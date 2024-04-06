Just 62 Products That Really And Truly Are Not A Waste Of Money

1. A dozen Bottle Bright tablets that'll deep clean your thermoses and on-the-go bottles — no scrubbing required. These'll get into all those hard-to-reach spaces and remove *all* the gunk.
2. A pair of Bambody period undies with a protective leakproof layer and a moisture-wicking bamboo fabric to keep you dry and comfortable, whether you're using them as backup protection or full coverage. (They can hold up to four tampons' worth!) Unlike pricier brands, reviewers love that these feel like "normal" undies and provide more protection.
The leakproof layer is PFA-free also — learn more about that testing here.
Promising review: "I’ve tried these, Hanes, Thinx, and Victoria’s Secret period underwear. These are, by far, the best and most comfortable. I use them for leak protection, overnight, and on light days. I ordered one size up from my usual size." —Victoria
Promising review: "These are the best period underwear I’ve found so far. I’ve tried Thinx, ModiBodi and Knix. These are the combination of most absorbent, soft, and quickest to dry." —Amazon Customer
Get a pair from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL; check the size chart for measurements).
3. CeraVe Retinol Serum that lives up to the CeraVe name and uses *encapsulated* retinol to reduce the appearance of scars and pores without flaking or redness. If you haven't gotten into retinoids yet or are worried about irritating your skin, this gentle but effective serum is a great option — and reviewers say they like it better than other more expensive options (like Murad's Retinol Serum, which retails for $92).
And remember, like with any retinol (that actually works) *just do not use it every day.* Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin.
Promising review: "I bought this for my teenager to use for his acne scars, but he ended up not using it. I ran out of my Murad retinol serum, so I gave this a try. I actually like it better than the Murad! It absorbs quickly, with zero smell or irritation. As with any retinol product, be sure to wear sunscreen when you're going to be outside." —C. Munsterman
Get it from Amazon for $13.19.
4. An ergonomically-designed detangling brush with cone-shaped bristles that separate tangles by pulling them apart sideways, not tugging them down. Reviewers say it's a miracle worker for everything from thick, coily hair to the finest strands!
5. A self-closing, mess-free toothpaste cap to help cut down on toothpaste waste *and* mess, especially for families with kids (and...adults tbh) who might be a little heavy handed when it comes to squeezing those tubes.
Promising review: "I saw these on an Amazon review video on YouTube and figured I'd give them a try because my boyfriend tends to leave the toothpaste bottle a complete mess and I can't stand it! These things have a great seal and give out a good amount of toothpaste when you squeeze it. It wipes clean very easily. So glad they come with more than one but not sure what I'll use the other ones on yet." —Kimberly C.
Get a set of three from Amazon for $6.95.
6. A boot and shoe stretching spray, because breaking in those new boots can be a chore and lead to painful blisters. You can skip the discomfort entirely and get right to long walks on crunchy leaves in no time — just spray this magic potion on the inside + outside of your kicks (they work on lots of materials, including leather, suede, nubuck, canvas, and more), wear them with a pair of thiiick socks, and walk around in your shoes until they dry.
BuzzFeed Shopping Editor Amanda Davis says: "So, I have about three pairs of shoes that have just been sitting in my closet because while they are sooo so cute, the leather was too tight for my foot to comfortably get inside 'em. Did I return them? Nope. (We all know the hassle of online returns, right?) Instead I bought this shoe stretch spray on a whim. I didn't expect much but WOW! The shoes that took me a minute of struggling to get into fit *perfectly* now!!
The process was as simple as could be, too. I just sprayed my shoes (inside and out, heel to toe) like there was no tomorrow, I put on some semi-thick socks (just to ensure I had ample room later), and wore the shoes around my house for about 30–40 minutes. As I was walking around, I could literally feel them begin to loosen up.
After about 30 minutes, I took my shoes and thick socks off, and the shoes just ~slide~ on. Easy Peasy. Now I have a new favorite pair of shoes and zero dollars have been wasted. I tried these with a pair of chunky leather loafers, but I can only imagine what they'll do for my pair of Doc Martens — the boots known to take a while to break into. This stuff is a must!"
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
7. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok- (and reviewer-) beloved cleaning product that basically...works miracles! Name your mess, and this mildly abrasive paste will take care of business — including but not limited to bathroom tiles, sinks, stove tops, painted walls, grills, and outdoor furniture.
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand-new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.