39 TikTok Products That Will Make You Think "I Need That Immediately"

1. An "undetectable" mouse jiggler if you want to step away from your computer for a snack without your little "active" light on Google, Teams, or Slack going out. Reviewers note it's also great if you don't want your computer to go to sleep while you're not actively working on something, but your computer is, like when you're waiting for files to load!
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy, and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four styles).
2. Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in the evening, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype, and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin, but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
Promising review: "Game changer. I don't know what kind of sorcery this is, but it has literally changed my skin!! The first time I used it, my skin felt tighter and more balanced. A week later, 2x a day, my skin is so much brighter. Better texture and even coloring. Pores seem tighter. Not a single pimple since. It looks so healthy. Whatever magic this is, it works better than any expensive designer skin lab crap that I've tried." —Np
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
3. An ingenious two-sided travel cup, because why enjoy one delicious beverage when you can have two?! Especially if you're looking to drink more water but don't want to miss out on your Tasty (and/or Caffeinated) Drink.
Check out a TikTok of the dual drink bottle in action.
Promising review: "I always end up having a minimum of two drinks with me at all times, and this is a great way to have my water and iced coffee in one easy to transport cup. I wish the mouthpieces were a little easier to clean, but otherwise this cup is great. Could maybe even be used for a drink/chaser!" —Lexi
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
4. A manual "flossing" toothbrush with extra soft bristles in two layers that are super thin at the tip (as thin as a human hair) and designed to reach places other toothbrushes might not. Especially when paired with actual flossing, reviewers say they're left with a "fresh from the dentist" clean!
Here's BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord: "I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular."
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical, but my kids hate flossing their teeth, so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazingly! My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use, and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard; those tiny bristles really get in there, and if you push too hard, you might be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
5. A 🙌 no-scrub, no-wipe, bleach-free 🙌 Wet & Forget cleaner so you can keep your shower clean and mildew-free by spraying just *once a week*. You'll feel more ready to take on the day when you wash your hair in a shower that's...actually clean all the time.
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed ’til my arms ached, trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full-time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought, 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower, I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning, there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue, and the glass looked clearer, too. On day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning, the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile, and the glass looked amazing. On day three, I sprayed the remaining spots, and the next morning, the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $20.98.
6. A "Cup Cozy Pillow," an as-seen-on-TV classic so you can keep all your must-haves (remote! beverages! phone! snacks!) handy during your next binge-a-thon without risking spillage or losing your precious device between your couch cushions. I need to look at my small screen...while also looking at my big screen!
Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow in action.
Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked, but it works, and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business btw!
7. A cult-favorite ~secret~ popcorn salt for anyone whose favorite food is movie theater popcorn. Well, lucky for you this seasoning gives regular microwave popcorn the salty and savoriness you've only experienced with popcorn at the movies. In fact, several reviewers who've worked at movie theaters and amusement parks swear this is the stuff they used at work, so you know it's the real deal.
Here's BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord: "Our family recently unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm."
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $9.89.
8. A jar of The Pink Stuff, a TikTok- (and reviewer-) beloved cleaning product that basically...works miracles! Name your mess, and this mildly abrasive paste will take care of business — including but not limited to bathroom tiles, sinks, stove tops, painted walls, grills, and outdoor furniture.
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand-new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
9. The ChomChom, a pet hair-removing roller with a patented brush design (and *no* adhesive strips) to rid your lovely black sofa of all your furry friend's shedding in a quick roll — so you can get back to cuddling together.
Promising review: "My cat sheds and I saw this on TikTok and very much thought of it as an impulsive purchase at first for its price tag. But no, this is a very very necessary item in my day to day life. Does it pick up every single hair leaving everything completely hairless, not really, it can be difficult to pick up hair from difficult crevices/corners and hair that's trapped within woven fabrics/upholsteries — HOWEVER — it does a wayyy wayyy better dang job than a lint roller or other products that rival this. My mother picked up something from a competitor and it did not clean up the hair as well as this did. I keep getting these for my pet-having friends as gifts because it's truly a holy grail product. I like that it picks up human hair too because as a long hair haver I can shed about as much as my cat does. It's a durable product too, I've had mine for about a year now and it still works like it used to and it's fairly easy to clean the inside." —Connie
Get it from Amazon for $25.99.
10. A copy of Burn After Writing, a journal filled with thought starters and questions that'll really get you inspired — reviewers say it's thought-provoking, had them laughing and crying, and even helped relieve stress!
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.