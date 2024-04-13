BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    You Deserve Products That Really And Truly Work, So Here Are 53 That Fit The Bill

    "Legit magic in a bottle. Wish I could order this stuff by the gallon." —the reviewer of this rosemary hair oil

    Maitland Quitmeyer
    by Maitland Quitmeyer

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. The Brumate Era 40-ounce water bottle, because any hydration enthusiast will be blown away by this guy. It has a genius design with a metal straw inside but silicone straw on top for drinking comfort — and it LOCKS *with the straw in place* for zero leaks, even if you hold it completely upside down. Um...Stanley who?!

    a gif of the bottle being turned upside down
    A reviewer's seven bottles with text
    Brumate, www.amazon.com

    I have the Simple Modern one too, and it's great for being at home and drinking water at the perfect temp. *But* if you're worried about leaking AT ALL (or prefer a metal + silicone combo straw to plastic), the Brumate Era is 100% wizardry, sorcery, and magic. It claims to keep ice for over 24 hours — I've had cold water stay COLD for ages in this bottle! The tapered base is also cupholder friendly, and the whole darn thing is dishwasher safe, too! Let me tell you, this is my new favorite water bottle. I can lock the lid with a quick twist, and throw it LITERALLY SIDEWAYS in any tote and not even think *twice* about it leaking at all! And...if you've seen some of those videos about hidden mold in certain lids...know that this disassembles incredibly easily, so you can just toss the pieces in the dishwasher.

    Promising review: "As a nurse, I know we are picky and loyal to brands of pens and water bottles. I’ve had a Stanley, Owala, and a giant Hydrojug. This tops them all! I had ice from over 24 hours left! It fits in my car cup holder, the handle is sturdy, the straw breaks down easily for cleaning, and it’s TRULY leakproof! Yeah, the straw is exposed, but I just wipe it down with little alcohol wipes from work before I drink from it. Those who say the lid is hard to get off, you have to turn the lid to drink mode to unseal the lid, and then you can turn it. LOVE THIS!" —Dani

    Get the 40-ounce size from Amazon for $44.99 (available in six colors, plus a 30-ounce size).

    2. Drywall repair putty to help you easily seal up cracks, nail holes, or any other damage to your walls. Just swipe it on, dust off excess product to smooth it out, and then paint over. Yep, this is pretty much a renter's must-have.

    A reviewer photo of a wall with a long crack on it
    A reviewer photo of the same wall with no crack
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is so much easier to use than a spackling paste. As soon as I opened it, I tried it on a recent nail hole. Now I can't remember where it was because the product made the hole disappear!! Magic!" —

    Deb Christenson

    Get one from Amazon for $10.95.

    3. A standing weeder, a genius tool to help you use the magical force of leverage to pry up weeds without having to bend or kneel — saving you time *and* saving your back and knees from the stress and strain of regular ol' weed-pulling. 

    person using a long stand-up weeder tool with claws that pull weeds out of the ground from the root
    Amazon

    Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to make weeding easy. 

    Promising review: "If you’re like me, you’re wondering if spending $40 on a gardening tool is worth it. My friends, IT IS. I’ve been eyeing this tool for some time now and finally pulled the trigger, and I’m beating myself up for not doing it sooner. I have pulled 10 gallons of dandelions out of my yard in about two hours. This is pure magic. It’s actually fun to pull weeds. In the past, I would try to rid myself of dandelions with broadleaf spray, but it never worked, and I wasted my money. This works every time and cuts chemical use! Win-win! Just buy it already and thank yourself later!" —Amy

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99.

    Grampa's Gardenware Co. is a small, family-owned business based in Oregon making tools for gardening. They've been making this tool since 1913! 

    4. A bottle of CND SolarOil, a nail and cuticle oil to help your nails grow and grow (no peeling!), and keep your cuticles nourished and soft, no matter how much hand sanitizer you're using. Just massage in the jojoba oil and vitamin E–infused formula daily.

    A split reviewer image showing a hand with brittle, chipped nails and dry cuticles on the left, and the same hand with healthy-looking nails and cuticle on the right
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is magic. I am not kidding you; this is my first Amazon review ever. Just a few weeks ago, my nails were brittle and pealing, I always had my nails done, and they were pretty much destroyed… then I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a try, and I legitimately have never had healthier nails in my life! If you’re thinking about buying this… buy it!" —Jocelyn Nackley

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in three sizes).

    5. A pack of duster sponges, especially since the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster seems to be constantly sold out, and these are totally similar, for less! Just dampen the sponge and wipe whatever surface needs dusting — all the dust (and even pet hair!) will accumulate on the ridged surface. Just rinse clean, and you're done!

    A gif of a reviewer removing dust rom a tile floor and showing it collect on the ridges of the damp duster
    www.amazon.com

    I bought a pack of these and love dusting with them! All the dust sticks right on, so you don't end up breathing in all the dust you just tried removing. It's great for baseboards, too!

    Promising review: "These are exactly like the Scrub Daddy's. Only hella cheaper." —kr425

    Promising review: " I had low expectations for this. But I'm really happy to find that they do work really well for a much better price than the name brand. It's pretty much the same as the name-brand damp duster, except that the grooves are slightly wider. Dusted the tops and fronts of my cabinets in about five minutes, but I'm most impressed with how well it removes pet hair from my couch and clothes, even better than sticky rollers. I have Pomeranians blowing out their winter undercoats, so it's my new fave thing." —onon

    Get it from Amazon for $8.49 (available in six color packs).

    6. A dozen Bottle Bright tablets that'll deep clean your thermoses and on-the-go bottles — no scrubbing required. These'll get into all those hard-to-reach spaces and remove *all* the gunk.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting HydroFlask coffee mug — I tried everything. Bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, EVERYTHING, and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. It grossed me out so much that I bought ANOTHER HydroFlask to replace it. Now eventually, they both got black inside, so I tried these little magic tablets. I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY without even scrubbing. They look brand new. What a magical product. No weird smell or taste afterward, either. I liked it so much that I used it on another HydroFlask I use primarily to hold my Bloody Mary mix in the fridge. I couldn't put anything else in it because it would always taste like spicy tomato juice. Bottle Bright to the rescue! No residual smell or taste anymore. AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING." —Amazon Customer

    Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in packs of 36 and 78).

    7. A microfiber cloth to remove every single trace of dirt and makeup (even waterproof formulas!) with just water. And the cloths are super soft, so you won't have to resort to harsh scrubbing that can dry out your face.

    A BuzzFeed Shopping writer taking off half her makeup with the cloth
    BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "This thing is serious magic. if you’re familiar with LipSense products, you know they don’t leave your face unless you want them to. The lip color and liner especially are like spackle, which I LOVE!! They never budge!! This cloth removes ALL OF IT. From basic easy-off makeup all the way up to the industrial strength should-pay-rent-on-your-face stuff — WITH JUST WATER. I was skeptical, but I’m a believer. scrubbing is NOT abrasive, and I’m no longer using harsh products to remove my face!!" —Amber Liz

    Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in 11 colors).

    8. A Migrastil roll-on stick to help evaporate your tension headache within minutes. Just apply the blend of essential oils (including lavender, spearmint, and peppermint) onto your temples, forehead, and the back of your neck — and POOF! Relief is here.

    BuzzFeed, Amazon

    Read more about aromatherapy and stress and tension at Johns Hopkins.

    Promising review: "Years ago, a massage therapist I went to used a cream at my temples that helped greatly with headaches & nausea. I have tried to find that scent for years. THIS IS IT!! I use it daily on my temples & the back of my neck just below my hairline. It helps 100% with the nausea I suffer from the meds I take. Many of my headaches I can prevent from going to a migraine by applying again at the start of the headache. I take so many meds because of autoimmune diseases that I like not having to pop another pill for my headaches. I am the most skeptical person you will find when it comes to homeopathic or oils, etc., but this works!!" —DVS

    Get it from Amazon for $12.95.

    Check out a BuzzFeed Shopping editor's review to learn more about why she loves this!

    9. A neck pillow that'll make sleepless red-eye flights a thing of the past. Just twist it into any of several possible different positions so you can get actual rest — without your head bobbing up and down. Imagine arriving at your destination actually rested — amazing.

    Model using the pillow on a plane, wrapped around their neck with a double layer in front
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Have wanted a travel pillow forever! Took a chance on this. Oh my gosh, it’s amazing! It forms to my neck, and no matter which way I turn my head, I can fall asleep instantly. This is so much better than standard travel pillows. One of my best Amazon purchases to date!" —Lauren Grubb

    Get it from Amazon for $44.97 (available in four sizes and eight colors).

    10. Suguru, a self-setting rubber adhesive with the power to fix just about anything, from dishwashers to iPhone cords. You can fix fraying wires, hang pictures (without a nail), create ergonomic grips on tools, and soooooo much more.

    youtube.com

    It sets strong because it turns into silicone rubber, permanently bonding to almost any surface. It's waterproof (use it to secure a shower caddy!), heat- and cold-resistant (use it to insulate a pot handle!), and electricity-insulating (fix those constantly fraying smartphone cords!).

    Promising review: "I’ve used Sugru for years and can testify to its durability and versatility. Probably the longest-term repair is the perch on a birdfeeder. It has been hanging outdoors 365/year for 5 years now in rain, snow, and heat, and still holding up. I’ve also used it to repair a favorite silicone cooking spoon, all sorts of cord management, bathroom "caulk," sunglasses repair, lamp repair, and more I can’t think of at the moment. I few times I’ve needed to remove it, and that's easy too. (I don’t really understand how a product with such good adherence can also be so easy to remove, but there you have it!) Plan your usage carefully because once you open the packet, you might as well use the whole thing up. No matter how tightly I’ve re-wrapped it, it always becomes unusable within a few days." —Big Shopper

    Although the reviewer above notes that once opened, the leftover product hardens in a few days, many reviewers note that it stays usable if you keep it in the fridge!

    Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $19.99 (available in seven color sets).

    11. A wad preventer, because balled-up sheets that NEVER seem to actually get dry?? Not on my watch! Who has the time?! This genius invention will keep the corners from getting bunched up to increase your tumble and decrease your dry time.

    a model showing a pair of sheets with the wad preventer
    Amazon

    Just tuck the corners of your flat or fitted sheet into the holes to prevent tangling and twisting aaaand (according to the manufacturer...and backed up by reviewers) improve dry time by 75%!!!!!!!!

    Promising review: "Best purchase! You wouldn't think a small product like this could make a difference, but it makes a world of difference! I am amazed and so glad I found these. Gone are the days of wet clothes being wrapped up in sheets or having to continuously check the dryer to untangle sheets. I will be purchasing more of these for myself and buying some as gifts!" —Becca

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in a four-pack).

    Wad-Free is a small biz, and their products are made in the USA. 

    12. Or for non-sheet loads, a set of extra large wool dryer balls that'll ensure your laundry dries quicker and gets softer than ever — *25%* faster. Those towels that take FOR-E-VER (The Sandlot voice) to dry? No more.

    The white large wool balls and the box they come in
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was excited but skeptical about this product, but I just used them for 4 loads of laundry, and they are awesome! I would normally have used about 20 dryer sheets, but I just used the dryer balls instead. My clothing, towels, and sheets came out of the dryer wrinkle-free, soft, and with no static cling. I am buying the lavender essential oil to try. I used to spend quite a bit of money on fabric softeners and fragrance boosters. I am thrilled not to have to add a bunch of chemicals. The scent is lovely and clean, even without adding the oil. Best purchase of the year." —mskrippers

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $19.99.

    Woolzies is a small business, and these dryer balls are made in New Zealand from 100% wool, and they're hypoallergenic and safe for people with wool allergies! For an extra boost of scent, you can add your favorite essential oil to the balls, too!

    13. A compact Verilux therapy lamp (called the "Happy Light") that casts UV-free, full-spectrum light to mimic the sun's rays. Reviewers with insomnia, seasonal affective disorder, and even those who work in an office that's low on natural light swear by these.

    The white rectangular light on the stand (about a foot tall in total) on a desk
    Amazon

    It has two brightness levels and two interchangeable lenses (one brighter and one to reduce glare). Either keep it on the detachable stand or mount it on the wall, whichever you prefer!

    Promising review: "I’ve suffered from SAD for a number of years now and have been looking for some sort of relief that I could do on my own. Decided to give this a try, although I am a natural sceptic. The Happy Light has been the best purchase I’ve made in years!! Started using it just after DST ended in November, and I have to say that I did notice a difference in how I managed seasonal changes emotionally this year. This product worked so well that I purchased a smaller one to use when I’m at the office." —P. Willis

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (also available in a smaller size for $29.99).

    14. A stainless steel, dishwasher-safe ice cream scoop with a ~chiseled edge~ and ergonomic grip to make dishing up a sundae feel less like arm day at the gym.

    The pink scoop scooping out ice cream with reviewer text &quot;this scoop went through ice cream like a hot knife through butter&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After hours of searching and comparing ice cream scoops, I chose this one. I am VERY HAPPY with this purchase. It was delivered exactly on time, and we immediately washed it so we could try it out. Wish we would've bought it sooner and saved the lives of our spoons ; -) We tried it on four different ice creams, and it was like scooping whipped cream! This scoop is awesome!! Very heavy duty but not too heavy. It has a nice covering that makes it easy to grip, especially since I have small hands. It's dishwasher safe and comes with a lifetime warranty!!! This is the only scoop you'll ever need to buy!" —Jackie R.

    Get it from Amazon for $12.72 (available in three colors).

    15. A pair of TikTok-famous Cushionaire slide sandals that seem to get more popular with every passing day — and for good reason. Reviewers swear the molded cushioned footbed (made from a *waterproof* foam) stays comfy for hours and hours, whether you're using them as at-home slippers or actual outside shoes.

    A reviewer in the terracotta sandals
    A reviewer in the black sandals
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    I bought these myself last year and they're all I wear at home. Especially when cooking or baking, these babies help cushion my feet on hard floors so they don't ache!

    Promising review: "Wow!!! Best slides I’ve ever had. I have designer slides, and these surpass. True to size. They are super light but sturdy to walk, even on grass and on uneven side walk. Used them to walk my dogs and don’t get my feet dirty because of the wedge height. I’ve put them to the test and I’m Ordering in more colors and a backup pair. They are also stylish, so they look cute to wear out. Ordered the orange, which is like a camel color. Highly recommend!!!" —Krizia

    Promising review: "Best Amazon purchase I’ve made! I have spondylolisthesis and spinal stenosis, so I get horrible back, leg, and foot pains. This literally helps relieve my pain while I’m working and standing on my feet. They are super cute I get tons of compliments on them, and they are breathable, lightweight, and easy to keep clean. Perfect for Hawaii weather! 💁🏽‍♀️ There are other brands that look like this, but don’t be fooled, THIS is the brand that is the most comfortable I have other brands, and they don’t cut it!" —Chelsea Proenza

    Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in women's sizes 5-12 and 30 colors).