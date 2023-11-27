Skip To Content
    Cyber Monday Is Today Only, So If You Only 5 Minutes, Check Out These 10 Amazon Deals

    We know you’re busy, but if you’ve got five minutes, we’ve got 10 deals that really save you money.

    Maitland Quitmeyer
    by Maitland Quitmeyer

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.

    We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    1. Up to 42% off Vitamix blenders on Amazon, like $200 off the Propel (it's new lowest price ever), which is ideal for small and medium blending jobs — and just like all Vitamixes, it blends and crushes with ease and can even heat up soup!

    model pouring soup from a blender
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Never thought I'd use a blender as often as I do. I use this thing for so many things! I love grounding coffee beans in it. I love making smoothies with it. Love it so much that I just purchased the Vitamix immersion blender. Haven't used it yet (just received it yesterday) but I can't wait. Vitamix makes an awesome product!" —Dennis Carbale

    Price: $279.95 (originally $479.95) and shop all the deals here

    2. 45% off a Philips Sonicare toothbrush at Amazon — the first time it's been on sale at this price in a full year — with all the bells and whistles you know and love: the two-minute QuadPacer timer so you make sure you're brushing all areas of the mouth effectively, a pressure sensor to prevent over-brushing, and different cleaning modes (gum care, whitening, etc!).

    The toothbrush with replacement heads
    Amazon

    Aaaand a charging travel case! I have this toothbrush and love it! But I paid more for it than you have to if you get this deal — 10/10 recommend. 

    Promising review: "After speaking to my dental hygienist and a friend who had an electric toothbrush, I finally decided to get one. The difference is like night and day. I can never go back to a regular toothbrush after using an electric toothbrush; there's no comparison in how much of a better job this thing does on my teeth. The hardest part of using it was getting used to letting it do the brushing; I keep wanting to use it like a regular toothbrush and move it up and down for brushing strokes. I finally stopping manually making brushing strokes and just let it do it's thing. My hygienist could see the improvement during my first cleaning after using this toothbrush. I gave one to a friend as a birthday gift and she loves it. And she said that she her hygienist also noticed an improvement during her cleaning after using this toothbrush." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $59.96 (originally $109.96)

    3. 51% off the new Beats Studio Pro headphones (the best price they've ever gone for) with noise-canceling, personalized spacial audio, and up to *40* hours of battery life so you can enjoy immersive sound for hours and hours.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "My hair is on the 'bigger' side, so headphones tend to become uncomfortable after an hour or two of usage. However, these are so comfortable and light that I often forget I've got them on. I'm by no means an expert on this topic, but the sound quality these headphones provide is unreal. When listening to my favorite songs, I pick up on background instruments I was previously unable to. It's just so amazing to be able to listen to music like this. The noise cancellation is also top tier. Even in a crowded room, nouse just disappears with the press of a button. Transparent mode works extremely well, too. I love being able to hold a conversation while still being able to hear my music. I HIGHLY recommend these headphones for anyone looking for a more budget-friendly alternative to more pricy competitors." —Shanae

    Price: $169.95 (originally $349.99; available in four colors)

    4. Plus $30 off the newest third-gen AirPods, which is tied for the lowest price they've been thus far! This upgraded version adds personalized spatial audio, greater battery life, and sweat- and water-resistance.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I had my last pair of AirPods, for three years. I ordered these because my other one were acting up, and the quality and noise cancellation on these are amazing! They are super comfy, and I’m happy with them!" —Stephanie Davis

    Price: $139.99 (originally $169)

    You can also get $50 off the second-gen AirPods, tied for their lowest ever price, in case you want a backup pair — they're $79.99!

    5. Up to 60% off Crocs, including the classic style and cozy fleece-lined ones, because say what you will, but their comfort and versatility are unmatched — and you can dress them up with cute charms! Reviewers say as soon as you put them on, you might not want to wear your other, regular shoes.

    reviewer wearing white crocs with colorful flower charms on them
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The hype is real! I use to think Crocs are just so ugly! But after seeing so many friends wearing them, I finally had to try and wow they are really comfy and versatile. I took them camping and I hiked and went into the lake with them! Just so comfy and so easy to wear. I easily slip them on when needing to walk my dog. I can see why so many people are obsess with them! Worth a try!" —Denise M.

    Price: $24.92+ for classic clogs (originally $49.99; available in women's sizes 4–19 and men's sizes 2–17); $38.99 for fleece-lined clogs (originally $69.99; available in women's sizes 6–15 and men's sizes 4–13)

    Psst — You can check out the Crocs Black Friday page to see all the styles on sale! 

    6. $120 off (its best price!) the Dyson AirWrap if it's been on your wishlist — it's a six-in-one hair dryer and styler that's basically like magic (if you've seen the TikToks, you know). It comes with a pre-styling dryer, two smoothing brushes, and two sizes of curling barrels — all which use hot air to dry *and* style your hair in one. With no damage in sight!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Dyson strikes again. This thing is awesome. It somehow magically wraps your hair around the wand so you don't have to. It creates the perfect, flowy, slightly irregular, natural looking curls. The paddle brushes dry my hair in a 3rd of the time of my regular drier (I have the T3) and give incredible volume. I also noticed my hair stays cleaner for longer after starting to use this drier and has way more volume. Less time, less hassle, way better hair" —Tone

    Price: $479.99 (originally $599.99)

    7. Up to 61% off Melissa & Doug toys — including a 41-piece(!) diner playset and a wooden geometric stacker — so you can stock up on fan-fave toys that'll be huge hits under the tree.

    Amazon

    Get the diner set here, the geometric stacker here, and shop all of the deals here.

    8. 42% off a Wi-Fi–connected Roomba — a new low price, making it the cheapest this particular model has ever been — that'll do some tidying while you're doing more important things (like watching TV or scrolling TikTok). Plus, it'll work on multiple floor surfaces, like hardwood and carpet.

    the roomba
    Amazon

    It runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging.

    Promising review: "I am not sure how I did without one before. My house is not big, so it does the whole house except for two rooms that I close off in a little over one hour. I can run it as often as I want and it goes over my throw rugs, and my rug under my dinning room table. I especially love it for my laminate and tile floors." —Cherry

    Price: $159 (originally $274.99)

    And check out more Cyber Monday Roomba deals.

    9. 50% off the *newest* Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick with 4K picture, Dolby sound, and ~WiFi 6~ for uninterrupted streaming. You can simply plug into your TV and stream all the shows, movies, and music you want at the push of a button.

    the stick and remote with text &quot;a truly cinematic experience&quot;
    Amazon

    Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

    Price: $24.99 (originally $49.99)

    Psst — the HD Fire TV Stick is also 50% off right now, selling for $19.99 (originally $39.99)

    10. 44% off Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    OK, I use this stuff and am O-B-S-E-S-S-E-D. Like, the TikTok hype is so warranted. I apply this as the first step in my skincare routine after washing my face, and my skin basically drinks it up. It's super lightweight, *doesn't* leave behind any sticky residue (despite what you might expect from a snail mucin serum), and it has a long-lasting hydrating effect! It makes such a good base for my thicker moisturizing cream and sunscreen.

    Promising review: "This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this. It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-putting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" —Sarah Deeb

    Price: $13.99 (originally $25)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.