We Found The 10 Best Deals To Check Out Before Fall Prime Day Comes To An End

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!
We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
1. 45% off a Roomba robot vacuum (the cheapest it's ever been!) so you can watch your house get cleaned without even having to get up from the couch. Technology can be great.
2. 24% off (that's $60 off, a new lowest price ever!) the new 2nd Gen AirPods Pro — released in September. With active noise cancellation, spatial audio, three silicone tips for customized fit, and over 24 hours of listening time with the included case, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.
3. 37% off a Dyson Purifier Cool, which works as both an air purifier *and* a fan — complete with both a HEPA filter and an additional filter designed to remove odors and gases including VOCs. It even senses changes in air quality, and reacts accordingly!
4. 54% off (it's the lowest price ever!) the Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick you can simply plug into your existing TV and stream all the shows, movies, and music you want at the push of a button.
5. 45% off a Vitamix 5200 blender — this baby chops, grinds, blends, emulsifies, and can even heat up soup! Reviewers say its worth it, and on sale?? Even better.
6. 35% off a pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips (always a Prime Day must-have!) so you can get pearly whites without spending too much green. They mold to your teeth with their no-slip design to dramatically lift even years' old stains. Their widely-loved bleaching formula works overtime so you can see results FAST.
7. 25% off a Macbook Air laptop (it comes down to under $750, its best price!) — an excellent deal if your old laptop is getting a bit old and slow! This has all the features you need — 18 hours of battery life, a 13.3 inch retina display, and the user-friendly experience you love from Apple.
8. 50% off an Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush (the lowest price I've seen!) for an upgrade that will make your dentist *sing* the next time you see them. It's equipped with AI that works to instantly recognize your unique brushing style and adapt to guide you to your best, deepest clean, with up to 500% more plaque removed than a traditional manual toothbrush.
9. 59% off an XXL Philips airfryer (the cheapest it's ever been!) so you and the entire fam can enjoy all the mozzarella sticks, french fries, and other fried delights you could ever want without the oily mess of traditional fryers.
10. 24% off (that's $350 off) the original Peloton bike if you've been tempted for years to invest in one — this is the cheapest this one's been!
Looking for even more incredible Prime Day deals? Check out all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at HuffPost:
—Prime Day Deals For Your Home
—TikTok Products On Sale For Prime Day
—Prime Day Deals On Products Reviewers Love
...and browse through all our category round-ups here!