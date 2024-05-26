47 Products Under $20 Reviewers Call "Wizardry," "Sorcery," Or Just Plain "Magic"

1. A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle reviewers looooove for its strong throw and high-end scent profile. Your home will smell like a high-end hotel lobby thanks to this blend of jasmine, oud, and sandalwood notes.
And if that scent combo isn't doing it for you, there are oodles of other ones to choose from!
Promising review: "Impressive throw for a single-wick candle. I absolutely love this scent. Each of these notes on their own are beautiful and soft but combined, they are magic. Also, surprising throw for such a small, single wick candle and when I leave it burning for about an hour, it can fill my entire living room. This is a must-get scent." —SheenahH
Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table, and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume, I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent, but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner, which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!" —Melissa I.
2. A genius guacamole saver to keep air out and prevent browning. OH EM GEEEE!! Guacamole for more than a day?! WE 👏 LOVE 👏 TO 👏 SEE 👏 IT 👏. Thank you witches for making this because there just has to be magic sprinkled in to make this work.
Promising review: "What kind of sorcery is this? It is magical; keeps guac fresh for days! I buy the "homemade" stuff from the supermarket and switch it into here, and you can keep it fresh for a really long time. Wish I'd bought this sooner; it was worth every penny!" —stardust
Promising review: "I cannot believe this works so well! I'm a huge guac on toast person, but how unappealing is brown guacamole? Received this on Saturday, made a batch on Sunday, and it was still beautifully green and tasty six days later! My standard batch perfectly fits six medium avocados, plus the fixings. Happy girl here!" —Amazon Customer
3. Catrice "Instant Awake" Under Eye Brightener, which is renowned for being very similar to the Becca Under-Eye Corrector ($33), for *less than 1/5 of the price!* The peachy-orange tones of both color-correcting shades cancel out dark circles instantly, whether you pair it with a concealer or wear it on its own.
I have deep under-eye circles due to my allergies, and I use this under-eye brightener under my concealer every day I wear makeup! It immediately cancels out those dark purple tones and sits beautifully under my concealer (I use the Kosas one!) without creasing. And it means I can use less concealer, so my tube lasts longer! And this little pot lasts aaaaages, because a little goes a long way!
Promising review: "Wizardry. This stuff is magic. I love putting it on whether I am wearing makeup or not. It instantly makes you look like you got a full night's sleep." —Sara Smith
Promising review: "I like this better than the Becca version. This is easier to put on and more moisturizing. The Becca one always feels tacky to me, and this is nice and smooth. It just guides on. The Becca one might provide a little more coverage but you can build [this one[ on. TikTok recommended and approved by me." —Becky duPuis Bartek
4. Aveeno's oatmeal bath treatment that's a classic for a reason. Whether you have dry, itchy skin, are dealing with eczema, or just want some extra TLC, this'll make your next bathtime a real treat. And you might want to stock up, because it can also help reduce irritation from sunburn, bug bites, or poison ivy!
Promising review: "Oatmeal magic! This is my favorite bath product ever! My skin feels so wonderful after using it, even if I was practically an alligator to start off with. I always have a stock of it at my house. It goes best with candles, trashy magazines, and a fuzzy robe to wear after use." —Tara Brichetto
Promising review: "Great product. My daughter had poison ivy and this worked like magic to take away the itch. You just put it in your bath water. One thing I did learn is with poison ivy don't dry off after your bath. Just let your body air dry as toweling off makes the skin dry and itchy again." —Dissatisfied customer [ironic, isn't it?]
5. A toilet tank cleaner formulated with citic acid to blast away rust, hard water stains, and any other grime lurking in the tank of your porcelain throne. Just add the bottle to the tank and leave overnight — no scrubbing required.
Promising review: "This is like sorcery. This stuff is amazing. The toilet tank was BLACK, and this cleaned it up like new. I have tried so many different products. Was blown away by how well this worked!" —YourNameHere
6. A jar of Sichuan Chili Crisp, the immensely popular sauce that's the perfect combination of spicy, slightly numbing, and savory — with a delicious crunch. When it comes to an effortless boost of flavor, this stuff really does mean business.
Promising review: "This chili crisp is magic. I was feeling under the weather and without much of an appetite — then this sauce happened. I put it on some rice gruel, then dumplings, then...everything. It woke up my taste buds with its sophisticated, quality, and amazing taste. This is not some generic hot sauce — it's some high-level foodie goodness! I'm so glad this is on Amazon now, and I know what I'm getting everyone for the holidays this year. :)" —Saujin Yi
7. A saline nasal mist that can help moisturize dry nasal passages and irrigate to wash away mucus and allergens, and help relieve symptoms from colds and allergies. Because right after cold season comes...pollen season.
Promising review: "This gentle nasal spray really works! While living in the Midwest, I experienced seasonal allergies. In Southern California, my allergies are year-round. I began using AYR Saline Nasal Mist, and I love it! As if by magic, my nasal passages clear up almost instantly. A little sidebar here...my little terrier-mix dog has allergic nasal dryness, and I am now using it on her. It is equally effective for my Canine Companion (I first consulted my veterinarian, of course). I now have labeled each of my two AYRs, one for Carly and one for me . . . (*_^)!" —PJ
8. Luigi's sink and drain plunger with a bellows design (it forces about eight times as much air down the drain as a traditional plunger!) that fits perfectly over kitchen *and* bathroom sinks to get them unblocked in record time — without having to call a plumber. Go ahead and take a break with Peach, Mario, because your brother is here to save the day.
Promising review: "Once a year, I have a slow-draining kitchen sink. This year, it was difficult to fix. I purchased this to see if it would work. I am so glad I did. This little plunger does its magic. Took care of that clog down the drain where the other regular plunger could not. This does not take up a lot of room under the sink for storage. It may be small, but it does work like they say." —C.J.
Promising review: "Y'all, this thing is amazing! My kitchen sink was completely clogged for four days. I've been trying to clear the drain with a different sink plunger that I already had, and it didn't do diddly-squat. I was about to give up and call a plumber. Then I decided to order this one, and it just arrived...it completely cleared the drain in like three minutes. So then I decided to take it to the bathroom sink that had been draining extremely slowly and within a minute, I had the water running so quickly and smoothly again. I got the small one, and it's the perfect size for kitchen and bathroom sinks." —JNeen
9. Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil, a K-beauty cleanser you can use as step one of your double cleanse. Just apply to dry skin and gently massage, then emulsify with water to dissolve makeup and sunscreen and remove sebum and the day's grime, leaving your skin refreshed but not stripped. Reviewers *swear* by it for helping reduce blackheads and sebaceous filaments, too!
As with all skincare products, if you're acne-prone YMMV, depending on the cause of your acne.
Promising review: "This product is incredible. After one use, I noticed a difference. I am so impressed with it. I don’t know what kind of sorcery this is, but I am happy it exists. If you’ve been buying products to get rid of blackheads and nothing is working, this will make you very happy." —A
Promising review: "I can't live without this cleansing oil; it's magic in a bottle. this is the only thing that's been able to clear the sebaceous filaments on my nose after consistent use daily!! it also helps the milia/filaments under my eyes! LOVE ITTTTT WHO LET ME LEAVE THE HOUSE WITHOUT DOUBLE CLEANSING AT NIGHT" —Sarah Coleman
10. Missha's Soft Finish Sun Milk, which works as a sunscreen and a primer at the same time. It has SPF50+, skin barrier–protecting ingredients, and a weightlessly smooth finish that sits beautifully under makeup, so you won't feel like you have a heavy, greasy layer on your face.
In the progression photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the sun milk, after applying the sun milk, and then the sun milk under makeup. It is a mineral sunscreen (and untinted), so when it comes to a white cast, YMMV — some reviewers noticed one, but many didn't!
Promising review: "I’m on my second bottle of this sunscreen, and I’m so happy I found it! I can’t imagine going back to anything else. I have normal/oily skin and always found myself super shiny in an hour, no matter what sunscreen I tried. It was a minor inconvenience — I always had blotting paper on hand. But with the Missha, I don’t have to worry about shine... like, at all. Seriously, folks. It’s amazing. This stuff is magic. It’s like I’ve got the best, most soft-focus primer on, but it somehow protects me from the sun, too. The matte effect is, indeed, a soft finish; it’s enough to keep me from looking shiny but not so matte I look like I’m covered in powder. As far as consistency, it’s very milky and absorbs into the skin incredibly quickly. As other reviewers have noted, it’s so thin and runny that I have to pat on two layers, but even then, it soaks in 100 times faster than any facial sunscreen I’ve ever tried. There is a slight white cast (I’m olive-skinned), but I find it fades within 5-10 minutes. But well before that, the sunscreen has absorbed to a soft, matte finish that’s perfect for some lip and cheek stain. All in all, just about perfect. I don’t even wear BB cream anymore — just this and a bit of color on the cheeks and lips, and I’m done. It’s a great base for makeup and I’m happy to find my cheek color lasts all day (even after a busy shift in food service)." —Tyrannosaurus Rose
11. A set of two cooling pillowcases made with heat-absorbing cooling fibers so you don't have to keep flipping your pillow to the cool side dozens of times on those most scorching nights — these are always the cool side.
Promising review: "Cools like total freaky MAGIC!!!! Bought another set a week later because we love them so much!!!" —Midlyfcrysis
Promising review: "Super happy with these pillowcases — both sides are fairly cool, but the cooling side never warms up, which is wonderful in 110-degree California summers. They do not smell (something I worry about with nontraditional linen fabrics). They do tend to get a little wrinkly, but since they zip up, they quickly smooth out." —Tonia
