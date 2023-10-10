BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    The AeroGarden Harvest Is 70% Off For Prime Day, So It's Time To Become An Apartment Farmer

    Grab one right now and you can have it ~planted~ on your kitchen counter in no time.

    Mallory Mower
    by Mallory Mower

    BuzzFeed Staff

    You know salads? Turns out you can actually GROW THEM (from the comfort of your kitchen counter) with no soil and no gardening skills. I mean it.

    Netflix

    I'm talking herbs, greens, tomatoes — the works!

    AeroGarden (the OG indoor hydroponic countertop garden company) has their Harvest model on sale for 70% off this Prime Day — which means your apartment gardening can finally begin! That's right, it's under $50 right now (usually $164.95) — the lowest price it goes for! The kit even comes with seeds, so you'll have everything you need in one spiffy package.

    reviewer image of garden with full grown herbs inside
    amazon.com

    You'll get a full season of herb pods including: Genovese Basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint. The kit also comes with a three-ounce bottle of their patented, all-natural Plant Nutrients.

    You may be wondering if it's really that easy. Why yes, previous plant-killers — it really is!

    NBC

    Just throw this on your counter and throw responsibility out the door, because this doesn't need soil, sun, or much attention at all. You'll simply put your seeds inside the divided pods, fill them with water or food when the control panel tells you to, and your plant family will start to grow!

    You don't even need to put it in a sunny spot! In fact, because the AeroGarden's full spectrum 20-watt LED light maximizes photosynthesis, your garden will actually grow five times faster than traditional planting. It even runs on an automatic timer, so you won't have to worry about neglecting your lil' sprouts.

    In fact, it's so easy reviewers can't stop raving about it!

    screenshot of review stats
    Amazon

    "I always thought I had two black thumbs when I comes to plants, but now I have thriving herbs and houseplants!! I am so glad I splurged on this. I bought some seeds from the store and within two days they were growing. On a whim I placed my dismal monstera and the pothos that my cat had viciously munched bare on the same table as the aero garden and they are doing amazing! I had given up hope on both these plants. They both have new leaves and I am beyond surprised! This thing is practically foolproof. It tells you when to water, add plant food, and the light comes on automatically." —Brooke Diamond

    "This is the BEST present for those who garden and cook! I gifted this to my mother who absolutely adores this! It grows herbs VERY quickly and with it being in your house, you avoid animals from getting to it! I would for sure buy this as a gift for someone else in the future!" —Jessica Laganella

    Just look how gorgeous these reviewers' results are!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    You can get seeds for mixed greens, Italian herbs, salsa gardens, flowers, and more!

    And with four colors and two sizes to choose from, you're sure to find one that best fits your kitchen's ~vibe~.

    Tomatoh no they didn't!... Yes, they did.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    I would protect those tomato babies with my life.

    This impressive setup is only $49.99 (originally $164.95) and it will save you a bundle in the long run — so don't miss out on the current 70% off Prime Day savings. Honestly, I think I'm gonna have to get one too. This garden is really ~growing~ on me.

    Sony Pictures Animation

    The AeroGarden is available in four different colors, but not all colors are on sale.

    Reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.

    Looking for even more incredible Prime Day deals? Check out all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at HuffPost:

    Prime Day Deals Under $25

    Prime Day Deals on Gifts

    Prime Day Deals For Your Home

    Practical Prime Day Deals

    TikTok Products On Sale For Prime Day

    Prime Day Deals For Parents

    Prime Day Deals On Products Reviewers Love

    ...and browse through all our category round-ups here!