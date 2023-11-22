A Succulent Pillow, Rose Ice Cube Tray, And 29 Other Things You'll Want To Fill Your Cart With

1. A plant pillow that'll give your living room some life (without actually needing to keep a fussy plant, you know, alive).
2. A wooden egg holder is gonna be a hit with people who know the littlest details (even inside the refrigerator) make a huge difference.
3. A CovoBox that's hollow on the inside, so you can cover your Wi-Fi router with elegant "books" instead of leaving it out on display. What a *novel* idea!
Before adding this to your cart, you have the option to customize it, including selecting from 14 lengths and 15 colors (including custom colors). The CovoBox is made from reclaimed books and sustainable wood.
BTW — Covogoods is a small family-owned business creating home decor in Utah!
Promising review: "I’m pretty sure I’ve never loved a purchase from Amazon as much as I love this one. This product is EXTREMELY well made and very unique. Plus, it does the job of hiding the ugly routers and cords. And the customer service was great and responsive. I was a little hesitant to spend the money on this but after years of living with the husband’s pile of technology, the money was well spent!" —AmazonEmme
Get it from Covogoods on Amazon Handmade for $29+ (available in customizable sizes and colors).
4. An elegant switch plate cover for sprucing up your space if the fixer upper you own needs updates from top to bottom. These inexpensive plate covers were *made* for making bland walls look bold.
Promising review: "These are absolutely beautiful! If I ever move, I'm taking them with me. You may think they're a little pricey, but they're REALLY heavy and far nicer than the stuff you find at the local hardware store. I bought the switch plate, outlet plates, and even a blank plate to cover an old electrical box left behind by DIRECTV." —Karebow
Get it from Amazon for $22.50+ (available in four finishes and two pack sizes).
5. A flexible spoon with a 1-tablespoon measure that can stir, flip, and add the perfect amount of oil every time you sauté.
It's heat-resistant up to 600 degrees and designed with an ergonomic handle, stiff nylon core, and flexible angled head for easy stirring. You can also get a blender spatula, jar scraper, and assorted sizes of spoons from the same link.
Promising review: "I use this for EVERYTHING! Not just for scraping jars, but getting every last bit out of the protein powder, for scraping down the sides of batter bowls, for mixing soups and stews while cooking, even as a spoon for testing. I now have three of these (in different colors) so I'll always have one at the ready." —Paul J DeSimone
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in four colors and five styles).
6. A cervical neck "pillow" may help provide ergonomic support, align your spine, and give you a much-needed vertebrae massage simply by lying down.
After ages of looking at this thing and wondering if it was the real deal, I finally buckled and bought it. My husband and I both carry stress in our neck, and we're on our computers all day for work, so we needed some serious help. This is surprisingly comfortable to lay on. I use it 10 minutes a day and have noticed serious pain relief, and believe it is a great tool as I work on improving my posture.
If you have any neck or back issues, talk to your doctor before use.
Promising review: "I was very surprised at the quality of this neck and shoulder relaxer especially at this price. It has a nice structure to it, but is also soft enough to cradle your neck in comfort. Just taking a few minutes to use this helps to improve my neck and shoulder pain greatly. This especially helps when you have slept on your neck wrong and have a Crick in your neck. Very happy with my purchase and would definitely recommend it." —Cindy
Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in six colors).
7. A cheese keeper to keep your favorite cheeses, both hard and soft, alive longer by allowing them to breathe. In the words of her highness, Veruca Salt, "Give it to me NOW!"
Cheese is MY bar of chocolate.
Promising review: "Oh wow! I followed the directions and put that moist paper towel in with my cheese, on the bottom and put some unwrapped and cut Jarlsberg wedge in it. I left for vacation and two weeks later came back, and it was still fresh and moist and not moldy! Huzzah! I'm MIGHTY impressed with this simple gadget. I hate food waste and this is super helpful!" —Awesome Taste
Get it from Amazon for $10.01.
8. A high-voltage bug zapper that's gonna zap insects within 1,500-square-foot area. All those creepy crawlies who try and ~bug~ you are doomed! This works so well you're not gonna believe how fast your yard turns into a horsefly cemetery.
Promising review: "You will not be disappointed. I just moved out to the country and have been working out in the garage late at night. With the weather getting warmer, I've had the garage doors opened and mosquitos, gnats, and everything else have been finding there way into my garage, so I had to do something about it. I bought this and hung it next to my garage door opener because there's an outlet there and it is way better than expected. I have dead bees, stink bugs, gnats, mosquitoes, and other bugs that I do not know what they are. My 8-year-old son keeps asking me to remove the bottom tray so he can see all of the dead bugs that got zapped. Again, you will not be disappointed, I'm extremely happy I bought this!" —Chris & Jenny
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
9. A portable instant photo printer is gonna be the *picture* perfect gadget if you want your photos on display in an instant.
Promising review: "I originally purchased this product for my 11-year-old granddaughter who's always taking pictures. This is the absolute best gift I could have ever given her. It is compact, easy to use, and takes great quality reproductions of pictures in sticker form — how fun. I would recommend this product to anyone who wishes to give an out-of-the-ordinary gift." —Bianca Trevino
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (also available in bundles).
10. A cutting board prep station so you can slice, dice, and store your meal prepped masterpieces all at once.
Promising review: "I purchased this product because I do a lot of food prep and have challenges placing prepared cuttings into containers. This unique cutting board allows me to cut various foods and slide them through an opening directly into a sealable plastic container. the time savings and organization allows for faster prep time. The bamboo board works well for this purpose." —N Hara
Get it from Amazon for $68.95+ (also available with a built-in knife sharpener).
11. A shower phone holder to help you binge-watch Jury Duty without pesky hygiene getting in the way.
Promising review: "This product is the answer to my search for a way to have music or Netflix playing while in the shower! The adhesion quality is great and it's very easy to use. It fits my iPhone XS Max very well and is very sturdy. I would recommend this to anyone!" —Jackie Donovan
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in eight colors).
12. A Baroque mirror that'll genuinely shock your friends when you tell them you found it on Amazon. That is, IF you tell them.
Promising review: "All I can say is woooow! This mirror is not only affordable, but the quality is amazing. It’s heavy and not cheap looking. The gold color is not so tacky, and it’s done just right. My main concern was receiving a broken mirror but the packaging was great and arrived in one piece. Don’t hesitate buying this gem, you need it!" —Celeste C
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in five sizes and five colors).
13. A 3-in-1 wireless charger can help you rid your side table of pesky charging cords. Charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time, and all in the same place! No tangled-up collection of cords needed.
Promising review: "I love this charging station! I‘m one of those people who has all the Apple things, so being able to charge my phone, watch, and AirPod Pros at the same time is a total game changer for me. I can’t even guess how many times I’ve misplaced my AirPods because I didn’t have a dedicated place for them. Now there’s no question where they are every morning. Not only that, but the charger is pretty fast (especially for the watch and earbuds) and the station itself is easy to set up and use." —Anonymous
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in six colors).
14. A rose ice cube tray for making at-home cocktails feel extra fancy.
Promising review: "This is a great product. The mold is easy to use and seals well. It comes with a funnel which helps with filling. The ice looks beautiful and melts slowly." —Belle Montalvo
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (also available in two other styles).