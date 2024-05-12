39 Products That Look Like You Spent $$$, When You Really Only Spent $

1. Catrice "Instant Awake" Under Eye Brightener, which is renowned for being very similar to the Becca Under-Eye Corrector ($33), for *less than 1/5 of the price!* The peachy-orange tones of both color-correcting shades cancel out dark circles instantly, whether you pair it with a concealer or wear it on its own.
I have deep under-eye circles due to my allergies, and I use this under-eye brightener under my concealer every day I wear makeup! It immediately cancels out those dark purple tones and sits beautifully under my concealer (I use the Kosas one!) without creasing. And it means I can use less concealer, so my tube lasts longer! And this little pot lasts aaaaages, because a little goes a long way!
Promising review: "I like this better than the Becca version. This is easier to put on and more moisturizing. The Becca one always feels tacky to me, and this is nice and smooth. It just guides on. The Becca one might provide a little more coverage but you can build [this one[ on. TikTok recommended and approved by me." —Becky duPuis Bartek
Get it from Amazon for $6 (available in two shades: one for lighter skin tones and one for deeper).
2. A pair of classic open-toed flat sandals with an aesthetic reminiscent of a certain high-end brand — but at this price point, you can wear these to the beach or pool with confidence! Plus, they have a cushioned insole that'll make them your go-to shoe all summer long.
Reviewers note you may want to try a half size down from your usual!
Promising review: "Literally so comfy and so cute. Look very high-end. 10/10. I bought these in three different colors." —Veronica Stalker
Get it from Amazon for $26.34+ (available in sizes 5–11 and five styles).
3. A pair of noise-cancelling on-ear headphones reviewers say are a great alternative to AirPods Max if they're out of your budget. These have a similar look, three noise modes (noise-canceling, transparent, and normal), and they're designed to fit comfortably over ears. And reviewers agree the battery life and sound quality are on point, especially for the price (aka over $450 cheaper than AirPods Max).
The noise-canceling is 95%, so reviewers say if you're looking for 100% cancellation, you might want to splurge on the name brand.
I actually just bought these after featuring them for the first time — I've been considering buying AirPods Max, but I am very particular about how headphones fit — and am sensitive to my ears overheating after wearing certain on-ear headphones for too long. So instead of (or before) committing to the $500 version, I thought trying these for a test run would be good. Turns out, I love them so far! They're super comfortable and do *not* make my ears overheat. The sound quality to my non-expert ears is excellent too! And the noise-canceling is right for me — it blocked out annoying street noise so I could be fully immersed in my tunes. And the battery life is honestly bonkers — I can go aaaaages without charging them!
Promising review: "These headphones are surprisingly awesome. I was rather impressed with the quality, considering the price. They are easy to pair, came charged, and are super cute. People have actually asked me if they were the Airmax Pros! I also really like how you can pause/skip & adjust the volume on the headphones (which many headphones lack). Noise canceling is pretty good. I can’t hear very much when I play music. When there’s no music, they still cancel a lot, but not everything, like most headphones. I do wish they could get a little louder, but they still have great sound quality. 4.5/5" —Amazon Customer
Promising review: "These headphones are one of the best purchases I could’ve made. For starters, the presentation of the headphones is amazing. It comes in a silky oval-shaped bag, with a couple of options for audio input. In terms of video/audio, they are IN-SYNC! The girls that get it get it. Some headphones tend to have a delay, but these do not! When on the highest volume, they are pretty easy on the ears. Not only this, but I’ve been fascinated by the longevity of the battery life. I’ve used these headphones for about 4-5 hours consecutively over a matter of days and still have over 50% battery life. These are, by far, the best headphones I’ve had, and would recommend to everyone." —Ken
Get them from Amazon for $66.99+ (available in silver and black).
4. A racerback bodysuit in a second skin–like fabric (called Smoke Cloud) reviewers compare to Skims and love for being buttery soft and *not* see through. And once you fall in love with this sleeveless style, don't worry, it comes in tons of sleeve lengths and necklines!
And btw, reviewers say the double lining in the torso is supportive, so they don't need to wear a bra.
Promising review: "I mean I have Skims bodies and this is better by a lot. The fabric is super smooth and not translucent at all, and the size chart is for real people so medium is actually a medium. I could buy 100 more. Great product." —naty
Promising review: "I have purchased bodysuits before that claim to be like skims, but when I tried them the quality was really poor or cheap. I was really skeptical about trying these bodysuits, but it far exceeded my expectations. The quality is great; it's super stretchy and buttery soft. It definitely gives that Skims look for an affordable price." —Tiffany Johnson
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in women's sizes XS–3X and 16 colors). It's also available in a long-sleeve style, and check out all the styles available in the Smoke Cloud fabric here.
5. And a spandex-blend slip maxi dress, because you deserved to feel dressed-up and oh-so-comfortable alllllll at the same time. Reviewers note that this is comparable to the Skims dress — and some even like it better!
Reviewers agree that if you want it fitted, size down.
Promising review: "I don’t own any Skims clothing, but I saw this girl wearing this exact style of dress with a Skims tag on the back, and honestly, it made me so grateful that I purchased this dress instead. It looks exactly like the Skims version, and I could be biased, but the material of this dress looked better than the Skims one. If you want it to be a little snug, I would definitely recommend sizing down one size from your normal size. I usually wear a medium, but I got this in a small and it was so perfect. So freaking comfortable and made out of thick material. BUY THIS, don’t waste money on Skims." —Kaitlyn
Promising review: "I have the Skims dress in black and wanted to look for a cheaper version. But read reviews and some said that it is a bit looser than expected. I would agree that the small is a bit loose. If you want a snatched look definitely get a size smaller as it is very stretchy. I'm 5ft tall so this is a bit long on me even when I wear heels. In comparison to the Skims, the material is smoother while skims has a ribbed texture. You honestly can't tell the difference. Good bang for your buck if you ask me! Would recommend this dress." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in women's sizes XXS–XL).
6. A Sol de Janeiro fragrance mist in scent Cheirosa '68, which reviewers say has a similar smell to the very luxurious and oh-so popular Baccarat Rouge 540 — but in a lighter, body spray version with notes of jasmine, hibiscus, and sun musk.
Promising review: "I finally received my new body spray yesterday and was in complete shock at the resemblance to Baccarat Rouge 540. This body spray is so delicious. It is definitely a Baccarat Rouge 540 [alternative]. There were so many reviews that said how much this body spray resembled the very pricey perfume, and they were all correct. I absolutely love Baccarat Rouge 540, but it so expensive compared to other perfumes like Chanel, so I opt not to purchase it regularly. This body spray is a wonderful substitute for overpriced perfume. Today will be my first day for wearing the spray, so hopefully, it has great longevity throughout the day as well. 🤞🏼 Regardless, I would still purchase it again moving forward." —Tina
Get it from Amazon for $38.
7. A saddle shoulder bag becasue if you're not looking to drop the big bucks on a designer version, you can get the same look! It comes with a short strap and a longer strap so you can wear it over your arm or crossbody, depending on your outfit!
Promising review: "Beyond cute and exactly like the picture. The straps are removable, and the bag is the perfect size to hold a phone, small wallet, keys, and some lipgloss. I love the gold hardware, and the quality feels great!" —Julia Hammermeister
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in 19 colors).
8. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! You just might want to ditch your expensive, name-brand sheets for these babies after the first night — lots of reviewers have.
Promising review: "My favorite sheets have to be Cozy Earth. But they are way too pricey for a guest bed. These sheets are just as good without the huge price tag. Side by side comparison to these vs expensive brands like cozy earth or peacock alley — these sheets are thinner and deeper, which actually fit better on our deep mattress with a 3-inch topper, these sheets are just as cool feeling as the higher end ones when you get in bed. They wash well. Actually better than Peacock Alley brand. They hardly wrinkle. And even after months of use, they are still in great shape. They haven’t started to peel yet or fray. No loose threads or tears. Great sheets!" —Susan
Promising review: "I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets. The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!" —Sheree Chrestman
Get a set of queen sheets from Amazon for $34.97 (available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 44 colors and patterns).
9. A gold-tone Casio watch for anyone looking for a classic style similar to the Cartier Tank...without the Cartier pricetag. This one is still of high enough quality that it's great for everyday wear, with a Japanese quartz movement and water-resistant design, too!
Some reviewers note it can be difficult to remove extra links for sizing, but your local jewelry or watch store should be able to help for a small fee! And one reviewer said they watched a YouTube video for guidance on removing the links themselves, and it was easy and took just 10 minutes!
Promising review: "Cartier watch [lookalike]. I loved this watch! And everyone else did as well, they kept asking me what brand it was and were surprised when I answered, looks way more expensive than it is." —Irmarie Montalvo
Get it from Amazon for $71.99.
10. A CZ tennis bracelet that looks similar to the pricey Swarovski (or even...the real deal). Reviewers agree it sparkles beautifully, has a super secure clasp, aaaand holds up well to repeated wear! And btw, buys like this are also a great way to "test drive" a piece of jewelry before splurging to make sure you like it for the long haul!
Promising review: "Soooo pretty. It’s 100% a Swarovski [alternative] for so cheap. Looks exactly like the photo, and I wear it every day." —Trysten Walters
Promising review: "I just lost my very real gold tennis bracelet. I’ve heard good things about this company and decided to order one that looked like the one I lost. It just came in, and it looks as nice as my real one. I don’t know how it will do as time goes, but for $19, it’s a great buy" —Alina
Get it from Amazon for $17.90+ (available in three lengths, 14K gold-plated or 18K gold vermeil, and in yellow, rose, or white gold).
11. A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers reviewers say are comparable to the Lululemon Align joggers — for a fraction of the price. But that's not all; they're beloved by reviewers for being comfortable and flexible (for working out or lounging!) and never going see-through.
Promising review: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 22 colors).
12. A pair of chunky droplet earrings so you can try out that oh-so-trendy Bottega look but don't want to commit to fine jewelry. Reviewers note they're lightweight but not flimsy, so they're comfortable for all day wear — plus they go with everything!
Promising review: "Bottega, who? These are adorable and super close to the original ones! Perfect for work, events, or casual days. They don’t get rusty or anything right away (I wore them while walking around in 90 degree weather). Love them and I’m gunna get them in gold too!" —Amazon Customer
Promising review: "Yep..this is it, FINALLY! For those of you who have been searching for the best, affordable, similar looking Bottega [swap], THIS IS IT!! I searched many places and bought from other places but this is the best one out there… I thought the price of these earring was sketchy but NO…its legit" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three sizes and 11 colors).
13. A sunrise alarm clock reviewers say is a great alternative to the Hatch (which is over $100). This gradually brightens from red, or orange, to bright white starting 30 minutes before your alarm goes off for a more natural wake-up, *and* it has an evening routine that glows softly and has an auto-shut off so you can drift off peacefully too.
It comes with seven nature-inspired wakeup sounds, plus an FM/AM radio. And there are eight colorful nightlight options as well!
Promising review: "I really needed another reliable alarm in the morning besides my cell phone (because I’m notorious for hitting sneeze), and this clock is exactly what I was looking for! I love that it slowly brightens as it gets closer to your alarm time because I feel less startled when my alarm goes off. This is super similar to the famous Hatch alarm clock and at a much cheaper price. Would definitely purchase again and again! Saves my morning" —Skylar Faul
Promising review: "I had my eye on the Hatch sunrise alarm but didn’t want to spend over $100 on it. I am so glad I found this sunrise alarm clock instead! Has all the features I was looking for for a third of the price! Things I love about this product:
-It’s easy to set up and use
-Can have 2 different alarms saved
-dimmable
-different color options
-several sound and brightness options
-snooze option
-looks nice
The only feature I do not utilize is the FM radio" —Olivia Nguyen
Get it from Amazon for $39.95.
14. Skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks with results that reviewers swear by — not to mention the fact that using them is weirdly fun? The mask tightens as it dries on your face, giving you the titular "zombie" effect (just like...or better than...the more expensive Hanacure).
Just wait 15 minutes and rinse to reveal your glowiest glow yet, thanks to the albumin (aka egg white) and aloe formula.
Promising review: "I was gifted the Hanacure masks and loved them but they're just way too pricey. I heard SO many wonderful things about the skin 1004 zombie mask and at about $2.50 a pop, why not?! Let me tell you, this mask is just straight up magic. I didn't notice any changes to my skin immediately but a few hours later when I looked in the mirror I was shocked at how wonderful my skin looked. I've never noticed a difference like this. Hanacure who?!?? don't get me wrong, the Hanacure mask is amazing and magical too but it's expensive and impossible to maintain the twice weekly mask schedule recommended. This Zombie mask is every bit as magical with better results in my opinion. And it's super funny. A lot of the reviews mention a bad smell which I was worried about but I didn't notice a smell and I'm so sensitive to smell I can't used scented lotions, lip balms etc. Bottom line, this is better than Hanacure both price and results wise." —Dana Dane
Get them from Amazon for $17.90.
15. A pair of loafer mules so you can complete all of your outfits with ease without struggling with what to wear — just slip these on and head out the door! People might even think they're $$$ 👀 — we'll never tell.
Promising reviews: "Such cute shoes that are maybe even better than the designer inspiration! I ordered a 37 and usually am a 6.5. They fit perfectly. The footbed is more padded than the designer version. Leather is soft and comfortable on the foot. Sole is not slippery." —Emily Wilson
Get it from Amazon for $49.89+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 10 colors).
16. A Renpho percussion massager with five different head attachments for targeting different areas and reviewers love it for soothing sore muscles, easing neck and shoulder pain, and working through tough knots. And who doesn't love a massage?! Reviewers agree that this version is comparable to, or even better, than the Theragun (which is almost $300)!
Promising review: "I was avoiding buying a Theragun because of price issues and this had a great deal on price markdown, even from list so I went for it. It was a great choice. Helps with pain relief and massage in pressure spots I wasn't able to get before. I had access to use a theragun before and haven't noticed any difference between items and it's at a much lower price point. Whatever extra theragun features there might be I haven't needed and the heads are interchangeable between theragun and this. Very happy with my purchase." —tauntaun
Promising review: "I used a threragun for about a month and although it was great, this unit is better suited for my needs. I found the theragun to be too powerful on the lowest setting and bulky to handle. Some people prefer a lower setting than the "professional" brand offers. This unit is also easier to handle when massaging my partner than the Theragun. This gun goes from comfortable low setting to very powerful on the highest setting. Much better fit for me and my partner plus it's got solid battery life." —