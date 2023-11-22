A Succulent Pillow, Rose Ice Cube Tray, And 29 Other Things You'll Want To Fill Your Cart With

After ages of looking at this thing and wondering if it was the real deal, I finally buckled and bought it. My husband and I both carry stress in our neck, and we're on our computers all day for work, so we needed some serious help. This is surprisingly comfortable to lay on. I use it 10 minutes a day and have noticed serious pain relief, and believe it is a great tool as I work on improving my posture.

If you have any neck or back issues, talk to your doctor before use.

Promising review: "I was very surprised at the quality of this neck and shoulder relaxer especially at this price. It has a nice structure to it, but is also soft enough to cradle your neck in comfort. Just taking a few minutes to use this helps to improve my neck and shoulder pain greatly. This especially helps when you have slept on your neck wrong and have a Crick in your neck. Very happy with my purchase and would definitely recommend it." —Cindy

Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in six colors).