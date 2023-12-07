32 Pieces Of Clothing You'll Wear So Much, The Price Per Wear Will Be Literally Pennies

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A long-sleeve bodysuit in a second skin–like fabric (called Smoke Cloud) reviewers compare to Skims and love for being buttery soft and *not* see through. And once you fall in love with this crewneck style, don't worry, it comes in tons of sleeve lengths and necklines!
One TikToker did the research to see this fabric blend is the same as Skims — check it out here. And btw, reviewers say the double lining in the torso is supportive, so they don't need to wear a bra.
Promising review: "Are you kidding me? This is the softest most comfortable body suit I’ve ever owned. I got so many compliments lol; everyone did think they were Skims lol, but it’s definitely worth every penny. I love and will be getting more colors!!! You need it." —Wendy L.
Get it from Amazon for $24.59 (available in women's sizes XS–3X and 15 colors). And check out all the styles available in the Smoke Cloud fabric here.
2. A satin midi skirt with a (hidden!) elasticized waist for all-day comfort, aka it's perfectly versatile for those occasions you want to be cute or comfy — aka every day. You know you've had your eye on a skirt like this — now's your chance!
Promising review: "TL;DR: If you're on the fence about buying this skirt, buy it, it's awesome. Go with your usual size. I was a little hesitant to pull the trigger on this skirt. But I'm so glad I ended up purchasing because this skirt is literally the best piece I have ever ordered from Amazon when it comes to clothing. The quality is really nice. (And you can't do better than this price point — trust me, I looked.) This skirt literally looks good with everything. I styled with a white T-shirt (also from Amazon, I have a problem), denim jacket and wedges for a casual look for work. Pair it with a graphic band T-shirt and Vans for ~trendier~ look. Throw on a black tank top with this skirt and put on a pair of strappy black, heeled sandals and you've got yourself a look for a night out on the town. I will say it slides down just a little, but an extra small would definitely be too small for me. Buy the skirt, you'll be happy you did." —Caroline
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 11 colors and patterns)
3. A custom sweatshirt personalized with a portrait of *your pet*. I'm sorry to all of your other sweatshirts; they're going to sit in your drawer for months and months while you just keep washing this and putting it on right from the dryer.
You can choose between just your pet's ears, a black and white portrait, a line portrait, or a color portrait. I ordered one of these with a black and white portrait for my best friend a couple of years ago, and she loves the sweatshirt!
Promising review: "These came out so great, I ordered three as gifts for friends. Everyone loved them! The sweatshirts are super soft, and everyone’s pet looked great. I’m back today to order one for myself!" —gspreat
Get the sweatshirt from Made My Days on Etsy for $17.27+ (available in sizes S–5X and in eight colors, in hoodies and sweatshirts, plus a t-shirt option).
Made My Days is an Orlando-based small biz making custom printed and custom apparel.
4. An oversized knit cardigan made of 100% cotton, making it fantastic if you're looking for a non-wool option. Reviewers say it's a nice heavy weight and will keep you warm but super comfy, especially with the relaxed fit.
Promising review: "I love this cardigan so much! It looks good with almost anything and it’s so cozy. I wear it just about every day while I work and go to class. I can’t wait for fall to come around so I can wear it outside too. Sizing was also just right and the quality is amazing :)." —Alex Greene
Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 30 colors).
5. A surprisingly chic ribbed turtleneck with a longer back, especially if you prefer to have something cover your butt when rocking leggings as pants. Sometimes neon polkadot undies are all we have left that's clean.
Just note that it does run a tad oversized.
Promising review: "Love this sweater its so comfy. Comfier than cashmere even! I'm going to see how it washes on gentle cycle cause ain't nobody got time for handwashing around here and forget dry clean $$. But if all goes well, I’m buying more in other colors! Not itchy at all." —NS
Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 31 colors)
6. A denim button-down to pair with all your hard-to-match bottoms. From jeans (hello all denim look!) to jacquard pants to wildly printed leggings to a sequin skirt and everything in between, this closet staple is the perfect neutral top.
Note: Some reviewers noticed a chemical smell, but it should wash out.
Promising review: "Love this oversized denim shirt. I love the comfort and fit of the small. It feels soft and not too stiff. It does have a synthetic smell as others have mentioned, but it doesn’t bother me much, and I know it will go away soon." —Yoli
Get it from Target for $32 (available in sizes XXS–2X).
7. And an instant-closet-staple white button-down with a double front lining that never turns sheer, and 100% Tencel fabric that breathes, resists shrinking, and is easily machine washable. Worn loose over leggings or neatly tucked into jeans or a skirt, this'll become an easy go-to you'll wear hundreds of times.
Promising review: "This shirt is perfect! I love the look and feel. It is so soft and comfortable. It is lovely by itself, or layered underneath a sweater or blazer. I am above average weight and not very tall. Shirts are often too short, or too long and baggy. This shirt was neither. Easy care, can be worn right off the hanger. I plan to buy another because I know that I will be wearing this shirt all the time." —Cesilia
Get it from Reclaim for $109 (available in sizes XS–XL).
Reclaim is a woman-owned brand focused on making investment-worthy pieces that are wearable and timeless, all made in their two factories: a small family-owned one in Florence, Italy, and a cashmere producer in Inner Mongolia.
8. A pair of faux-leather straight-leg pants if you've been eyeing the popular Abercrombie ones but haven't been ready to spend over $100. Reviewers say they have a nice comfy stretch but still keep their shape after all day wear, too!
Check out a TikTok of the pants in action.
Promising review: "Perfect!! Omg, just buy them now! Don't hesitate! These are going to go fast once the word gets out how great they are! They have some stretch to them!" —Amazon Customer
Promising review: "Literally exact [swap for] the Abercrombie leather pants." —Gabi B
Get them from Amazon for $52.99 (available in sizes XXS–4XL and in 23 colors).
9. A mock-neck pencil dress you can stock up on (in several colors!) for a perfect option for any occasion that pops up at the last minute, no matter the season — this is just the kind of number that's good to keep on hand.
Promising review: "The Floerns Bodycon Business Pencil Dress is a "the designers got it right" moment for me. I purchased four different colors in 2XL they fit perfectly. I will use them for office attire, after office dinners, or just having lunch/dinner with friends. The material is similar to light-weight crepe-like material and living in a tropical (hot and humid most of the year) climate, I still believe it will go well in an air-conditioned office environment. Worn with our without a jacket, or with/without a belt, this is probably the most convenient, no fighting with my clothes in the morning, best dress for the office I have seen in a long time. I love them! I will return for the colors I did not purchase yet! Love this dress!!!!" —Jasira
Promising review: "This dress was EVERYTHING! I received so many compliments on this dress. It is a very simple dress, yet it's very classy, elegant & sexy. True to size, I LOVE IT" —BJ
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes L–5X and nine colors and patterns).
10. A three-piece loungewear set for when you want to have a stay-on-the-couch day but don't want to stay in your PJs — you'll be just as comfy, but feel a little more put together. And you can mix-and-match the pieces separately, too!
Promising review: "No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" —Jenna
Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 30 colors).
11. A Dickies utility jumpsuit made with a temperature regulating fabric for year-round comfort, a cinched-in-the-back waistband, and stylish pockets for a chic outfit you can also get things DONE in.
Promising review: "Best buy ever! It is long, and I have to cuff the legs, but otherwise OMG! This jumpsuit is so cute! It nips in at the thinnest point of my waist, and fits all around! It has six (!) deep, functional pockets, one back pocket with button and deep enough to close with my Galaxy Note in it! They're a lightweight material that lets me keep cool in these southern summers, but could be layered under when winter comes. I literally could go on about these all day!" —Katie Shockley
Promising review: "I work from home and often just need something I can pop on to sit on Zoom. This jumpsuit fits the bill. I was dressed in two seconds and just tossed a scarf around my neck to zhuzh it up. Fab." —le savant
Get it from Amazon for $39.33+ (available in sizes XS–XL and four colors).
12. A slightly cropped half-zip pullover because it's key to have a super comfy sweatshirt option that also has a whole lot of look to it for when you're running errands and inevitably run into someone you know. Reviewers say it's even comparable to Lululemon!
Promising review: "I saw this sweatshirt advertised by an influencer on TikTok. I was blown away by the quality of this jacket!! It’s super soft and it fit perfectly." —Rebecca Slattery
Promising review: "Love it. So soft and comfortable. Such a great fit. Totally looks like Lululemon." —ahnjloo
Get it from Amazon for $29.24 (available in sizes S–XXL and 15 colors).
13. A pleated tennis skirt complete with handy dandy shorts underneath so you can add a touch of tennis chic to your wardrobe — just pair with a T-shirt or chunky sweater and sneaks or ballet flats and you're ready to go!
Promising review: "I LOVE this skirt. I found it off a review on TikTok. The skirt fit like a glove, with room to stretch (not tight or ill fitting). I’m really happy with this product because it’s hard to find a product that accommodates my size and comes in good quality. If you were hesitant, I would suggest checking your measurements. I might buy more colors!" —Nick
Get it from Amazon for $19.88 (available in sizes 0–12 and 43 colors and patterns).
14. A tie-back sweater for when you're torn between looking like you're going out and looking like you're staying home in your PJs. This is the best of both worlds!
Promising review: "This is definitely an oversized fit but in a [cute] way. The first time I wore it was just at home and my husband complimented me like 10x lol. He said I looked beautiful and cozy in this top. My kids said "Mom you look beautiful in that!" I love how it looks like a normal sweater in the front but when I turn around it's like a cute surprise! A bow detail and an open back. I'm ordering in more colors!"—Bro Nelly
Get it from Amazon for $26.98 (available in sizes S–XL and 12 colors).
15. A longline top *with pockets* to make lounging or posing for that breezy outdoor photo op even easier — and keeping your lipstick on hand at all times, too.
Promising review: "No cons. All pros! Fit is awesome! So comfy too! My adult daughter saw me wearing this new top and immediately wants one for herself as well. She usually is not impressed with my wardrobe choices with the exception of this top! Cute, cozy and material is of nice quality as well. Would definitely recommend to others! Money well spent!" —Marilyn F. Gilmore
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 37 colors and patterns).
16. A metallic pleated midi skirt so expensive-looking, people will stop you on the street and ask you where you got it — whether you dress it down with sneaks on vacay or up with pumps to a more formal event. Versatility!
Promising review: "This is a beautiful skirt; it looks just like in the product photos. The fabric actually feels very luxurious, not thin as you might expect from the price. It was a tremendous bargain at the price I paid. I absolutely love it!" —DoctorG
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 26 colors)