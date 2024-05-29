24 AAPI Cookbooks That Should Be On Your Shelf

Promising review: "Sonoko Sakai's book is the ultimate anthology for Japanese home cooking. Ms. Sakai is a wonderful storyteller. She writes about the traditions and principles behind Japanese ingredients and recipes and adds historical contexts where applicable. If you're like me and a bit anxious about food safety, you'll also appreciate that she gives you tips on how to store leftovers and how long the ingredients will keep! There are so many delicious recipes in here.

I made soba noodles from scratch and it was actually really easy! The soba in homemade bonito and kombu dashi was so good! The noodles were sooooo much tastier than store-bought! Ms. Sakai shows you how to make your own shichimi togarashi, la-yu, Japanese curry bricks, and natto (for those feeling adventurous). I finally learned the proper way to cut kabocha...I'd been doing that all wrong. I can't wait to try the mapo tofu with handmade tofu! My family is also excited to try Ms. Sakai's ozoni recipe for New Year! Mmm and okonomiyaki and crab cream croquettes! It's going to be a delicious new year. There's something for everyone in here. Enjoy!" —M Carr

