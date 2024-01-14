39 Packing Tips For Anyone Who Doesn't Want To Pay For Checked Luggage In 2024

They also come with blank label stickers so you can note which pills are in which compartment.

Get the set of three from Amazon for $8.97.



Promising review: "I love these! I have pretty severe ADHD and I am constantly forgetting my meds when camping or hiking or just generally leaving the house for extended periods of time. These make it so much easier for me to just squirrel away in my backpack and be so pleased when I find them again. The labels are great, they are durable, and I'm no longer finding stray pills of unknown origin in the bottom of my bag. Highly recommend." —Eliza