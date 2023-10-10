The AeroGarden Harvest Is 70% Off For Prime Day, So It's Time To Become An Apartment Farmer

You know salads? Turns out you can actually GROW THEM (from the comfort of your kitchen counter) with no soil and no gardening skills. I mean it.
AeroGarden (the OG indoor hydroponic countertop garden company) has their Harvest model on sale for 70% off this Prime Day — which means your apartment gardening can finally begin! That's right, it's under $50 right now (usually $164.95) — the lowest price it goes for! The kit even comes with seeds, so you'll have everything you need in one spiffy package.
You may be wondering if it's really that easy. Why yes, previous plant-killers — it really is!
In fact, it's so easy reviewers can't stop raving about it!
Just look how gorgeous these reviewers' results are!
Tomatoh no they didn't!... Yes, they did.
This impressive setup is only $49.99 (originally $164.95) and it will save you a bundle in the long run — so don't miss out on the current 70% off Prime Day savings. Honestly, I think I'm gonna have to get one too. This garden is really ~growing~ on me.
