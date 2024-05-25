When It Comes To Real Results, These 45 Products Just Plain Deliver

1. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok- (and reviewer-) beloved cleaning product that basically...works miracles! Name your mess, and this mildly abrasive paste will take care of business — including but not limited to bathroom tiles, sinks, stove tops, painted walls, grills, and outdoor furniture.
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand-new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
2. CeraVe Retinol Serum that lives up to the CeraVe name and uses *encapsulated* retinol to reduce the appearance of scars and pores without flaking or redness. If you haven't gotten into retinoids yet or are worried about irritating your skin, this gentle but effective serum is a great option — and reviewers say they like it better than other more expensive options (like Murad's Retinol Serum, which retails for $92).
And remember, like with any retinol (that actually works) *just do not use it every day.* Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin.
Promising review: "I bought this for my teenager to use for his acne scars, but he ended up not using it. I ran out of my Murad retinol serum, so I gave this a try. I actually like it better than the Murad! It absorbs quickly, with zero smell or irritation. As with any retinol product, be sure to wear sunscreen when you're going to be outside." —C. Munsterman
3. A boot and shoe stretching spray, because breaking in those new boots can be a chore and lead to painful blisters. You can skip the discomfort entirely and get right to long walks on crunchy leaves in no time — just spray this magic potion on the inside + outside of your kicks (they work on lots of materials, including leather, suede, nubuck, canvas, and more), wear them with a pair of thiiick socks, and walk around in your shoes until they dry.
BuzzFeed Shopping Editor Amanda Davis says: "So, I have about three pairs of shoes that have just been sitting in my closet because while they are sooo so cute, the leather was too tight for my foot to comfortably get inside 'em. Did I return them? Nope. (We all know the hassle of online returns, right?) Instead I bought this shoe stretch spray on a whim. I didn't expect much but WOW! The shoes that took me a minute of struggling to get into fit *perfectly* now!!
The process was as simple as could be, too. I just sprayed my shoes (inside and out, heel to toe) like there was no tomorrow, I put on some semi-thick socks (just to ensure I had ample room later), and wore the shoes around my house for about 30–40 minutes. As I was walking around, I could literally feel them begin to loosen up.
After about 30 minutes, I took my shoes and thick socks off, and the shoes just ~slide~ on. Easy Peasy. Now I have a new favorite pair of shoes and zero dollars have been wasted. I tried these with a pair of chunky leather loafers, but I can only imagine what they'll do for my pair of Doc Martens — the boots known to take a while to break into. This stuff is a must!"
4. A dozen Bottle Bright tablets that'll deep clean your thermoses and on-the-go bottles — no scrubbing required. These'll get into all those hard-to-reach spaces and remove *all* the gunk.
5. A microfiber cloth to remove every single trace of dirt and makeup (even waterproof formulas!) with just water. And the cloths are super soft, so you won't have to resort to harsh scrubbing that can dry out your face.
6. A Migrastil roll-on stick to help evaporate your migraine pain or tension headache within minutes. Just apply the blend of essential oils (including lavender, spearmint, and peppermint) onto your temples, forehead, and the back of your neck — and POOF! Relief is here.
7. A neck pillow you can twist into several different positions so you can get actual rest from the aisle, middle, or window seat— without your head bobbing up and down. Arriving at your destination actually refreshed?? What a concept.
8. Suguru, a self-setting rubber adhesive with the power to fix just about anything, from dishwashers to iPhone cords.
9. A wad preventer, because balled-up sheets that NEVER seem to actually get dry?? Not on my watch! Who has the time?! This genius invention will keep the corners from getting bunched up to increase your tumble and decrease your dry time.
Just tuck the corners of your flat or fitted sheet into the holes to prevent tangling and twisting aaaand (according to the manufacturer...and backed up by reviewers) improve dry time by 75%!!!!!!!!
Promising review: "Best purchase! You wouldn't think a small product like this could make a difference, but it makes a world of difference! I am amazed and so glad I found these. Gone are the days of wet clothes being wrapped up in sheets, or having to continuously check the dryer to untangle sheets. I will be purchasing more of these for myself and buying some as gifts!" —Becca
Wad-Free is a small biz, and their products are made in the USA.
10. Or for non-sheet loads, a set of extra large wool dryer balls that'll ensure your laundry dries quicker and gets softer than ever — *25%* faster. Those towels that take FOR-E-VER (The Sandlot voice) to dry? No more.
Promising review: "I was excited but skeptical about this product but I just used them for 4 loads of laundry and they are awesome! I would normally have used about 20 dryer sheets but I just used the dryer balls instead. My clothing, towels and sheets came out of the dryer wrinkle free, soft and no static cling. I am buying the lavender essential oil to try. I used to spend quite a bit of money on fabric softeners and fragrance boosters. I am thrilled not to have to add a bunch of chemicals. The scent is lovely and clean even without adding the oil. Best purchase of the year." —mskrippers
Woolzies is a small business, and these dryer balls are made in New Zealand from 100% wool, and they're hypoallergenic and safe for people with wool allergies! For an extra boost of scent, you can add your favorite essential oil to the balls too!
11. A pair of TikTok-famous Cushionaire slide sandals that seem to get more popular with every passing day — and for good reason. Reviewers swear the molded cushioned footbed (made from a *waterproof* foam) stays comfy for hours and hours, whether you're using them as at-home slippers or actual outside shoes.
I bought these myself earlier last year and they're all I wear at home. Especially when cooking or baking, these babies help cushion my feet on hard floors so they don't ache!
Promising review: "Wow!!! Best slides I’ve ever had. I have designer slides and these surpass. True to size.They are super light but sturdy to walk, even on grass and on uneven side walk. Used them to walk my dogs and don’t get my feet dirty because of the wedge height. I’ve put them to the test and I’m Ordering in more colors and a back up pair. They are also stylish so they look cute to wear out. Ordered the orange which is like a camel color. Highly recommend!!!" —Krizia
Promising review: "Best Amazon purchase I’ve made! I have spondylilothesis and spinal stenosis, so I get horrible back, leg and foot pains. This literally helps relieve my pain while I’m working standing on my feet. They are super cute I get tons of compliments on them and they are breathable, lightweight and easy to keep clean. Perfect for Hawaii weather! 💁🏽♀️ There are other brands that look like this but don’t be fooled THIS is the brand that is the most comfortable I have other brands and they don’t cut it!" —Chelsea Proenza
12. A foaming carpet shampoo people love to use on their car interiors. And with all the ice cream cones I've dribbled in my life, I can CERTAINLY understand why. And anyone with a dog? Yep, you need this.
It's citrus scented so after it FOAMS AWAY deep-set stains, you'll be left with a refreshing scent rather than "Old McDonald's Fries."
Promising review: "This stuff is ABSOLUTELY AWESOME! I posted before-and-after photos (above) for you to see for yourself! My 1996 Toyota Camry is 23 years old — this is the original carpet! It took me exactly three hours to clean this carpet and I will tell you this: IT WAS WORTH IT!" —treylee
13. A liquid-free rolling screen cleaner to clean your tablet, phone, laptop, and more back to straight-from-the-box newness. You know when your screen goes dark and you're like "Oh wow, that's a lot of dust and sneeze particles!" That's over now.
14. FryAway, a plant-based solidifying powder capable of turning leftover cooking oil in to an easily disposable solid, so you *don't* end up pouring grease down the sink and dealing with clogged pipes later on. And it hardens completely, meaning no leaking in the trash!
Just sprinkle a packet of the power into your *hot* oil, wait for it to cool down...and toss! FryAway is available in three sizes: Pan Fry (which comes with four packets each capable of solidifying two cups of oil each), Deep Fry (which comes with two packets, each capable of solidifying eight cups of oil each), and Super Fry (which comes in a bag you can scoop for any size need).
Promising review: "Honestly I didn’t know if this would work, waiting for it to cool down made me nervous, but once it was at room temperature it was solid. It popped out of the fryer so nicely. Worth every penny." —Emma
FryAway is a woman-owned and Latina-owned small business, and they donate 1% of revenue to nonprofits focused on water conservation.