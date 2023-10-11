If You're A Parent And Only Have 5 Minutes, These Are The 10 Prime Day Deals You Need To See

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!
We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
1. 53% off leak-proof, dishwasher-safe Bentgo bento lunch boxes to revolutionize the school lunch game. The compartments make it easy to pack perfectly portioned lunches (and to ensure those cookies don't get soggy from the mac 'n' cheese).
2. Lots of deals on toys and games, because the holiday season is right around the corner, including 68% off select Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, and more toys, and up to 79% off select Melissa & Doug toys.
3. An EvenFlo all-terrain stroller wagon for 32% off that'll work on the pavement, the beach, and other surfaces. Oh, and help you cart quite a bit (including your kiddos).
4. 45% off a Roomba robot vacuum (tied for the cheapest it's ever been!) so you can watch your house get cleaned while you tackle all of the other things on your to-do list. A parent's job is never done.
5. 55% off a Medela portable breast pump (the best deal to date) with oval-shaped shields and a compact design — it only weighs 1.18 pounds! Reviewers love it for hands-free pumping, too.
6. Up to 59% off tie-dye crocs for kids (plus Classic Crocs for *you* for up to 41% off) so the whole fam can walk in comfort all day (and pop those babies into sport mode needed). Reviewers say as soon as you put them on, you might not want to wear your other, regular shoes.
7. 40% off a Fire HD kids tablet if you don't want to worry about what your little one is up to. It's designed for kids ages three to seven and comes with a year-long Amazon Kids+ subscription, which gives the family access to thousands of books, games, videos, and more.
8. An XXL Philips airfryer for 59% off (the cheapest it's ever been!) so you can save tons of time and energy heating up crispy freezer fries, chicken nuggets, and so much more — without waiting for the oven to preheat or dealing with a pan of oil on the stove.
9. *The Amazon Coat* for 41% off in adult sizes and a whopping 50% off in kids sizes, because you all deserve a chicly oversized parka that'll keep you truly toasty warm. Mega style, mega warmth, and pockets for days? Yeah, this is my fave winter coat. I have talked so many people into getting this jacket because it really is *that good*.
10. And the NoseFrieda for 36% off, a snot-sucking device that might make you gag to think about, but actually will come in so handy, according to parent reviewers.
