    If You're A Parent And Only Have 5 Minutes, These Are The 10 Prime Day Deals You Need To See

    Money-saving deals on time-saving products, plus deals on toys and games because (gasp) the holiday season is right around the corner.

    by
    Maitland Quitmeyer
    by Maitland Quitmeyer

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Amanda Davis
    by Amanda Davis

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    1. 53% off leak-proof, dishwasher-safe Bentgo bento lunch boxes to revolutionize the school lunch game. The compartments make it easy to pack perfectly portioned lunches (and to ensure those cookies don't get soggy from the mac 'n' cheese).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check out more Bentgo Prime Day deals here.

    Promising review: "We use these boxes daily for my 2- and 3-year-old! They work great to pack a little snack in (which we often do for car rides) or to pack an entire lunch in. The different compartments allow for providing a variation of foods. We use fairly large whole grain bread so an entire sandwich does not fit in (usually 3/4). I do wish that spot was a wee bit bigger to fit an entire sandwich. But with that said, we own three of these and also a Bentgo Fresh box, which does fit the whole sandwich. Customer service is also amazing. First of all, I think a two-year warranty is fantastic. One of our Bentgo kids boxes somehow broke at a really weird spot making it not latch properly. I reached out to Bentgo and with just providing a picture, they sent out a brand new box! All in all I highly recommend. If you have a kid with a larger appetite, also look in to the Bentgo Fresh as it’s slightly larger." —Sam

    Price: $18.99 (originally $39.99; available in eight colors)

    2. Lots of deals on toys and games, because the holiday season is right around the corner, including 68% off select Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, and more toys, and up to 79% off select Melissa & Doug toys.

    Amazon

    Get the walker for $41.99 (originally $53.99) and shop all the Fisher-Price,etc. deals here, and the piano for $62.99 (originally $94.99) and shop all the Melissa & Doug deals here.

    Other top toy and games deals:

    —31% off a set of dinosaur–themed Magnatiles

    —30% off a builder-themed Magnatiles set

    —47% off a 100-piece set of Picasso Tiles (compatible with Magnatiles)

    —25% off, plus an extra 15% off a kid's writing and drawing tablet

    And shop all the Toys & Games deals here.

    3. An EvenFlo all-terrain stroller wagon for 32% off that'll work on the pavement, the beach, and other surfaces. Oh, and help you cart quite a bit (including your kiddos).

    the stroller with two toddlers in it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This was purchased on a whim after visiting the zoo one day and seeing all the fun wagons. We knew we were going to need one for when our kids outgrew the stroller, and after doing a lot of research and watching reviews, we settled on this one. It has been one of the best purchases we've made. The wheels are smooth, the sun shades work incredibly well, and with the mesh on the sides, we can keep the sun off our child's head and they can still see around them. The extra storage bag is a great addition. We purchased the second seat for our infant and it works amazing well. The major downside is the tiny little cup holder and food tray you get with it. It's not very sufficient compared to the tray you get without the seat. The wagon position is perfect for pulling uphill, and the stroller position is great for neighborhood walks. The only other issue I have, which isn't really an issue, is that the front wheels WILL shake and wobble a lot unless there's weight over the wheels. I ended up putting a 25 lb dumbbell in the front to keep that from happening and it works great. Overall, fantastic product. We are very happy with it!" —Andrew Shaum

    Price: $272 (originally $399.99; available in two colors)

    4. 45% off a Roomba robot vacuum (tied for the cheapest it's ever been!) so you can watch your house get cleaned while you tackle all of the other things on your to-do list. A parent's job is never done.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

    Price: $164.99 (originally $299.99)

    5. 55% off a Medela portable breast pump (the best deal to date) with oval-shaped shields and a compact design — it only weighs 1.18 pounds! Reviewers love it for hands-free pumping, too.

    The pump set
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This pump is the best I've ever used as a breastfeeding mom. I've used several in the past including other Medela brands. This one is more comfortable than my other Medela pump that the insurance provided before. One of the biggest bonuses for me being a busy mom is that it has far less pieces to pack for work (I have been missing part when I went to pump at work with my other Medela pump and couldnt pump until the parts arrived) — four basic things to pack that need to be cleaned after each use. Its far quicker to set up to start pumping and clean with each use. After I pump I don't have that feeling like there's more that could still be pumped off with this pump. I would definitely recommend this pump." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $118.16 (originally $260.49)

    6. Up to 59% off tie-dye crocs for kids (plus Classic Crocs for *you* for up to 41% off) so the whole fam can walk in comfort all day (and pop those babies into sport mode needed). Reviewers say as soon as you put them on, you might not want to wear your other, regular shoes.

    tie dye crocs on adult and kids size feet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My 7 year old wears these everyday now. They are comfortable, no leave any marks on her feet, easy to rinse off when dirty, lightweight, and look cute! Would buy again." —Christell

    Promising review: "I love these little shoes. They baby walks around looking at his feet, he just loves them. He doesn't take them off and appears to be very comfortable in them. Bright cheerful colors, with excellent traction on the bottom. Well worth the money! I even ordered another pair in the next size up." —Cindy Adkins

    Price: kids tie-dye crocs for $31.47+ (originally $44.99; available in sizes 4 Toddler–6 Big Kid) and adult Crocs for $29+ (originally $49.99) and shop all the Croc deals here

    And if you want to match like in this cuter-than-cute photo, you can get tie-dye Crocs in adult sizes for up to 55% off!

    7. 40% off a Fire HD kids tablet if you don't want to worry about what your little one is up to. It's designed for kids ages three to seven and comes with a year-long Amazon Kids+ subscription, which gives the family access to thousands of books, games, videos, and more.

    A child watching Sesame Street on the tablet
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love this! It’s exactly like my daughter's other Amazon tablet but much bigger and seems to be faster. I love that once you enter the kids profile they can only download apps that are age appropriate and she can have the freedom of having her own games. It’s also super easy to switch to my own profile on the tablet if I wanna use it too!" —Amy

    Price: $119.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors)

    8. An XXL Philips airfryer for 59% off (the cheapest it's ever been!) so you can save tons of time and energy heating up crispy freezer fries, chicken nuggets, and so much more — without waiting for the oven to preheat or dealing with a pan of oil on the stove.

    a reviewer photo of the air fryer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Had this air fryer for a few months now and I am really impressed! it is really easy to use. It is well constructed, doesn't feel cheep and I am shocked as how easy it is to use and how well it works. The non-stick surfaces help significantly with cleanup. Consider your counter/storage space as this is a sizable unit. Another great product with the Phillips name on it!" —ANTHONY W.

    Price: $142.45 (originally $349.99)

    9. *The Amazon Coat* for 41% off in adult sizes and a whopping 50% off in kids sizes, because you all deserve a chicly oversized parka that'll keep you truly toasty warm. Mega style, mega warmth, and pockets for days? Yeah, this is my fave winter coat. I have talked so many people into getting this jacket because it really is *that good*.

    BuzzFeed / Maitland, m.media-amazon.com

    I bought this on Prime Day allllll the way back in 2019 and it's SO WARM!!!! I truly live in it all winter, and so do half the people I know at this point.

    Promising review: "Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" —Suzi Linthorst

    Price: kids sizes: $69.99 (originally $139.99; available in sizes 4/5T–11/12) adult sizes: $89.99 (originally $149.99; available in women's sizes XXS–5X and 13 colors)

    10. And the NoseFrieda for 36% off, a snot-sucking device that might make you gag to think about, but actually will come in so handy, according to parent reviewers.

    The nose frieda device with hygiene filters
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have this for my own children and get it for anyone I know having a baby. It’s so much easier than using a bulb syringe. I know some people think it seems gross, but you never get snot in your mouth since there is a filter and a long tube. It’s not glamorous, but it is highly effective!" —Mallie Shaw

    Price: $14 (originally $21.99)

