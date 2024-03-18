Whether They Call 'Em "Sorcery," "Wizardry," Or Just Plain "Magic," Reviewers Love These 45 Items

1. O'Keeffe's Lip Repair, a lip sleeping mask from the brand behind the cult-favorite Working Hand and Healthy Feet creams — and just like those borderline miraculous products, reviewers say this balm will heal and repair dry, cracking, chapped lips like no other product has.
Promising review: "When I travel, my lips get so chapped! It's painful. I found this product when I searched for something for extremely chapped lips. I've used other O'Keeffe's products so I trusted the brand. I used this as directed in the morning and before bed and my lips healed up faster than ever. Also, on the next trip I went on, I took it with me and used it daily. My lips stayed healthy and didn't get chapped at all. This stuff is magic and I won't go anywhere without it now." —Anna C. Adams
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
2. The Brumate Era 40-ounce water bottle, because any hydration enthusiast will be blown away by this guy. It has a genius design with a metal straw inside, but silicone straw on top for drinking comfort — and it LOCKS *with the straw in place* for zero leaks, even if you hold it completely upside down. Um....Stanley who?!
I have the Simple Modern one too, and it's great for being at home and drinking water at the perfect temp. *But* if you're worried about leaking AT ALL (or prefer a metal + silicone combo straw to plastic), the Brumate Era is 100% wizardry, sorcery, and magic. It claims to keep ice for over 24 hours — I've had cold water stay COLD for ages in this bottle! The tapered base is also cupholder friendly, and the whole darn thing is dishwasher safe, too! Let me tell you, this is my new favorite water bottle. I can lock the lid with a quick twist, and throw it LITERALLY SIDEWAY in any tote and not even think *twice* about it leaking at all! And...if you've seen some of those videos about hidden mold in certain lids...know that this disassembles incredibly easily, so you can just toss the pieces in the dishwasher.
Promising review: "As a nurse I know we are picky and loyal to brands of pens and water bottles. I’ve had a Stanley, Owala, and a giant hydrojug. This tops them all! I had ice from over 24 hours left! It fits in my car cup holder, the handle is sturdy, the straw breaks down easily for cleaning, and it’s TRULY leakproof! Yeah the straw is exposed but I just wipe it down with little alcohol wipes from work before I drink from it. Those that say the lid is hard to get off, you have to turn the lid to drink mode to unseal the lid and then you can turn it. LOVE THIS!" —Dani
Get the 40-ounce size from Amazon for $44.99 (available in six colors, plus a 30-ounce size).
3. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger perfect for at home or traveling, so you can charge your iPhone, Apple watch, and AirPods all at once, without wasting space on bulky chargers or dealing with tons of cords.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "I am a flight attendant and am madly in love with this product! I am all about less weight, less bulk and multi-purpose. So easy to charge all my gadgets with one item. Multi function magic, I love it!!!" —KC
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in nine colors).
4. A genius Tineco 2-in-1 cordless vacuum and mop that does *both at the same time* (gasp), always uses clean water for mopping (dirty water goes in a separate tank) and is safe to use on sealed hard floors. And unlike regular mops, this guy retains 90% of dirty water so your floors will be clean and dry in just minutes. Monica Gellar would be so excited by this.
It also self-propels so you just need to steer, no hard pushing!
Promising review: "I confess I can be a lackadaisical housekeeper, which is problematic, since my new dog sheds enough in a week for me to build an entire new dog. What's worse, vacuuming doesn't pick up a lot of his fur. This Tineco is magic, though. Not only does it pick everything up (dust, fur, hair, crumbs, Nature's Miracle, errant Cheerios), but because the wheels are motorized, vacuuming/mopping is a breeze. I get exhausted using my canister vac, but this thing is a blast to use. Here is what I've learned: I always use the 'extra water' feature, which seems to work better. I clean the dirty water holder and parts every time I empty it, and I run the self-clean cycle after every second emptying session. This means I can do my primary bath and my 10x12 TV room before self cleaning and recharging for a little bit. Or I can do my kitchen and entryway and hall before self cleaning, or my living room. In other words, you're not going to do your whole house on one battery charge or without running the self cleaning feature several times. Of course, the reason you have to run the self cleaning so often is because this little beauty is picking up So. Much. Stuff. It's magic. If it broke tomorrow (and I don't think it will break for a very long time) I would buy another." —Tsippi
Get it from Amazon for $195.99.
5. A Muller veggie chopper to turn your onion-cutting tears into tears of joy when you realize the whole dang thing is diced with one press of the lever. Shaving five (ok...10) minutes off your meal prep time? You love to see it.
It comes with the chopper itself, a whopping EIGHT blades (three different size choppers, plus blades for julienning, slicing, grating, and regular and fine shredding), and a cleaning brush.
Promising review: "TikTok made me do it and I couldn’t be happier. This chopper is pure magic in the kitchen! Chopping vegies has never been so fun and effortless! It’s like a culinary extravaganza! Thanks to this little kitchen wizardry, I’m a chopping pro now. TikTok-approved and chef-worthy. Amazing customer support as well. They are fast, super friendly and efficient." —Anonymous
Get it from Amazon for $32.99.
6. A pair of fleece-lined jeggings for those days you want the look of denim but the comfort of PJs — they have a real zipper + button closure, just the right amount of stretch, and (of course) an extra plush lining for cold weather outings.
Promising review: "Don't waist as long as I did to buy these! I have fleece-lined leggings and they’ve saved me so many times commuting in cold weather, but I hesitated on getting jeans that were lined - I just assumed they wouldn’t be comfortable BUT I WAS WRONG. These feel like cozy jammies on the inside and have lots of stretch. Already tested on a very cold windy day and they are magical — no more cold legs all day! I am definitely going to get additional colors. All I can say is: don’t wait — buy them!" —August S Gunderson
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–5XL and in 33 washes).
And if skinny jeans aren't your style, they also make fleece-lined straight leg, girlfriend, and boot-cut styles!
7. Hyalu-Cica Water-fit Sun Serum, a lightweight SPF 50s+ PA+++ sunscreen from Skin1004 (the K-beauty brand behind the cult-fave Zombie masks) that feels like a high-end skincare product instead of an SPF. This formula has a moisturizer-like texture, contains powerhouse skincare ingredients like cica, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, feels breathable on the skin, leaves a dewy finish, and (reviewers agree!) it doesn't have a white cast, so applying it will feel like less of a chore.
It's also reef-safe.
Promising review: "I would call myself a sunscreen enthusiast, I have a bit of a sunscreen collection and have tried so many over the past few years. My skin is pretty dry and I am sometimes prone to breakouts, and I have lightish olive skin, so I do get noticeable white casts with some sunscreens. My eyes are also pretty sensitive and I have had really bad issues with sunscreen near my eyes or getting a bit rubbed into them, and I'm a contacts wearer. All that being said: this sunscreen is simply immaculate. Zero breakouts, zero white cast on me, and zero eye irritation. It's even enough hydration for my dry skin without anything under it and isn't greasy or filmy at all like most other sunscreens. I've spent long days outside without getting even a little bit sunburnt. I use 8 pumps for both my face and neck (I measured out 1/4 teaspoon which is the recommended amount for full coverage) and it rubs in so easily! I have tried other sunscreens since and they simply do not compare. The only other one that comes even close is the roundlabs birch sunscreen, but I occasionally get a bit of eye irritation with that. I don't know what magic they put in this but I am on my fifth bottle and I will use it forever." —Cleo
Get it from Amazon for $17.
8. A sleep-training clock with a sound machine and optional alarm clock built in. It uses colors and facial expressions to let your kids know when it's still sleep time (aka please don't wake me up) and when it's ok to wake up and say good morning — you can even choose the colors for each.
Watch this parent share why this sleep trainer is one of their "best parenting hacks" in this TikTok.
Promising review: "Magically helped my 3-year-old go to sleep. I don't know how it works, but since we started using this thing, my three year old no longer throws a fit at bed time. We say "ok, the clock is telling us to sleep now," and she just...goes to bed. It's a total game changer to the crying, screaming meltdowns we had before. She enjoys the noise machine function as well, and though we still have a few wake ups here and there throughout the night, there's way less fuss with them. Then she knows in the morning not to start asking for us to let her out until the clock says "wake up time" by smiling with eyes open. I have no idea why this thing works, but it does. Totally worth the reduced aggravation every night!!!!" —Mimi
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in four colors)
9. A spacious travel-friendly backpack that'll fit under the seat in front of you and help you make the most of the "personal item" you're allowed along with your carry-on roller bag. This one is TikTok- and reviewer-famous for holding TONS of stuff, zipping completely open (like a suitcase!) for easy packing, and helping keep travelers organized.
This one checks all the boxes: super roomy, has plenty of pockets (including one for shoes and a separate wet bag!), and has a strap that slides down over your luggage handle for easy transport. And reviewers say it meets even Spirit and JetBlue's personal item rules and fits under airplane seats!
Promising review: "One bag handled a week of travel! This bag is like magic! I fit four pairs of shorts, four shirts, underwear, socks and couple of workout outfits with sports bras, two pairs of sandals, four bathing suits, a coverup, sun hat, toiletries, cosmetics, a laptop, notebook, three device chargers (computer, phone and Fitbit) and an electric toothbrush. Even when packed to the max, the weight is comfortably distributed so it doesn’t break your back. It fits under the seat perfectly, too. I bought it when it a was 50% off but I’d pay full price knowing how awesome this bag is for travel." —AlexanderK
Get it from Amazon for $46.99 (available in 26 colors and styles)
10. A celestial projector shaped like a lil' astronaut to really complete the vibe. It has eight different nebula-style effects you can (optionally) combine with a twinkling green star effect for an out-of-this world experience that'll completely transform your space.
It comes with a remote so you can control it right from bed, and it has auto-shutoff options too if you use this as a nightlight!
Promising review: "This star and universe projector lamp and I love it! It is a great way to create a calming atmosphere in my bedroom. The stars project onto the ceiling and walls, creating a beautiful night sky effect. It is also very easy to use; all I have to do is plug it in and adjust the settings to my preference. The colours are bright and vibrant, combine it with some calm music and it is very relaxing. I highly recommend this star projector lamp to anyone looking to add a little bit of magic to their home." —Ajvan Soufizadeh
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in black and white).