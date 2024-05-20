Reviewers Have Spoken: No Need To Search Further, These 41 Products Reign Supreme

1. TruSkin vitamin C serum, which *six separate reviewers* are calling a "magic potion." It's formulated with hyaluronic acid (to provide a boost of hydration), soothing aloe vera, and vitamin E (in addition to the namesake vitamin C) — a combo designed to brighten and smooth your skin for your glowiest glow yet. And money-saving alert: reviewers say it's comparable to the SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic serum (which costs $182 for the full-size btw!).
When it comes to vitamin C, this formulation is on the stronger side, so you should do a patch test before using! And make sure you use SPF after (tbh as you should every morning)! Though the bottle looks small, reviewers say it'll last you several months with daily use.
Promising review: "Magic potion. Where has this been all my life? This stuff is amazing! At 31, I am trying to take care of my skin more as I noticed my face looks "tired." I started to use this and saw immediate results. I apply it after washing/using a derma roller and follow up with applying moisturizer afterward. My husband has even noticed a difference after using a week and has said things like "your face is glowing", "your face looks radiant", "you look different, younger", "whatever you are doing is working". Bottom line, if you're in search of an anti-aging serum, stop looking and buy this." —J.D.M.
Promising review: "I should have started using this years ago! I’m in my mid-30s, and I’ve tried everything, including much more expensive brands, Korean skincare, Japanese skincare, etc., but I’ve always had breakouts and problems with texture. This is by far the best vitamin C product I’ve tried. I’ve tried multiple vitamin C serums in the past, but they always broke me out or had a slimy or gritty texture. This serum has a smooth texture, soaks in quickly, does not pill with other products, and has noticeably cleared up my skin." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $21.97+ (available in two sizes).
2. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charging station perfect for at home or traveling, so you can charge your iPhone, Apple watch, and AirPods all at once, without wasting space on bulky chargers or dealing with tons of cords. One reviewer compares this under-$40 wonder to the almost-$150(!) Mophie charger and say it's just as good *and* more attractive!
Promising review: "This is my new favorite travel gadget! Super compact and sleek, so far no issues with charging my iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, and performance remains consistent. This charger has eliminated at least two additional cords and I deeply appreciate not having to shuffle chargers around when packing for travel. The charging light has an on/off feature by the watch pad, so I’m able to keep it on the bedside table at night without a bright green light shining in my face. It’s also hard to overlook when packing back up to leave a hotel, which might be the second most important feature! Overall a great value for the money and such a great tool for staying organized during travel." —Cassandra
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in five colors).
3. A racerback bodysuit in a second skin–like fabric (called Smoke Cloud) reviewers compare to Skims and love for being buttery soft and *not* see-through. And once you fall in love with this sleeveless style, don't worry; it comes in tons of sleeve lengths and necklines!
And btw, reviewers say the double lining in the torso is supportive, so they don't need to wear a bra.
Promising review: "SKIMS WHO?! I am truly amazed by the quality of this bodysuit. They are so good that have purchased them in multiple colors! I own many items from Skims, so I was able to compare. These bodysuits are exact [lookalikes] for the Fits Everybody bodysuits, for a fraction of the price!!!! They even use the same materials/percentage of the FEC bodysuits. Stop looking, and grab these! Customer service is A1 btw!" —Cat
Promising review: "I have purchased bodysuits before that claim to be like skims, but when I tried them the quality was really poor or cheap. I was really skeptical about trying these bodysuits, but it far exceeded my expectations. The quality is great; it's super stretchy and buttery soft. It definitely gives that Skims look for an affordable price." —Tiffany Johnson
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in women's sizes XS–3X and 16 colors). It's also available in a long-sleeve style, and check out all the styles available in the Smoke Cloud fabric here.
4. The Owala Freesip, which might be coming out victorious in The Battle of the Best Insulated Bottle (looking at you, Stanley and Hydroflask!). Why, you ask? It has a built-in straw you can sip out of *and* a wide-mouth spout for tip-back drinking — all covered by an easy push-button lid to keep everything grime-free and leakproof.
And like all insulated bottles, it's designed to keep cold things COLD for 24 hours. Aaaand it has a carry loop for easy toting! I myself am partial to the exceptionally leakproof Brumate Era for my at-home hydration, but I am very tempted by this lid situation to stay hydrated at park and beach hangs this summer!
Promising review: "This is THE water bottle you need! Stop looking for another water bottle!! This is everything you need! I’ve owned Camelback, Contigo, off-brand Hydroflask...and this is the GOAT!" —Austin Martin
Promising review: "I will tell you that we own every brand of metal tumbler they make: Hydroflask, Stanley, Lululemon, Yeti and Owala. They all do their job and keep your drinks cold for the day. BUT I was shocked to see that my daughter's Owala that I filled on Friday was not only still cold but had ICE in it on Monday morning!! Owala for the win!!" —Loves to shop
Get the 32-ounce size from Amazon for $32.99 (also available in 16, 24, and 40-ounce sizes and 22 colors).
5. A *flippable* Belgian waffle maker, because flipped waffles = crispier outsides and fluffier, airier insides. YUM. And reviewers agree the ceramic nonstick plates are *truly* nonstick. Plus, it stores vertically, which means it saves space on your countertop or in your cabinets, too!
Promising review: "Stop looking and buy this waffle maker. This is THE waffle make to buy. I love it. The waffles are a perfect thickness and come out crisp and brown every time. Every feature of this waffle maker is intuitive, easy to use, and functions the way it's supposed to. I love that you don't need to spray it with cooking spray, the nonstick coating works like a charm. Nothing has ever stuck to it. The timer is a very convenient feature and easy to use. I've already used it to cook regular waffles, gluten free waffles, savory waffles (cheddar and bacon), Thanksgiving stuffing waffles, mashed potato waffles. You name it, this thing can turn it into a waffle. I leave it out on my counter all the time, and its stand-up feature ensures that it doesn't take up a lot of space. It's a bit difficult to clean if the waffle batter gets stuck in the grooves running around the outside or on the black handles, but this is a small issue with a wonderful machine." —Brian M.
Get it from Amazon for $59.99.
6. A dog bark deterrent device, and if you're sitting there thinking, "That sounds too good to be true..." THINK AGAIN. It emits a sound at a (painless!) ultrasonic frequency that only dogs can hear, so you can stop barking in its tracks. And you can use it for training them to stop any other undesired behaviors (like biting and food stealing) too!
To use, make sure you're within 16–25 feet of your dog, point the device at your dog, and make sure there are no obstacles between you. For more info, check out the video on their store page, which goes into more depth explaining how to use the device and its different modes!
Promising review: "Stop looking for any other brand! This one is the one! I have four schnauzers, and they bark at everything — it gets so frustrating. I have put bark collars on them and they don’t work. I have used spray bottles of water, and that only works when I’m within shooting distance. I have tried shaking a jar of pennies to startle them. They just bark at everything. Inside. Outside. If they hear a noise, they bark. All hours of the day. This device is life changing! Literally I just press the button for 1 second and it stops them immediately! Of course when I press the button, I do say “No bark” sternly. I always thought these bark deterrent devices were a load of crap. But I was desperate. I read reviews. I settled on this one and SO GLAD I DID! The charge has lasted all week so far and there is an on/off button for when not in use. It even works on my neighbor's dog, who is a huge mix with a large bark and is kenneled on the opposite side of the neighbor's house, so I can’t even see her. But if she is constantly barking all day, I just beep it once or twice outside and she settles down. I work from home so it’s nice to have this at my desk especially when I’m on the phone. Love it!" —Overcomer16
Get it from Amazon for $32.29.
Btw, this device comes from a small, family-run business called NPS!
7. A bottle of Nizoral anti-dandruff shampoo formulated with 1% ketoconazole that doesn't just banish annoying flakes, but actually works to kill the fungus that causes dandruff. You can use it just twice a week, too!
Learn more about ketoconazole shampoos and other dandruff shampoos at the Mayo Clinic.
Promising review: "Stop looking around. This is magic! Got rid of my dandruff long time problem in a week. You see amazing results the first time you use this." —Carlos Montalva
Promising review: "This fixed my dandruff almost immediately. I have tried different dandruff shampoos and hair care routines for YEARS without any success. I've used cleansing shampoos and hair oils, minimized any heat used on my hair, changed my diet, switched up shampoos frequently, used a scalp scrubbing tool, and tried going multiple days without washing my hair...and yet, I still struggled with dandruff and itchy scalp. The itching was unbearable. I decided to give Nizoral a try as a last-ditch effort, and my god, it has completely CHANGED my life. I am no longer itchy and I have virtually zero flakes still left on my hair. I wash my hair every 2-3 days and do not struggle with the same issues I used to. The scent is fine for me — it's a "clean" scent, so I don't mind it. I did not notice any drying of my hair. I used it every wash for a few weeks (the bottle says eight weeks), and now I just use it as needed. Probably every 5-6 washes. I hope you have as much success as I did with this product!" —Jenn
Get it from Amazon for $14.28.
8. My all-time desert island holy grail, CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream, which delivers on hydration and softness and protects your skin's natural barrier — I won't use an expensive night cream again. There's a reason people can't stop talking about CeraVe on TikTok!
It has new packaging just FYI if it looks different when you order it — I just make sure my order is sold by + shipped by Amazon! This is my all time fave, never-be-without night cream, and I always make sure to keep at least one extra jar on hand, because it's sometimes sold out! Like many reviewers, I use it every single night too!
Promising review: "CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream is my skincare savior! I use it every night and wake up to a dewy, plump complexion that's like magic. It's my secret weapon for fighting fine lines, wrinkles, and keeping my skin hydrated and barrier-strong. As someone with sensitive skin, this dreamy overnight moisturizer is an absolute game changer!" —Brooke
Promising review: "Stop looking; here it is! I am a fan of this line of skincare products and ordered this sample of their night cream. I will never buy any other night face cream. It only takes a thin application and it glides on and easily is absorbed into my skin. I can see a visible difference after several months of use. Great product for my 60-year old skin." —Vivian A. Holder
Get it from Amazon for $13.70.
9. A heated vibration massage seat cushion so you can turn *any* chair into a ~massage chair~ — even your sofa, your car passenger seat, or your desk chair!
It's not a shiatsu-style massager with rolling balls, but reviewers swear by the powerful vibration motors for a relaxing, knot-reducing massage. It has three heat settings, four massage areas you can choose from (or do them all), and an auto-shut off timer. You can also get an adapter from the same company to use it in your car!
Promising review: "You can stop looking, you're not going to find a better chair massager for the price than this. I bought one for my wife and she loves it. So I tried it and I bought one for me. We use them in our rec room chairs when watching TV at night. Then I bought a third one because my wife's back hurts her when she fixes dinner. So it went in the family room off the kitchen so she could take a break a break now an then to relax her back. Obviously it was just what we were looking for..." —Dave Weber
Get it from Amazon for $49.98, and get the car adapter for $9.99.
10. A Trtl travel pillow, because why waste precious carry-on space with bulky options when reviewers like this better?! It folds up thin and compact, and when you're ready to use, just wrap it around your neck — underneath the soft fleece is an internal support structure designed to keep your head in a comfy position for sleeping upright.
Promising review: "Stop looking — get this one. Love this pillow. I’ve had others, but this one is the most comfortable and portable. It also keeps my neck warm, as I typically freeze on planes! This is my second Trtl pillow; I left my first on a plane, so I didn’t hesitate to buy it again." —drf2903
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in four colors).
11. SweatBlock antiperspirant wipes, which are designed to reduce excess sweating for *up to seven days*(!!). Just swipe on before bed, and kiss those pit stains that ruin your favorite shirts goodbye. They're designed to be used for under the arms, but reviewers use them elsewhere too!
Each box lasts two months!
Promising review: "Excessive sweat? Stop looking now! I have only used one or two of these wipes the correct way, and the excessive sweating nearly stopped completely! I was super surprised to find out that after maybe a week or two, like I said, one to two uses, I don’t sweat nearly as bad as I used to!" —Rachel Simmons
Get a 10-count box from Amazon for $19.99+ (also available in packs of two or three boxes).