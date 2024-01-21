Skip To Content
Travel Light In 2024 With These 34 Carry On Packing Tips

If your 2024 resolutions include saving money and traveling more, we're here to help with both.

Maitland Quitmeyer
by Maitland Quitmeyer

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Figure out what carry-on suitcase size works for the airline you're going on, because of COURSE there's no standard measurement across them all. Luckily for us, Amazon has an easy guide to make shopping for your suitcase a lot easier — just select by airline!

Amazon&#x27;s guide to carry-ons, including airlines like air france, hawaiian airlines, delta airlines, jetblue, and more
Amazon

Navigate by the airline(s) you regularly fly, and Amazon will weed out the options that won't fit into the overhead bins. Now you can really *maximize* your size based on the airlines you fly most often.

2. And pack your purse, and choose your "personal item" carefully — aka the biggest one possible, like a spacious travel-friendly backpack that'll fit under the seat in front of you.

Amazon, amazon.com

This one checks all the boxes: super roomy, zips completely open (like a suitcase — so it's easy to find what you need), has plenty of pockets (including one for shoes and a separate wet bag!), and a strap that slides down over your luggage handle for easy transport. And reviewers say it meets even Spirit and JetBlue's personal item rules and fits under airplane seats!

Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (available in two sizes and17 colors).

Promising review: "I bought this backpack for work. It's the BEST backpack I've ever used. I needed one with several pockets and not too big or heavy. I found that with this backpack, I can fill it and still have room! There's even a shoe and clothing compartment for traveling! The straps are just wide enough to stay on your shoulders especially with the snap straps in front. I also love the color, and it's true to the picture color. If you're looking for lightweight with tons of pockets, this is what you need!" —Kelly Miller

Promising review: "This is a perfect size backpack for traveling on a plane as your personal item, especially to international destinations. You could fit rolled-up clothes in here for another week, and it has a very handy shoe bag and tons of places for your electronics. This will be an excellent addition to my carry-on suitcase. Best purchase all year. I consider myself an expert on travel bags. I have way too many. It’s smaller than it looks but so roomy." —AP

3. Create a packing list even before you take a single item out. Whether it's on a handy prefilled notepad or just on the Notes app of your phone, spend some time really thinking about everything you need so you don't panic and try to shove in 25 pairs of extra undies and three sweatshirts at the last minute.

The blue packing list notepad broken down in to basics, miscellaneous, clothes, and hygiene
Amazon

The amount of extra undies I bring on trips...why?!

Get this handy notepad from Amazon for $7 (available in two colors, plus a road trip–specific list).

Promising review: "I just used this for a recent trip to Florida from California. It made it easier to remember things. I used to have a list, that I made, on my computer to remind me, my husband, and child what to pack. My daughter is out on her own now and my husband passed away recently. So, I just need a list for me. This helped me think of things I NEVER thought to put on my list. It has extra lines for you to add anything extra like crochet project, handicapped parking plaque, etc. It's not too big, but can easily be read. There are boxes to check off as you go and room to add quantity to clothing items. I hope these are ALWAYS available!" —Connie Woods

4. Check average weather in the area you're traveling to ahead of time, so you can decide what to pack. Will you need a light jacket? Just a heavy sweater? Is it usually rainy this time of year? Now you'll be in the know.

Columbia Pictures

Many sites will give you the seasonal average weather for that date and location so you can plan your outfits (or what you might need to buy) before the actual forecast is available closer to your trip. You can also look at *past* years for the same info! I always use this to plan the kind of things I need to bring when I travel...far in advance!

5. If rain is on the meteorological menu, squeeze in a packable raincoat so you can stay securely dry without having to leave your favorite, more fashionable pieces at home. This packs down into a teensy drawstring bag. You can even keep it in your purse while actually on the trip if it might stay dry.

The two-tone grey jacket with the drawstring bag it packs into
Amazon

Get this one from Amazon for $31.99 (available in women's sizes XS–3XL and 25 colors).

Promising review: "Lightweight, water resistant, perfect for traveling! I bought this to wear in Iceland. It rolls up and goes into a little pouch, which makes it easier to carry. It kept me nice and dry when I was walking the rainy, misty streets of Iceland as well as the many waterfalls I visited. I highly recommend." —Karin M. Dixey

There are tonnnnns of packable puffer coat options for colder weather in men's and women's sizes on Amazon too!

6. Listen to your parents and roll your clothes to save space. It's a tried-and-true method that actually works AND also makes it easier to find individual items — without messing up the whole rest of the suitcase.

BuzzFeed

7. Or try one of these techniques — depending on what you're packing, you might want to switch it up. The "clown car" style helps with reducing wrinkles!

An infographic of different folding methods
expedia.ca

The military-style roll is basically like the regular roll, but taken to ~the next level~. "Clown car" is all about ~stacking~ before folding and tucking.

And if you like a classic fold but have a hard time seeing everything in your suitcase, the front-to-back style is a good option. It's also *great* for storing tees in your drawers at home so you can see what's what.

8. Maximize your vacation hours (and suitcase space) by packing your outfits PER DAY! No more rummaging around your suitcase, messing everything up. And if you want to wear something more than once, just keep it separate for now.

A ziploc bag with clothes folded inside marked &quot;Tuesday&quot;
BuzzFeed

You can use zip-top bags, as pictured above, packing cubes, or whatever else you have around the house.

9. Make your clothes more *compact* bit by bit in a set of packing cubes — organize them by day (like pictured above), clothing type, ~segment of your trip~ (like city/beach/weather), etc.! Harness your inner Virgo and get packing.

amazon.com

It comes with a laundry bag to separate your dirty clothes on your way back, and the cubes have mesh tops so you can see what's inside!

Get the set of six pictured above from Amazon for $15.99 (available in 29 colors and patterns).

Promising review: "These packing cubes exceeded my expectations!!!! I was able to pack for a seven-day cruise: seven day outfits, seven evening dresses, six swimsuits and six swim cover-ups. Along with 10 pairs of undergarments, four PJ sets, and three bras. It was wild. I highly recommend! I used a Vera Bradley weekend tote to fit my packing cubes and then a separate bag for shoes, toiletries, etc. worked perfectly! Very happy with my purchase." —Elias Zuloaga

10. Or if you're less worried about organization and more worried about having enough space, compress everything into a set of space-saver bags specifically designed for travel. Over-packers? These are for you. No vacuum required; just pop in your stuff and roll to release the pesky extra air through the valves.

Amazon, amazon.com

::Cough, me studying abroad, cough::

Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $15.90 (also available in larger packs).

Promising review: "These were life savers! We took a 10-day trip to Europe and were able to pack only in a carry-on using these! I used two medium in my carry on and my husband used three in his carry on. I packed all my undergarments, five dresses, four pairs of jeans, multiple blouses, three pairs of shorts, and a few other pieces of clothing. And still has room for my shoes. These will definitely be used each time we travel now. Well worth it." —Amazon Customer

11. And make the most out of lightweight, compact clothes that are ideal for layering. This slip dress, for example, is a reviewer fave and can be dressed up for your Fanciest Dinner, but also can be layered under a sweater, button-down, or tee and look like a whole new outfit!

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Great for a capsule wardrobe. I bought this for a summer trip to Italy. It paired beautifully with a cotton blouse. It's especially good for evening." —theof

Get it from Amazon for $40.43+ (available in women's sizes XXS–5XL and in 25 colors).

12. Fill otherwise hard-to-utilize space (looking at you, space between the metal bars!) with rolled up undies, bathing suits, or other small pieces of clothing to maximize capacity.

A photo of the space between the metal bars in a rolling suitcase
onegoodthingbyjillee.com

Check out more carry-on tips at One Good Thing By Jillee.

13. Things can get a bit...crushed...in a small carry-on easily, so maintain the collar shape of dress shirts by looping your belt just inside. Your next work trip is officially saved from creased collars.

A collared shirt with a belt rolled up to fit inside the neckhole
BuzzFeed

14. Stuff small, foldable items inside your hat, then place items carefully around the brim inside your suitcase to keep it from getting crushed or bent. Because carrying a sun hat on the plane is just annoying.

Images of clothing being backed in and around a hat
collectivegen.com

I did this on a trip to Greece, and my wide-brim sun hat got there and back without a single crease!

15. Or try a *genius* magnetic hat clip that hooks right around your bag strap, luggage tag, zipper loop, wherever to easily let your sun hat dangle from the side of your bag as you stroll your way through the airport. Way better than taking up space in your bag — or carrying it, because your hands are full ENOUGH, thankyouverymuch.

A model carrying a straw hat secured to a backpack
Amazon

The magnetic clip securely attaches to your hat brim (damage-free) — just attach around the strap/handle of your choosing!

Promising review: "Very effective. I always travel with hats and carrying them is annoying. This holds them really tight without damaging the hat." —anna

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in grey and tan).

16. Stop wasting a single inch of space — fill your shoes with teensy packables like socks and undies. Off to somewhere chilly? Pack leggings or even your straightener/curling iron in boots to save space and help maintain your boots' shape.

A pair of sneakers in a shower cap, each stuffed with socks
BuzzFeed

Then you can pack your shoes inside shoe bags (like I do) to keep the dirty soles away from your clothes, or just pop on a shower cap ($4.99 for a set of three), like pictured here!

Get a pack of four drawstring shoe bags (they're clear tops so you can see which pair is which) for $15.99 at Amazon.

17. Fold one bra cup inside out into the other, then stuff the straps and band inside *that* cup for a compact packing method that won't ruin your favorite bras.

BuzzFeed

18. Create a mini capsule wardrobe when packing; stick to just one palette, plus a few accent colors, so you can make the most from mixing and matching juuuust a few key pieces.

A graphic of a suggested capsule wardrobe, including foundation pieces, outer layers, and accessories
extrapetite.com

Get more inspiration at Extra Petite.

Another tip? Pull out all the clothes you want to bring, then put one third of them away — you probably won't need 'em!

19. And if you're traveling for a while, bring along a handy set of compact laundry detergent packets so you can easily wash clothes you're going to repeat wear right in the hotel bathroom (or a cruise's washing machine, of course).

The detergent in pre-measured pouches, which is safe on all fabrics
Amazon

Get a pack of eight packets from Amazon for $8.74.

Promising review: "I bought a pack to take along on our UK and Ireland Christmas vacation. We were going to be gone for two weeks and I knew that there would be times where we needed to hand wash items and have them ready the next day. We were able to, throw some essential items into the hotel room sink and hand wash them and hang them to dry. It did pull out dirt and grime and left our clothes with a fresh scent. It’s a smart purchase and I will be sending a pack along with my daughter for her study abroad trip to Peru next month." —Jill Foster

20. Remember all the dirty laundry you're going to accumulate *in advance* so all of your careful rolling isn't for nought. Separate your stinky socks into a space-saving laundry bag designed to help you *compress* those dirty clothes into a compact bag so they're out of sight, out of mind until you're home...and fiiiiiinally unpack.

The bag
Amazon

Just stuff them in and squeeze to release the extra air!

Get this cute map-print one from Amazon for $12.14 (also available in an airplane print).

Promising review: "As a frequent traveler, this bag has been great for packing dirty laundry on the return trip home. It will hold much more than I usually put in it and compresses nicely in the suitcase. I toss it in the washer along with the clothes and it has held up for well over a year now." —CC

21. Roll up a compact and collapsible water bottle, because it's incredibly easy to get dehydrated on a long-haul flight, and airport water is expensive! You can keep it handy in an outer pocket of your carry-on bag or backpack so you can fill it with ease, without losing on precious space.

Amazon

Reviewers love the one pictured above: it folds up truly tiny, has no weird plastic taste, and has an easy-to-clean wide mouth. 

Get it from Amazon for $8.50+ (available in four sizes and 21 colors).

Promising review: "I took this water bottle on a recent trip to Iceland. In Iceland, water from any tap is glacier water and is absolutely delicious. This bottle made it easy to fill up whenever I wanted, even in I stream near a waterfall! It rolls up so it takes up little space. I never dribbled any while drinking, so I would say it's easy to drink from. It has a clip that would fit on a belt or belt loop, but I wear neither so I carried it easily with one finger in the clip. I found it easy to rinse. I'm 100% happy with the quality of this bottle." —nanykin

22. Select your most key pieces of jewelry and keep them safely stored in a truly mini (and gorge) jewelry case like this pretty velvet one. You'll feel fully accessorized without wasting space or weighing your bag down with heavy pieces.

Amazon

Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in 13 colors).

Promising review: "Really amazing value – it looks pretty luxe but I can't believe the price I bought it for — especially considering how expensive jewelry boxes can be. I use this one for travel and it's perfect (I have a larger one for all my jewelry as well. I really like that you can move the little dividers in the bottom compartment around too that's been very helpful" —Dee

23. Every ounce of space is precious, which means you don't have room for a bulky neck pillow. But don't worry, that's what the Trtl pillow is for. It folds up thin and compact, and when you're ready to use, just wrap it around your neck — underneath the soft fleece is an internal support structure designed to keep your head in a comfy position for sleeping upright.

A model in the wrap pillow showing the internal structure
Amazon

Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in five colors).

Promising review: "The trtl pillow is much better than a standard travel pillow due to the neck support it offers. It is difficult for me to sleep on planes but with the trtl I can sleep even in tiny cramped budget airline seats. It also folds pretty flat which makes it easy to pack in a carry on item. Most comfortable travel pillow." —Sofia Allison

24. Traveling with a carry-on and a (cough cough giant backpack) personal item (and a jacket) can get unwieldy, especially at security. Store your cash, boarding pass, passport, credit cards, etc. in a travel wallet that makes it super easy to see everything at a glance. And then just toss it in your carry-on when you're through security!

The travel wallet in rose gold
Amazon

No more holding up the security line triple-checking to see if you still have your passport. Just a touch of first-class style, at an economy price. It's made of RFID-blocking material, too.

Get the one pictured above from Amazon for $14.99 (available in 40 colors).

Promising review: "I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! Boarding pass, passport, ID and credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, etc.! Yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess. Just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese yen (¥), which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" —Anthony Luu

25. Opt for a perfectly sized set of TSA-friendly travel bottles you can fill (and refill) with your favorite products when they don't make travel size — without taking up tons of room. Can't skip your fave skin and hair products when you're away, even when packing light!

Amazon

Get the set of four containers, plus the clear case pictured above from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 12 color sets).

Promising review: "I love these bottles. The suction in the cap is one way, so air does not filter back into the container. This means it will be so much easier to get the product out — you won't have to squeeze the air out first and then the product. They are such high quality and feel amazing. I love that they come with a carrying case to keep them all together!" —Katherine Milesusnich

Promising review: "I bought these for a ten day trip. No leaks!! Plenty of product capacity for the entire time." —wendy smith

26. And add an easy, leakproof layer to your toiletries to avoid any big-time oopsies at your destination; just wrap a small square of cling wrap over the opening and pop the cap on top.

A graphic of wrapping the plastic wrap under the cap of shampoo
thebeautydepartment.com

Learn more at The Beauty Department.

27. If you have a hard time traveling light when it comes to beauty products, you can't do better than this hanging toiletry bag to make traveling with all the beauty products you can't bear to leave behind *so* much easier — and compact. Plus, there's no need to unpack on the hotel bathroom counter — just unroll and hang, and you can see everything at a glance!

reviewer image with all the contents spread out on the bed that they were able to fit in the bag
the bag closed up and propped up on bed
www.amazon.com

I bought this for a recent trip, and I was legit shocked at how much I could fit inside — and it zips up to be surprisingly small! I bought the "medium" which was plenty big for my needs, especially if you're packing in a carry-on.

Promising review: "Seriously?! Do you see how much this holds?! Full shampoo bottles, face washes, hair brush...everything I could need or want to bring, FITS IN THIS ONE BAG! And it’s so cute! Feels like great quality too — all the hardware came with protective wraps to keep from scratching and the zippers feel very hardy. The hook at the top is also VERY WELL-SECURED to the bag, it’s double stitched to the top panel and almost feels like seatbelt material. And I love the extra pockets and netting inside. I would absolutely recommend this!" —mahea_c

Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in six colors).

28. Swap your regular hot tool for a 2-in-1 straightener and curling iron so you only have to bring *one* tool, no matter how you want to wear your hair. It has dual voltage for international trips, too.

The tool in black and rose gold
Amazon

It has a swiveling, tangle-free cord, too.

Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (also available in white).

Promising review: "I bought this for a trip to Italy, as I didn't have a dual-voltage iron (and you can't just use a converter-adapter combination with things that heat up). I liked that it was a flat iron and curling iron combo, so I could change things up as I desired. It worked beautifully on our trip — I look nice in all my selfies ;) — and continues to work beautifully at home. In fact, I've replaced my old flat iron with this because of the versatility and now use this one every day. BTW, in case you are wondering, it automatically switches to the appropriate voltage, no looking for a switch or anything. You don't need to do anything but plug it in! Great product!" —Diane Field

29. Mini sizes of travel musts don't stop with skincare — if you have trouble sleeping when in hotels or unfamiliar places, a *truly teensy* mini white noise machine can help. And this palm-sized one is very carry-on (or even purse-/backpack-) friendly, too!  It has 15 different nonlooping sounds (including white noise, fan, rain, and more), the charge lasts for days at a time, and it can — quite literally — fit in your pocket. 

A white noise machine in the palm of a reviewer's hand
www.amazon.com

I bought this little guy before a trip this year — and I am in love. I keep it on fan 1 (there are *three* different fan sound options), and it helped me sleep better in hotel rooms — and even a bit better next to a very loud snorer. I used it every night (for eight hours at a time) on a two-week trip, and I only had to charge it *twice*! And if you prefer, there are also several auto-shut off timer options too.

Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in 10 colors, plus a pack that comes with a travel case).

Promising review: "I was certainly skeptical regarding this sound machine. I mean, how could this little round thing produce big noise? Well, I'm here to tell you it does! I was astounded that after I had charged it up, and turned it on the huge sound that came out of this! I enjoy the fan noise the best. I read the reviews beforehand and most were very positive....so I know I had to try it out as I don't go anywhere without my every night plug in (big) noise machine...but that one is bulky...and I needed a smaller one for travel. The other wonderful thing about this little baby is that it is rechargeable! You don't need an outlet to use it unless you are charging it up. The directions were a little....well, let's just say there wasn't much to the directions...but if you have any common sense, it won't take you to long to figure out how it works. Just buy it! Especially for travel!" —T. Bellati

30. Put shoes by the wheels and lighter items toward the handle so that when your suitcase is upright & rolling, the shoes won't crush or wrinkle your clothes.

A graphic explaining the tip
BuzzFeed / Amazon

Shop Delsey luggage like the one pictured here on Amazon.

31. Rather than packing a giant sweatshirt you might not wear again, if you run cold, keep a blanket scarf easily accessible in your carry-on. It'll be lightweight enough to pack up small, but keep you significantly warmer on the freezing desert that is the internal airplane climate.

A reviewer in the plaid scarf
amazon.com

Get this one from Amazon for $17.89 (available in 25 colors and patterns).

Promising review: "I purchased this wrap so that I could use it as a blanket on the airplane and also use it as a fashion scarf on my travels. I've gotten many compliments on it and absolutely love it! Definitely one of my travel essentials now. I've also washed it a couple of times now and it's still in great shape." —C. Behrends

32. Big vacation reader? Leave the heavy, bulky books at home and bring HUNDREDS (or even THOUSANDS) of books with you in one little device — a Kindle!

model holding a kindle
Amazon

I never thought I'd be an e-reader person, but living in a New York apartment with limited bookshelves changed my ways. I love love (love love love) my Kindle — especially for easily borrowing library books, squeezing in a few chapters on a subway ride, and of course traveling. I lit'rally read 10 times as much with a Kindle in my life.

Get the newest 2022 version ofr the basic Kindle (now with backlight and TWICE as much storage!) from Amazon for $99.99 (available in black and blue). Or shop the newest version of the Kindle Paperwhite ($139.99) for poolside or beach reading — it's WATERPROOF *and* has an adjustable warm backlight!

33. Include a fold-up duffel on trips when you KNOW you'll be bringing back more than you came with. Just pack your purse on the way back and count this as your "personal item" — I won't tell.

Amazon, amazon.com

This one folds into a teensy pouch when not in use, is tear and water resistant, and even has a separate side pocket for shoes. Aaaaand it has a strap on the side that slides easily over your roller luggage handle.

Just keep it in your regular suitcase between trips, and you'll never forget it. Fold-up duffels like these are my GO-TO when going on a vacation I know will be shopping heavy. And then you can bring your new finds on the plane to ensure they don't get lost (it's 20 inches, making it perfect for the overhead compartment).

Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in 23 colors and patterns).

Promising review: "We bought this to take with us when we visited our daughter who is studying abroad for four months. We figured she would not have enough room in her luggage when it was time to come home. Folded up, this bag was so compact and lightweight it took up almost no room in our own luggage for the trip over. Then, sure enough, she had a ton of clothes and shoes to send home with us and packed this bag full. We checked the bag and it made it through two international flights without a scratch. The BEST feature is the side strap that allows you to slide it over the handle of a rolling suitcase so you don't have to carry it. This is probably the most practical and the best-value item I have purchased in years." —Tosa Mom

34. If you're traveling with kids, switch to a super-compact stroller that weighs less than 12 pounds and can fit in an overhead bin or even under a seat, because every penny counts when it comes to family vacations.

amazon.com, amazon.com

The stroller is supposed to fit kids from 6 months up to 55 pounds (approx. 5 years).

Get it from Amazon for $197.99.

Promising review: "This stroller is great! So cool looking, too. I constantly have moms coming up to me asking where I got this! So easy to fold, so light, and barely takes any space in my trunk. We took it on a flight, and the flight attendants recognized the stroller and told me that I can just wheel the baby on and put the stroller in the overhead bin. I wish I had gotten this stroller with my oldest, but I was being cheap. This stroller is so worth the money. I regret not getting it sooner! But at least my youngest can enjoy it." —Nai Len

Because spoiler alert: This won't fit into the overhead compartment.

NBC

Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.

