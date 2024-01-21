Just 62 Totally Worth-It TikTok Finds (No Scrolling Required)

You can also remove the top compartment if you want to use it as a traditional slow feeder bowl too! Check it out on TikTok here.

Promising review: "We have a medium-sized puppy that's rapidly growing and eats like a monster in Halloween! Nothing wrong with that, except he eats so fast, he often gets ill afterwards. This product worked much better than expected. It took our dog so long to eat (and yet stayed engaged) he laid down. He went from 1-2 minutes to almost 20+ minutes. He hasn't had any further incidents and seems to actually enjoy the challenge! Product is well made and easy to clean and take care of (read the instructions first!). Not sure how long this specific bowl will last (probably for a very long time), but if I have to replace it, it will be this product." —sooner961

Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in six colors).