Miru for $95 (originally $100; available in multiple sets and styles).

3. A Queen Charlotte's Tea candle from Bath & Body Works' Bridgerton collection that'll transport your senses to the epicenter of this Netflix special with one whimsical whiff. 

A candle and hand soap from Charlotte's Tea collection on a table with flowers and tea accessories
Bath & Body Works

Don't forget to grab the matching soap

I have a collection of candles that takes up a sizable amount of real estate in my loft. Because of this, I won't let myself buy any new candles until I've cleared out the "candle closet." Well, whoops! Once I lit this candle, I knew I'd be buying it in bulk. It's my favorite scent (not just from the Bridgerton line, not just from Bath & Body Works, my favorite) I've found in ages. And, like I said, I own a candle closet. This one could be the only one. It's that good.

Promising review: "This candle is my favorite out of all of the Bridgerton scents. It's fragrant, but also light and airy. It smells like you just walked into a tea shop! This is what I would imagine the show to smell like. It smells sophisticated, light, and like spring. I love it so much!" —Daphne15

Get it from Bath & Body Works for $12.95 (originally $29.95).

4. A dino nugget pillow only for people who aren't too ~chicken~ to display some controversial fine art in their home. 

reviewer holding up stegosaurus nugget pillow
two nugget pillows photographed by reviewer
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "This dino chicken nugget pillow is a real Jurassic dream come true! It's the perfect cuddle companion for all the paleontologists-in-training or anyone with an insatiable appetite for comfort. Just be careful not to accidentally take a bite while you're napping, because it looks deliciously deceiving!" —LadyTee

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three styles and in packs).

5. A collection of cone drinking glasses from Verve Culture so you can enjoy glasses that are equal parts sophisticated and unique. Just picture how these would look inside open, black cabinets. Sigh, I guess it's time to redo my kitchen.

Set of six amber glass tumblers on a white surface with a brick wall in the background
Amazon

I own these glasses! My husband and I wanted something more upscale than standard water glasses for when we have people over for dinner, but didn't want wineglasses. These were the perfect find. They are easy to wash and look great on display.

Promising review: "These gorgeous glasses are so worth buying! They feel great in the hand and are just a delight to look at. They make a great gift for wedding showers, weddings, or anniversaries. Plus, they're handmade in Morocco! I love these so much!" —USA Lover

Get it from Amazon for $48.99 (available in three colors).

6. Steve Madden platform sandals — a reviewer-fave pair of comfy kicks for anyone proudly living in their Lizzie McGuire era. 

model wearing the sandals in black
reviewer wearing the black sandals
@stevemadden / Via www.instagram.com, www.amazon.com

Reviewers suggest sizing up!

Promising review: "Top five fave shoes. These shoes are so comfy, it’s hard not to pair them with every single outfit. Currently pregnant, and this is my most comfortable shoe!!" —Tangela

Get them from Amazon for $49.95+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in seven styles).

7. A granny square bag crochet kit that'll be a hit if you'd love to say, "Thanks, I made it," with a proud smile on your face when folks compliment it. And with a bag this cute? Those compliments will be comin' in non-stop! 

Hand holding a crochet-patterned handbag outdoors near a body of water and grasses
Amazon

The kit includes four colors of yarn, a bag strap, a pre-started crochet piece, a crochet hook, threading needle, marking clip, and is recommended for intermediate crocheters by reviewers. 

Promising review: "I’ve worked on this for a few days and I’m almost finished! I went online to find step by step instructions and it’s basically the same steps for each row. Very simple to follow!" —Nicole

Get it from Amazon for $29.97 (available in six colors).

8. A pair of plush velvet pillow covers with large ruffled edges, because rich jewel tones add depth and interest to cozy spaces. Combined with a material like velvet? You're gonna organically create a lush, romantic aesthetic in your place.

Two plush velvet pillows on a bed with a framed picture and candlesticks nearby, for home decor inspiration
Green velvet armchair with a cushion in a cozy room, next to a framed Prague poster
Amazon, www.amazon.com

Remember to grab some pillow inserts while you're shopping. 

Promising review: "It's a gorgeous color, and the velvet is soft and has a lovely sheen. For this price, I didn't expect anything this beautiful." —Glencora

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in five colors).

9. A box of Cafe du Monde beignet mix sure to be the sweetest gift you could give your stomach...literally.

reviewer's dessert beside packaging
closeup of another reviewer's finished product
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

They'll be all, "bein-yay!" the second they see this.

Promising review: "Unless you're within walking distance of Cafe du Monde, you need to have a fryer with peanut oil, some powdered sugar, and this mix handy. This is EXACTLY the same thing you are served in the French Quarter. I recommend leaving the mix rolled out a little bit thicker than what it says on the box so they puff up a bit more when frying. If you have ever watched them being made I can assure you they do the same. Thank me or blame me later depending on your own level of self-control!" —MC

Get it from Amazon for $16.80.

10. A pair of self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint. Putting your feet up after a long day in office attire and giving your previously pinched toes the attention they deserve might be the best birthday gift your responsible self could ever get.

Small pouch with two foot masks in it
Feet propped up with two metallic foot masks on them
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action. 

Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018

Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $16.17

11. pixel art game Bluetooth speaker so beloved by reviewers that a ton of them are gifting it to loved ones. Love yourself? Get it for YOU! It's a speaker, a game console, an alarm clock, a white noise machine, AND a canvas for your very own pixel art (which will, I'm not kidding, DANCE with the music you play). 

A small speaker with a screen that has a dancing penguin pixel graphic and a small keyboard with six keys
The pink version displaying the time
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Check out a TikTok of the retro Bluetooth speaker in action. 

Here's what BuzzFeeder Jenae Sitzes has to say about it: "I saw this exact Bluetooth speaker in probably dozens of TikToks before I picked one up myself, and I honestly can't recommend it enough if you like a cutesy aesthetic. The price might seem high for something that kind of sounds like a toy, but the second you pick it up, it's clear this is a high-quality piece of tech with a ton of functionality. Its speakers are powerful, its screen is bright and vibrant, and the companion app is simply packed with all sorts of customization options. There's programmable RGB lighting under the keyboard keys (which are real buttons), and you can pick from a ton of different clock faces as well!" 

Get it from Amazon for $99.90 (available in five colors).

12. A handmade pair of squiggle crawlers — a versatile accessory that'll upgrade your everyday attire with some cheeky style. My white tee and jeans can't wait to meet these! 

Person's ear with three earrings: a stud, a small hoop, and a squiggle-shaped earring
Close-up of a person's ear wearing a stud earring on the lobe and a unique zigzag-shaped earring
Poppy Jewelry Designs

This woman-owned small biz is run by jewelry artist Rachel Chen. Local pickup is available for folks in the Seattle, Washington area with standard shipping available to all. To see more of Chen's collection, check out the shop's website

Promising review: "How can I even start? The owner, Rachel, is so lovely and extremely talented. I get compliments on my earrings all the time." —KB Nichole 

Get them from Poppy Jewelry Designs on Etsy for $22+ (available in six patterns and two materials).