Cyber Monday Is Today Only, So If You Only 5 Minutes, Check Out These 10 Amazon Deals

Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.
We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!
1. Up to 42% off Vitamix blenders on Amazon, like $200 off the Propel (it's new lowest price ever), which is ideal for small and medium blending jobs — and just like all Vitamixes, it blends and crushes with ease and can even heat up soup!
2. 45% off a Philips Sonicare toothbrush at Amazon — the first time it's been on sale at this price in a full year — with all the bells and whistles you know and love: the two-minute QuadPacer timer so you make sure you're brushing all areas of the mouth effectively, a pressure sensor to prevent over-brushing, and different cleaning modes (gum care, whitening, etc!).
3. 51% off the new Beats Studio Pro headphones (the best price they've ever gone for) with noise-canceling, personalized spacial audio, and up to *40* hours of battery life so you can enjoy immersive sound for hours and hours.
4. Plus $30 off the newest third-gen AirPods, which is tied for the lowest price they've been thus far! This upgraded version adds personalized spatial audio, greater battery life, and sweat- and water-resistance.
5. Up to 60% off Crocs, including the classic style and cozy fleece-lined ones, because say what you will, but their comfort and versatility are unmatched — and you can dress them up with cute charms! Reviewers say as soon as you put them on, you might not want to wear your other, regular shoes.
6. $120 off (its best price!) the Dyson AirWrap if it's been on your wishlist — it's a six-in-one hair dryer and styler that's basically like magic (if you've seen the TikToks, you know). It comes with a pre-styling dryer, two smoothing brushes, and two sizes of curling barrels — all which use hot air to dry *and* style your hair in one. With no damage in sight!
7. Up to 61% off Melissa & Doug toys — including a 41-piece(!) diner playset and a wooden geometric stacker — so you can stock up on fan-fave toys that'll be huge hits under the tree.
8. 42% off a Wi-Fi–connected Roomba — a new low price, making it the cheapest this particular model has ever been — that'll do some tidying while you're doing more important things (like watching TV or scrolling TikTok). Plus, it'll work on multiple floor surfaces, like hardwood and carpet.
9. 50% off the *newest* Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick with 4K picture, Dolby sound, and ~WiFi 6~ for uninterrupted streaming. You can simply plug into your TV and stream all the shows, movies, and music you want at the push of a button.
10. 44% off Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!
