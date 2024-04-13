You Deserve Products That Really And Truly Work, So Here Are 53 That Fit The Bill

1. The Brumate Era 40-ounce water bottle, because any hydration enthusiast will be blown away by this guy. It has a genius design with a metal straw inside but silicone straw on top for drinking comfort — and it LOCKS *with the straw in place* for zero leaks, even if you hold it completely upside down. Um...Stanley who?!
I have the Simple Modern one too, and it's great for being at home and drinking water at the perfect temp. *But* if you're worried about leaking AT ALL (or prefer a metal + silicone combo straw to plastic), the Brumate Era is 100% wizardry, sorcery, and magic. It claims to keep ice for over 24 hours — I've had cold water stay COLD for ages in this bottle! The tapered base is also cupholder friendly, and the whole darn thing is dishwasher safe, too! Let me tell you, this is my new favorite water bottle. I can lock the lid with a quick twist, and throw it LITERALLY SIDEWAYS in any tote and not even think *twice* about it leaking at all! And...if you've seen some of those videos about hidden mold in certain lids...know that this disassembles incredibly easily, so you can just toss the pieces in the dishwasher.
Promising review: "As a nurse, I know we are picky and loyal to brands of pens and water bottles. I’ve had a Stanley, Owala, and a giant Hydrojug. This tops them all! I had ice from over 24 hours left! It fits in my car cup holder, the handle is sturdy, the straw breaks down easily for cleaning, and it’s TRULY leakproof! Yeah, the straw is exposed, but I just wipe it down with little alcohol wipes from work before I drink from it. Those who say the lid is hard to get off, you have to turn the lid to drink mode to unseal the lid, and then you can turn it. LOVE THIS!" —Dani
Get the 40-ounce size from Amazon for $44.99 (available in six colors, plus a 30-ounce size).
2. Drywall repair putty to help you easily seal up cracks, nail holes, or any other damage to your walls. Just swipe it on, dust off excess product to smooth it out, and then paint over. Yep, this is pretty much a renter's must-have.
Promising review: "This is so much easier to use than a spackling paste. As soon as I opened it, I tried it on a recent nail hole. Now I can't remember where it was because the product made the hole disappear!! Magic!" —
Get one from Amazon for $10.95.
3. A standing weeder, a genius tool to help you use the magical force of leverage to pry up weeds without having to bend or kneel — saving you time *and* saving your back and knees from the stress and strain of regular ol' weed-pulling.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to make weeding easy.
Promising review: "If you’re like me, you’re wondering if spending $40 on a gardening tool is worth it. My friends, IT IS. I’ve been eyeing this tool for some time now and finally pulled the trigger, and I’m beating myself up for not doing it sooner. I have pulled 10 gallons of dandelions out of my yard in about two hours. This is pure magic. It’s actually fun to pull weeds. In the past, I would try to rid myself of dandelions with broadleaf spray, but it never worked, and I wasted my money. This works every time and cuts chemical use! Win-win! Just buy it already and thank yourself later!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
Grampa's Gardenware Co. is a small, family-owned business based in Oregon making tools for gardening. They've been making this tool since 1913!
4. A bottle of CND SolarOil, a nail and cuticle oil to help your nails grow and grow (no peeling!), and keep your cuticles nourished and soft, no matter how much hand sanitizer you're using. Just massage in the jojoba oil and vitamin E–infused formula daily.
Promising review: "This stuff is magic. I am not kidding you; this is my first Amazon review ever. Just a few weeks ago, my nails were brittle and pealing, I always had my nails done, and they were pretty much destroyed… then I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a try, and I legitimately have never had healthier nails in my life! If you’re thinking about buying this… buy it!" —Jocelyn Nackley
Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in three sizes).
5. A pack of duster sponges, especially since the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster seems to be constantly sold out, and these are totally similar, for less! Just dampen the sponge and wipe whatever surface needs dusting — all the dust (and even pet hair!) will accumulate on the ridged surface. Just rinse clean, and you're done!
I bought a pack of these and love dusting with them! All the dust sticks right on, so you don't end up breathing in all the dust you just tried removing. It's great for baseboards, too!
Promising review: "These are exactly like the Scrub Daddy's. Only hella cheaper." —kr425
Promising review: " I had low expectations for this. But I'm really happy to find that they do work really well for a much better price than the name brand. It's pretty much the same as the name-brand damp duster, except that the grooves are slightly wider. Dusted the tops and fronts of my cabinets in about five minutes, but I'm most impressed with how well it removes pet hair from my couch and clothes, even better than sticky rollers. I have Pomeranians blowing out their winter undercoats, so it's my new fave thing." —onon
Get it from Amazon for $8.49 (available in six color packs).
6. A dozen Bottle Bright tablets that'll deep clean your thermoses and on-the-go bottles — no scrubbing required. These'll get into all those hard-to-reach spaces and remove *all* the gunk.
7. A microfiber cloth to remove every single trace of dirt and makeup (even waterproof formulas!) with just water. And the cloths are super soft, so you won't have to resort to harsh scrubbing that can dry out your face.
8. A Migrastil roll-on stick to help evaporate your tension headache within minutes. Just apply the blend of essential oils (including lavender, spearmint, and peppermint) onto your temples, forehead, and the back of your neck — and POOF! Relief is here.
9. A neck pillow that'll make sleepless red-eye flights a thing of the past. Just twist it into any of several possible different positions so you can get actual rest — without your head bobbing up and down. Imagine arriving at your destination actually rested — amazing.
10. Suguru, a self-setting rubber adhesive with the power to fix just about anything, from dishwashers to iPhone cords. You can fix fraying wires, hang pictures (without a nail), create ergonomic grips on tools, and soooooo much more.
11. A wad preventer, because balled-up sheets that NEVER seem to actually get dry?? Not on my watch! Who has the time?! This genius invention will keep the corners from getting bunched up to increase your tumble and decrease your dry time.
Just tuck the corners of your flat or fitted sheet into the holes to prevent tangling and twisting aaaand (according to the manufacturer...and backed up by reviewers) improve dry time by 75%!!!!!!!!
Promising review: "Best purchase! You wouldn't think a small product like this could make a difference, but it makes a world of difference! I am amazed and so glad I found these. Gone are the days of wet clothes being wrapped up in sheets or having to continuously check the dryer to untangle sheets. I will be purchasing more of these for myself and buying some as gifts!" —Becca
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in a four-pack).
Wad-Free is a small biz, and their products are made in the USA.
12. Or for non-sheet loads, a set of extra large wool dryer balls that'll ensure your laundry dries quicker and gets softer than ever — *25%* faster. Those towels that take FOR-E-VER (The Sandlot voice) to dry? No more.
Promising review: "I was excited but skeptical about this product, but I just used them for 4 loads of laundry, and they are awesome! I would normally have used about 20 dryer sheets, but I just used the dryer balls instead. My clothing, towels, and sheets came out of the dryer wrinkle-free, soft, and with no static cling. I am buying the lavender essential oil to try. I used to spend quite a bit of money on fabric softeners and fragrance boosters. I am thrilled not to have to add a bunch of chemicals. The scent is lovely and clean, even without adding the oil. Best purchase of the year." —mskrippers
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
Woolzies is a small business, and these dryer balls are made in New Zealand from 100% wool, and they're hypoallergenic and safe for people with wool allergies! For an extra boost of scent, you can add your favorite essential oil to the balls, too!
13. A compact Verilux therapy lamp (called the "Happy Light") that casts UV-free, full-spectrum light to mimic the sun's rays. Reviewers with insomnia, seasonal affective disorder, and even those who work in an office that's low on natural light swear by these.
14. A stainless steel, dishwasher-safe ice cream scoop with a ~chiseled edge~ and ergonomic grip to make dishing up a sundae feel less like arm day at the gym.
15. A pair of TikTok-famous Cushionaire slide sandals that seem to get more popular with every passing day — and for good reason. Reviewers swear the molded cushioned footbed (made from a *waterproof* foam) stays comfy for hours and hours, whether you're using them as at-home slippers or actual outside shoes.
I bought these myself last year and they're all I wear at home. Especially when cooking or baking, these babies help cushion my feet on hard floors so they don't ache!
Promising review: "Wow!!! Best slides I’ve ever had. I have designer slides, and these surpass. True to size. They are super light but sturdy to walk, even on grass and on uneven side walk. Used them to walk my dogs and don’t get my feet dirty because of the wedge height. I’ve put them to the test and I’m Ordering in more colors and a backup pair. They are also stylish, so they look cute to wear out. Ordered the orange, which is like a camel color. Highly recommend!!!" —Krizia
Promising review: "Best Amazon purchase I’ve made! I have spondylolisthesis and spinal stenosis, so I get horrible back, leg, and foot pains. This literally helps relieve my pain while I’m working and standing on my feet. They are super cute I get tons of compliments on them, and they are breathable, lightweight, and easy to keep clean. Perfect for Hawaii weather! 💁🏽♀️ There are other brands that look like this, but don’t be fooled, THIS is the brand that is the most comfortable I have other brands, and they don’t cut it!" —Chelsea Proenza
Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in women's sizes 5-12 and 30 colors).