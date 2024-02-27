Skip To Content
    55 Things That Just May Make You Feel, Dare I Say, Adult-Like In 2024

    Start by just pretending to have your stuff together, and these products will do the rest.

    Maitland Quitmeyer
    by Maitland Quitmeyer

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. An electric fabric defuzzer, because hand-picking all the pills off your favorite sweater is not a cute look — we've all been there. This under-$15 tool will bring allll your knits (and anything pilled, even old sheets!) back to their former glory.

    A reviewer&#x27;s before/after of a knit piece of clothing covered in pills, and then with the pills all removed
    amazon.com

    These'll shave 'em right off with one pass — without damaging your sweaters.

    Promising review: "OK, I don’t normally rave about things like this. I bought this on a whim in last attempts to save my favorite duvet cover. The pills had gotten to the point where it was seriously uncomfortable to sleep with them getting all up in my leg space. I thought I was going to have to get a new duvet cover entirely. Along came this lil' baby. Not only is my duvet cover basically brand new, but I have found a new hobby. I’m depilling everything. Sweatshirts, leggings, blankets, socks, anything that looks like it needs some love. It does the job quickly and leaves everything looking fresh. Hi, I’m obsessed. I can’t stop. I should send this back. I’ve started asking if my neighbors need anything depilled. I’m going to buy one of these for everyone in my life. Everyone needs to own this. Take it away from me." —Dena Jensen

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in six colors, battery-operated or rechargeable).

    2. A Iron Out rust stain remover you can use on interior *and* exterior stains from the bathroom to the concrete. The formula clings to the stain — you don't even need to scrub!

    A reviewer&#x27;s white sink path before cleaning (looking orange and rusty) and after (back to the natural white color)
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is nothing short of a miracle! I moved some old patio furniture to the trash area and it left horrible large rust stains on the drive way as well as the patio. I tried five different products when this was recommended. I could have saved a LOT of money on useless remedies as well as my time. I sprayed this on the rust stains and watched them disappear. It was amazing." —Eileen, FL

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97.

    3. A set of bed bands that will keep your fitted sheets neatly tucked under your mattress, so you'll sleep more comfortably *and* be able to make your bed wayyyy faster in the morning. And making your bed is really the best way to start a productive day.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a pillow-top and pillow-bottom queen-sized bed that is a little too small for king sheets and with queen sheets I have battled to keep the sheets from popping off. I have tried everything! I was about to try to customize some king sheets because it was so frustrating. Then I saw this product advertised on Facebook in one of those posts about the amazing products that people love. So I figured it was worth a try. It works. I was shocked. My sheets have not popped off once. I ordered this in February and it is May now — and they have not popped off once! They used to pop off EVERY...SINGLE...NIGHT. To say this is life changing is not an exaggeration. Such a relief to be able to sleep through the night without ending up in rumpled sheets." —TinkerbellAPixie

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).

    4. A handy-dandy portable charger for all those times you leave the house without checking how much battery power you have. Oh, am I the only one who does that?

    The 2021 version of the bank, which is 15% smaller, 28% lighter, and 36% thinner
    Amazon

    This has three USB ports to charge three devices at a time, and it holds enough juice to charge *3.6* iPhone 8s — so it's OK if you forget to charge *this* bb all the time too.

    Promising review: "I love this portable charger! I didn’t think it would be a good idea, because normally your portable chargers die within the first charge it does. I have charged my phone over four times and haven’t had to charge it! That is including just leaving it in my bag for weeks until I need it again. It will not disappoint! I love it!" —MacMak

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four colors).

    5. Hyalu-CICA Water-fit Sun Serum, a lightweight SPF 50s+ PA+++ sunscreen from Skin1004 (the K-beauty brand behind the cult-fave Zombie masks) for anyone who isn't always the best at applying sunscreen (every! day!). This formula has a moisturizer-like texture, contains powerhouse skincare ingredients like cica, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, feels breathable on the skin, leaves a dewy finish, and (reviewers agree!) it doesn't have a white cast, so applying it will feel like less of a chore.

    A reviewer holding the pump-style tube
    A reviewer with glowing skin and no white cast
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    It's also reef-safe.

    Promising review: "This is the absolute best sunscreen I have ever used in my life, and that comes after many years of testing different kinds from both the US and other countries. I have very sensitive skin and also recently found out I have rosacea. I have figured out that the combination of chemical sunscreens in this formula is the least irritating to me. On top of that, there are additional ingredients like niacinamide, birch bark, centella and green tea that are all soothing for my skin. I normally get a “tight” feeling while wearing sunscreen, or an increasing irritation, or even slow burning. I don’t get any of that with this sunscreen, and I can even wear it on my eyelids without irritation. This is also unscented and comes in a pump design. It’s a very flat tube that fits easily in my purse for reapplication. I’ve already increased my sunscreen usage dramatically because I know I’m not going to be irritated, and the tube travels easily. 1,000% recommend this for sensitive or oily skin, or people who are having issues with rosacea who want to try chemical sunscreens." —JessGrrl7

    Promising review: "I have oily, acne-prone, semi-sensitive skin and this product is my favorite skincare product EVER. EVER!! It doesn't leave a white cast, it makes my skin feel so soft, it does not make me look greasy, and it doesn't mess up my makeup!! Honestly it feels so good I'm tempted to use it in my nighttime skincare routine too" —Melissa Dixon

    Get it from Amazon for $16.45.

    6. A posture corrector, because if you hunch over your computer as much as I do, your back is probably in a world of hurt. You can wear this for a few hours at a time (even under your clothes) for a gentle reminder to sit or stand up straight you'll get more and more used to over time — and even do it *without* the corrector on.

    A reviewer&#x27;s before/after showing the difference the corrector makes on their shoulder rounding
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is WONDERFUL! I’ve been experiencing middle back pain for some time now, in part because my posture is bad. After the first few hours, it was greatly alleviated. I leave it on for a few hours, take it off for a few, and put it back on again. First relief I’ve had in a long time! But that’s not all. It is so well made, unlike any other posture corrector I’ve ever had, because it is 1) easy to put on, 2) made of comfortable material, and 3) brilliantly designed so that it doesn’t make you feel constricted. Furthermore, the hook-and-loop straps that adjust are narrower than what you stick them to so, unlike others I’ve had, they don’t overlap and scratch you! I am so grateful for this! It’s the greatest!" —Marylynn G. Stults

    Get it from Amazon for $21.97.

    7. The (2.0 version!) nonstick ceramic Always Pan (this one's PFOA-free), because that dinner you spent valuable time on shouldn't be burnt on! This one's designed to do the work of TEN pieces of regular old cookware, and comes with a lockable lid, steamer basket, pouring spout, and a nesting spatula with a built-in rest.

    The pan with shrimp etoufee, with bowls of the shrimp and rice around it
    www.instagram.com

    What makes the 2.0 version different? They've upgraded the nonstick to last 50% longer AND (siren emoji) IT'S OVEN SAFE TO 450°!

    Promising review: "My always pan is going to be my new favorite cooking ware. Super versatile and absolutely beautiful. Love the functionality that it possesses and the versatility range, someone really thought about all the best way to cook with this! Safe, easy to clean, and beautiful to look at! Makes you want to cook more delicious meals all day long! Shipping took a while because I preordered, but I was happy to wait!" —Celyn V.

    Get it from Amazon or Our Place for $145 (available in six colors)

    Our Place is a POC-owned business based in Los Angeles. All of their boxes are packaged with biodegradable and recyclable materials, and the Always Pan is made in a female-owned factory in China.

    8. A set of ~aerating wineglasses~ so your three-buck Chuck tastes a liiiittle more high-end after a long day of getting things done.

    The glasses with lines in the sides to help aerate the wine
    Amazon

    And they're dishwasher-safe for lazy cleanup.

    Promising review: "These glasses are great. We did a blind taste test with the same wine and 100% of us felt the wine swished around in these self aerating glasses tasted better than wine which wasn’t. They also attract a lot of attention as it seems most of our guests have never seen or heard of these. I ordered a few packs and keep them in the 'gift closet' and people are genuinely excited when they receive them. At this price point, it’s no biggie if one drops now and then. Love ‘em!" —Stash

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $19.99.

    9. A bag of Miracle-Gro water-storing crystals that'll help solve both over- *and* underwatering struggles so your plants thrive (and you look like you are too). Just mix in with your soil and the crystals absorb water now and slowly release over time. It works for both indoor and outdoor plants, too!

    A sink full of plants with five stars and the text &quot;I never write reviews but I had to leave town for 3 weeks and used these for the first time. When I got home my plants were greener than ever!&quot;
    amazon.com

    If you don't want to repot your existing plants, just poke holes in the soil and add!

    Promising review: "These are fantastic! We have a raised-bed vegetable garden and our plants were forever dying. I mixed these in with the soil this year and our plants are flourishing! I was even able to see how much the crystal expand when I was taking out some of the soil to add new plants. I'm excited to see how long they hold up. But, so far, we've been using them for over a month and we are beyond pleased." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in a two-pack).

    10. A 🙌 no-scrub, no-wipe 🙌 Wet & Forget cleaner so you can keep your shower clean and mildew-free by spraying just *once a week*. You'll feel more ready to take on the day when you wash your hair in a shower that's...actually clean all the time.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Best invention ever? Possibly.

    Promising review: "This stuff is excellent. It performs as promised, it has a very nice scent, no fumes, and leaves shower clean with no scrubbing actually necessary. It is very easy to apply and rinse off. It is designed very well, with squirting spout separate from the large container and attached by a longish tube, so you don't have to hold the heavy container while applying the product. I've been using it for quite a while now, and I love it. I highly recommend it." —Stephanie Martin

    Get it from Amazon for $20.98.

    11. And a mold & mildew removing gel, because you don't need to get your whole shower redone when this is in your life. Just squeeze out and let this non-drip gel work its magic overnight — NO s c r u b b i n g.

    A reviewer&#x27;s before/after of black mold on bathroom tile grout being removed
    amazon.com

    It clings to tile, meaning it'll STAY PUT, killing mold & mildew and keeping it from reappearing later down the road.

    Promising review: "Didn’t think it would work, but it DID with no scrubbing!! My husband didn’t think our grout was originally white, but I knew better. I put this on before bed on a section of grout in the shower, and woke up to gorgeous and bright white, no scrubbing at all the next morning. Just rinse it off. Absolutely buying another bottle. It wasn’t quite enough for my entire shower, but to be fair, we have a lot of small tiles. I think two bottles will get the whole shower floor. Bravo on a great product." —thekuan

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    12. A car air freshener reed diffuser you can customize with *23* scents to keep your wheels smelling fresh, whether you cart around messy kids, keep your gym gear in the back seat, or stop for french fries and don't want your car smelling like McDonald's forever.

    The diffiser hanging from a rear view mirror
    Amber and Wood Co.

    I personally love the smell of McDonald's in the car, but you do you.

    Promising review: "This is the cutest car fresher and smells amazing! Perfect balance of filling the car but not overwhelming." —indgot

    Get it from Amber and Wood Co. on Etsy for $9.

    Amber and Wood Co. is a mom-owned small business making candles and other scented goods with phthalate-free essential oils.

    13. And a vacuum cleaner designed just for your car, because your ride deserves to be as crumb-free as your home. This lil' guy plugs into your 12V outlets and sucks up all of the dirt, dead leaf particles, McDonalds french fry salt, and all the other detritus accumulating on the floors and seats — it has three attachments for detailing in alllll the nooks and crannies.

    A reviewer's vacuum with the pile of twigs and dirt the vacuum picked up
    www.amazon.com

    Kit includes: three attachments (flathead, extendable, and brush), carry bag, filter brush, and spare HEPA filter.

    Promising review: "This is one of the best purchases we've made in a while. two kids + snacks in a minivan = lots of crumbs. We were taking our van to the car wash twice a week to vacuum it, but this little vacuum has changed that. The cord is very long, the suction is pretty strong and it comes with attachments that make cleaning up goldfish crumbs a breeze." —Anaiz Mendez

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two colors and with or without a cord). 

    14. A set of glass jars with bamboo lids and included labels so you can star in your very own restocking TikTok — even if it's just pretend. Plus they'll look so neat and organized in your bathroom or on your vanity, and you won't have to rifle through your medicine cabinet next time you need a cotton swab.

    a reviewer photo of the labeled glass jars with wood lids filled with q-tips and cotton pads on a tray with a vase of eucalyptus
    www.amazon.com

    The set of 12 labels include six blank ones so you can write your own, and six pre-written with various bathroom needs (Cotton Balls, Cotton Swabs, Cotton Pads, Hair Ties, Floss Picks, Bath Salt).

    Promising review: "These are actually cuter than I expected! They are a tad smaller than some I've seen, but they actually looked great and can hold plenty of cotton swabs and cotton balls in the spare bathrooms. I have mine on a serving tray with a candle and vase, and they look great without taking up too much space!" —tara savage

    Get the set of four jars from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in smaller sets).

    15. manual "flossing" toothbrush with extra soft bristles in two layers that are super thin at the tip (as thin as human hair) and designed to reach places other toothbrushes might not. Especially when paired with actual flossing, reviewers say they're left with a "fresh from the dentist" clean!

    A toothbrush with two layers of bristles, one long and thin and one shorter and thicker
    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say: "I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular."

    Promising review: "I will always buy this toothbrush. Can't say enough about it. I feel like I flossed after using it. I HIGHLY recommend this toothbrush" —Elli Jacey

    Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N. 

    Get it from Amazon for $8.91.

    Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans.

    16. A set of gorgeous chip-resistant stoneware bowls, because nothing says "I'm a grownup" like a matching set of elegant dinnerware. These'll dress up your favorite meals from pastas to cereal to soup to ice cream sundaes — and everything tastes more delicious from a bowl vs a plate. 

    Four white stackable bowls with uneven edges
    The bowls in green on top of matching plates
    Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the bowls in action. There's also a flatter, plate-bowl hybrid option available for $38.95.

    Promising review: "They’re simple and beautiful. Minimalist meets a bowl. Deep and able to hold large portions. Dishwasher- and toddler durable." —Jackie Church

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $28.95+ (also available in a pack of 6; available in five colors). 

    17. An over-the-cabinet storage system that'll finally neaten up your three curling irons, plus your straightener and blow dryer. Bonus? No more tripping over random cords on your way to pee.

    The silver organizer holding four hot tools in a reviewer&#x27;s bathrooom
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product did exactly what I needed it to. Before all my items were in a drawer and the cords were a pain, but with this metal basket it minimized clutter, kept things organized and separate, and it also looks nice. It fits two of my blow dryers, a flat iron, and curling wand. The bars are adjustable as well(just use the twisties it came with to secure them in place, but the basket fit perfectly to my cabinet). Worth the buy. :)" —Alyssa Jewell

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in seven finishes).

    18. An undated productivity planner so you can keep your goals ahead of you and your tasks organized starting TODAY, and not have to wait for the next January 1st.

    Amazon

    It'll help keep track of your to-do lists, calendars, schedules, and goals (both short- and long-term), and even will help you make and keep habits!

    Promising review: "I love planners and every single one I have ever gotten fell short in someway. Not this planner. It has been so helpful and I love the order and flow of the pages...everything just simply makes sense and goes beyond what any average planner can do...completely and keeps me on track and sticking to my goals! Best planner I've ever purchased!" —Kelsey Dyer

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in 23 colors).

    19. Or if you're looking for something simple, a to-do list notepad for keeping track of your most important tasks, meetings, and habits and check them off in the most satisfying way.

    The notepad, which says &quot;You&#x27;ve got this!&quot;
    Amazon

    It has a clock you can mark your appointments on, to-do list, space for notes, achievements, water in take, and meals and a *special section for the top three things that MUST get done today. I will be purchasing this ASAP.

    Promising review: "You can stop scrolling around looking for the perfect planner because this one is absolutely PERFECT. Really helps manage my time and keeping track of things all across the board. I also appreciate the positivity it exudes. Starts my day off just right!! I'll definitely be ordering more." —Brit

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in eight other designs).

    20. OR, if there is just one or a few things you want to start (or stop) doing, a habit calendar so you can track daily, weekly, and monthly tasks to get you on the right foot. It's undated so you can start whenever you'd like!

    The habit calender, with a page open to the nature section with activities and days ticked off
    Free Period Press

    It also has a brainstorming section so you can think up all the different things you'd like to be a little more accountable for. Each month has a different illustration and theme for suggestions too (for example, October is sleep-themed!).

    Promising review: "LOVE my habit calendar. Perfect for tracking daily exercise goals. I've been using it to track my training for my upcoming black-belt test. Before I was using a regular calendar and putting stickers on days when I trained. But this way I can track which specific training I did (push-ups, crunches, etc.) each day. Cannot recommend enough." —Summer Ballentine

    Get it from Free Period Press for $19.99, from Amazon for $16.95, or from Free Period Press on Etsy for $19.99.

    Free Period Press is a queer-founded business based in Cleveland and available on Etsy, Amazon, and the Free Period Press website.

    21. A set of surprisingly inexpensive drawer organizers so you can keep your bras, socks, scarves, and well.... ~drawers~ in order. No more digging through and messing everything up when you're already running late.

    A reviewer&#x27;s before/after of a messy drawer, and the same drawer neatly organized in these bins
    amazon.com

    They're made from a mold-proof fabric, too, so that's cool. And *bonus*: they collapse to store flat when not in use. You get four bins: a six-cell (for scarves, hankies, and ties), an eight-cell (great for undies), a seven-cell (designed for bras), and a 24-cell (great for socks)

    Promising review: "I LOVE LOVE LOVE these organizers!! I almost did not purchase them due to the reviews saying that larger than a C-cup would not fit into the bra organizer. At just $15 for four organizers I took my chances and ordered two sets of four. I figured, worst case scenario I would have to cut the dividers out of the bra organizers. I wear a 32DD and the bras fit beautifully in the organizers. I am so glad I took the chance and did not listen to the reviews. I would have missed out on the best cheapest organizers I have ever found. I ordered another set for tank tops and other extras I did not think of before. I will also order my boyfriend the brown ones for his drawers. Great product for a great price!" —Elizabeth L. Blackwell

    Get the set of four from Amazon for $13.97 (available in seven colors).

    22. A grocery list pad you can check off as you run out of items, making getting home and screaming, "Oh crap, I forgot the eggs?!" or ending up with four kinds of cookies and....nothing to make dinner with (something I do all the time) a thing of the past.

    The notepad in blue with suggested items with check boxes and blank spaces to fill in your own
    Amazon

    I am in my thirties and should not be allowed to be in charge of my own grocery shopping tbh.

    Promising review: "This is the best. I can't express how much better this has made my grocery shopping experience — faster, more organized, and more comprehensive. No more 'oh, what else do we need?' brainstorming sessions at home, and no more 'we have to walk down every aisle to make sure we didn't forget something' when you're at the store. It makes meal planning easy and generally hits on most of the things I need at the store. I only wish it were truly customizable for MY general shopping needs — that would be the perfect shopping list." —Reasonable Person

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four colors).

    23. A storage lid organizer you'll wish you bought years and years (and years) ago. It'll end the nightmare of trying to figure out which lid belongs to which container (or losing a lid...sigh) and put a stop to the cascade of containers that rains on your head when trying to find the right size. Virgos, rejoice!

    The organizer in a drawer holding six sizes of container lids
    Amazon

    The dividers are adjustable so you can customize your set depending on what size containers you have!

    Promising review: "I love, love, love this storage container. Sounds silly, but it changed my life. No longer do I have storage container Jenga! No more stuff falling out of the cabinet every time I open the cupboard. Now I can stack my lids in the organizer and my storage containers fit nicely on the shelf, and I have a lot of storage containers. I would definitely buy this again and again. Great product." —Laura H.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in five sizes and sets).

    24. An over-the-door plastic bag organizer to restrain your collecting habits, corral your bags, and make it easy to grab one to use without disturbing the whole assortment. Just reach in the hole!

    The black metal organizer with an oval-shaped opening in the middle so you can grab a bag
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’m really happy with my kitchen organizer. It is out of sight, holds a lot of plastic bags and now, and I no longer have a huge bag full of plastic bags in my pantry. Cleared up a lot of space. Awesome!" —Monica

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in seven finishes).

    25. A minimalist silverware tray that'll help you save drawer space, make emptying the dishwasher easier and keep the cutlery for becoming ~clutter-ly~.

    The organizer in grey with silverware organized at an angle inside
    Amazon

    It also comes in a version just for knives.

    Promising review: "I thought this would be handy, and help with space management in a small apartment. It turned out to be absolutely perfect. It keeps the silverware clean, and stores a lot in a very small space. I love it. I got two, because I inherited my grandmothers silverware, so there are two types of forks and two types of spoons, and I wanted things separate and organized. Two organizers fit side-by-side in a standard apartment drawer. After getting these, I picked up the knife organizer, and it’s just as handy and useful." —Jerimi

    Get it from Amazon for $9.60.

    26. A chic travel-friendly wallet with RFID-blocking material to keep your identity safe and your passport, credit cards, ID, and boarding pass neat and easy to access. Does anyone else *always* misplace their boarding pass after going through security??

    The purple wallet open to show how much it holds
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Perfect RFID-blocking wallet for traveling abroad. Fits my passport, money (bills and coins), credit cards, and even a pen nice and compactly. Worked perfectly in my big bag as well as in my small evening purse. Not a soft plush leather but exactly what you'd expect for the money. Functional, durable and nice selection of color choices." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 38 colors).

    27. A set of tab divider sticky notes so you can make notes *on top* of your notes and find them easily — perfect for studying for midterms and final exams or for use in library books or textbooks you have to return.

    The multicolor lined tabs with room for notes in a notebook
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These babies are pretty sturdy and they make putting notes in a book, or planner, or magazine, or whatever a complete breeze. I really like the ease of these and if you are creative you can make these work for any project. I use them in my textbooks to summarize my notes on a chapter. I also have short term memory loss after a car accident, I like reading novels, but can't remember things. So I use one of these as a book mark, and take a few minutes to jot down key things from the book. I really, really, really like these and I am glad they exist." —Delaney

    Get a set of 60 notes in assorted colors from Amazon for $8.25 (available in eight other set sizes).

    28. An undated budget organizer to help you track spending, stick to your budget, pay bills on time (bye-bye late fees), AND achieve longer-term financial goals.

    The inside of the planner, with monthly goals, spaces for income, to-do lists, savings, a monthly calendar, and monthly budget
    Amazon

    At the beginning, the planners starts with two pages for setting and breaking down your financial goals, two pages for writing your strategy and tactics, two pages for tracking savings, two pages for debt tracking, followed by 12 months (eight pages per month). And at the end, there are two pages for holiday budgeting, and two pages for an annual summary to track your progress throughout the year.

    Promising review: "I'm new at attempting a budget. It only took me 54 years to figure out it was a good idea. I have been extremely pleased with the three different Clever Fox planners that I own, so I decided to go with this budget journal/tracker. I am so very glad I did. I find it extremely user-friendly and simple to use; I don't feel overwhelmed at all. It is extremely well-made, and I love the paper quality. The purple is so pretty! If you're new to budgeting like me, or an old hand at it, I think you'll be very pleased with this one." —K Howard

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 24 colors).

    29. A set of 24 bulk food containers that'll make you say "ahhhhh" when you open your pantry door to discover a neat haven of food instead a mish-mosh of half-empty boxes (and keep your food nice and fresh too). Who else seriously loves those "restock" TikToks?

    reviewer&#x27;s containers with black lables, all in different sizes
    amazon.com

    Rather than, you know, opening a cabinet door and having a half-empty box of pasta fall on your head. And they have an air-tight seal for ~maximum freshness~, and come with 40 blank black labels and a marker so you can customize your labels.

    Promising review: "These are wonderful! My pantry hasn’t looked this nice in ages and it’s thanks to these air tight containers. Labels are easy to see, the seal on them is beautifully air/water tight. I’m so happy I’ll be getting more to finish up sorting my pantry. They are also excellent in the bathroom for keeping things like bandages safe and dry, Q-tips from becoming damp when you bathe. I highly recommend using them!" —MauraLJ

    Promising review: "I bought these a couple weeks ago and I really like these containers! They are stackable and fit many different types of food. The containers are also dishwasher safe and the white writing gets erased in the dishwasher which I love, so I can relabel new items every time! I was really worried about that too. I also found you can erase the white marker using 70% rubbing alcohol or just using soap & water." —LaTisha

    Get the set of 24 from Amazon for $36.99.

    30. A Furemover rubber broom that, despite the name, isn't just for those with shedding pets (although it's great for that) — as one of my BuzzFeed shopping colleagues knows first hand, it's also great at getting *human* hair out of carpet in just a few quick sweeps. You'll be surprised how much more vibrant and clean-looking your carpets and rugs will be!

    BuzzFeed / Emma Lord

    It works on all floor types, but is *especially* great on carpet. *And* it has a built-in squeegee great for cleaning up spills on hard surfaces.

    Promising review: "I use this on my wood floors and my rugs. I have three big dogs that shed like crazy. It is the perfect shape and size to fit anywhere to get the fur trapped under couches, tables, etc. As soon as I got it, I tried it out and my jaw dropped after how well it worked. It's completely made of rubber and molded so it wont fall apart." —Brittney

    Promising review: "This is the best $13 I’ve ever spent in my life. I’ve had it for three days and I’ve told like 37 people about it. I don’t have carpet in my house but I have rugs and hard wood floors and giant German shepherd hair tumbleweeds. I’m not kidding I felt like I was swimming in dog hair! I was sweeping with a regular broom several times a day and it felt like I was trapped in a fur dust storm. My allergies were begging me to find a solution. I bought ALL the vacuums and blew up every single one of them, including an actual Shop-Vac. This thing somehow magically attracts all the dog hair and dirt in a neat little pile. I will buy this again and again until I die." —Kimber Leigh

    Get it from Amazon for $12.98.

    31. A pair of perfectly stretchy, tailored pants so you have all the comfort of leggings, but they hang at the bottom and have pintuck detailing like ~regular~ trousers for a put-together look that's work or event-ready. And they don't get super wrinkled, so they can live on The Chair (you know which one) without needing to be steamed.

    model in the black pants
    Love Bonito

    I bought these pants earlier this year (the brand has a pop-up shop in New York!), and am about to buy a second pair because I wear them all the time — they're SO comfy! Why wear "real" pants?

    Get them from Love, Bonito for $20 (originally $49; available in sizes XXS–XXL and four colors).

    Btw, Love, Bonito is an international clothing store originally from Singapore. 