55 Things Reviewers Say Make The Best Gifts

Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Brittany Ross has to say: "Ever since my sister introduced me to this heavenly condiment, I've slathered it on pretty much everything I could think of — from roasted vegetables and noodles to seafood and popcorn. It's got a kick, yes, and while I'm a big fan of spicy food, the thing I love most about this chili crisp is that it also has great flavor that doesn't get overpowered by the heat, which happens with so many other spicy condiments. That deep savory flavor comes from ingredients like fermented black bean, shallots, mushroom powder, ginger, and seaweed, so it's no wonder it's become my go-to pantry staple when I want to zhuzh up my dinner. And for the holidays? This makes the BEST gift for the food lover in your life. PS: Some people even swear by it as an ice cream topping!"

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

Fly By Jing is an Asian woman-owned small business making flavorful sauces and spice mixes you'll want to add to basically all of your recipes. The name is inspired by Chengdu's (the owner's hometown and the capital of the Sichuan province) "fly restaurants" — so called because they attract customers like flies. The chili crisp sauce is also made in Chengdu.

Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).