After 8 Years Covering Prime Day, I Can Tell You These Are The Deals You Need To See Before It Ends

There are lots of good deals, but if you've got limited time, here are the ones you won't want to miss.

Maitland Quitmeyer
by Maitland Quitmeyer

BuzzFeed Staff

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

1. 43% off Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence (when it's this price, I stock up!) that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away.

Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema! I loooove this essence for whenever I need an added boost of hydration. It absorbs into the skin beautifully!

Promising review: "This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this. It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-puting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" —Sarah Deeb

Price: $14.30 (originally $25)

2. 24% off (that's $60 off, a new lowest price ever!) the 2nd Gen AirPods Pro. With active noise cancellation, spatial audio, three silicone tips for customized fit, and over 24 hours of listening time with the included case, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.

A reviewer's airpods with five-star review text "airpods pro vs airpods pro 2: there's improvement and it's big!"
Promising review: "First, I’d like to say I wear the 'ear buds' for about 4-5 hours every day regardless of the brand: gym, work, jogging, calls, etc. AirPods Pro were a defining product for Apple but the lack of battery life truly disappointed me. Apple did make over $12 billion in 2021 on AirPods Pro alone, just in that year. So, it’s a widely adopted and successful product. I’ve owned many others… and in my opinion, the first generation AirPods Pro set a standard for wireless earbuds. This new, 2nd generation has only improved upon what I thought was the best (for $250 ~). The AirPods Pro 2 take everything great about the first generation, refines and amplifies it, and demonstrates it proudly. I highly recommended these over every other product within the same price range. And now I have the battery life I always needed and desired!" —Justin

Price: $189 (originally $249)

3. Or 31% off second-gen AirPods, because if you don't care about the newer features, this is a good deal on the tried-and-true headphones — especially if you tend to misplace yours. You could even get an extra pair just for your bag/backpack!

Reviewer holding airpods
Promising review: "I bought these Apple AirPods as a backup. I love my original pair so much, that I want to have these for when my other pair goes bad or I lose them. They have wonderful sound and stay in my ears when running. You can't go wrong with Apple products. I just love them!!" —Me

Price: $89 (originally $129)

4. Or up to 53% off a pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that'll put your brand-name headphones to shame. Reviewers say the sound quality is surprisingly good given the earbuds' under-$25 price tag. And the battery life is equally amazing — listen for over six hours on a single charge (and get up to 30 hours of enjoyment with the charging case).

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "These headphones were a home run. I bought them for my husband to use at the gym. The battery lasts the entire three hours he works out and then some. The noise cancellation is phenomenal. They are truly wireless. The sound quality is astounding, and they don't fall out of my husband's ears while he runs (which is an issue he has had with all of his headphones in the past). They are the best headphones he has ever had." —Synee

Price: $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors)

5. 53% off a leak-proof, dishwasher-safe bento lunch box to revolutionize the school lunch game. The compartments make it easy to pack perfectly portioned lunches (and to ensure those cookies don't get soggy from the mac 'n' cheese).

amazon.com, amazon.com

Check out more Bentgo Prime Day deals here.

Promising review: "We use these boxes daily for my 2- and 3-year-old! They work great to pack a little snack in (which we often do for car rides) or to pack an entire lunch in. The different compartments allow for providing a variation of foods. We use fairly large whole grain bread so an entire sandwich does not fit in (usually 3/4). I do wish that spot was a wee bit bigger to fit an entire sandwich. But with that said, we own three of these and also a Bentgo Fresh box, which does fit the whole sandwich. Customer service is also amazing. First of all, I think a two-year warranty is fantastic. One of our Bentgo kids boxes somehow broke at a really weird spot making it not latch properly. I reached out to Bentgo and with just providing a picture, they sent out a brand new box! All in all I highly recommend. If you have a kid with a larger appetite, also look in to the Bentgo Fresh as it’s slightly larger." —Sam

Price: $18.99 (originally $39.99; available in eight colors)

6. 50% off a dual-ended Stila eyeliner with all the benefits of the original (fluid, easy application, high pigment, staying power) with an added bonus: it comes with a regular tip and a micro tip for your most precise wing yet.

Amazon

Promising review: "Stila is the best eyeliner!! The felt tip application works best for me with my hooded eyes and I always wing my liner. The double end with the smaller pen helps with precision. I've been using this kind for literal years (single ended version) and the quality of the product is top tier for not smearing and staying well. I recommend using a primer (setting spray if you may sweat too) and then this liner will last allllllll day. The drugstore dupes (Revlon, colourpop, etc) work ok for staying power but the felt tip is either too stiff or too flimsy for me - Stila is just right for my application." —Laureo

Price: $16 (originally $32)

7. Up to 42% off a set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! You just might want to ditch your expensive sheets for these babies after the first night.

A reviewers made bed with white sheets and review text "so soft and comfy"
amazon.com

Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about these sheets. I was waking up at night HOT all the time and thinking it was a physical thing for me personally. I was reading online and stumbled on these and thought 'Hmmm...wonder if my uber-expensive sheets are actually making me hot at night??' I ordered these and I'm sleeping like a baby now. No more night sweats. Ordering some for my son as well. Game changer! High quality and exceptional price." —J. Marshall

Promising review: "I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets. The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!" —Sheree Chrestman

Price: $29.72 (originally $50.97 for the queen; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 40 colors and patterns).

8. 37% off a Dyson Purifier Cool (its best price yet!), which works as both an air purifier *and* a fan — complete with both a HEPA filter and an additional filter designed to remove odors and gases including VOCs. It even senses changes in air quality, and reacts accordingly!

A reviewer's nickel and gold fan
amazon.com

Promising review: "At first, I was a little concerned about spending $649 not including tax to get this however, being someone who suffers from asthma, and also having 44 animals in the room, air circulation, airflow as well as proper filtration is absolutely essential. I also live in California which deals with fires from time to time so it’s very important to have a high quality filter. One thing I want to state do not buy the cheap third-party filters for the system. They will not filter as you want only buy genuine OEM Dyson filters which you can purchase from their website. You cannot get official Dyson filters on Amazon, however this product exceeds absolutely everything I was looking for it even lets you know what type of substances it is filtering with its active air purification system. This is a easy way to take your filtration up a notch. Put your money where your breathing is, you won’t regret it. Fantastic, worth every penny." —AlexanderJacobs

Price: $474.99 (originally $799.99), and shop all the Dyson deals here

9. 20% off, plus an extra 10% off a spacious travel-friendly backpack that's TikTok-famous for a reason: super roomy, zips completely open (like a suitcase — so it's easy to find what you need), has plenty of pockets (including one for shoes and a separate compartment for wet items!), and a strap that slides down over your luggage handle for easy transport.

The backpack in black unzipped to show internal pockets and capacity
Amazon

And reviewers say it meets even Spirit and JetBlue's personal item rules and fits under airplane seats! I have this backpack and have now traveled with it several times — it's really great!

Promising review: "I bought this backpack for work. It's the BEST backpack I've ever used. I needed one with several pockets and not too big or heavy. I found that with this backpack, I can fill it and still have room! There's even a shoe and clothing compartment for traveling! The straps are just wide enough to stay on your shoulders especially with the snap straps in front. I also love the color, and it's true to the picture color. If you're looking for lightweight with tons of pockets, this is what you need!" —Kelly Miller

Price: $33.83 (originally $46.99)

10. 25% off a Casper Original Hybrid Mattress that won't creak or send you rolling directly into the middle like a deflating air mattress.

Casper original hybrid
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Chelsea Stuart has to say: "I've been sleeping on a Queen-size Casper Hybrid mattress for a few months now and WOW did I not know what I was missing!!! I previously opted for cheaper bed-in-a-box options that were fine, but just didn't even compare to Casper. I am a stomach sleeper and I prefer my bed to be super squishy but I also know that's terrible for my spine. The Casper Hybrid has a combination of springs and foam (with three ergonomic zones that alleviate spinal pressure) so it's extremely comfortable *and* supportive. I also love the extra edge support because my cats are bed hogs and I often end up pushed to the side so at least I'm not rolling off!"

Price$821.25+ (originally $1,095+; available in sizes Twin–California King)

11. 35% off a pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips (always a Prime Day must-have!) so you can get pearly whites without spending too much green. They mold to your teeth with their no-slip design to dramatically lift even years' old stains. Their widely-loved bleaching formula works overtime so you can see results FAST.

Hands opening the box of strips
Amazon

It comes with 44 strips total: enough for 20 regular treatments and two one-hour express treatments

Promising review: "I haven't used Crest White Strips in over 5 years. Since then my teeth have stayed really white and I frequently get compliments or questions on how I get my teeth so white. I decided to get a box to boost the whiteness of my teeth. Wow, I was shocked on how much these have improved! Before the strips were really flimsy, hard to remove from the package and were really hard to keep on your teeth - the old ones would slip or bunch up. These are such an improvement! The new strips remove easily from the plastic they are on. The strips are REALLY adhesive! These will not budge! Since I've purchased I have only used about 4 times and I can already notice a difference. Other people have noticed too. I think these are well worth the money and work as good as a professional treatment, I have had friends who have done professional treatments and their teeth are not as white as mine. I highly recommend these to anyone who wants a brighter/whiter smile!" —Vanessa5o5

Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99)

12. 45% off a Vitamix 5200 blender — this baby chops, grinds, blends, emulsifies, and can even heat up soup! Reviewers say its worth it, and on sale?? Even better.

Reviewers blender with fruit and spinach and five-star review text "ah-maz-ing!"
Promising review: "Got this for a super steal on Black Friday after having broken the Hamilton beach blender I used to have. I hated that blender and as such didn’t use it unless I had to. So when it broke and it was time for a new one I wanted one that I wouldn’t hate. This blends wonderfully. Smooth and quick even for a smaller amount of liquid. Nothing gets stuck under the blades. It is easy to clean. It’s a dream. I’m already stocking my freezer with frozen fruits for smoothies, making almond milk and generally looking forward to soups and such to make the most of this mighty guy. It does take significant real estate on the shelf but it’s worth it to have a blender that doesn’t suck. The best Black Friday deal." —Kaitlyn Morar

Price: $299.95 (originally $549.95; deal only available on the black version)

13. A Graco 4Ever car seat for 34% off designed to provide *ten years* of use — the 4-in-1 design transitions from a rear-facing harness seat for infants all the way to a backless booster seat for kids from 40–120 pounds. Aka you're saving today on something you're going to use for an actual decade.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "We bought this exact car seat back in 2019 for my oldest. Knowing there are cheaper but decent other options, I considered buying a different car seat when our youngest was born. I did a ton of research and visited stores in person to check quality. Once again I bought this car seat! It’s expensive but worth every penny. Comfortable, easy to install, reclines and extends super easy. Has two cup holders which my oldest has designated for snacks and a drink. It’s held up perfectly after multiple messes/spills/washes! Can’t recommend this car seat more. If you’re wondering if you should spend the money, do it!" —Matt Keller

Price: $219.44 (originally $329.99)

14. 45% off a Roomba robot vacuum (the cheapest it's ever been!) so you can watch your house get cleaned without even having to get up from the couch. Technology can be great.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

Price: $164.99 (originally $299.99)

15. Or 32% off a Shark vacuum designed for people with allergies (I'm about to breathe a sigh of relief between sneezes) — it deep cleans powerfully according to reviewers, has a HEPA filter to trap dust inside, and an extra large dust capacity so you can clean longer without emptying the bin.

A reviewer's image of the dust-filled vacuum with five star review text saying it's amazing it's a no brainer stop looking and buy this vacuum
And the included attachments (including an upholstery brush) are designed to pick up pet hair, no problem!

Promising review: "So I never write reviews but I just had to write this one. I usually use a Dyson multiple times a week on the area rug in my living room. This $500 piece of junk really wasn’t doing a great job at anything related to cleaning. So my cleaning ladies recommended this vacuum, and When it arrived I immediately vacuumed the 5x7 foot rug in the living room. In the picture, you can see what came out of that rug in less than a minute. I am amazed and disgusted at the same time but the fact is, this thing is great! Not just for the price, but generally - for any price, this is the best vacuum I’ve ever owned. It has great suction power on carpet and hardwood floors and for stairs, it even gets the tight corners because it’s so powerful. As for cleaning up hair — I have three dogs, and all the hair is gone off my rug. I used to have to do this by hand with the dyson attachment for upholstery, on all fours, etc. it would take me over an hour. I am so glad I bought this thing! The only couple of cons I need to mention is that it’s definitely on the heavier side and doesn’t fit into the areas under the couch. I used the hose but it’s very stiff so it’s kind of difficult to maneuver without having the vacuum fall over. This may have to do with how new the unit is, but it’s just something to note. Still definitely highly recommend this vacuum. It’s a no brainer." —Verenice B.

Price: $149.99 (originally $219.99)

16. Or! 43% off a Hoover ~PowerMax~ vacuum (the cheapest it goes for!) designed with pet households in mind — it has a HEPA filter, multipurpose pet tools, and an extra large dirt container so you can clean for longer. I stopped sneezing just thinking about this.

Reviewer's dog next to the vacuum full of pet hair
Promising review: "This vacuum is AMAZING! I have two dogs and two cats, meaning I have a lot of hair, dander, sand and dirt in my home. This vacuum gets ALL the hair off everything. Has attachments to reach hair in hard to reach areas! The suction power is so strong, gets every grain of sand." —Ally C.

Price: $119.99 (originally $209.99)

17. 25% off a Macbook Air laptop (it comes down to under $750, its best price!) — an excellent deal if your old laptop is getting a bit old and slow! This has all the features you need — 18 hours of battery life, a 13.3 inch retina display, and the user-friendly experience you love from Apple.

The gold laptop
Promising review: "I've owned a bunch of macs since 1995. This is by far my favorite. Tried a MBP because that's what I've been used to and because of the bigger screen. After using the Air for a week, I couldn't go back to the MBP. Too big, too clunky. This MBA is simply perfect. Great screen, size, screen, speed, everything you could ask for in a laptop. No wonder it gets such amazing reviews. Yeah, this is the one to get." —James

Price: $749.99 (available in gold, silver, and grey finishes)

18. 59% off an XXL Philips airfryer (the cheapest it's ever been!) so you and the entire fam can enjoy all the mozzarella sticks, french fries, and other fried delights you could ever want without the oily mess of traditional fryers.

a reviewer photo of the air fryer
Promising review: "Had this air fryer for a few months now and I am really impressed! it is really easy to use. It is well constructed, doesn't feel cheep and I am shocked as how easy it is to use and how well it works. The non-stick surfaces help significantly with cleanup. Consider your counter/storage space as this is a sizable unit. Another great product with the Phillips name on it!" —ANTHONY W.

Price: $142.45 (originally $349.99)

19. 24% off (that's $350 off) the original Peloton bike if you've been tempted for years to invest in one — this is the cheapest this one's been!

A model using the peloton, which has a 4 x 2 foot footprint (smaller than the average yoga mat)
Promising review: "Before investing into the Peloton Bike, my husband and I bought a cheap Amazon indoor bike and used it with the Peloton app. We gave ourselves one year to see if we liked it. The cheap bike and app worked really well!! Don’t be fooled, the app provides a ton. You can get a VERY similar experience with a cheaper bike and using Peloton’s app. That all being said, we wanted to take our indoor biking journey to the next step and took advantage of the Amazon Prime day Deal and got the bike and free set-up. Everything went SUPER smoothly. The bike is great and adds some extras that the app alone just doesn’t do. Currently, I am 24 weeks pregnant. I have been biking before I was pregnant as well. Robin has SO many awesome prenatal rides, prenatal strength classes. It’s really helped me stay fit during my second pregnancy. I wish I had this for the first! The app some also provides SO much more than just biking. There’s yoga, there’s, meditation, there’s a ton of different classes to keep you fit during pregnancy. The instructors and music are just top notch. Don’t sleep on the Peloton experience. Here’s a pro tip for you if you are on the fence with purchasing the bike, I called my health insurance company and they are giving me $350 towards the bike as a health and wellness rebate. Hope this review helps!" —Linda

Price: $1,095 (originally $1,445)

20. 50% off a pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones (the lowest they go for!) with up to *40 hours* of listening time on a single charge so you can power through a cleaning sesh, the workday, or just listening to your favorite tunes without having to be interrupted.

amazon.com, amazon.com

*Extremely Martin Short voice* "I like your Beats."

Promising review: "I had to write a review on these Beats. I use these for work. I am always in meetings I normally use my air pod pros or my old air pods love them both. but I feel like I am always charging one or the other. Since I bought these beats I cant even find my air pods. Not even using them anymore. I can make it all week thru meeting after meeting and phone calls with these Beats. Best thing ever. I only bought these because I bought a red one for my son. He wears his at the gym and he said they were comfortable for him when on the treadmill. They are also comfortable on me and I wear them for several hours a day. I dont feel like it is compressing my head. no headaches. It is all positives from me and I bought the cute pink one for me." —Scott & Josie

Price: $99+ (originally $199.95; available in three colors)

21. Or 30% off an exercise bike with a built-in desk so you can cross off "go to the gym" after a long day of working. You can work while pedaling on this bb! The pedaling is quiet (so you can even take a meeting from it), the bike has eight resistance levels, and it will track your mileage, rpm, and more too.

Reviewer image of white bike desk in a home with laptop propped on the tray and drink in the holder
Promising review: "OMGOSH, this desk bike is one of the best things that’s ever happened to me! Multitasker’s dream! It’s super easy to adjust and quiet. My husband and I use it every night after putting the boys to bed. He’s 6’3” & I’m 5’7”. We adjust it to our heights in seconds. He’ll use it while watching TV/sports and I’ll do it while I work on my laptop. The time just flies by! It’s super compact and easy to wheel around. We’ve been keeping it in our living room since, it doesn’t take up much space and our house is small! We just lower the desk top all the way down and tuck it under our kitchen island. Set up was a breeze too. The quality is great. I highly highly recommend it! We haven’t worked out consistently in years and we’ve been using it nightly!" —Lucy N.

Price: $349.30+ (originally $499; available in white and black)

22. 54% off (it's the lowest price ever!) the Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick you can simply plug into your existing TV and stream all the shows, movies, and music you want at the push of a button.

The remote and tv plug in stick
Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

Promising review: "I recently upgraded to this remarkable Firestick, and I must say, it has exceeded all my expectations. Having previously owned the first model, which unfortunately became sluggish over time, I couldn't be more thrilled with the noticeable improvements in this latest version. It's like a breath of fresh air! The first thing that struck me was the remarkable speed of this Firestick. It operates like a well-oiled machine, effortlessly delivering my favorite content in a blink of an eye. Streaming has never been this seamless and enjoyable! The enhanced performance truly sets this device apart from its predecessor. Not only is the speed impressive, but the overall quality of this Firestick is exceptional. It exudes a sense of durability and sophistication, instantly making it a centerpiece of my entertainment setup. The sleek design and premium build are a testament to its superior craftsmanship, making it a true joy to own. In conclusion, this Firestick is a game-changer in every sense of the word. From its lightning-fast performance to its unmatched quality, it has raised the bar for streaming devices. If you're looking for an upgrade that will revolutionize your entertainment setup, look no further. This Firestick is an investment you won't regret!" —Tyler Greene

Price: $22.99 (originally $49.99)

You can also get 58% off the basic Amazon Fire TV Stick, which brings the price down to $16.99!

23. 38% off an ~immersive~ LED backlight for your TV that brings the colors on your screen into the room for a truly riveting viewing experience. It senses the colors on the screen in real time, and you can even hook it up to your Google Home or Alexa for voice control!

amazon.com

It's also helpful for eyestrain!

Btw, this gif is from an Amazon reviewer — checkout the whole video to watch these lights in action, and their very helpful review if you're having trouble calibrating your lights.

Promising review: "Being a frugal sort it really took me awhile to go ahead and get this product. Worried about buyer's remorse and such. All I can say is boy howdy: I should have gotten this sooner! After installing it to the back of my new 65-inch TV and fired it up I almost cried. It was as if Bob Ross himself had descended from heaven and painted my walls full of happy little lights. Simply amazing. I had seen in some reviews that some colors didn't match so well. As the guardian of a few felines I decided to do a test. First I grabbed my orange cat Ollie and pointed the camera at him. On the wall a glorious orange. Next was my black cat Midnight. Aimed it at him and a light white color splashed the wall. Highly impressed I grab my last cat Skittles, a calico, and swept it over him. Amazing lights bouncing off the wall — I was totally sold at this point. My only regret with this product is that I didn't buy it earlier. If I had maybe I would still have a wife and not so many cats." —Amazon Customer

Promising review: "I absolutely love this lights, the app is super helpful and has a lot of different settings and colors to choose from; you can even make your own color theme! I love when I play music and it changes with the beat. Best purchase I've ever made!" —Miriam Garcia

Price: $55.99 (originally $89.99 fits 55"–65" TVs).


24. Lots of deals on toys and games, because the holiday season is right around the corner, including 68% off select Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, and more toys, and up to 79% off select Melissa & Doug toys.

Amazon

Get the walker for $41.99 (originally $53.99) and shop all the Fisher-Price,etc. deals here, and the piano for $62.99 (originally $94.99) and shop all the Melissa & Doug deals here.

Other top toy and games deals:

—31% off a set of dinosaur–themed Magnatiles

—30% off a builder-themed Magnatiles set

—25% off, plus an extra 15% off a kid's writing and drawing tablet

And shop all the Toys & Games deals here.

25. Including 47% off a 100-piece set of Picasso Tiles (they best deal they go for), which reviewers say work with and are comparable to Magnatiles, for some extra bang for your buck *and* a on sale on top of that.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "I wish I had known about these sooner! PicassoTiles are *exactly* like Magna-tiles but way more affordable. We just received the 100 tile set today - an early birthday gift for our soon-to-be-four-year-old. We have two sets of Magna-tiles - one with the grommets (purchased new last year) and one without (purchased second hand [no idea how old they are]). The PicassoTiles are the same weight and size as the MagnaTiles and have the same exact magnets. They do not have metal grommets, but the old MagnaTiles are indestructible, so I know that these will be too. And PicassoTiles are much prettier in my opinion, because they are slightly more translucent and have brighter colors. They integrate into the collection seamlessly. I highly recommend this product. And if you are considering buying any kind of magnetic tile toy for your child, I recommend purchasing as big a set a you can for versatility of play. Our son has played with these all day and night off and on every single day since we bought them last year. After integrating the new PicassoTile set, he hugged his enormous structure and declared them his favorite...twice. A wonderful toy!" —skater mom

Price: $31.99 (originally $59.98)

26. Up to 64% off a vacuum cleaner designed just for your car, because your ride deserves to be as crumb-free as your home. This lil' guy plugs into your 12V outlets and sucks up all of the dirt, dead leaf particles, McDonalds french fry salt, and all the other detritus accumulating on the floors and seats — it has three attachments for detailing in alllll the nooks and crannies.

A reviewer's vacuum with the pile of twigs and dirt the vacuum picked up
Kit includes: three attachments (flathead, extendable, and brush), carry bag, filter brush, and spare HEPA filter.

Promising review: "This is one of the best purchases we've made in a while. two kids + snacks in a minivan = lots of crumbs. We were taking our van to the car wash twice a week to vacuum it, but this little vacuum has changed that. The cord is very long, the suction is pretty strong and it comes with attachments that make cleaning up goldfish crumbs a breeze." —Anaiz Mendez

Price: $14.59+ (originally $39.99+; available in two colors and with or without a cord). The black colorway has an extra $5 off coupon, making it the best deal — don't forget to click the coupon before checkout!

27. Up to 65% off select Crocs (including up to 41% off Classic Crocs so you can walk in comfort all day (and pop those babies into sport mode when you need to). Reviewers say as soon as you put them on, you might not want to wear your other, regular shoes.

The off white crocs on a reviewer's feet
In July I scored a Prime Day deal on the platform Crocs — and they're up to 33% off this time around too!

Promising review: "The hype is real! I use to think crocs are just so ugly! But after seeing so many friends wearing them, I finally had to try and wow they are really comfy and versatile. I took them camping and I hiked and went into the lake with them! Just so comfy and so easy to wear. I easily slip them on when needing to walk my dog. I can see why so many people are obsess with them! Worth a try!" —Denise M.

Get the classic Crocs for $29.35+ (originally $49.99) and shop all the Croc deals here

28. 40% off a veggie chopper and slicer because if chopping is the part of cooking you dread the most, it's totally fine to call a helpful little gadget in to assist.

amazon.com

Promising review: "I had this in my saved items forever because it was a nice to have item that wasn't getting prioritized. Summer temps hit and I decided to get it because I love a good chopped salad. This thing is awesome! I use less dishes (no cutting boards) and it takes me just a few seconds to have a bowl full of chopped veggies. I rinse it off between uses and then stick it in the dishwasher once a week. It is sharp so be careful! I love this chopper!!" —Jessica Adams

Price: $23.99 (originally $39.99, available in three colors)

29. 34% off, plus an extra 5% off an easy-to-install Tushy 3.0 bidet attachment to keep your tushy clean (with warm or cool water). A true revo-loo-tion for bathroom-goers everywhere.

a toilet with the bidet attachment installed
Amazon

Tushy is a small biz founded in 2015 with the goal of promoting booty bliss and reducing wastefulness. Their line of easy-to-install bidets make is easy to go toilet-paperless and reduce overall water waste. Plus, a portion of Tushy profits go toward building community toilets in impoverished Indian communities.

It comes with everything you need to install the bidet in under 8.5 minutes! And there's a 60-day money-back guarantee, so if you find the bidet life isn't for you, you can get a refund. 

Promising review: "I use mine everyday! What a relief for my body. Easy to install, a necessity, choice of warm or cold, therapeutic, and WELL worth the money! No regrets here." —jede

Price: $84.55 (originally $134.95; available in three colors)

30. 30% off a Trtl pillow perfect for your next long flight. It folds up thin and compact (much smaller than a regular neck pillow!), and when you're ready to use, just wrap it around your neck — underneath the soft fleece is an internal support structure designed to keep your head in a comfy position for sleeping upright.

Trtl Pillow
And it's machine washable, so key!

Promising review: "I can't stop recommending this pillow to all of my friends! It has let me comfortably sleep on flights that take place on the most uncomfortable airplane seats. On long flights, I always need to prop up my hand, and I rest my head on it. But this method always ends with my arm falling asleep, and I end up waking up every 30 minutes. Now, this pillow provides that exact same support without needing my arms to prop me up! It's small enough to fit in your bag and doesn't take up much space." —Simona Krifman

Price: $41.99 (originally $59.99; available in four colors).

31. 23% off (that's $95 off) a 2021 Apple iPad with a 10.2 inch display so you can stay connected on the go — it has the power of a computer but in a perfectly portable package! Whether you're doing work (you can type or even hand-write or draw!) or streaming a movie on the retina display, this bb will come perfectly in handy.

A model using the grey ipad in a dock
Amazon

Promising review: "My 5 year old iPad was ready to give up the ghost so after some research decided to buy the 9th gen. instead of the new 10. Everything I read pretty much said that unless you're doing really challenging tasks the processor in the 9th was more than adequate. On sale this was $150.00 less than the 10th gen. so it was a no brainer. Arrived on time (thanks Amazon) factory fresh. Works perfectly as I would expect; quicker and better screen quality than my old one. A great buy." —dbze

Price: $303 (originally $398)

32. 32% off KitchenAid Artisan Mini stand mixers (it holds 3.5 quarts!) — they take up less counterspace but still have plenty of bowl space for your cookie dough, cake batter, bread dough, or mashed potatoes! Now you can whip up batch after batch of cookies *and* have enough space for a cooling rack.

A reviewer's red mixer compared to the full size
amazon.com

Promising review: "This was a gift for our 93 year-old mother to replace a vintage KitchenAid mixer that had come to the end of its life. We needed this smaller size to fit in a cupboard built specifically for the departed mixer, so it could not be over 13" tall, plus it could not be excessively heavy if mom was to lift and move it around. The mini was perfect and the handle on the mixing bowl also helps as we deal with some limitations caused by arthritis. 3.5 quarts is perfect for the type of baking she loves doing -- totally sufficient for a large batch of cookies, a normal size cake, plenty of dough for rolls to serve at a family gathering (she's obviously not running a bakery) and there really is nothing mini about the mixer! After using the beaters and dough hook that are standard -- mom is ecstatic! She's back to baking and loves the upgrades that have occurred over the last 40 plus years." —peaceful1

Price: $259.99 (originally $379.99; available in 10 colors).

33. 57% off Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream Moisturizer that packs in the moisture thanks to hyaluronic acid in a non-irritating, fragrance-free formula.

model holding bottle
Promising review: "I don't know what they put in this stuff but my skin is soft all day without being sticky. The lotion is thin feeling when you put it in but leaves your skin feeling smooth, soft and moisturized all day!!" —Wendy Morse

Price: $6.98 (originally $16.10)

34. 30% off a pair of seamless Nippies silicone pasties to solve any wardrobe dilemmas that can't be solved with any of your current bras — or those times you don't feel like wearing a bra at all but also want a little coverage.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "SO. GOOD. I didn't get my hopes up much for these as I just couldn't imagine sticky silicone staying in place for a whole day. THEY DO. They're amazing. I've had them for a few months now — worn at least 5 times and only rinsed them once to regain stickiness and that's because I accidentally dropped them and they got cat hair stuck on the adhesive. Definitely got my money's worth out of them already and I feel as though they're going to last a good while! They're not noticeable but you feel protected. Normal crop tops that I'd comfortably go braless with are now even better with these since it gives just the slightest lift or SOMETHING. Idk what it is but the [boobs} look good." —maggie moon

Price: $18.55 (originally $26.50; available in five shades and two sizes: one that fits cups A–C and one that fits cups D+)

They're also available in a version with a tab on top for added lift! Get them from Amazon for $33.

35. Up to 76% off a seriously *stunning* slip dress you can gussy up or tone down. Wear it with heels and you've got yourself an evening dress, or pair it with a leather jacket and ankle boots for an impossibly cool look.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Love this dress so much. It’s like wearing a satin nightgown but out in public. I pair a tank top over it and sneakers for a casual look. The slits are sexy without being overtly sexy and the material just hugs my curves with enough room to still move about." —Jordan

Price: $13.40+ (originally $54.90; available in sizes XXS–5XL and 21 colors)

36. 43% off a box of skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks with results that reviewers swear by — not to mention the fact that it's weirdly fun? The mask tightens as it dries on your face, giving you the titular "zombie" effect. Just wait 15 minutes and rinse to reveal your glowiest glow yet, thanks to the albumin (aka egg white) and aloe formula.

Reviewer before and after showing the mask made their skin look tighter and reduced the appearance of some wrinkles
amazon.com

Just select "one-time purchase" instead of subscribe & save to activate the deal!

Promising review: "I've used Hanacure for a while but they are so expensive. I just can't bring myself to buy them anymore. I ran across these and was so excited to try them! It does have a funky smell (reminds me of perm solution) but they worked excellent. My skin was very soft afterwards, and my pores looked way smaller. I see absolutely no difference in the effects of this mask and Hanacure. The only difference is the huge price tag Hanacure carries. Definitely worth the money!" —K. Bell

Promising review: "Everyone needs to buy Zombie Masks! I will be buying this again and again! I have very oily and acne prone skin. I have tried EVERYTHING and nothing helps my skin. This instantly softened my skin, gave me an amazing glow, lightened my acne scars, and I haven’t had a pimple since using it." —Erin Marple

Price: $14.25 (originally $25)

37. 50% off a cordless drill kit with 36-piece bit set, charger, and carry bag, because you never know when this will come in handy for around-the-house projects like assembling furniture, hanging shelves, etc!

the kit
Promising review: "I bought this drill and extra battery because we just moved into a new home requiring all sorts of assembly and installation projects. My 20-year old Black & Decker died, necessitating a replacement. I have used it to install 11 sets of cordless blinds, multiple shelving units and floating shelves, assemble and install five different cabinets of different types and a hasp lock on a new shed. I have never had to swap batteries and the lowest it registered after several hours of use was 2 of 4 bars. The chuck is easy to use and does not slip very often. The torque is highly adjustable. It is compact, light and feels good in your hand. Money well spent." —werdna

Price: $29.99 (originally $59.97)

38. 37% off the fan-favorite Chom Chom pet hair roller if you love your pets but hate how much they shed...on everything. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!

Reviewer photo of a black pillow covered in white dog hair and you can clearly see which side they brushed with the fur remover because all the dog hair is gone in that section
amazon.com

Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —Stephanie

Price: $19.99 (originally $31.99)

39. 30% off the fan-favorite Laneige lip mask (30% off is the highest it goes for) that'll keep your lips hydrated and ~supple~ while you get a good night's sleep. Just slather on before bed and you'll wake up with a super-soft pout.

A model holding the jar
Promising review: "I just had to write a review because for years I’ve suffered from severe chapped lips no matter the season. I’ve spent hundreds of dollars searching for a product that would help, prevent or even soften my lips without success until now. Immediately after putting this product on I knew my search was over. And by day 2 I knew I would be a customer for life. My lips stay moist from sun up to sun down and works perfectly as a base to lipsticks or my preference long wear lip color. I highly recommend this product for soft, chap free lips." —Angela Austin

Price: $16.80 (originally $24; available in six scents, three of which are on sale)

The Laneige Glowy Lip Balm is also 30% off for $12.60!

40. 40% off a Dracula garlic mincer that makes a fang-tastic gift for anyone who appreciates irony, has strong feelings about their favorite vampire, or just really loves garlic bread. And if they're on board with all three like me, even better.

The mincer that looks like Dracula (just twist the head to mince) with garlic bread
Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer: Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from 'good friend' to 'best friend,' but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L

Price: $17.95 (originally $29.95)

41. 30% off a bestselling pair of ballet flats for those days when heels just aren't happening — and they're the shoe trend right now! And they come in so many designs, so you might want to get a couple pairs.

amazon.com

Promising review: "These are seriously the best flats I've ever owned (and believe me, I've tried a lot of them). These were super comfortable the first day I wore them, and NO blisters! Great shoes for work or casual attire. I will be purchasing these in every color!" —Casey

Price: $17.40 (originally $24.90; available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and 26 colors)

42. Up to 50% off Calvin Klein undies so you can stock up on comfier-than-comfy bralettes and all the boxer-briefs your heart desires.