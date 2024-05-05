BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Just 60 Products That Really And Truly Are Not A Waste Of Money

    Your only regret will be not buying these sooner.

    Maitland Quitmeyer
    by Maitland Quitmeyer

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A dozen Bottle Bright tablets that'll deep clean your thermoses and on-the-go bottles — no scrubbing required. These'll get into all those hard-to-reach spaces and remove *all* the gunk.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting HydroFlask coffee mug — I tried everything. Bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, EVERYTHING, and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. It grossed me out so much that I bought ANOTHER HydroFlask to replace it. Now eventually they both got black inside, so I tried these little magic tablets. I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY, without even scrubbing. They look brand new. What a magical product. No weird smell or taste afterward, either. I liked it so much I used it on another HydroFlask I use primarily to hold my Bloody Mary mix in the fridge. I couldn't put anything else in it because it would always taste like spicy tomato juice. Bottle Bright to the rescue! No residual smell or taste anymore. AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING." —Amazon Customer

    Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $8.

    2. A pair of Bambody period undies with a protective leakproof layer and a moisture-wicking bamboo fabric to keep you dry and comfortable, whether you're using them as backup protection or full coverage. (They can hold up to four tampons' worth!) Unlike pricier brands, reviewers love that these feel like "normal" undies and provide more protection. 

    A reviewer in the black undies
    The specs of the undies
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    The leakproof layer is PFA-free also — learn more about that testing here.

    Promising review: "I’ve tried these, Hanes, Thinx, and Victoria’s Secret period underwear. These are, by far, the best and most comfortable. I use them for leak protection, overnight, and on light days. I ordered one size up from my usual size." —Victoria

    Promising review: "These are the best period underwear I’ve found so far. I’ve tried Thinx, ModiBodi and Knix. These are the combination of most absorbent, soft, and quickest to dry." —Amazon Customer

    Get a pair from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in sizes XXS–2XL; check the size chart for measurements).

    3. CeraVe Retinol Serum that lives up to the CeraVe name and uses *encapsulated* retinol to reduce the appearance of scars and pores without flaking or redness. If you haven't gotten into retinoids yet or are worried about irritating your skin, this gentle but effective serum is a great option — and reviewers say they like it better than other more expensive options (like Murad's Retinol Serum, which retails for $92).

    A reviewer's before/after with reduced redness, texture, acne and scarring
    www.amazon.com

    And remember, like with any retinol (that actually works) *just do not use it every day.* Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin. 

    Promising review: "I bought this for my teenager to use for his acne scars, but he ended up not using it. I ran out of my Murad retinol serum, so I gave this a try. I actually like it better than the Murad! It absorbs quickly, with zero smell or irritation. As with any retinol product, be sure to wear sunscreen when you're going to be outside." —C. Munsterman

    Get it from Amazon for $13.19.

    4. An ergonomically-designed detangling brush with cone-shaped bristles that separate tangles by pulling them apart sideways, not tugging them down. Reviewers say it's a miracle worker for everything from thick, coily hair to the finest strands!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I always skeptical of products that claim to 'glide through,' but this brush actually works! I have very thick kinky coily hair and this brush passes through my hair easily both wet and dry. I'd recommend this product to anyone looking for a good detangling brush. And yes, I'm leaving my Denman brush for this one." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in 10 colors).

    5. A self-closing, mess-free toothpaste cap to help cut down on toothpaste waste *and* mess, especially for families with kids (and...adults tbh) who might be a little heavy handed when it comes to squeezing those tubes. 

    The white dome shaped cap on a toothpaste dispenser letting out a thin stream of toothpaste
    a messy toothpaste and a not messy one with the cap on it
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw these on an Amazon review video on YouTube and figured I'd give them a try because my boyfriend tends to leave the toothpaste bottle a complete mess and I can't stand it! These things have a great seal and give out a good amount of toothpaste when you squeeze it. It wipes clean very easily. So glad they come with more than one but not sure what I'll use the other ones on yet." —Kimberly C. 

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $6.95

    6. A boot and shoe stretching spray, because breaking in those new boots can be a chore and lead to painful blisters. You can skip the discomfort entirely and get right to long walks on crunchy leaves in no time — just spray this magic potion on the inside + outside of your kicks (they work on lots of materials, including leather, suede, nubuck, canvas, and more), wear them with a pair of thiiick socks, and walk around in your shoes until they dry. 

    BuzzFeed writer holding the spray bottle of shoe stretch
    reviewer showing a pair of knee-high boots that don't fit around their calves
    reviewer showing how the boots fit after using the shoe stretch spray
    Amanda Davis / BuzzFeed, www.amazon.com

    BuzzFeed Shopping Editor Amanda Davis says: "So, I have about three pairs of shoes that have just been sitting in my closet because while they are sooo so cute, the leather was too tight for my foot to comfortably get inside 'em. Did I return them? Nope. (We all know the hassle of online returns, right?) Instead I bought this shoe stretch spray on a whim. I didn't expect much but WOW! The shoes that took me a minute of struggling to get into fit *perfectly* now!! 

    The process was as simple as could be, too. I just sprayed my shoes (inside and out, heel to toe) like there was no tomorrow, I put on some semi-thick socks (just to ensure I had ample room later), and wore the shoes around my house for about 30–40 minutes. As I was walking around, I could literally feel them begin to loosen up. 

    After about 30 minutes, I took my shoes and thick socks off, and the shoes just ~slide~ on. Easy Peasy. Now I have a new favorite pair of shoes and zero dollars have been wasted. I tried these with a pair of chunky leather loafers, but I can only imagine what they'll do for my pair of Doc Martens — the boots known to take a while to break into. This stuff is a must!"

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99

    7. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok- (and reviewer-) beloved cleaning product that basically...works miracles! Name your mess, and this mildly abrasive paste will take care of business — including but not limited to bathroom tiles, sinks, stove tops, painted walls, grills, and outdoor furniture.

    Reviewer using it to clear up hard water stains in tub
    A customer review before and after photo showing the results of using The Pink Stuff on their stovetop
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.

    Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand-new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97.

    8. A microfiber cloth to remove every single trace of dirt and makeup (even waterproof formulas!) with just water. And the cloths are super soft, so you won't have to resort to harsh scrubbing that can dry out your face.

    A BuzzFeed Shopping writer taking off half her makeup with the cloth
    BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I will admit I was skeptical, but this works and it works well! I have always hated the way that makeup removers left my skin feeling, plus half of them don't even work the best. I hate scrubbing at my eyes trying to remove eyeliner and mascara with a makeup remover that's getting into my eyes and irritating them and the skin around my eyes without even removing all of the eye makeup. Well, this product solves all problems. It is ridiculously easy to use, just wet it and wipe away your makeup. It actually removes all of my makeup without scrubbing my skin raw or irritating it with chemicals and, best of all, it actually removes ALL of my mascara. This product feels a bit like magic with how easily and softly it wipes away your makeup. If you wear makeup and do not own this product, then what are you doing? Just buy it." —Sophie

    Get it from Amazon for $16 (available in 16 colors).

    And if you wear makeup every day and don't want to do laundry as often, you can also get a set of seven Makeup Erasers for $20.

    9. A nail file board for puppies who hate getting their nails trimmed. Now you *both* can DIY your own mani-pedis right at home. Your wooden floors are breathing a sigh of relief.

    ScratchPadforDogs / Etsy

    ScratchPad for Dogs is a small biz based in Atlanta.

    Promising review: "Love this scratch pad! We adopted our dog almost a year ago and he's been terrified of clippers and grinders since day one. We've never been able to maintain his nails due to his super reactive anxiety around nail care. That's all changed since we got the Scratch Pad a few weeks ago! He took to it right away and his nails have shown significant improvement in just a few sessions!" —Kira Armajani

    Get it from ScratchPad for Dogs on Etsy for $39.91+ (available in two styles and three grit levels).

    10. ~Mega thermal~ heat-retaining socks with a brushed lining and moisture-wicking fabric, because when your tootsies get that chill, it's hard to get them to *ever* warm up again.

    The socks in heathered grey and black
    Amazon

    They'll keep your feet warm (and dry) in up to -15°F.

    Promising review: "These socks have just changed my life. I am not even kidding. I suffer all of the time from feet that are painfully cold when the temperature outside is anything less than about 75 F. It is horrible. I wear double socks with slippers; still have cold feet. Always having them tucked under a few thick blankets while watching tv, etc., but still feeling the cold in my feet. Well, I saw the reviews and ordered these. I put them on this evening, put on my usual slippers, and shortly after I felt like I had an electric heater inside my socks. They feel so very warm and toasty. I have never had a sock that could do this. Even thick wool socks don’t do this. MY FEET ARE ACTUALLY WARM which is something that rarely ever happens. I am in LOVE with these socks. I could kiss whoever invented them." —Linda Marie Nutter

    Get a three-pack of women's sizes from Amazon for $27.99 (available in sizes 5–9 and 8–13 and two color sets) and men's sizes for $27.99 (available in sizes 7–12 and 13–15 and two color sets).

    11. A spider and insect catcher that'll keep pests in its clutches without smushing them so you can bring them outside where they belong.

    A model using the long tool with a trigger on one end and soft bristles on the other to catch a spider close to the ceiling
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was skeptical when I ordered this, but I have a husband who makes bug splats on my walls and I needed something to stop that. This thing actually works!! I have always been a catch and release person when it comes to indoor bugs but this makes it so much easier. I love it." —Island Gal

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors).

    12. A compact Verilux therapy lamp (called the "Happy Light") that casts UV-free, full-spectrum light to mimic the sun's rays. Reviewers with insomnia, seasonal affective disorder, and even those who work in an office that's low on natural light swear by these.

    The white rectangular light on the stand (about a foot tall in total) on a desk
    Amazon

    It has two brightness levels and two interchangeable lenses (one brighter and one to reduce glare). Either keep it on the detachable stand or mount it on the wall, whichever you prefer!

    Promising review: "I’ve suffered from SAD for a numbers of years now, and have been looking for some sort of relief that I could do on my own. Decided to give this a try although I am a natural sceptic. The Happy Light has been the best purchase I’ve made in years!! Started using it just after DST ended in November and I have to say that I did notice a difference in how I managed seasonal changes emotionally this year. This product worked so well that I purchased a smaller one to use when I’m at the office." —P. Willis

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99.

    13. A Migrastil roll-on stick to help evaporate your migraine pain or tension headache within minutes. Just apply the blend of essential oils (including lavender, spearmint, and peppermint) onto your temples, forehead, and the back of your neck — and POOF! Relief is here.

    BuzzFeed, Amazon

    Promising review: "Years ago a massage therapist I went to used a cream at my temples that helped greatly with headaches & nausea. I have tried to find that scent for years. THIS IS IT!! I use it daily on my temples & the back of neck just below my hairline. It helps 100% with the nausea I suffer from meds I take. Many of my headaches I can prevent from going to a migraine by applying again at start of headache. I take so many meds because of autoimmune disease's that I like not having to pop another pill for my headaches. I am the most skeptical person you will find when it comes to homeopathic or oils etc., but this works!!" —DVS

    Get it from Amazon for $12.95.

    Check out a BuzzFeed Shopping editor's review to learn more about why she loves this!

    14. A neck pillow you can get now and dream about using it in all your future travels. Twist into several different positions so you can get actual rest — without your head bobbing up and down.

    Model using the pillow on a plane, wrapped around their neck with a double layer in front
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Have wanted a travel pillow forever! Took a chance on this. Oh my gosh it’s amazing! It forms to my neck and no matter which way I turn my head, I can fall asleep instantly. This is so much better than standard travel pillows. One of my best Amazon purchases to date!" —Lauren Grubb

    Get it from Amazon for $42.97 (available in 11 colors and four sizes: two for adults and two for kids).

    This also won our pick for best mid-price travel pillow!

    15. An indoor s'mores maker with a flameless electric heater for a properly toasted marshmallow, plus sectioned compartments to keep your other ingredients in order. Campfire who?

    The brown device with a tray around the exterior to hold ingredients and a metal heater in the middle
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this S'mores maker! I recently bought s'mores supplies at the store, and wanted to make them without a bonfire... I read online about all of the different s'mores machines and I'm SO happy I chose this one! Right out of the box, it started heating quickly. After it was glowing red, we started toasting marshmallows! I was surprised how brown and toasty it was able to get the marshmallows, and so quickly. After reading some other reviews about the long wait time, I was worried. But in my home, the time to get the marshmallow toasty was just about equivalent to a bonfire (minus the bonfire smell!!). The s'mores do even have that outdoor familiar taste. We love it and will be using it again and again! Great product." —Ashley Schenkel

    Get it from Amazon for $26.90.

    16. Suguru, a self-setting rubber with the power to fix just about anything from dishwashers to iPhone cords.

    youtube.com

    You can fix fraying wires, hang pictures (without a nail), create ergonomic grips on tools, and soooooo much more.

    It sets strong because it turns into silicone rubber, permanently bonding to almost any surface. It's waterproof (use it to secure a shower caddy!), heat- and cold-resistant (use it to insulate a pot handle!), and electricity-insulating (fix those constantly fraying smartphone cords!).

    Promising review: "This stuff is AMAZING! It is so easy to use. I recently used it to repair drawers on my 18 year old daughters dresser. It’s made from pressed cardboard, and the bottoms of the drawers kept popping out from the bottom because she kept overstuffing them with clothes. I put some moldable glue along the edges where the bottom piece attaches to the drawer, and VOILA! No more problems! I also used it in my dishwasher, (I’m renting a condo temporarily) on the top rack. The top rack had and end piece missing, and the rack kept coming out every time I went to load the dishwasher. So I put some of the moldable glue on the end, I let it cure overnight, and used it in the morning. It’s been great ever since!" —KevinN

    Promising review: "First off I just wanted to say I love this product, and it is so flexible with all the different things that you could make and do with it. I personally used some on my keys to my house, to make them bigger and easier for me to grip with my carpal tunnel. Honestly, I think this product is a fabulous way to increase accessibility for all sorts of different things in every day life. For example, I was thinking about using some to make a more comfortable grip for one of my pens for when I take notes notes." –JJanss

    Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $19.99 (available in seven sets of colors).

    17. An exfoliating First Aid Beauty Bump eraser body scrub reviewers with KP (aka keratosis pilaris) swear by to get rid of those tiny red bumps, without slathering on any additional creams or products — just use in the shower instead of your regular soap.

    A reviewer&#x27;s before/after showing the bumpy skin that&#x27;s now smooth with five-star review text &quot;like a magic eraser&quot;
    amazon.com

    It contains 10% glycolic and lactic acids, and has tiny pumice exfoliants to buff away dead skin for smooooooooooth arms.

    Promising review: "Amazing product! I've suffered with KP on my arms for 15 years and nothing helped. This product didn't just help, it completely cleared it away! I noticed a big difference after just one use and a month later of using it 2 times a week my arms are smooth and I'm no longer embarrassed of them. I'm so excited! This product has changed my life!" —Sherrie Ruiz

    Get an eight-ounce tube from Amazon for $28 (also available in smaller and larger sizes).

    18. A pack of essential oil shower steamers designed specifically to help you relaaaaxxxxxxx and start to wind down for a good night's sleep — and make your shower feel like a spa, thanks to the lavender and chamomile. Relaxation isn't just for bath-takers, you know.

    The blue flower-shaped steamers
    Sage Moon Soaps / Etsy

    Promising review: "Purchased this to try as I have a hard time getting a full nights sleep. For me, I felt it working while still in the shower. Was genuinely relaxed and ready for bed by the time I was finished. I actually slept through the night! I will be purchasing more in the future!" —Kori Rachal

    Get a pack of four from Sage Moon Soaps on Etsy for $12.50 (also available in a pillow spray).

    Sage Moon Soaps is a California-based Etsy shop making steamers, bath bombs, and other deliciously scented goods perfect for gifting.

    19. A bottle of Chamberlain's Leather Milk conditioner that'll bring new life to your furniture, shoes, handbags and more. It's like a time machine for dull, scratched, or dried-out leather, is what I'm saying.

    A reviewer&#x27;s old leather ottoman, half faded almost grey, and half conditioned to a warm brown and looking almost new
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Had an old ottoman that the leather was just so dried out. Thought about just tossing it but then I researched leather restoring products this was listed as one of the best. As you can see from the photos, the transformation from dried, discolored leather to what is as close to the original luster that was made with just one application is pretty remarkable. And the feel of the leather is soft and supple. No sticky feeling at all. Very satisfied with the results." —Bonnie

    Get it from Amazon for $25.35.

    20. A Clorox toilet wand with disposable scrubby heads *preloaded* with cleaner so you can clean the whole bowl with one hand — and *one* product.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    I use these myself and they get the JOB DONE.

    Promising review: "You ever look at your toilet brush in disgust and resentment? How's a dirty used up brush sitting in your throne room? You clean your bathroom but then you put that sucker down in its place and it's just like, mocking you. It's never truly immaculate. Never knowing true cleanliness. Fear no more. Now you can shine the porcelain throne and not have to worry about a used up toilet brush mocking your clean sparkling bathroom. Gone are the days of breathing in dirty poop particles from the reusable potty cleaning brush thingy. Clorox Toilet Wand is the answer to your prayers if you want an easy, deep cleaning, toss-away-after-you're-done type contraption for that porcelain throne of yours. Fast, cheap, and easy. Just like.... How we like to clean." —Juliana

    Get the kit (one wand and six scrubbers) from Amazon for $20.86 — and get a 30-pack of scrubber refills from Amazon for $18.52)

    21. And hey, if you're wanting to clean that toilet but are *also* looking to go greener, a set of toilet cleaning bombs you can drop in, watch the ~fizzing action~ and then scrub away with your usual toilet brush.

    The white bath bomb-like cleaning balls
    Junipserseed Mercantile / Etsy

    The most delightful part? They're called ~Johnny Drops~. AND you can use them for sinks, tubs, and garbage disposals too!

    Promising review: "This product is amazing! Fifteen minutes later and my toilet is looking brand-new with minimal effort. I would recommend this to everyone!" —shelby rieth

    Get a pack of five from Juniperseed Mercantile on Etsy for $13.

    Juniperseed Mercantile is a woman-owned Etsy shop making not only home cleaning products, but also skincare, baby care, and paper-free items so you can cut down on waste.

    22. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that can dissolve that pesky, hard dead skin in just a few minutes — for real, don't leave it on for more than that. Then just rinse, sand with a pumice stone or rasp, and enjoy those silky-smooth feet! If you love Baby Foot but hate waiting, this is a great option.

    before photo of a reviewer's cracked heel next to an after photo of the same heel with much of the dead skin removed to reveal softer, pinker heels
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "As many folks have said, have all the things you need (gloves, phone, shower head, etc.) at hand when you apply this freaking miracle. I have heels like a busted can of biscuits, and I don't have much faith in any product. Any trip to the salon is basically worthless for my calluses. So I soaked my feet and dried them. Applied the gel and waited. Rinsed and started using my rasp. I have NEVER seen so much skin come off. And it just kept coming. I rinsed and put lotion on, then slept in thick socks. My feet are so soft! Game changer." —VR

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (also available in a two-pack).